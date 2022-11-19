- Home
KOUS KOUS
40 Hollis street
Framingham, MA 01702
Popular Items
SOUPS
SOUP & WRAP COMBO
Falafel Wrap + Lentil soup
Fresh Falafel pita with a smear of hummus,, pickles, cucumber, tomato and tahini sauce served with a 12 oz vegetarian lentil soup
Chicken shawarma wrap + Lentil soup
Fresh chicken shawarma pita with a smear of hummus,, pickles, cucumber, tomato and tahini sauce served with a 12 oz vegetarian lentil soup
Beef Wrap + Lentil soup
Fresh Braised beef pita with a smear of hummus,, pickles, cucumber, tomato and tahini sauce served with a 12 oz vegetarian lentil soup
Eggplant + lentil soup
Fresh fried eggplant pita with a smear of hummus,, pickles, cucumber, organic boiled egg< tomato and tahini sauce served with a 12 oz vegetarian lentil soup
COMBO PLATES
Falafel Plate
Cooked to order gluten-free Falafel, packed with parsley, and cilantro served over basmati rice topped with pickles and tahini sauce served with a side of homemade hummus and salad
Chicken Shawarma Plate
Shawarma spiced chicken served with basmati riced topped with pickles and tahini sauce served with a side of homemade hummus and salad
Cauliflower Shawarma Plate
Cauliflower florets with our shawarma spice over basmati rice topped with pickles and tahini sauce served with a side of homemade hummus and salad
Mix Plate
A mixed plate with 2 falafel, chicken shawarma, beef served with basmati rice topped with pickles served with a side of homemade hummus and salad
Mezze Plate
Vegetarian plate with 3 falafel, hummus, Tzatziki and babaganoush topped with pickles and tahini served with pita bread
Kofta plate
Grilled ground Seasoned beef (KOFTA) over basmati rice, and Mediterranean pickles, served with a side of homemade hummus and salad
Braised Beef Plate
Slow-cooked tender beef with toasted cumin over basmati rice topped with pickles and tahini sauce served with a side of homemade hummus and salad
Eggplant Combo plate
Fried Eggplant toasted in shawarma spice, tahini, fresh parsley, boiled organic egg over basmati rice served with a side of homemade hummus and salad
PITA WRAP
Falafel pita
Fresh parsley, cilantro falafel, cooked to order served with hummus, cucumber, tomato and tahini sauce inside toasted pita bread
Mixed Pita
2 Falafel, braised beef, chicken shawarma served with hummus, pickles, tomatoes, cucumber, fresh parsley and tahini sauce inside a fresh toasted pita
Chicken Shawarma Pita
Shawarma marinated chicken served with hummus, cucumber, tomato, fresh parsley and tahini sauce inside toasted pita
Cauliflower shawarma Pita
cauliflower florets toasted with shawarma spice, garlic sauce served over a bed of hummus, cucumber, tomato and tahini
Kofta kebob Pita
Grounded beef and lamb, served with hummus, fresh parsley, cucumber, pickles and tahini sauce inside a toasted pita
Eggplant pita
Fresh pita with a smear of hummus, fried eggplant organic boiled egg, pickles, cucumber, tomato and tahini sauce
Braised Beef Pita
Braised beef, served with hummus, fresh parsley, cucumber, pickles and tahini sauce inside a toasted pita
Beet & tabouli pita
Roasted beets, tabouli, hummus, pickles, fresh parsley and tahini sauce served inside a toasted pita
SALADS BOWLS
Falafel Salad
Cooked to order fafael served over greek salad topped with Mediterranean pickles, kalamata olives, feta cheese and tahini sauce served with fresh pita
Chicken Shawarma salad
Grilled Chicken seasoned with shawarma spices served over a greek salad topped with Mediterranean pickles, kalamata olives, feta cheese and tahini sauce served with fresh pita
Mix salad
2 falafel, chicken shawarma and braised beef served over a greek salad topped with Mediterranean pickles, kalamata olives, feta cheese and tahini sauce served with fresh pita
Cauliflower salad
cauliflower toasted in extra virgin olive oil, tahini, shawarma spices and garlic sauce served over a greek salad topped with Mediterranean pickles, kalamata olives, feta cheese and tahini sauce served with fresh pita
Kofta Salad
Lamb and beef kofta mixed with parsley coriander and spices served over greek salad topped with Mediterranean pickles, kalamata olives, feta cheese and tahini sauce served with fresh pita
