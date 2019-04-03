cutty's
284 Washington Street
Brookline, MA 02445
Popular Items
Napkins + Utensils
Specials + Culinary Esoterica
Party Sandwich!!!
Serves 6-8 people...Give us about 1 hour to prepare your order. Our Muffaletta starts with our house-made bread (how can you beat that?), then we pile on Niman Ranch Ham, Pepperoni, Mild Provolone + Olive Red Pepper Relish. A true modern classic that will turn heads and it's a deal (in this economy) for the party price of 69 dollars.
Bolognese
Full pint...(comes frozen) Our bolognese is intensely meat-y. Perfect for slathering on good bread or tossed with your favorite pasta shape. A little goes a long way, and you can easily stretch it by adding a can of good tomatoes. Stock up!
Lentil Soup
Full Pint...(comes frozen) A simple blend of French green lentils, earthy Swiss chard broth + garlic. This may be the most nutritious legume soup in the galaxy. And it's vegan!
Premium Pickled Pearl Onions
4oz jar...These are some of our favorite pickled pearl onions...flavored with a good hit of tarragon, mustard seed, and black pepper corns. Use as a garnish on a charcuterie and/or cheese board, or stir up a gin martini and plop in one of these onions to make it a Classic Gibson!
Secret Salt
4.5oz...First rule of Cutty's Secret Salt is: You do not not talk about Cutty's Secret Salt. Great on meats, potatoes, salads, or anywhere you need to add a little something-something. Comes with a free jar!
Pork Fat
1/2 pint... (comes frozen) Pure, unadulterated, glistening, all-natural house-rendered pork fat. Just in time for pie making season!!! Also great for frying and roasting.
Pork Broth
1 quart... (comes frozen) Intense, house-made pork broth, perfect for homemade soups (especially ramen!). Also, really nice in place of chicken stock.
Brewer's Cookies
CUTTY'S EXCLUSIVE! If you know Brewer's Crackers, you will love this new upcycled chocolate chip cookie! Crispy, buttery, wheat-y, habit-forming...all the while fighting food waste! 16 cookies in the box. Not in stores yet!
Sandwiches
Beef 1000
Slow-roasted beef, crispy shallots, 1000 island dressing + sharp cheddar on Iggy's black pepper brioche bun
Turkey 1000
All-natural turkey, crispy shallots, 1000 island dressing + sharp cheddar on Iggy's black pepper brioche bun
Ham Dijon
Niman Ranch ham, dijon mustard, fancy butter + gherkins on Iggy's ficelle (skinny baguette)
Greens Shallot
Sautéed swiss chard, crispy shallots + saffron yogurt sauce on toasted Iggy's ciabatta
Greens Bacon
Sautéed swiss chard, North Country bacon + spicy mayo on toasted Iggy's ciabatta
Rabe T.J.
Sautéed broccoli rabe, aged provolone, fresh mozzarella + house-made tomato jam on Iggy's sesame torta roll...pressed panini-style
Pimento Grilled Cheese
Our super savory, tangy, zesty-AF Pimento Cheese on a grilled cheese...add bacon, ham, hots, pickles, whatever for a little extra
Grilled Cheese
Buttery grilled cheese made with creamy, mild havarti on white or wheat
Soup & Salads
CUP Tomato Soup 8oz
It's vegan! (But not gluten-free unfortunately.) Served with house-made croutons + drizzled with fine Extra-Virgin Olive Oil.
BOWL Tomato Soup 12oz
It's vegan! (But not gluten-free unfortunately.) Served with house-made croutons + drizzled with fine Extra-Virgin Olive Oil.
Fennel Peanut Salad
Fresh field greens topped with shaved fennel, crispy shallots, peanuts + 18-month aged Gouda. Choice of Tangy House Dressing (think: Catalina/French) or Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette served on the side.
Small Simple Salad
Fresh field greens topped with thinly sliced radishes. Choice of Tangy House Dressing (think: Catalina/French) or Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette served on the side.
Large Simple Salad
Fresh field greens topped with thinly sliced radishes. Choice of Tangy House Dressing (think: Catalina/French) or Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette served on the side.
Chips + Dips
Cutty’s Pimento Cheese
1/2 pint...Our take on a Southern classic--super savory, tangy and delicious! Oh we forgot, zesty AF!
Intense French Onion Dip
1/2 pint...Our creamy dip made with house-made fried shallots. It is delightfully intense, and is not just for dipping chips. Can easily be stretched further too by stirring in some sour cream!
Herb + Garlic Dip
1/2 pint...Don't let the boring-ass name fool you! Our creamy dip/spread is 1000x tastier than any dumb Gournay cheese from Normandy. Dip everything in it!
Brewer's Pita Chips - Rosemary
7oz bag...If you know Brewer's Crackers, you will love this new upcycled pita chip! Crispy, wheat-y, habit-forming...all the while fighting food waste! Perfect paired with any Cutty's dips.
