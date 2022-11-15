Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern
Sandwiches

Café Beirut - Jamaica Plain

719 Reviews

$

654 Centre St

Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Plate
Falafel Roll up
Salad

Create your Own.

Roll

Plate

Salad

Classic Roll Ups.

FALAFEL: romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, pickles, tahini | SHAWARMA: romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, pickles, tahini, garlic whip | KABOB: romaine, tomato, cucumber, pickles, tahini, garlic whip, zaatar vinaigrette | FRIED CAULIFLOWER: romaine, fattoosh, pickles, tahini, sumac

Chicken Shawarma Roll-Up

$14.29

Falafel Roll up

$13.19

Chicken Kabob Roll-Up

$14.99

Beef Kabob Roll-Up

$15.39

Lamb Kabob Roll-Up

$15.94

Beef and Lamb Shawarma Roll-Up

$14.84

Fried Cauliflower Roll-Up

$14.29

Kafta Kabob Roll-Up

$15.39

Shrimp Kabob Roll-Up

$16.49

Seitan Shawarma Roll-up

$15.39Out of stock

Specialty Roll ups.

The Lebanese-Italian Roll-Up

$15.94

bastorma, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, hot pepper, zaatar vinaigrette

The Baked Lamb Al pastor Roll-Up

$15.94

cucumber-yogurt-mint, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, sumac

The Anjar Roll-Up

$15.94

beef kabob, fool, moudammas, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

The Garden Halloumi Roll-Up

$15.39

halloumi, lettuce, grilled vegetables, cucumber, mint, olives, zaatar vinaigrette

The Ploughman Roll-Up

$14.84

cauliflower, falafel, lettuce, fattoush, pickles, tahini, garlic whip

The Pumpkin King Roll-Up

$14.84

pumpkin kibby, lettuce, fattoush, pickles, pomegranate-molasses, tahini

The Tripoli Roll-Up

$16.49Out of stock

cod samak, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickles, olives, mint, cucumber-yogurt sauce

The Byblos Roll-Up

$16.49

shrimp kabob, lettuce, grilled vegetables, pickles, spicy green sauce

Mezza.

Mezza Falafel

$9.61

fried chickpea croquette, herbs, spices

Mezza Hummous

$10.16+

chickpea puree, tahini, lemon, garlic

Mezza Baba Ghannooj

$10.71+

roasted eggplant dip, tahini, garlic

Mezza Fool Moudammas

$11.26+

fava bean confit, lemon, garlic

Mezza Olives and pickles

$12.36

pickled cucumber, turnip, and hot pepper

Mezza Veg Grape Leaves

$9.99

Lebanese dolma

Mezza Grilled Eggplant

$11.81

marinated, chargrilled aubergine

Mezza Fried Cauliflower

$11.81

flash fried florets, sumac, tahini

Mezza Tempura Okra

$11.25

battered fried okra, lemon slice

Mezza Pumpkin Kibby

$10.99

bulgar, spinach, chickpea, pomegranate-mollasses

Mezza Lamb Grape Leaves

$10.25Out of stock

Lebanese dolma

Mezza Feta and Mint

$11.81

imported feta, fresh mint, olive oil

Mezza Labneh

$11.26+

strained yogurt, olive tapenade, zaatar, oil

Mezza Sampler

$13.99

Pick 3

Soups.

Lentil soup

$8.99

w/ toasted pita

Lemon-Chicken soup

$9.50

okra, garlic, kabob

Smoked Cauliflower soup

$9.25

cauliflower puree, roasted red pepper, lemon oil

Salads.

Fattoosh salad

$11.25

Lebanese chopped salad, mint vinaigrette, toasted pita, pomegranate-mollasses

Tabbouleh salad

$12.25

parsley, mint, bulgar, tomato, onion, honey vinaigrette

Saletet Fijil salad

$18.24

arugula, radish, pomegranate, walnut, mandarin, feta, herbs, zaatar vinaigrette

El Koura salad

$18.24

arugula, tomato, cucumber, caper berries, roasted red pepper, harissa pita chips, falafel crumbles, zaatar vinaigrette

Mezza Antipasto salad

$19.99

bastorma, feta, Kalamata, pickles, grilled marinated vegetables

San Sidon salad

$22.54Out of stock

tuna confit, white anchovies, grilled vegetables, caper berries, boiled egg

Entrees.

