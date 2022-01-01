Restaurant header imageView gallery

JPizle Kitchen

679 Reviews

$

536 Centre St

Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Order Again

Popular Items

The Centre Street
Egg & Cheese
Jugos Naturales

COFFEE'S & Drinks

Coffee

$2.99+
Ice Coffee

Ice Coffee

$3.25+

Espresso

$2.95
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.89+

Latte

$3.99+

Cafe Periquito

$3.99

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Tea

$2.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.99+

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Milo

$3.99+

Milk / Leche

$2.99

Aguapanela

$3.49+

Redbull

$3.99

Bottle / Soda Water

$1.85

Cold Brew

$4.49Out of stock

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.49Out of stock

JUICES

Fresh Squeezed

Fresh Squeezed
$5.49+

$5.49+

Jugos Naturales

$4.99

Regular Juices

$2.99
Green Hulk

Green Hulk

$6.99

Fresh cut pineapple, spinach, celery, cucumber and banana.

SMOOTHIES & SHAKES

SMOOTHIE

$4.49

SHAKES

$6.49

SODAS

Colombiana

$1.85

Manzana

$1.85

Coke

$1.85

Diet Coke

$1.85

Ginger Ale

$1.85

Sprite

$1.85

Pepsi

$1.85

Diet Pepsi

$1.85

Pony Malta

$2.85

BRUNCH

Egg & Cheese

$4.99
The Starter

The Starter

$11.99+

Two eggs your style*, toast, home fries and a choice of Ham, Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Sausage or Corn Beef hash.

The Centre Street

The Centre Street

$15.99+

Two eggs your style*, home fries, choice of Ham, Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Sausage or Corn Beef hash and choice of Pancakes or French Toast.

Avocado Brioche Toast & Eggs

Avocado Brioche Toast & Eggs

$13.99

Two poach eggs*, fresh avocado mash, diced tomatoes and onions over Texas Brioche Bread, Macadamia butter and delicious home fries.

Not Your Average Egg & Cheese

Not Your Average Egg & Cheese

$13.99

Fresh Guac! Spinach, bacon, egg your style*, cheese, on a brioche bun bread. Served with home fries

Bean Town Benny

Bean Town Benny

$13.99

Two poached eggs* and Canadian bacon on a freshly backed grilled corn muffin with butter, topped with our JPizle house sauce.

Eggs Florentine

Eggs Florentine

$10.99

Toasted English muffin topped with baby spinash and two poached eggs* with homemade hollandaise sauce.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$14.99

Two over easy eggs*, chorizo crumble, refried beans and cheese blend on corn tortilla. Topped with avocado & Hogao salsa. Served with home fries.

Breakfast Taquitos

Breakfast Taquitos

$12.99

Two delicious tacos on corn tortilla filled with scramble eggs, chorizo crumble, cheese blend and chopped tomatoes.

Steak Tips & Huevos

Steak Tips & Huevos

$18.99+

Grilled house marinated steak tips, two eggs your style*, served with home fries, toast & hollandaise drizzle.

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$14.99

A fluffy Belgian waffle, layered with our crispy chicken, drizzled with white gravy & maple bacon crumble syrup

Calentádo

Calentádo

$15.99

Arepa with butter and cheese, scramble eggs with tomatoes and scallions, pork rind (Chicharron) served with mixed rice and beans.

OMELETTES

Build Your Own

$12.99

Original three eggs omelette with your choice of 3 ingredients. Served with your choice of home fries, toast, mixed greens or fresh fruit

Western Omelett

$13.49

Virginia Ham, onions, peppers and cheddar cheese. Served with home fries, toast, mixed greens or fresh fruit

Colombian Omelett

Colombian Omelett

$14.49

Sweet Plantains, diced hotdog, goat cheese, scallions, hogao and Colombian sauce on top

PANCAKES, FRENCH.T & WAFFLES

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.99

Two buttermilk pancakes topped with powder sugar.

French Toast Stack

French Toast Stack

$9.99

Our most popular house cinnamon bread . Topped with powder sugar

Belgium Waffle

Belgium Waffle

$9.99

Topped with whipped cream & powder sugar

Blueberry & Mascarpone Cheese Pancakes

Blueberry & Mascarpone Cheese Pancakes

$12.99

Served with purel maple syrup.

Nutella Pancakes & Fruit

Nutella Pancakes & Fruit

$13.99

Two buttermilk pancakes topped with Nutella, strawberries, bananas & blueberries.

Jpizle French Toast

Jpizle French Toast

$13.99

Nutella spread on thick cut cinnamon bread, topped with fresh fruits, walnuts and whipped cream.

