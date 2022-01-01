Jamaica Plain restaurants you'll love
VeeVee
763 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
|Fried Chicken
|$21.00
Crispy leg, thigh and wing, sautéed winter greens, mac and cheese, cheddar biscuit
|Ribs
|$17.00
Baby back ribs, hot pepper marmalade, mustard bbq sauce
|Shiitake Mushrooms
|$10.00
Crispy shiitake mushrooms, sriracha-soy sauce
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Tres Gatos
470 CENTRE ST, Jamaica Plain
|Tortilla Española
|$8.00
yukon gold potatoes, farm-fresh eggs, pimenton aioli
|Lamb Bocadillo
|$13.00
za'tar aioli, fried shallots, pickles, house made potato roll
can be gluten and dairy free.
nut free.
|Chickpea Fritters
|$14.00
tzatziki, dill, radish
Casa Verde
711 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
|Pescado Taco
|$7.00
fried tilapia, pickled purple cabbage, cilantro aioli, cilantro, crema
|Cauliflower Taco
|$5.00
red onion escabeche, salsa verde, crema, cilantro
|Beef Barbacoa Taco
|$6.00
slow-roasted beef, chimichurri, queso fresco, crispy shallots, cilantro
Sweet Rice
697 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
|Drunken Noodle DN **
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with red peppers, string beans, onions, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, garlic, and basil
|Avocado Fresh Rolls
|$9.00
Fresh rolls with avocado and mixed vegetable filling
|Pad Thai DN
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts
Evergreen Eatery
154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
JP Seafood’s award winning fish & chips comes to evergreen!
golden dipt fried white fish with homemade coleslaw and fries
|Brioche French Toast
|$10.00
hand cut Fire King cinnamon brioche, syrup, powdered sugar, whipped cream
|Breakfast Wrap
|$9.00
eggs, bacon in spinach tortilla served with tomato salsa and home fries
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Dogwood
3712 washington st, jamaica plain
|Maple
|$18.00
Italian Sausage, Ricotta, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
|Dogwood Veggie Burger
|$14.00
Housemade 7 oz. Spicy Veggie Burger served with Roasted Red Pepper Aioli
|Willow
|$17.00
Spinach, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Garlic, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
JPizle Kitchen
536 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Empanada Duo
|$8.50
2 corn Colombian turnovers,
chicken with potato & beef and rice.
|Cazuela de Frijoles
|$11.99
Traditional Colombian beans & rice, Pork Belly, avocado, and sweet plantains.
|Avocado Toast & Eggs
|$10.25
Two poach eggs, fresh avocado mashed with tomatoes, over Texas Brioche Bread, Macadamia butter and home fries
Little Dipper
669 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Seasonal Salad
|$12.00
Baby Gem Lettuce, Cara Cara Orange, Toasted Almonds, Roasted Chioggia Beets, House-made Ricotta, Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette
(Vegetarian, Can be Vegan Gluten Friendly)
|New Fish Curry
|$23.00
Hake, Coconut Curry Brodo, Marble Potato, Rainbow Carrot, Herb Pistou, House made roti.
(Can be gluten friendly w/out roti)
|Potato Curry Cake w/ tomato jam
|$20.00
Potato Curry Cakes, Tomato Jam, Herb Salad, Lemon Yogurt, Lemon Vinaigrette
(Vegetarian, Dairy Free)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Café Beirut
654 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Mezza Falafel
|$6.75
fried chickpea croquette, herbs, spices
|The Ploughman Roll-Up
|$10.99
cauliflower, falafel, lettuce, fattoush, pickles, tahini, garlic whip
|Mezza Sampler
|$11.99
Pick 3
Ten Tables
597 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|NEW YEAR’S EVE 2022 MENU for 12/31 pickup
|$95.00
New Year’s Eve Dinner, 3 courses, $95 pp
|Housemade Warm Foccacia, Rosemary, EVoo, Balsamic
|$6.00
|Bowl of Mac N Cheese & a can of organic Wild + West Wine
|$18.00
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Same Old Place
662 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|Lg Chicken Parm Sub
|$13.75
|Small Cheese
|$12.00
|Small Hawaiian
|$13.65
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
JP Seafood Cafe
730 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
|Shocking Maki
|$8.00
Spicy Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Scallion, Tempura Flake
|Godzilla Maki
|$12.00
Jumbo Shrimp Tempura with Avocado, spicy mayo and Scallion
|Sunshine Maki
|$8.00
Salmon, Lemon, Cilantro, Cucumber
Monumental Market
36 south st, Jamaica Plain
|Scone - Vegan - Cranberry Orange
|$3.74
Raspberry Vanilla
|Muffin - Donut
|$2.80
Spiced buttermilk muffin rolled in melted butter and cinnamon sugar.
|London Fog
|$4.44
Early grey tea, steamed milk of your choice, and vanilla
Brassica Kitchen + Cafe
3710 Washington St, Jamaica Plain
|BK Brussels
|$14.00
our famous brussels, fried & dressed in maple umeboshi (maple & salted plum ferment) miso, lemon, & chili oil.
contains: nightshade, stone fruit, & soy
|Tower Street
|$8.00
fried egg, veggie sausage, pickled tomato, aioli, & greens on house made brioche. Contains: dairy, allium, egg, nightshade, gluten, soy CAN NOT BE GLUTEN FREE!
|BK Beets
|$12.00
with yogurt, pistachio, & garlic confit
contains: gluten, dairy, nuts, allium