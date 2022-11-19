Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern

Dates and Olives - Natick

366 Reviews

$

28 main street

Natick, MA 01760

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Rice Bowl
Lamb Gyro
Chicken Gyro

Family Special 2022 - advance order needed

Serves 6-8 people 10 Falafels 10 Samosas Grilled Chicken Roasted Lamb Brown or Yellow Rice Cabbage Slaw Carrot Raisin Salad Hummus Tabouli Tahini Sauce Yogurt Mint sauce Pita bread 10 pieces Baklava
Dates and Olives Meal Special

Dates and Olives Meal Special

$140.99

Appetizer – sambousek, spanakopita & falafels Entrée – roasted leg of lamb & grilled moroccan chicken Sides – babaganouj, beetroot dip, hummus, red cabbage slaw, olives, saffron rice, whole wheat pita, tzatziki sauce & tahini sauce. Dessert – french macaroons or baklava

Family Style Meals - Assortment

Family Style Meal for TWO

Family Style Meal for TWO

$35.00

Grilled Moroccan Chicken Falafels 2 whole wheat Pita breads 5 sides (Hummus, Carrot Raise , Cabbage, tabbouleh and Olives)

Family Style Meal for FIVE

Family Style Meal for FIVE

$75.00

20 Oz. of Grilled Moroccan Chicken 8 Falafels 5 whole wheat Pita breads 5 sides (Hummus, Carrot Raise , Cabbage, tabbouleh and Olives) Tahini Sauce yogurt Mint sauce Brown Rice

Family Style Meal for TEN

Family Style Meal for TEN

$135.00

2.5 lbs. of Moroccan Grilled Chicken 15 Falafels 10 Whole Wheat Pita Breads 5 sides (Hummus, Carrot Raise , Cabbage, tabbouleh and Olives) Tahini Sauce Yogurt Mint Sauce Brown Rice

Entertainment Assortment - Non Veg

$99.00

10 Skewers of Chicken Kebabs 10 Lamb kebabs 20 Sticky wings 10 Falafels 10 Samosas Tahini Sauce Yogurt Mint sauce Pita bread

Entertainment Assortment - Veg

$85.00

20 Falafels 20 Samosas 8 Spanakopita Hummus Babagounch, Tabbouleh Tahini Sauce Yogurt Mint sauce 10 Whole Wheat Pita Bread

Dates and Olives Large Platter

Dates and Olives Large Platter

$80.00

Serves 8 to 10 people. This Includes Signature Hummus, Red Cabbage Slaw, Carrot Raisin Salad, Couscous Salad, Muhammara, Pickled Turnips, Millet Tabbouleh, Olives, Feta, Served with 10 Israeli Pita

Dates and Olives Small Platter

Dates and Olives Small Platter

$45.00

Serves 5 to 6people. This Includes Signature Hummus, Red Cabbage Slaw, Carrot Raisin Salad, Millet Tabbouleh, Olives Served with 5 Israeli Pita

Appetizers & Salads

Sambousek

Sambousek

$8.50

5 handcrafted spiced and fried potato pea turnovers served with cilantro mint sauce (contains wheat, gluten, sauce has dairy)

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$9.00

2 Baked Spinach and feta cheese Greek handpies (contains wheat contains dairy)

StickyWings 10

StickyWings 10

$15.00
StickyWing 20

StickyWing 20

$25.00
Falafel App

Falafel App

$8.50

4 deep fried felafels/chickpea fritters served with pita bread and tahini sauce/sesame based sauce (contains wheat, contains gluten VEGAN/NO DAIRY)

Hummus App

Hummus App

$7.00

Our hummus is made in house with chickpeas, sesame, garlic, olive oil, sesame paste/tahini served with pita bread

Mezze Box

Mezze Box

$15.00
Muhammarra

Muhammarra

$8.50

Handmade grilled and Roasted red pepper dip with garlic, walnuts, mint, olive oil seasoning and pomegranate (vegan, gluten free dip) served with pita (pita contains wheat and gluten)

