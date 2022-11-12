Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buttercup

1,802 Reviews

$$

13 W Central St

Suite 2 & 3

Natick, MA 01760

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish Tacos
Shorty
Halibut

To Begin

Buttercup Salad

$13.00

Little leaf greens, cucumber, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, champagne vin

Beets & Ricotta

$14.00

Satur Farms Beets, homemade ricotta cheese, champagne vinaigrette

Buttermilk cornbread

$11.00

Buttermilk cornbread, lavender-honey, homemade ricotta, orange zest

Green Salad

$9.00

Gem lettuces, champagne vinaigrette

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$20.00

Add Shrimp

$16.00

Add Halibut

$20.00

Add Chicken

$14.00

Bread Service

$8.00

Kale Salad

$13.00

Kale, Brussels, lemon mustard vin, almonds, cheese

Charcuterie And Cheese

$29.00

Poached Pear

$15.00

Candied walnuts, mixed greens, Gorgonzola, red wine poached pear

Sunwashed Farm Squash

$15.00

Squash, quinoa, bing cherries, goat cheese, apple cider vin

Mussels

$17.00

Lamb Meatballs

$16.00

Hearty Vegetable Soup

$11.00

To Continue

Fish Tacos

$28.00

Halibut tacos, pico de gallo, sunwashed farm radish, chipotle aioli

Fish Tacos Gluten Free

$28.00

3 Halibut Fish Tacos, soft corn tortilla, sauteed

Fish Tacos Sauteed

$28.00

3 Halibut tacos, soft flour, tortilla sautéed

Vegan Risotto

$26.00

Chefs whim vegetable risotto

Crystal Valley Chicken

$29.00

Crystal valley chicken, rainbow swiss chard, potato puree, rainbow carrots

Fried Buttermilk Chicken

$25.00

Fried chicken, fried green tomatoes, chipotle aioli, ranch

Halibut

$37.00

Halibut, mashed potato, fennel, peppers, lemon-white wine, baby spinach, zucchini