Baked Lamb w/Yellow Rice

$25.99Out of stock

twelve hour baked lamb al pastor, yellow rice, fattoush, pickles

Moussaka

$23.64

baked eggplant with chickpeas, baharat tomato sauce, bell pepper, rice pilaf

Fish and Chips

$24.64Out of stock

pan fried cod, zaatar, cucumber-yogurt-mint, battata hara fries

Half Grilled Chicken

$25.84Out of stock

char grilled zaatar brined chicken, rice pilaf, fattoush, pickles

Biqari Al Halzon

$25.29

beef kabob, poached in ghee chimichurri, tabooli, roasted red pepper, rice pilaf

Vegetarian mixed grill

$24.19

halloumi, grilled eggplant, pilaf, fattoush, grilled vegetables, pickles, tahini, zaatar vinaigrette

Grilled Branzino Plate

$26.99Out of stock

Grilled Red Snapper Plate

$26.99Out of stock

grilled vegetables, fattoush salad, rice pilaf

Mixed Grill

$24.99

beef shish, kafta kabob, chicken shish taouk, pilaf, fattoush, pickles, tahini

Vegan combo

$21.99

falafel, vegetarian grape leaves, tabbouleh, fattoush, hummous, baba ghannouj, pilaf, pickles

Kebobs and Shawarma.

Chicken Kabob Skewer

$10.16

Beef Kebob Skewer

$10.71

Lamb Kebob Skewer

$11.26

Kafta Kebob Skewer

$10.71

Shrimp kebob Skewer

$11.81

Halloumi Kebob Skewer

$10.71

Side Baked Lamb

$10.99

Side Orders.

Piece Falafel

$2.99

Rice Pilaf

$6.86+

Moujadara

$7.96+

Yellow Rice

$7.96+

Spicy Red Sauce

$1.25

Piece Vegetarian grape leaves

$1.65

Batata Harra Fries

$5.25+

Tahini sauce

$1.25

Garlic Whip

$1.25

Spicy Green Sauce

$1.25

Piece Lamb Grape leaves

$2.00Out of stock

White anchovies

$8.25Out of stock

Side Pita

$2.15

Side Yogurt & cucumber

$1.25

Desserts.

Baklava

$3.99

honey pistachio

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cafe Beirut's gourmet food will inspire your tastebuds and invite you to the authentic and delicious cultural flavors of Lebanon. Savory all Halal Meat is served in roll ups and platters that will have you coming back for more! This hot spot is located at the center of jamaica plain. See how good food is done!

Website

Location

654 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Directions

Gallery
Café Beirut image
Café Beirut image

Similar restaurants in your area

cutty's
orange star4.7 • 485
284 Washington Street Brookline, MA 02445
View restaurantnext
Village Pizza House
orange star3.8 • 161
312 Washington St Brookline, MA 02445
View restaurantnext
Arboretum Pizza Grill - 4025 Washington Street
orange star4.4 • 542
4025 Washington Street Roslindale, MA 02131
View restaurantnext
Exodus Bagels - Roslindale
orange starNo Reviews
2 McCraw Street Roslindale, MA 02131
View restaurantnext
Dumpling Daughter - Brookline
orange star4.5 • 634
1309 Beacon St Brookline, MA 02446
View restaurantnext
The Brookline Pizza Spa
orange starNo Reviews
75 Harvard Street Brookline, MA 02445
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Jamaica Plain

Same Old Place - Jamaica Plain
orange star4.6 • 5,168
662 Centre St Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
Ten Tables
orange star4.5 • 2,905
597 Centre St Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
Brassica Kitchen + Cafe - 3710 Washington Street - Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
orange star4.8 • 1,494
3710 Washington St Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
Tres Gatos
orange star4.3 • 1,185
470 CENTRE ST Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
Tres Gatos - B&M
orange star4.3 • 1,185
470 CENTRE ST Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
JP Seafood Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,087
730 Centre Street Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston