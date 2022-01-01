Jamaica Plain restaurants you'll love

Jamaica Plain restaurants
Toast

Must-try Jamaica Plain restaurants

VeeVee image

 

VeeVee

763 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken$21.00
Crispy leg, thigh and wing, sautéed winter greens, mac and cheese, cheddar biscuit
Ribs$17.00
Baby back ribs, hot pepper marmalade, mustard bbq sauce
Shiitake Mushrooms$10.00
Crispy shiitake mushrooms, sriracha-soy sauce
More about VeeVee
Tres Gatos image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Tres Gatos

470 CENTRE ST, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.3 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tortilla Española$8.00
yukon gold potatoes, farm-fresh eggs, pimenton aioli
Lamb Bocadillo$13.00
za'tar aioli, fried shallots, pickles, house made potato roll
can be gluten and dairy free.
nut free.
Chickpea Fritters$14.00
tzatziki, dill, radish
More about Tres Gatos
Casa Verde image

 

Casa Verde

711 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pescado Taco$7.00
fried tilapia, pickled purple cabbage, cilantro aioli, cilantro, crema
Cauliflower Taco$5.00
red onion escabeche, salsa verde, crema, cilantro
Beef Barbacoa Taco$6.00
slow-roasted beef, chimichurri, queso fresco, crispy shallots, cilantro
More about Casa Verde
Sweet Rice image

 

Sweet Rice

697 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Drunken Noodle DN **
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with red peppers, string beans, onions, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, garlic, and basil
Avocado Fresh Rolls$9.00
Fresh rolls with avocado and mixed vegetable filling
Pad Thai DN
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts
More about Sweet Rice
Evergreen Eatery image

 

Evergreen Eatery

154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fish & Chips$17.00
JP Seafood’s award winning fish & chips comes to evergreen!
golden dipt fried white fish with homemade coleslaw and fries
Brioche French Toast$10.00
hand cut Fire King cinnamon brioche, syrup, powdered sugar, whipped cream
Breakfast Wrap$9.00
eggs, bacon in spinach tortilla served with tomato salsa and home fries
More about Evergreen Eatery
The Dogwood image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Dogwood

3712 washington st, jamaica plain

Avg 3.9 (589 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maple$18.00
Italian Sausage, Ricotta, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
Dogwood Veggie Burger$14.00
Housemade 7 oz. Spicy Veggie Burger served with Roasted Red Pepper Aioli
Willow$17.00
Spinach, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Garlic, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella.
More about The Dogwood
JPizle Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

JPizle Kitchen

536 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.2 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Empanada Duo$8.50
2 corn Colombian turnovers,
chicken with potato & beef and rice.
Cazuela de Frijoles$11.99
Traditional Colombian beans & rice, Pork Belly, avocado, and sweet plantains.
Avocado Toast & Eggs$10.25
Two poach eggs, fresh avocado mashed with tomatoes, over Texas Brioche Bread, Macadamia butter and home fries
More about JPizle Kitchen
Little Dipper image

 

Little Dipper

669 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Seasonal Salad$12.00
Baby Gem Lettuce, Cara Cara Orange, Toasted Almonds, Roasted Chioggia Beets, House-made Ricotta, Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette
(Vegetarian, Can be Vegan Gluten Friendly)
New Fish Curry$23.00
Hake, Coconut Curry Brodo, Marble Potato, Rainbow Carrot, Herb Pistou, House made roti.
(Can be gluten friendly w/out roti)
Potato Curry Cake w/ tomato jam$20.00
Potato Curry Cakes, Tomato Jam, Herb Salad, Lemon Yogurt, Lemon Vinaigrette
(Vegetarian, Dairy Free)
More about Little Dipper
Café Beirut image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Café Beirut

654 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.4 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mezza Falafel$6.75
fried chickpea croquette, herbs, spices
The Ploughman Roll-Up$10.99
cauliflower, falafel, lettuce, fattoush, pickles, tahini, garlic whip
Mezza Sampler$11.99
Pick 3
More about Café Beirut
Ten Tables image

 

Ten Tables

597 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (2905 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NEW YEAR’S EVE 2022 MENU for 12/31 pickup$95.00
New Year’s Eve Dinner, 3 courses, $95 pp
Housemade Warm Foccacia, Rosemary, EVoo, Balsamic$6.00
Bowl of Mac N Cheese & a can of organic Wild + West Wine$18.00
More about Ten Tables
Same Old Place image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Same Old Place

662 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.6 (5168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Chicken Parm Sub$13.75
Small Cheese$12.00
Small Hawaiian$13.65
More about Same Old Place
JP Seafood Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

JP Seafood Cafe

730 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.4 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shocking Maki$8.00
Spicy Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Scallion, Tempura Flake
Godzilla Maki$12.00
Jumbo Shrimp Tempura with Avocado, spicy mayo and Scallion
Sunshine Maki$8.00
Salmon, Lemon, Cilantro, Cucumber
More about JP Seafood Cafe
Monumental Market image

 

Monumental Market

36 south st, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.9 (39 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Scone - Vegan - Cranberry Orange$3.74
Raspberry Vanilla
Muffin - Donut$2.80
Spiced buttermilk muffin rolled in melted butter and cinnamon sugar.
London Fog$4.44
Early grey tea, steamed milk of your choice, and vanilla
More about Monumental Market
Brassica Kitchen + Cafe image

 

Brassica Kitchen + Cafe

3710 Washington St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.8 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BK Brussels$14.00
our famous brussels, fried & dressed in maple umeboshi (maple & salted plum ferment) miso, lemon, & chili oil.
contains: nightshade, stone fruit, & soy
Tower Street$8.00
fried egg, veggie sausage, pickled tomato, aioli, & greens on house made brioche. Contains: dairy, allium, egg, nightshade, gluten, soy CAN NOT BE GLUTEN FREE!
BK Beets$12.00
with yogurt, pistachio, & garlic confit
contains: gluten, dairy, nuts, allium
More about Brassica Kitchen + Cafe
Purple Cactus image

 

Purple Cactus

674 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.3 (953 reviews)
Takeout
More about Purple Cactus
Fomu image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Fomu

617 Centre St, Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie$11.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich$7.95
8 oz. Real Chocolate Sprinkles$7.00
More about Fomu