Sabich / Eggplant Salad
Fried eggplant toasted with tahini, shawarma spices and harissa, organic boiled egg, served over a greek salad topped with Mediterranean pickles, kalamata olives, feta cheese and tahini sauce served with fresh pita
Braised Beef salad
Tender Braised beef with shawarma spices served over a greek salad topped with Mediterranean pickles, kalamata olives, feta cheese and tahini sauce served with fresh pita
LOADED FRIES
Chicken Shawarma Fries
French fries topped with chicken shawarma, parsley, tomato, cucumber, pickle drizzled with harissa and tahini sauce
Braised beef Fries
French fries topped with spiced braised beef, parsley, tomatoes, drizzled with tahini and harissa sauce
Kofta kebab Fries
French fries topped with grilled kofta kebob, parsley, tomatoes, pickles drizzled with tahini sauce and harissa
Cauliflower Shawarma Fries
Shawarma cauliflower over french fries topped with parsley, pickles tomatoes drizzled with tahini sauce and harissa
HUMMUS BOWL
Cauliflower Hummus bowl
Cauliflower toasted with shawarma spices, served with pickles and Moroccan salad over homemade hummus and Fresh pita
Falafel H Bowl
Home made falafel cooked to order served with pickles and Moroccan salad over homemade hummus and fresh pita
beet & tabouli H bowl
Marinated roasted beets and fresh tabouli served with pickles and moroccain salad over homemade hummus and pita
Chicken Hummus Bowl
Marinated shawarma spiced chicken served with pickles and moroccain salad over homemade hummus and pita
Beef Hummus Bowl
Slowly cooked beef with moroccain spices served with pickles and moroccain salad over homemade hummus and pita
Kofta Hummus Bowl
Grilled grounded Lamb and beef served with pickles and moroccain salad over homemade hummus and pita
SIDES & DIPS
Hummus & pita
Homemade Hummus topped with extra virgin olive oil served with fresh pita
Pita Bread 12"
Fresh 12" pita bread
Falafel 1 PC
Tzatziki & Pita
Greek yogurt dip served with fresh pita
Babaganoush & pita
Roasted eggplant dip with tahini olive oil and homemade spices served with fresh pita bread
Grape Leaves
5 Vegetarian stuffed grape leaves served with tahini
Garlic sauce
Homemade garlic sauce with fresh lemon
Fries
Harissa Hot Sauce
Moroccan spicy sauce made with red chili, preserved lemon and spices
Saffron Aioli
Home made mayo based sauce with herbs and saffron
Mediterranean Pickles
Syrian small cucumber pickle in a special brine
Cauliflower shawarma
Tabouli
Toasted parsley, tomato, cucumber, cracked wheet salad seasoned with extra virgine olive oil and lemon juice
Roasted beets
Roasted beets toasted with olive oil parsley special spices and lemon
Kalamata olives
Marinated kalamata olives
Basmati rice
EGG
SWEETS
Group Meals
Mezza-Terranean Platter
Selection of Vegetarian dishes feeds 10 guests: Tzatziki, 10 Falafel, Babaganoush, 10 Grape-leaves, Tabouli, Hummus, cauliflower shawarma served with 10 fresh pita
Mediterranean Meal
Group meal feeds 20 guest .Full tray chicken shawarma .Full tray Greek salad .Half tray Hummus -20 Pita Bread -20 Falafel -Tahini . 20 Baklava
Vegetarian Meal
Selection of our top vegetarian dishes, Meal feeds 20 guests: - Full tray basmati rice - Full tray Greek salad - Full tray falafel (45 piece) - Half tray Hummus - Half Tray Cauliflower - Pita bread -Tahini Sauce - 20 baklava
Pita wrap mix
Perfect quick Meal for all occasion feeds 20 - Full tray pita wrap mix ( chicken / falafel / beef) - Full tary Mediterranean salad - Half tray Hummus - 20 falafel -20 baklava
Individual Trays
Hummus
Homemade Hummus Half tray feeds between 8-12 Full tray 18-25
Falafel
Homemade falafel with a side of tahini Half tray 25 pcs Full tray 45 pcs
Cauliflower shawrma
Roasted cauliflower toasted with garlic sauce and shawarma spices Half tray feeds 8-10 Full tray feeds 18-20
Chicken shawarma
Chicken toasted with shawarma spice topped with Mediterranean pickles, parsley and tahini sauce Half tray feeds between 10-12 Full tray feeds between 20-24
Basmati Rice
Tabouli
Homemade tabouli, Parsley, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, cracked wheat, extra virgin olive oil, fresh squeezed lemon and spices
Greek salad
Romain lettuce, english cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese and Greek dressing
Babaganoush
Roasted eggplant dip