Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

KOUS KOUS

review star

No reviews yet

40 Hollis street

Framingham, MA 01702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Plate
Mix Plate
Chicken Shawarma Pita

SOUPS

Vegetarian lentil and three colored carrots soup served with pita bread
Lentil Soup 12 OZ

Lentil Soup 12 OZ

$4.90

Moroccan vegetarian / vegan lentil soup served with pita

Lentil Soup 16 OZ

Lentil Soup 16 OZ

$5.50

Vegetarian lentil soup, served with pita bread

SOUP & WRAP COMBO

Fresh pita with a smear of hummus,, pickles, cucumber, tomato and tahini sauce served with a 12 oz vegetarian lentil soup
Falafel Wrap + Lentil soup

Falafel Wrap + Lentil soup

$10.25

Fresh Falafel pita with a smear of hummus,, pickles, cucumber, tomato and tahini sauce served with a 12 oz vegetarian lentil soup

Chicken shawarma wrap + Lentil soup

Chicken shawarma wrap + Lentil soup

$10.25

Fresh chicken shawarma pita with a smear of hummus,, pickles, cucumber, tomato and tahini sauce served with a 12 oz vegetarian lentil soup

Beef Wrap + Lentil soup

Beef Wrap + Lentil soup

$10.50

Fresh Braised beef pita with a smear of hummus,, pickles, cucumber, tomato and tahini sauce served with a 12 oz vegetarian lentil soup

Eggplant + lentil soup

Eggplant + lentil soup

$10.25

Fresh fried eggplant pita with a smear of hummus,, pickles, cucumber, organic boiled egg< tomato and tahini sauce served with a 12 oz vegetarian lentil soup

COMBO PLATES

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$13.50

Cooked to order gluten-free Falafel, packed with parsley, and cilantro served over basmati rice topped with pickles and tahini sauce served with a side of homemade hummus and salad

Chicken Shawarma Plate

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$13.75

Shawarma spiced chicken served with basmati riced topped with pickles and tahini sauce served with a side of homemade hummus and salad

Cauliflower Shawarma Plate

Cauliflower Shawarma Plate

$15.50

Cauliflower florets with our shawarma spice over basmati rice topped with pickles and tahini sauce served with a side of homemade hummus and salad

Mix Plate

Mix Plate

$15.75

A mixed plate with 2 falafel, chicken shawarma, beef served with basmati rice topped with pickles served with a side of homemade hummus and salad

Mezze Plate

Mezze Plate

$14.75

Vegetarian plate with 3 falafel, hummus, Tzatziki and babaganoush topped with pickles and tahini served with pita bread

Kofta plate

Kofta plate

$15.00

Grilled ground Seasoned beef (KOFTA) over basmati rice, and Mediterranean pickles, served with a side of homemade hummus and salad

Braised Beef Plate

Braised Beef Plate

$14.75

Slow-cooked tender beef with toasted cumin over basmati rice topped with pickles and tahini sauce served with a side of homemade hummus and salad

Eggplant Combo plate

Eggplant Combo plate

$13.50

Fried Eggplant toasted in shawarma spice, tahini, fresh parsley, boiled organic egg over basmati rice served with a side of homemade hummus and salad

Facebook promo

PITA WRAP

Falafel pita

Falafel pita

$8.25

Fresh parsley, cilantro falafel, cooked to order served with hummus, cucumber, tomato and tahini sauce inside toasted pita bread

Mixed Pita

Mixed Pita

$9.25

2 Falafel, braised beef, chicken shawarma served with hummus, pickles, tomatoes, cucumber, fresh parsley and tahini sauce inside a fresh toasted pita

Chicken Shawarma Pita

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$8.25

Shawarma marinated chicken served with hummus, cucumber, tomato, fresh parsley and tahini sauce inside toasted pita

Cauliflower shawarma Pita

Cauliflower shawarma Pita

$9.25

cauliflower florets toasted with shawarma spice, garlic sauce served over a bed of hummus, cucumber, tomato and tahini

