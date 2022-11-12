Buttercup
1,802 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Local Farm-To-Table restaurant located in downtown Natick.
Location
13 W Central St, Suite 2 & 3, Natick, MA 01760
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Giovanni's Home of Pizza - @Roche Bros Plaza
4.3 • 251
160 W Central St Natick, MA 01760
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Natick
Giovanni's Home of Pizza - @Roche Bros Plaza
4.3 • 251
160 W Central St Natick, MA 01760
View restaurant