Dulce De Leche Waffle

Dulce De Leche Waffle

$12.99

Served with cream cheese and dulce de leche. Topped with fresh banana and walnuts

SIDES

Oats & Fruits

$7.99

Made with oat milk, agave and cinnamon

Yogurt, Granola & Fruits

Yogurt, Granola & Fruits

$7.99

Organic greek yogurt with honey and homemade granola

Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$5.99
Arepa with Queso

Arepa with Queso
$5.99

$5.99

Bagel

$3.00
Croissant

Croissant

$3.00

Toast

$1.99
Muffin

Muffin

$3.00

Single Egg

$1.99

Single Pancake

$3.50

Single French Toast

$3.99

Turkey Bacon Side

$4.99

Canadian Bacon Side

$5.49
Corn Beef Hash Side

Corn Beef Hash Side
$4.99

$4.99
Bacon Side

Bacon Side

$5.99
Sausage Side

Sausage Side
$4.99

$4.99

Ham Side

$3.99

Avocado Side

$3.99
Home Fries

Home Fries

$3.99

SANDWICH

Tuna Salad

$9.99
B.L.T

B.L.T

$9.99

Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Turkey & Cheese

$9.99
Jpizle Club

Jpizle Club

$13.99

SUBS

Steak & Cheese Sub

Steak & Cheese Sub
$12.50

$12.50

Parmesan Sub

$13.50
The Philly Steak Sub

The Philly Steak Sub
$13.50

$13.50

BURGERS

Robinwood Street Burger

$13.99
Hamburguesa Jpizle

Hamburguesa Jpizle
$17.99

$17.99

Veggie Burger

$12.99

ENTREES

Bandeja Paisa

Bandeja Paisa

$24.99
Meatballs & Pasta

Meatballs & Pasta
$15.99

$15.99
Chicken Parmesan Pasta

Chicken Parmesan Pasta
$15.99

$15.99
Chicken Plate

Chicken Plate

$14.99
Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$21.99
Fresh Salmon

Fresh Salmon

$23.99
Rice Explosion

Rice Explosion
$18.99

$18.99
Picada Colombiana 2+

Picada Colombiana 2+
$29.99

$29.99

RICE BOWLS

CHICKEN BOWL

CHICKEN BOWL

$17.99
BEEF BOWL

BEEF BOWL

$17.99

VEGGIE BOWL

$16.99

SALADS

House Garden Salad

House Garden Salad
$9.99

$9.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad
$9.99

$9.99
Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$10.99

SOUPS

Lentil

Lentil

$6.99
Sopita de Pollo

Sopita de Pollo
$6.99

$6.99

SMALL PLATES

JP Hot dog

$9.99
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings
$7.99

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.99
Mozarella Sticks

Mozarella Sticks
$7.99

$7.99
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese
$6.99

$6.99

SIDES $

Rice & Beans

$4.99

White Rice

$4.99

Beans

$4.99

Garden Salad

$4.99

Coleslaw Salad

$4.99

French Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Yellow Potatoes

$4.99

Green Plantains

$4.99

Sweet Plantains

$4.99

Broccoli

$4.99

Spinach

$4.99

TAPAS

Chicharron Carnudo

Chicharron Carnudo
$9.99

$9.99
El Perrito

El Perrito

$6.99
Chocolo con Queso

Chocolo con Queso
$7.99

$7.99
Arepa Sampler

Arepa Sampler

$12.99
Empanada Duo

Empanada Duo
$8.50

$8.50
Arepa Desmechada & Hogao

Arepa Desmechada & Hogao
$10.99

$10.99
Papas Criolla

Papas Criolla
$4.99

$4.99
Maiz Asado

Maiz Asado

$5.99

Aguacate Relleno

$14.99
Yuquita Frita

Yuquita Frita
$4.99

$4.99

Arroz con Lentejas

$5.99
Cazuela de Frijoles

Cazuela de Frijoles
$12.99

$12.99
Colombian Ratatouille

Colombian Ratatouille
$7.99

$7.99
Repollitos Fritos con Maiz

Repollitos Fritos con Maiz
$5.99

$5.99

Guacamole & Hogao

$8.99
Chorizo al Limon

Chorizo al Limon
$5.99

$5.99
Chuzitos de Pollo

Chuzitos de Pollo
$10.99

$10.99
Patacones con Desmechada

Patacones con Desmechada
$9.99

$9.99
Mac & Cheese with Pork

Mac & Cheese with Pork
$7.99

$7.99

SWEETS

Apple pie

Apple pie

$5.00

2 scoops Ice Cream

$4.50
Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake
$5.50

$5.50
Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$5.50
Flan

Flan

$5.50

Wine

Merlot

$9.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00+

Malbec

$9.00+

Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Chardonnay

$9.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Moscato

$9.00+

Prosecco

$9.00+

Beer

Aguila

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Medalla

$5.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Coors

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Cocktail

Mimosa

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Red Sangria

$11.00+

Margarita

$11.00

La tusa Margarita

$13.00

Canelazo

$11.00

Coco Muy Loco

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Tropical Mojito

$11.00

Pumkin Spiced Lattini

$11.00

Shots

Aguardiente Shot

$5.00

Tequila Shot

$5.00

Vodka Shot

$5.00

Rum Shot

$5.00

Baileys Shot

$5.00

Grand Marnier shot

$5.00

Lecherita Shot

$5.00

1/2 Guaro

$25.00

SAUCES

Hollandaise Sauce

$1.50

Hogao Sauce

$1.50

Marinera Sauce

$1.50

Cream Cheese side

$1.00

Mascarpone Cheese

$1.75

Nutella side

$1.50

Dulce de Leche side

$1.50

Real Maple Syrup

$1.75

NEW ITEMS

Pasteles de Pollo / Chicken Turnover

$4.50

Albondigas (2 meatballs)

$7.99

Morcilla (Blood sausage)

$6.99

Fresh Guac & toartilla chips

$7.99
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer Breakfast, Lunch & Brunch all day from 7:30am-9pm. & Colombian tapas Dinner from 4-9pm Everyday. Located in the heart of Jamaica Plain, our double concept restaurant is the result of a dream for a few years in the making.

Website

Location

536 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Directions