Kofta kebob Pita

Kofta kebob Pita

$8.75

Grounded beef and lamb, served with hummus, fresh parsley, cucumber, pickles and tahini sauce inside a toasted pita

Eggplant pita

Eggplant pita

$8.25

Fresh pita with a smear of hummus, fried eggplant organic boiled egg, pickles, cucumber, tomato and tahini sauce

Braised Beef Pita

Braised Beef Pita

$8.50

Braised beef, served with hummus, fresh parsley, cucumber, pickles and tahini sauce inside a toasted pita

Beet & tabouli pita

Beet & tabouli pita

$8.25

Roasted beets, tabouli, hummus, pickles, fresh parsley and tahini sauce served inside a toasted pita

SALADS BOWLS

Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$14.25

Cooked to order fafael served over greek salad topped with Mediterranean pickles, kalamata olives, feta cheese and tahini sauce served with fresh pita

Chicken Shawarma salad

$15.50

Grilled Chicken seasoned with shawarma spices served over a greek salad topped with Mediterranean pickles, kalamata olives, feta cheese and tahini sauce served with fresh pita

Mix salad

Mix salad

$16.25

2 falafel, chicken shawarma and braised beef served over a greek salad topped with Mediterranean pickles, kalamata olives, feta cheese and tahini sauce served with fresh pita

Cauliflower salad

Cauliflower salad

$15.00

cauliflower toasted in extra virgin olive oil, tahini, shawarma spices and garlic sauce served over a greek salad topped with Mediterranean pickles, kalamata olives, feta cheese and tahini sauce served with fresh pita

Kofta Salad

$16.50Out of stock

Lamb and beef kofta mixed with parsley coriander and spices served over greek salad topped with Mediterranean pickles, kalamata olives, feta cheese and tahini sauce served with fresh pita

Sabich / Eggplant Salad

Sabich / Eggplant Salad

$16.24

Fried eggplant toasted with tahini, shawarma spices and harissa, organic boiled egg, served over a greek salad topped with Mediterranean pickles, kalamata olives, feta cheese and tahini sauce served with fresh pita

Braised Beef salad

$15.75

Tender Braised beef with shawarma spices served over a greek salad topped with Mediterranean pickles, kalamata olives, feta cheese and tahini sauce served with fresh pita

LOADED FRIES

Chicken Shawarma Fries

$12.25

French fries topped with chicken shawarma, parsley, tomato, cucumber, pickle drizzled with harissa and tahini sauce

Braised beef Fries

$13.00

French fries topped with spiced braised beef, parsley, tomatoes, drizzled with tahini and harissa sauce

Kofta kebab Fries

$12.75

French fries topped with grilled kofta kebob, parsley, tomatoes, pickles drizzled with tahini sauce and harissa

Cauliflower Shawarma Fries

Cauliflower Shawarma Fries

$12.25

Shawarma cauliflower over french fries topped with parsley, pickles tomatoes drizzled with tahini sauce and harissa

HUMMUS BOWL

Cauliflower Hummus bowl

Cauliflower Hummus bowl

$12.25

Cauliflower toasted with shawarma spices, served with pickles and Moroccan salad over homemade hummus and Fresh pita

Falafel H Bowl

Falafel H Bowl

$12.25

Home made falafel cooked to order served with pickles and Moroccan salad over homemade hummus and fresh pita

beet & tabouli H bowl

$11.75

Marinated roasted beets and fresh tabouli served with pickles and moroccain salad over homemade hummus and pita

Chicken Hummus Bowl

$12.75

Marinated shawarma spiced chicken served with pickles and moroccain salad over homemade hummus and pita

Beef Hummus Bowl

$13.00

Slowly cooked beef with moroccain spices served with pickles and moroccain salad over homemade hummus and pita

Kofta Hummus Bowl

Kofta Hummus Bowl

$13.25

Grilled grounded Lamb and beef served with pickles and moroccain salad over homemade hummus and pita

SIDES & DIPS

Hummus & pita

Hummus & pita

$4.50

Homemade Hummus topped with extra virgin olive oil served with fresh pita

Pita Bread 12"

Pita Bread 12"

