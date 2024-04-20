Melt Gelato & Crepe Cafe - Natick
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Melt Gelato & Crepe Cafe! Where gelato is a cool breeze, crepes are a sweet embrace, and paninis bring the warmth.
Location
1245 Worcester Street, Suite 4075, Natick, MA 01760
Gallery