Baba Ghanoush

$8.00

Roasted and chopped eggplant blended with tomatoes, onions, mint, parsley, seasoning, pomegranate, Lemon, olive oil (dip is vegan and gluten free) Served with pita (contains wheat and gluten)

Beetroot Dip

Beetroot Dip

$7.00

Grated beets blended with greek yogurt, dill, oregano, lemon, seasoning (contains dairy) served with pita on the side (pita contains wheat gluten)

Labneh - contains dairy

$8.50
Cabbage Slaw

Cabbage Slaw

$7.00

Tabbouleh Salad

$11.00
Cooscoos Salad - Grilled Vegetable

Cooscoos Salad - Grilled Vegetable

$12.00
Farro Salad

Farro Salad

$11.00
Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$8.50
Roasted Cauliflower with Tarator Sauce

Roasted Cauliflower with Tarator Sauce

$10.50

Carrot Raisin (Deli Size)

$7.00
Tzatziki (Deli Size)

Tzatziki (Deli Size)

$8.00
Pickled Turnips (Deli size)

Pickled Turnips (Deli size)

$6.50
Olives (Deli Size)

Olives (Deli Size)

$6.00
Messy Mediterranean Fries

Messy Mediterranean Fries

$7.50
Spicy Hummus

Spicy Hummus

$7.00

Greek Salad

$9.00

Build Your Pita Pockets

Beef Pita Pocket

$15.00
Chicken Pita Pocket

Chicken Pita Pocket

$13.50

Falafel Pita Pocket

$13.00

Veggie Pita Pocket

$12.50

Pita Lamb Meat ball

$14.00

Pita Vegan meatballs (Impossible foods)

$14.00

Build Your Rice Bowls

Beef Rice Bowl

$14.50
Chicken Rice Bowl

Chicken Rice Bowl

$13.50

Falafel Rice Bowl

$13.00

Veggie Rice Bowl

$13.50

Rice Lamb Meat ball

$14.00

Rice Vegan meatballs (Impossible foods)

$14.00

Build Your Salad Bowl

Beef Salad Bowl

$15.00
Chicken Salad Bowl

Chicken Salad Bowl

$13.50
Falafel Salad Bowl

Falafel Salad Bowl

$13.00
Veggie Salad Bowl

Veggie Salad Bowl

$11.50

Salad Lamb Meat ball

$14.00

Salad Vegan meatballs (Impossible foods)

$12.00

Sandwichs / Soup

Bowl Soup - Yellow Lentil Turmeric Soup

Bowl Soup - Yellow Lentil Turmeric Soup

$8.00

Cup of Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Grilled cheese sandwich - Bread contain tree Nuts

$8.00
Grilled chicken sandwich - Bread contain tree Nuts

Grilled chicken sandwich - Bread contain tree Nuts

$10.50

Lamb Sandwich on Brioche Bread

$14.00
Cauliflower Shawarma

Cauliflower Shawarma

$9.50

Sweet and sour Eggplant sandwiches

$9.50

Kebab /Gyro/ Shawarma

Lamb Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$14.00

Chicken Gyro

$13.00

Beef Kebab Plate

$18.00

Chicken Kebab Plate

$16.00

Lamb Kebab Plate

$17.00

Single Chicken Kebab

$3.50

Single Lamb Kebab

$3.50

Single Beef Kebab

$3.50

Cauliflower Shawarma

$10.00

Kids Menu

OH So cheesy

$9.00

Nutella S’Mores

$9.00

Lemon Chicken & Rice

$8.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich - Bread contain tree Nuts

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich - Bread contain tree Nuts

$9.00

Extra Sides.

