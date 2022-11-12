Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

Al Wadi Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1249 VFW Parkway

WEST ROXBURY, MA 02132

Order Again

Popular Items

Hommos
Chicken Shish Taouk
Falafel

Weekly Specials

Baked kafta and potatoes served with onions and tomatoes in a homemade tomato broth erved with rice pilaf. Delicious!

Sauteed chicken liver

$14.00Out of stock

Sauteed chicken liver tossed with onions in a pomegranate glaze

Stuffed Koussa and warak enab

Stuffed Koussa and warak enab

$26.00

Our stuffed zuchini with meat and rice served over meat warak enab simmered in a tomato sauce served with a side of yogurt.

Vegetarian Mezza

Arnabet Mekleh

Arnabet Mekleh

$12.00

Hand cut cauliflower lightly fried and served with tahini sauce (Gluten free)

Baba Ghanouj

Baba Ghanouj

$11.00

Roasted eggplant puree, tahini sauce, lemon and olive oil (Gluten free)

Batata Harra

Batata Harra

$9.00

Spicy sauteed cubes of potatoes mixed with lemon, coriander and garlic sauce (Gluten free)

Falafel

Falafel

$11.00

Ground fava beans, chick peas and our blend of spices served with vegetables and tahini sauce

Fatayer Sabenegh

$9.00

Mini pies prepared with fresh dough stuffed with spinach, lemon and sumac

Halloumi

Halloumi

$14.00

Pan seared halloumi cheese served with ripe tomatoes, cucumbers and olives (Gluten free)

Hommos

Hommos

$10.00

Chick pea puree, tahini sauce, lemon and extra virgin olive oil (Gluten free)

Labneh

Labneh

$9.00

Strained yogurt served with dry mint and olive oil (Gluten free)

Rekakat

Rekakat

$10.00

Blend of 3 cheeses wrapped in thin phyllo dough and lightly fried

Warak Enab Vegetarian

Warak Enab Vegetarian

$9.00

A tasty mix of pasley,onions,tomatoes,rice and hint of lemon wrapped in grape leaves (Gluten free)

Extra pita bread

$1.00

Zaatar & Olive Oil Dip 1/2 Pint

$7.00

Our thyme and olive oil blend dip served with pita bread

Zaatar & Olive Oil Dip Pint

$12.00

Our thyme and olive oil blend dip served with pita bread

Extra garlic sauce 2 oz

$1.50

Toasted Pita Chips

$2.50

Thyme Toasted Pita Chips

$5.00

Meat Mezza

Hommos Al Wadi

Hommos Al Wadi

$14.00

Our classic hommos topped with pieces of beef, pine nuts and olive oil Gluten free)

Kibbeh Krass

Kibbeh Krass

$10.00

Beef dumplings stuffed with minced meat, a hint of onions, and pine nuts served with a chilled yogurt sauce

Makanik

Makanik

$14.00

Fresh homemade gourmet sausages sauteed in olive oil, and lemon juice with a pomegranate glaze (Gluten free)

Sambossik

Sambossik

$9.00

Homemade dough stretcched and overstuffed with ground meat, onions, pine nuts and spices

Sfeha

$9.00

Fresh dough stuffed with a delicious mixture of meat, onions, tomato and bell pepper, baked and served with our chilled yogurt sauce.

Soujouk with Tomatoes

Soujouk with Tomatoes

$14.00

Fresh homemade spicy beef sausages sauteed with tomatoes, and olive oil (Gluten Free)

Warak Enab Meat

Warak Enab Meat

$10.00

Grape leaves stuffed with our special mix our special mix of ground beef & lamb, spicces, lemon, and rice (Gluten Free)

Warak Malfouf

Warak Malfouf

$12.00

Fresh cabbage stuffed with rice, lamb and beef, spices and lemon juice (Gluten Free)

Soups & Salads

Chicken Soup

$8.00

-Gluten free

Lentil Soup

$8.00

-Gluten free

Tabouli

Tabouli

$12.00

Fresh parsley, mint, wheat bulgur, ripe tomatoes, onions, lemon and olive oil

Fattoush

Fattoush

$12.00

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, radish, green peppers, onions, toasted pita, sumac, served with lemon, vinegar and oil dressing

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$14.00

Romaine, ripe tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cucumbers, olives, feta cheese and a vinegar oil dressing (Gluten Free)

Al Wadi Salad

$22.00

Your choice of Fattoush, Tabouli, Mediterranean salad with a choice of Beef, Lamb, Chicken, Kafta, Shrimp, or grilled eggplant and Zuchini

Extra pita bread

$1.00

Side Feta

$2.50

Salad Dressing Bottle 16 oz

$7.00

Extra dressing 3 oz

$1.00

Toasted Pita Chips

$2.50

Cold veggies

$5.00

Butcher Block - Raw

Kafta Nayeh

Kafta Nayeh

$24.00

Carefully prepared lamb tartare with onions, spices and parsley - Gluten Free - Raw Meat

Kibbe Nayeh

Kibbe Nayeh

$24.00

Middle Eastern-style Lamb tartare prepared with wheat bulgar, onions, and mint - Raw Meat

Entrees

Beef Kebab

Beef Kebab

$28.00

Two skewers of marinated beef tenderloin grilled over an open flame served with rice pilaf

Lamb Kebab

Lamb Kebab

$28.00

Two skewers of charbroiled marinated lamb grilled over an open flame served with rice pilaf

Chicken Shish Taouk

Chicken Shish Taouk

$25.00

Two skewers of marinated chicken breast grilled over an open flame served with rice pilaf

Kafta Kebab

Kafta Kebab

$24.00

Seasoned ground lamb, with onion, parsley and mint, grilled over an open flame and served with rice pilaf

Mixed Grill Platter

Mixed Grill Platter

$32.00

Combination of Chicken shish taouk, kafta kebab, and beef tenderloins served with rice pilaf

Kibbeh Beseneyah

Kibbeh Beseneyah

$22.00

Baked ground beef and cracked wheat stuffed with minced meat, pine nuts, and served over rice pilaf and a side of chilled yogurt sauce

Loubieh Lamb Stew

Loubieh Lamb Stew

$22.00

Prepared with string green bean and lamb, classic Lebanese spices in a homemade tomato broth served over rice pilaf

Green Bean Stew

$20.00

Vegetarian green bean, classic Lebanese spices, in a homemade tomato broth served over rice pilaf

Shrimp Kebab

Shrimp Kebab

$28.00

Two skewers of maarinated jumbo shrimp grilled over an open flame served with rice pilaf

Pumpkin Kibbeh

Pumpkin Kibbeh

$22.00

Two layers of baked pumpkin puree stuffed with spinach, onions, sumac served over mdardara - Vegetarian

Eggplant Moussaka

Eggplant Moussaka

$22.00

Prepared with eggplant, tomatoes, chick peas, garlic, onions, and classic Lebanese spices served over rice pilaf - Vegetarian

Sayadieh bi Samak

Sayadieh bi Samak

$26.00

Baked haddock filet served over spiced rice topped with tahini sauce, caramelized onions and topped with roasted nuts -Gluten free

Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$28.00

Simmered bone-in lamb shank in a homemade toamto sauce served over rice pilaf

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$32.00

Domestic lamb chops grilled and served over hashwee rice topped with mixed nuts- Gluten Free

Side orders

Mdardara

Mdardara

$8.00

Simmered rice and lentils topped with caramelized onions - Gluten Free - Vegetarian

Laban

$7.00

Chilled yogurt served with dry mint and diced ccumbers - Gluten free

Rice Pilaf

$7.00

Simmered with vermicelli

Hashwee Rice

Hashwee Rice

$9.00

Slow cooked ground meat and rice topped with pine nuts and almonds - Gluten free

Frites

$6.00

Hand cut french fries served with garlic spread - Gluten free

Assortment of Pickles

$8.00

Gluten free

Grilled Vegetables

$11.00

Kids meal chicken fingers and fries

$10.00

Extra garlic 2 oz

$1.50

Garlic Spread 1/2 pint

$5.00

Garlic Spread Pint

$9.00

Prix Fixe for Two

Our Prix Fixe for two is served with a selection of Fatoush or Tabouli, Hommos, Vegetarian Warak Enab, a mixed platter with chicken kebab, kafta kebab and Kibbee Besenyah served over rice pilaf or french fries and an assortment of Baklava and Naamoura.

