Casa Verde

711 Centre Street

Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Beef Barbacoa Taco
Pescado Taco
Fried Chicken Taco

Chips, Dip, Salsa & Sides

$4.00

(spicy peanut dip)

Side Cacahuate

$3.00

(spicy peanut dip)

$6.00

Side Corn, Black Bean Salsa

$5.00
$10.00

Side Guacamole

$4.00+
$7.00+

Side Queso Dip

$6.00

Side Queso Dip w/ Carnitas

$8.00
$4.00

Side Salsa Verde

$3.00
$5.00

Side White Bean & Chimichurri

$4.00

Extra Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Tacos

all of our tacos are served on gluten-free, masa corn tortillas; hand-pressed in house daily!
$6.00

slow-roasted beef, chimichurri, queso fresco, crispy shallots, cilantro

$7.00

slow-cooked pork shoulder, queso sauce, salsa verde, radish, onion, pickled jalapenos, pepitas, cilantro, crema

$6.00

potato, charred corn, chopped onion, radish, scallions, salsa verde, crema

$6.00

almond mole aioli, bread and butter pickles, cilantro, crema

$7.00

fried tilapia, pickled purple cabbage, cilantro aioli, cilantro, crema

$6.00

grilled shrimp, spicy red diablo marinade, grilled pineapple salsa, crema, cilantro

$5.00

crispy brussel sprouts, cotija cheese, salsa verde, toasted pepitas, pomegranate, crema

$5.00

red onion escabeche, salsa verde, crema, cilantro

$5.00

grilled tofu, charred scallion salsa, fried shallots, cilantro, crema

$5.00

fried yuca croquetas, kale curtido, chipotle aioli, cilantro, crema (dairy allergy-cannot be done vegan)

Nachos, Quesadillas & More

$15.00

house fried chips topped with three cheeses, charred corn and black bean salsa, pickled jalapeno, crema

$11.00

flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, chipotle sofrito, black beans...served with salsa verde (on side)

$8.00

grilled corn, cotija cheese, cilantro aioli, chili, lime

$8.00

grilled masa corn and black bean cake served with salsa verde, cotija cheese, chopped onion, fresh cilantro and crema

$8.00

fried and seasoned potatoes, queso sauce, charred corn salsa, radish, scallions and crema

$6.00

fried and seasoned potatoes, served with cilantro aioli and chipotle ketchup (on side)

$6.00

w/charred corn, green onion, crema

Tortas

Torta

$17.00

Kids' Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$4.00

Kids Bean and Cheese Taco

$4.00

Kids Chicken Taco

$4.00

Kids Fish Stick Taco

$4.00

Side Orders / Extras

$1.00Out of stock

Our very own habanero hot sauce, made from scratch with our secret house recipe!

Crema (sour cream) side

$0.75

Cilantro Aioli side

$0.75

Chipotle Aioli side

$0.75

Black Beans side

$4.00

Jalapeno side

$0.75

Sofrito sauce side

$0.25

Chopped Raw Onion side

$0.25

Extra Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Extra Soft Corn Tortillas (2)

$1.50

Extra Soft Corn Tortillas (4)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
