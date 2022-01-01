Ashland restaurants you'll love
Must-try Ashland restaurants
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Nick's Pizza and Grill
87 Main St,, Ashland
|Popular items
|Kid's 2 PC finger and fries
|$7.50
|Greek Salad
|$8.25
|Large Turkey Sub
|$9.75
SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS • RAMEN
Doragon Ramen
1 West Union St, Ashland
|Popular items
|Doragon (Hellfire) Ramen
|$16.00
miso broth | black garlic tare | secret blend of chilis | thick cut pork belly | ajitama | takana | roasted sweet corn | chili threads | nori
|Gyoza
|$10.00
Selection of Japanese style Gyoza pan-fried served with ginger chili dipping sauce.
|Wings - 10 Piece
|$15.00
10 Jumbo Party Wings with your choice of 1 flavor.
Sri Lakshmi Temple Cafeteria
117 Waverly Street, Ashland
|Popular items
|Sambar Rice
|Laddu Prasadam (3)
|$6.00
|Yogurt Rice
Stone’s Public House
179 Main St, Ashland
|Popular items
|Pan Seared Blackened Scallops
|$16.00
Herbed Polenta/Honey Brown Butter/Hazelnuts
|Steak & Chips
|$26.00
10oz Flat Iron Steak/Spicy Parsley Sauce/Hand Cut Fries
|Vegetarian Shepherd's PIe
|$15.00
Mushrooms/Carrots/Parsnips/Peas/Corn/Mashed Potatoes