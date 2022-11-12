- Home
Al Wadi Restaurant
No reviews yet
1249 VFW Parkway
WEST ROXBURY, MA 02132
Popular Items
Weekly Specials
Vegetarian Mezza
Arnabet Mekleh
Hand cut cauliflower lightly fried and served with tahini sauce (Gluten free)
Baba Ghanouj
Roasted eggplant puree, tahini sauce, lemon and olive oil (Gluten free)
Batata Harra
Spicy sauteed cubes of potatoes mixed with lemon, coriander and garlic sauce (Gluten free)
Falafel
Ground fava beans, chick peas and our blend of spices served with vegetables and tahini sauce
Fatayer Sabenegh
Mini pies prepared with fresh dough stuffed with spinach, lemon and sumac
Halloumi
Pan seared halloumi cheese served with ripe tomatoes, cucumbers and olives (Gluten free)
Hommos
Chick pea puree, tahini sauce, lemon and extra virgin olive oil (Gluten free)
Labneh
Strained yogurt served with dry mint and olive oil (Gluten free)
Rekakat
Blend of 3 cheeses wrapped in thin phyllo dough and lightly fried
Warak Enab Vegetarian
A tasty mix of pasley,onions,tomatoes,rice and hint of lemon wrapped in grape leaves (Gluten free)
Extra pita bread
Zaatar & Olive Oil Dip 1/2 Pint
Our thyme and olive oil blend dip served with pita bread
Zaatar & Olive Oil Dip Pint
Our thyme and olive oil blend dip served with pita bread
Extra garlic sauce 2 oz
Toasted Pita Chips
Thyme Toasted Pita Chips
Meat Mezza
Hommos Al Wadi
Our classic hommos topped with pieces of beef, pine nuts and olive oil Gluten free)
Kibbeh Krass
Beef dumplings stuffed with minced meat, a hint of onions, and pine nuts served with a chilled yogurt sauce
Makanik
Fresh homemade gourmet sausages sauteed in olive oil, and lemon juice with a pomegranate glaze (Gluten free)
Sambossik
Homemade dough stretcched and overstuffed with ground meat, onions, pine nuts and spices
Sfeha
Fresh dough stuffed with a delicious mixture of meat, onions, tomato and bell pepper, baked and served with our chilled yogurt sauce.
Soujouk with Tomatoes
Fresh homemade spicy beef sausages sauteed with tomatoes, and olive oil (Gluten Free)
Warak Enab Meat
Grape leaves stuffed with our special mix our special mix of ground beef & lamb, spicces, lemon, and rice (Gluten Free)
Warak Malfouf
Fresh cabbage stuffed with rice, lamb and beef, spices and lemon juice (Gluten Free)
Soups & Salads
Chicken Soup
-Gluten free
Lentil Soup
-Gluten free
Tabouli
Fresh parsley, mint, wheat bulgur, ripe tomatoes, onions, lemon and olive oil
Fattoush
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, radish, green peppers, onions, toasted pita, sumac, served with lemon, vinegar and oil dressing
Mediterranean
Romaine, ripe tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cucumbers, olives, feta cheese and a vinegar oil dressing (Gluten Free)
Al Wadi Salad
Your choice of Fattoush, Tabouli, Mediterranean salad with a choice of Beef, Lamb, Chicken, Kafta, Shrimp, or grilled eggplant and Zuchini
Side Feta
Salad Dressing Bottle 16 oz
Extra dressing 3 oz
Toasted Pita Chips
Cold veggies
Butcher Block - Raw
Entrees
Beef Kebab
Two skewers of marinated beef tenderloin grilled over an open flame served with rice pilaf
Lamb Kebab
Two skewers of charbroiled marinated lamb grilled over an open flame served with rice pilaf
Chicken Shish Taouk
Two skewers of marinated chicken breast grilled over an open flame served with rice pilaf
Kafta Kebab
Seasoned ground lamb, with onion, parsley and mint, grilled over an open flame and served with rice pilaf
Mixed Grill Platter
Combination of Chicken shish taouk, kafta kebab, and beef tenderloins served with rice pilaf
Kibbeh Beseneyah