Al Wadi for Two

$68.00

Our Prix Fixe for two is served with a selection of Fatoush or Tabouli, Hommos, Vegetarian Warak Enab, a mixed platter with chicken kebab, kafta kebab and Kibbee Besenyah served over rice pilaf or french fries and an assortment of Baklava and Naamoura.

Gourmet wrap

Falafel Gourmet Wrap

$9.00

Ground fava beans, chick peas, and our blend of spices, served with romaine, tomatoes, pickles tahini sauce wrapped in pita bread.

Kafta Kebab Gourmet Wrap

$11.00

Seasoned ground lamb with onion, parsley, mint, romaine , tomatoes, pickles, our famous garlic spread wrapped in pita bread.

Chicken Kebab Gourmet Wrap

$11.00

Marinated chicken served an assortment of grilled vegetables, romaine, tomatoes, pickles and our famous garlic spread wrapped in pita bread.

Lamb Kebab Gourmet Wrap

$12.00

Our marinated lamb served with an assortment of grilled veggies, romaine,tomatoes, pickles and our famous garlic spread wrapped in pita bread.

Beef Kebab Gourmet Wrap

$12.00

Marinated tenderloin beef served with an assortment of grilled vegetables, romaine, tomato and our homemade garlic sauce wrapped in pita bread.

Baba Ghanouj Gourmet Wrap

$9.00

Roasted eggplant puree, served with romaine, tomatoes, pickles, tahini sauce wrapped in pita bread.

Hommos Gourmet Wrap

$9.00

Hommos, served with romaine, tomatoes, pickles, tahini sauce wrapped in pita bread.

Desserts

Knefeh

$12.00

Crushed Semolina mixed with sweet cheese baked to a golden brown drizzled with rose water syrup

Essmalia

Essmalia

$12.00

Shredded phyllo dough layered with a sweet cheese topped with rose water syrup

Mouhallabie

Mouhallabie

$8.00

Pudding style topped with Cinnamon or Pistachios

Naamoura

Naamoura

$9.00

Semolina squares baked until golden, with a drizzle of sugar water topped with an almond

Chocolate Cake
$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake
$9.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00
An Assortment of Baklava
$10.00

An Assortment of Baklava

$10.00

Lebanese Ice Cream
$9.00

$9.00
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$9.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00
Chocolate Triology

Chocolate Triology

$10.00Out of stock
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$11.00

Baklawa Naamoura

$11.00

Warm Chocolate Cake with a scoop of Mystic Ice cream topped with a chocolate drizzle

Beverages

Pepsi Can

$2.50

Diet Pepsi Can

$2.50

Bottled Water 16.9 oz

$2.00

Lemonade 12 oz

$5.00

Lemonade infused with mint 12 oz

$6.00
Jallab

Jallab

$6.00

Fruit syrup made of carob, dates, grape molasses and rose water topped pine nuts and pistachios.

Saratoga Sparkling Water 28 oz

$6.00

Saratoga Sparking Water 12 oz

$3.50

Saratoga Still Water 28 oz

$6.00

Saratoga Still Water 12 oz

$3.50

Ayran 12 oz

$5.00

Yogurt drink

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Lebanese Pantry

Olive Harvest EVOO 500 ml Unfiltered Olive Oil

$12.00

Olive Harvest Evoo 750 ml Unfiltered Olive Oil

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Consumer pic
Al Wadi Restaurant image
Al Wadi Restaurant image
Al Wadi Restaurant image