Brewer's Pita Chips - Sea Salt
7oz bag...If you know Brewer's Crackers, you will love this new upcycled pita chip! Crispy, wheat-y, habit-forming...all the while fighting food waste! Perfect paired with any Cutty's dips.
Fox Family -- Plain
2oz...Absolutely stunning! The closest thing to Cutty's handmade chips we've ever found. We're weeping with joy over this beautiful product. Imported from Maine.
Fox Family -- Sour Cream + Onion
1.8oz...Completely gobsmacked at how delicious these are. An utter dream come true for those in love with sour cream + onion chips. Imported from Maine.
Zapp's Voodoo Chips
1.5oz...You will be buried alive by the flavor of these chips. Crunchy, vinegar-y, serpent, AND the rainbow.
Red Hot Riplets
1oz...Aggressively delicious, and of course, spicy. Ridged hot BBQ flavored potato chips imported from St. Louis! You will not be disappointed.
Uglies BBQ Kettle Chips
2oz...Intense BBQ kettle chips with a cause! These chips are helping to fight food waste by using potatoes "with minor cosmetic imperfections." Nothing imperfect about their flavor though! Made by one of the greatest kettle chip makers is Pennsylvania.
Uglies Sweet Potato Chips
1.5oz...Sweet potato chips with a cause! These chips are helping to fight food waste by using potatoes "with minor cosmetic imperfections." Nothing imperfect about their flavor though! Made by one of the greatest kettle chip makers is Pennsylvania.
Treats
Taza Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Made with the fairest-traded, finest, most expensive-est chocolate in the land...Taza Chocolate from Somerville, MA
Brown Sugar Cookie
Chewy in the middle, crispity on the edges...best butterscotch flavor in a cookie ever!!!
Rice Crispie Treat
A touch of brown butter + high-quality vanilla take this classic to a new, delicious place
Mary's Taza Chocolate Brownie
Created and named for Bagelsaurus owner (Mary). We put them on the menu when she worked at Cutty's and never took them off! Taza Chocolate from Somerville, MA
Drinks
SMALL Limeade
House-made using real key lime juice
LARGE Limeade
House-made using real key lime juice
SMALL Half Tea/Limeade
Like an Arnold Palmer, but better!
LARGE Half Tea/Limeade
Like an Arnold Palmer, but better!
SMALL Iced-Tea
The highest quality tea from Upton Tea Imports...we spare no expense on great tea!
LARGE Iced-Tea
The highest quality tea from Upton Tea Imports...we spare no expense on great tea!
SMALL Iced Coffee
Tandem Coffee Roaster beans, usually some spendy East African or Central American varietal
LARGE Iced Coffee
Tandem Coffee Roaster beans, usually some spendy East African or Central American varietal
Spindrift
Flavored sparkling water made with REAL ingredients! Choose from Pineapple, Raspberry-Lime, Grapefruit, or Orange-Mango
Boxed Water
16.9oz...It's about fricking time! Purified water in sustainable packaging, NOT plastic.
Coke
CLASSIC formula here...nothing but the best. Take a hike New Coke!
Diet Coke
No sugar. No calories. No problem!
Ginger Ale
Crisp, ginger-y + refreshing! It's ginger ale.
Hot Tea
The highest quality tea from Upton Tea Imports...we spare no expense on great tea!
More Food
Cutty's Granola (contains nuts)
Extra toasty for extra flavor. Chockablock w/ almonds, pecans, oats, and raisins (contains soy)
Spicy Peanuts
Sweet, salty, spicy and habit-forming. Made with a melange of the world's best peppercorns
Tandem Coffee Beans "Guracho”
12 ounces Jasmine, Lemon, Black Tea, When Do We Get Paid? Guji, Ethiopia
Tandem Coffee Beans "Time and Temperature"
12 ounces Proverbial, Avuncular, Life of the Party Seasonal Blend
Tandem Coffee "Stoker" Instant
Just add 8oz of hot or cold water and you're ready to go. Perfect for camping, flying, hotels, conventions, fallout shelters, driving through Connecticut at night and all those other places that have lots of hot water but no good coffee. Makes six 8oz cups!
Tandem Coffee Sun Lamp Instant DECAF
6 packets...the best instant coffee you've ever tasted! Shake it with ice + milk for very, very delicious coffee frappe. Hit the road Sanka, there's a new instant decaf in town!
Tandem Coffee Time and Temperature Instant
Just add 8oz of hot or cold water and you're ready to go. Perfect for camping, flying, hotels, conventions, fallout shelters, driving through Connecticut at night and all those other places that have lots of hot water but no good coffee. Makes six 8oz cups!
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
friendly neighborhood sandwich shop
284 Washington Street, Brookline, MA 02445