$1.00

Fresh 12" pita bread

Falafel 1 PC

$0.90
Tzatziki & Pita

Tzatziki & Pita

$6.00

Greek yogurt dip served with fresh pita

Babaganoush & pita

Babaganoush & pita

$4.75

Roasted eggplant dip with tahini olive oil and homemade spices served with fresh pita bread

Grape Leaves

$4.75

5 Vegetarian stuffed grape leaves served with tahini

Garlic sauce

Garlic sauce

$1.00

Homemade garlic sauce with fresh lemon

Fries

$4.50
Harissa Hot Sauce

Harissa Hot Sauce

$0.90

Moroccan spicy sauce made with red chili, preserved lemon and spices

Saffron Aioli

Saffron Aioli

$0.90

Home made mayo based sauce with herbs and saffron

Mediterranean Pickles

Mediterranean Pickles

$5.00

Syrian small cucumber pickle in a special brine

Cauliflower shawarma

Cauliflower shawarma

$6.50
Tabouli

Tabouli

$5.00

Toasted parsley, tomato, cucumber, cracked wheet salad seasoned with extra virgine olive oil and lemon juice

Roasted beets

Roasted beets

$5.25

Roasted beets toasted with olive oil parsley special spices and lemon

Kalamata olives

Kalamata olives

$4.50

Marinated kalamata olives

Basmati rice

$4.50

EGG

$0.90

SAUCES

Harissa

Harissa

$1.00
GARLIC SAUCE

GARLIC SAUCE

$1.00

Homemade garlic sauce

Tahini

$1.00

Saffron aioli

$1.00

SWEETS

phyllo dough stuffed with walnut, pistachio, honey
BAKLAVA

BAKLAVA

$1.50

Group Meals

Mezza-Terranean Platter

Mezza-Terranean Platter

$75.00

Selection of Vegetarian dishes feeds 10 guests: Tzatziki, 10 Falafel, Babaganoush, 10 Grape-leaves, Tabouli, Hummus, cauliflower shawarma served with 10 fresh pita

Mediterranean Meal

Mediterranean Meal

Group meal feeds 20 guest .Full tray chicken shawarma .Full tray Greek salad .Half tray Hummus -20 Pita Bread -20 Falafel -Tahini . 20 Baklava

Vegetarian Meal

Vegetarian Meal

$250.00

Selection of our top vegetarian dishes, Meal feeds 20 guests: - Full tray basmati rice - Full tray Greek salad - Full tray falafel (45 piece) - Half tray Hummus - Half Tray Cauliflower - Pita bread -Tahini Sauce - 20 baklava

Pita wrap mix

Pita wrap mix

$260.00

Perfect quick Meal for all occasion feeds 20 - Full tray pita wrap mix ( chicken / falafel / beef) - Full tary Mediterranean salad - Half tray Hummus - 20 falafel -20 baklava

Individual Trays

FULL TRAYS FEEDS 18 - 22 GUESTS HALF TRAYS FEEDS 8 - 12 GUESTS
Hummus

Hummus

$33.00+

Homemade Hummus Half tray feeds between 8-12 Full tray 18-25

Falafel

Falafel

$20.00+

Homemade falafel with a side of tahini Half tray 25 pcs Full tray 45 pcs

Cauliflower shawrma

Cauliflower shawrma

$39.00+Out of stock

Roasted cauliflower toasted with garlic sauce and shawarma spices Half tray feeds 8-10 Full tray feeds 18-20

Chicken shawarma

Chicken shawarma

$65.00+

Chicken toasted with shawarma spice topped with Mediterranean pickles, parsley and tahini sauce Half tray feeds between 10-12 Full tray feeds between 20-24

Basmati Rice

Basmati Rice

$32.00+
Tabouli

Tabouli

$32.00+

Homemade tabouli, Parsley, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, cracked wheat, extra virgin olive oil, fresh squeezed lemon and spices

Greek salad

Greek salad

$32.00+

Romain lettuce, english cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese and Greek dressing

Babaganoush

Babaganoush

$36.00+

Roasted eggplant dip Half tray feeds from 8-12 guests Full