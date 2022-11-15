Restaurant header imageView gallery

Square Mfg Co.

935 Worcester Street

Natick, MA 01760

Order Again

Popular Items

House Salad
Greek Salad
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Manufacture Your Own Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$12.50

Large Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Gluten Free Pizza (Mon - Thurs)

$15.00

Specialty Pizzas-Small

Small Carnitas Taco

Small Carnitas Taco

$15.50

Crema Drizzle, Cheese Blend, Onions, Jalapenos, Shredded Pork and Cilantro.

Small Shrimp N Grits

$17.50

Chile Ranch Drizzle, Cheese Blend, Grape Tomatoes, Bacon, Shrimp, Crispy Corn and Roasted Garlic.

Small Buffalo Chicken

Small Buffalo Chicken

$15.50

Ranch Drizzle, Buffalo Sauce, Cheese Blend, Blue Cheese, Pepperoncini Peppers and Crispy Buffalo Chicken.

Small BBQ Chicken Bacon

$15.50

BBQ Sauce, Cheese Blend, Roasted Tomatoes, Onions, Bacon and Lemon Grilled Chicken.

Small Mushaboom

Small Mushaboom

$15.00

Cheese Blend, Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Herb Mix and Caramelized Onions.

Small CBGB

$15.75

Roasted Garlic Cream Drizzle, Cheese Blend, Crispy Chicken, Broccoli, Roasted Garlic, Bacon, Garlic Herb Spice and Fresh Herbs.

Small The Big Cheese

Small The Big Cheese

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Cheese Blend, Ricotta, Parmesan and Fresh Herb Mix.

Small Suparoni

Small Suparoni

$16.50

Tomato Sauce, Mikes Hot Honey, Cheese Blend, Peppadews, Pepperoncini Peppers and Pepperoni.

Small Luau

Small Luau

$15.75

Tomato Sauce, Cheese Blend, Caramelized Onions, Pineapple, Shredded Pork and Cilantro.

Small Veggie

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Cheese Blend, Ricotta, Roasted Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Fresh Herb Mix and Bell Peppers.

Small Cacciatore

$15.50

Tomato Sauce, Cheese Blend, Parmesan, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Sausage and Lemon Grilled Chicken.

Small Zeus

Small Zeus

$15.50

Tomato Sauce, Cheese Blend, Feta Cheese, Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Olives, Roasted Garlic and Fresh Herb Mix.

Small Meat Sweats

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Cheese Blend, Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage and Lemon Grilled Chicken.

Small Poutine

Small Poutine

$15.00

Cheese Blend, French Fries, Gravy, Bacon, Cheese Curds topped with Herbs

Specialty Pizzas-Large

Large Carnitas Taco

Large Carnitas Taco

$25.50

Crema Drizzle, Cheese Blend, Onions, Jalapenos, Shredded Pork and Cilantro.

Large Shrimp N Grits

$27.00

Chile Ranch Drizzle, Cheese Blend, Grape Tomatoes, Bacon, Shrimp, Crispy Corn and Roasted Garlic.

Large Buffalo Chicken

Large Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

Ranch Drizzle, Buffalo Sauce, Cheese Blend, Blue Cheese, Pepperoncini Peppers and Crispy Buffalo Chicken.

Large BBQ Chicken Bacon

$25.00

BBQ Sauce, Cheese Blend, Roasted Tomatoes, Onions, Bacon and Lemon Grilled Chicken.

Large Mushaboom

Large Mushaboom

$24.00

Cheese Blend, Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Herb Mix and Caramelized Onions.

Large CBGB

$25.00

Roasted Garlic Cream Drizzle, Cheese Blend, Crispy Chicken, Broccoli, Roasted Garlic, Bacon, Garlic Herb Spice and Fresh Herbs.

Large The Big Cheese

Large The Big Cheese

$24.00

Tomato Sauce, Cheese Blend, Ricotta, Parmesan and Fresh Herb Mix.

Large Suparoni

Large Suparoni

$26.00

Tomato Sauce, Mikes Hot Honey, Cheese Blend, Peppadews, Pepperoncini Peppers and Pepperoni.

Large Luau

Large Luau

$25.50

Tomato Sauce, Cheese Blend, Caramelized Onions, Pineapple, Shredded Pork and Cilantro.

Large Veggie

$23.00

Tomato Sauce, Cheese Blend, Ricotta, Roasted Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Fresh Herb Mix and Bell Peppers.

Large Cacciatore

$25.00

Tomato Sauce, Cheese Blend, Parmesan, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Sausage and Lemon Grilled Chicken.

Large Zeus

Large Zeus

$25.00

Tomato Sauce, Cheese Blend, Feta Cheese, Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Olives, Roasted Garlic and Fresh Herb Mix.

Large Meat Sweats

$26.00

Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Cheese Blend, Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage and Lemon Grilled Chicken.

Large Poutine

Large Poutine

$24.00

Cheese Blend, French Fries, Gravy, Bacon, Cheese Curds topped with Herbs

Appetizers

Cheesy Breadsticks

$12.00

Tomato Sauce, Cheese Blend, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Herb Mix and Parmesan.

Garlic Parmesan Bites-Small

$6.00

Handmade from freshly prepared dough. Comes with 10 bites. Served with choice of sauce.

Garlic Parmesan Bites-Large

$10.00

French Fries

$5.99

Wings

Small Wings (8 Pcs)

Small Wings (8 Pcs)

$15.00
Large Wings (16 Pcs)

Large Wings (16 Pcs)

$28.00
Small Boneless Wings (8 Pcs)

Small Boneless Wings (8 Pcs)

$10.00
Large Boneless WIngs (16 Pcs)

Large Boneless WIngs (16 Pcs)

$18.00

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Grape Tomatoes, Bell Pepper, Marinated Cucumbers, Sweet Corn and Greens.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.00

Marinated Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Roasted Tomatoes, Olives, Greens, Garbanzo Beans and Sesame Seeds.

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Side Sauce & Dressings

Herb Ranch

$1.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.50

BBQ Sauce

$1.50

Hatch Chile Ranch

$2.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.50

White Balsamic

$1.50

Oil & Vinegar

$1.50

Honey Mustard

$1.50

Mikes Hot Honey

$2.50

Mediterranean

$1.50

Marinara

$1.50

Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Barqs Root Beer

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Fanta Pineapple

$2.50

Honest Half And Half Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Honest Black Tea

$2.50

Honest Green Tea

$2.50

Honest Peach Tea

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Mexican Orange Fanta

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:50 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:50 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:50 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:50 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:50 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:50 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:50 pm
Restaurant info

Premium pizza, wings, salads, and more. Easy parking for pick up. Delivery 7 days.

Website

Location

935 Worcester Street, Natick, MA 01760

Directions