Baked ground beef and cracked wheat stuffed with minced meat, pine nuts, and served over rice pilaf and a side of chilled yogurt sauce
Loubieh Lamb Stew
Prepared with string green bean and lamb, classic Lebanese spices in a homemade tomato broth served over rice pilaf
Green Bean Stew
Vegetarian green bean, classic Lebanese spices, in a homemade tomato broth served over rice pilaf
Shrimp Kebab
Two skewers of maarinated jumbo shrimp grilled over an open flame served with rice pilaf
Pumpkin Kibbeh
Two layers of baked pumpkin puree stuffed with spinach, onions, sumac served over mdardara - Vegetarian
Eggplant Moussaka
Prepared with eggplant, tomatoes, chick peas, garlic, onions, and classic Lebanese spices served over rice pilaf - Vegetarian
Sayadieh bi Samak
Baked haddock filet served over spiced rice topped with tahini sauce, caramelized onions and topped with roasted nuts -Gluten free
Lamb Shank
Simmered bone-in lamb shank in a homemade toamto sauce served over rice pilaf
Lamb Chops
Domestic lamb chops grilled and served over hashwee rice topped with mixed nuts- Gluten Free
Side orders
Mdardara
Simmered rice and lentils topped with caramelized onions - Gluten Free - Vegetarian
Laban
Chilled yogurt served with dry mint and diced ccumbers - Gluten free
Rice Pilaf
Simmered with vermicelli
Hashwee Rice
Slow cooked ground meat and rice topped with pine nuts and almonds - Gluten free
Frites
Hand cut french fries served with garlic spread - Gluten free
Assortment of Pickles
Gluten free
Grilled Vegetables
Kids meal chicken fingers and fries
Extra garlic 2 oz
Garlic Spread 1/2 pint
Garlic Spread Pint
Prix Fixe for Two
Gourmet wrap
Falafel Gourmet Wrap
Ground fava beans, chick peas, and our blend of spices, served with romaine, tomatoes, pickles tahini sauce wrapped in pita bread.
Kafta Kebab Gourmet Wrap
Seasoned ground lamb with onion, parsley, mint, romaine , tomatoes, pickles, our famous garlic spread wrapped in pita bread.
Chicken Kebab Gourmet Wrap
Marinated chicken served an assortment of grilled vegetables, romaine, tomatoes, pickles and our famous garlic spread wrapped in pita bread.
Lamb Kebab Gourmet Wrap
Our marinated lamb served with an assortment of grilled veggies, romaine,tomatoes, pickles and our famous garlic spread wrapped in pita bread.
Beef Kebab Gourmet Wrap
Marinated tenderloin beef served with an assortment of grilled vegetables, romaine, tomato and our homemade garlic sauce wrapped in pita bread.
Baba Ghanouj Gourmet Wrap
Roasted eggplant puree, served with romaine, tomatoes, pickles, tahini sauce wrapped in pita bread.
Hommos Gourmet Wrap
Hommos, served with romaine, tomatoes, pickles, tahini sauce wrapped in pita bread.
Desserts
Knefeh
Crushed Semolina mixed with sweet cheese baked to a golden brown drizzled with rose water syrup
Essmalia
Shredded phyllo dough layered with a sweet cheese topped with rose water syrup
Mouhallabie
Pudding style topped with Cinnamon or Pistachios
Naamoura
Semolina squares baked until golden, with a drizzle of sugar water topped with an almond
Chocolate Cake
Flourless Chocolate Cake
An Assortment of Baklava
Lebanese Ice Cream
Red Velvet
Tiramisu
Chocolate Triology
Cheesecake
Baklawa Naamoura
Warm Chocolate Cake with a scoop of Mystic Ice cream topped with a chocolate drizzle
Beverages
Pepsi Can
Diet Pepsi Can
Bottled Water 16.9 oz
Lemonade 12 oz
Lemonade infused with mint 12 oz
Jallab
Fruit syrup made of carob, dates, grape molasses and rose water topped pine nuts and pistachios.
Saratoga Sparkling Water 28 oz
Saratoga Sparking Water 12 oz
Saratoga Still Water 28 oz
Saratoga Still Water 12 oz
Ayran 12 oz
Yogurt drink
Ginger Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