Beef

$6.00

Chicken

$4.00

Vegatable

$5.00

Falafel

$1.25

Extra Toppings

$1.00

Extra Pita

$1.50

Lamb Meat ball

$2.50

Zatar Bread

$2.50

Pita Chips

$2.50

Potato chips

$2.50

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$5.00

Bakalava

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

French Macarons

$5.50

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Tap Water

Coffee

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Chai/Tea

$2.49

Mint Tea

$2.49

Latte

$3.50

Frappe

$3.99

Lassi

$5.00

Choc Milk

$1.99

Kids Juice Cran/Orange

$1.25

DietCoke/Coke

$1.75

16 oz Craft Lemonade

$1.99

16 oz Honest Tea

$1.99

Coconut Water

$2.49

Orange

$1.75

Blood Orange

$1.75

Prickly Pear

$1.75

Grapefruit

$1.75

Clementine

$1.75

Pomegranate

$1.75

Lemon

$1.75

Chicken Shawarma Plate

Chix Shwrma plate Gluten free

$12.50

Dates and Olives Signature Platter

Serves 8 to 10 people. This Includes Signature Hummus, Red Cabbage Slaw, Carrot Raisin Salad, Couscous Salad, Muhammara, Pickled Turnips, Millet Tabbouleh, Olives, Feta, Served with 10 Israeli Pita and House made Yufka Chips

Dates and Olives Signature Platter

$80.00

Dates and Olives Sandwich Selection

Serves 1 Person. Includes Chicken, Beef or Grilled Vegetables. Served with Whole Wheat Pita Bread, Hummus, Red Cabbage Slaw, Carrot Raisin Salad, Pickled Turnips, and Fattoush Salad

Dates and Olives Sandwich Selection

$14.50

Dates and Olives Premium Spread

Serves 1 person. Includes Chicken, Beef, Grilled Vegetables or Falafel. Served with Brown Rice, Salad and Pita, Hummus, Red Cabbage Slaw, Carrot Raisin Salad, Pickled Turnips, Fattoush Salad and House Made Yufka Chips.

Dates and Olives Premium Spread

$17.50

House Made Salad

Serves 10 people. Half Tray

Fattoush Salad (V, GF)

$55.00

Caesar Salad

$55.00

Greek Salad

$55.00

Roasted Cauliflower with Tarator Sauce(contains nuts, sesame) (V, GF)

$70.00

Red Cabbage Salad (V, GF)

$55.00

Carrot Raisin Salad

$55.00

Feta Cheese

$70.00

Mixed Olives

$60.00

Pickled Turnips

$60.00

Grain Salad

Serves 10 people. Half Tray.
Farro with Butternut Squash and Kale with a Citrus dressing (V)

Farro with Butternut Squash and Kale with a Citrus dressing (V)

$70.00

Quinoa Salad with roasted peppers, mango, scallions (V, GF)

$65.00

Millet tabbouleh, pomegranate (V, GF)

$60.00

Sticky Wings (30 Wings)

Serves 10 people

Sticky Wings

$50.00

20 Falafel and Tahini

20 Falafel and Tahini

$30.00

Babaganouj and Chips

Serves 10 people. Half Tray.

Babaganouj and Chips

$50.00

Chips and Hummus

Serves 10 people. Half Tray.

Chips and hummus

$40.00

Baklava (25 pieces)

Baklava (25 pieces)

$40.00

Signature House Made Mango Lassi

Signature House Made Mango Lassi

$4.50

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Poland Spring Water

$2.00

Desserts

10 pieces

Cookies

$40.00

Brownies

$40.00

Kebab / Grilled Meat Trays

Servers 10 people. Half Tray

Grilled Chicken (GF)

$90.00

Grilled Steak Tips (GF)

$99.00

Lamb Kebab Platter (GF)

$99.00

Chicken Kebab Platter (GF)

$90.00

Beef Skewers (GF)

$100.00

Lamb Meat Balls (GF)

$90.00

Grilled Vegetables Trays

Serves 10 people. Half Tray. Contains Zucchini, Squash and Red Pepper)

Grilled Vegetables (GF)

$65.00

Whole Wheat Pita Pocket

10 pieces

Whole Wheat Pita Pocket (10 pieces)

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Keep it Simple with Fresh Food

Website

Location

28 main street, Natick, MA 01760

Directions

