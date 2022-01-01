JPizle Kitchen
679 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
We offer Breakfast, Lunch & Brunch all day from 7:30am-9pm. & Colombian tapas Dinner from 4-9pm Everyday. Located in the heart of Jamaica Plain, our double concept restaurant is the result of a dream for a few years in the making.
536 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