Mushroom Risotto

$28.00

Mushroom, spinach

Lamb Shank

$34.00

Silver wood farm tomatoes, mashed potato

Bolognese

$30.00

Shorty

$34.00

Boneless beef short ribs, papardelle pasta , parm cheese

$59 Pf Menu

$59.00Out of stock

Cauliflower Steak

$26.00

To Accompany

French fries

$8.00
Fried Pickles, ranch

$9.00
Hand cut truffle fries

$10.00

Charcuterie Board

$14.00

Charcuterie board, artisanal salami, pate, honeycomb, sourdough

Cheese Board

$14.00

Bread And Butter Only

$4.00

Olives

$10.00

Brussels

$9.00

Green beans, squash

Fingerlings

$8.00

Sweets

Vanilla bean pannacotta, candied citrus

Ice Cream

$8.00
Sugar Cookies

$8.00

Gratis

Valrhona Chocolate Duo

$16.00Out of stock

Brownie

$12.00

Valrhona chocolate brownie, ganache, ice cream

Cake Cutting Fee

$4.00

Kids Ice Cream

$4.00

Rose Yogurt Parfait

$11.00

Berry toppings

Butterscotch Pudding

$10.00

Lemon Sorbet

$8.00

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$12.00

Apple & Berry Crisp

$12.00

Chcolate Mousse

$9.00Out of stock

Coconut Pudding

$9.00Out of stock

Kids

Mac 'n cheese, homemade pasta

$12.00

Pasta with butter, or red sauce

$10.00

Kid Fish Taco

$9.00

Side Hustle

F* The Snow Package

$90.00Out of stock

Bolognese for 2, bread w/sage oil, btl of locations Italian wine blend, brownies

To Busy To Shovel

$60.00Out of stock

Dozen eggs, sourdough loaf of bread, cookie kit, hot toddy

Champagne Vinaigrette 32oz

$10.00

Sourdough Full Loaf

$20.00

Sourdough Half Loaf

$10.00

5oz fresh Uncooked Pappardelle Pasta

$5.00

5oz Fresh Uncooked Papardelle Pasta

$5.00

1/2 Dozen Bleu Cheese Olives

$5.00

Dozen Bleu Cheese Olives

$10.00

Organic Chicken Stock 16oz

$4.00

Organic Chicken Stock 32oz

$7.00

Organic Bone Broth 16oz

$7.00

Marinara 16 Oz

$10.00

16 Oz Aioli

$10.00

1/2 Dozen Sunwashed Farm Eggs

$6.00

Dozen Sunwashed Farm Eggs

$10.00Out of stock

32 Oz Bolognese Sauce

$50.00

Beer

Industrial Arts

$13.00Out of stock

Singlecut Stout

$12.00

Blueberry Sour Ale

$11.00

Four Quarters IPA

$11.00

War Castle

$11.00

Turtle Porter

$11.00

Singlecut Magic Spells

$12.00

Non-alc Beer

$8.00

Hefeweizen

$10.00

Redemption Three Decker

$10.00Out of stock

Aeronaut Dr Nandu

$10.00

Brick Letters From Zelda

$11.00

Singlecut Lager

$10.00

Von Trapp

$10.00

Cider

$9.00

Wine

BTL Zenato, Pinot Grigio

$50.00

Btl Sauv Blanc

$50.00

Btl Raeburn Chardonnay

$54.00

Btl Penn White Blend

$50.00

Btl Frati Lugana

$58.00

Btl Bordeaux Blanc

$50.00

Btl Gran Moriane

$100.00

Btl Marine Layer

$120.00

BTL ZD Chardonnay

$95.00

Btl Liquid Farm

$90.00

Btl Pouilly Fume

$88.00

Btl Rontets Pouilly Fusse

$95.00

Btl Zind Pinot Blanc

$65.00

Btl La Nerthe

$130.00

Btl Trefethen Dry Riesling

$70.00

Btl Dry Creek Chenin Blanc

$65.00

Btl Terre Nere Etna Bianco

$65.00

Btl Sigalas Assyrtiko

$90.00

BTL Zind Pinot Blanc

$65.00

BTL Crasto Superior

$70.00

Btl Perseval Champagne

$150.00

Btl Leclerc Champagne

$250.00

Btl Dr Loosen Riesling

$70.00

Btl Champagne Mandois

$90.00

Btl Champagne Rose

$120.00

Btl Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL Barbera

$50.00

Btl Cabernet

$58.00

Btl La Nerthe Red Rhone

$58.00

Btl Penn Red Blend

$50.00

Btl Bernardi Chianti

$68.00

Btl Martinelli Pinot Noir

$95.00

Btl Bernard Crozes Hermitage

$85.00

Btl oratoire Chateau Pape

$130.00

Btl Belgrave Bordeaux

$115.00

Btl Chateau Pipeau

$95.00

Btl Bichot Morgon

$70.00

Btl Yalumba Grenache

$60.00

BTL Decero Malbec

$80.00Out of stock

Btl Crasto Red Riserva

$95.00

BTL Chianti Classico

$70.00

Btl Barolo

$130.00

Btl Poliziano Vino

$85.00

BTL Delille Bordeaux Blend

$100.00

Btl Sinskey POV red blend

$120.00

BTL Andrew Will

$140.00

Btl Altamura Cabernet

$195.00

Btl Keenan Cab

$125.00

BTL Reveille Elan

$80.00

Togni Rebaioli Nebbiolo 2016

$80.00Out of stock

Btl Ponzi Pinot Noir

$95.00

Btl Carmignano Super Tuscan

$100.00Out of stock

Btl Amarone

$110.00

To-Go Cocktails

Taphattan Whiskey Cocktail(1 Drink)

$13.00

Four roses Bourbon, amaro, bitters

Spicy Mule (1 Drink)

$13.00

Habanero vodka, lime, ginger beer

Gingered Gentleman(1 Drink)

$13.00

Mad river bourbon, ginger simple syrup, fresh lemon juice (2 cocktails per order)

Grapefruit Negroni (1 Drink)

$13.00

Titos Martini (1 Drink)

$13.00

White Sangria( 1 Drink)

$13.00

Thanksgiving Eve Take Out

Full Loaf Cornbread

$30.00

Mimosa Package

$40.00

Family Style Bread Pudding

$40.00

Artichoke, Broccolini Goat Cheese Quiche

$30.00

Pancetta, Tomato, Mozzarella Quiche

$30.00
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Local Farm-To-Table restaurant located in downtown Natick.

13 W Central St, Suite 2 & 3, Natick, MA 01760

