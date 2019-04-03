Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

cutty's

485 Reviews

$

284 Washington Street

Brookline, MA 02445

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey 1000
Beef 1000
Rabe T.J.

Specials + Culinary Esoterica

Party Sandwich!!!

Party Sandwich!!!

$69.00

Serves 6-8 people...Give us about 1 hour to prepare your order. Our Muffaletta starts with our house-made bread (how can you beat that?), then we pile on Niman Ranch Ham, Pepperoni, Mild Provolone + Olive Red Pepper Relish. A true modern classic that will turn heads and it's a deal (in this economy) for the party price of 69 dollars.

Bolognese

Bolognese

$13.99

Full pint...(comes frozen) Our bolognese is intensely meat-y. Perfect for slathering on good bread or tossed with your favorite pasta shape. A little goes a long way, and you can easily stretch it by adding a can of good tomatoes. Stock up!

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$7.99

Full Pint...(comes frozen) A simple blend of French green lentils, earthy Swiss chard broth + garlic. This may be the most nutritious legume soup in the galaxy. And it's vegan!

Premium Pickled Pearl Onions

Premium Pickled Pearl Onions

$3.99

4oz jar...These are some of our favorite pickled pearl onions...flavored with a good hit of tarragon, mustard seed, and black pepper corns. Use as a garnish on a charcuterie and/or cheese board, or stir up a gin martini and plop in one of these onions to make it a Classic Gibson!

Secret Salt

Secret Salt

$6.99

4.5oz...First rule of Cutty's Secret Salt is: You do not not talk about Cutty's Secret Salt. Great on meats, potatoes, salads, or anywhere you need to add a little something-something. Comes with a free jar!

Pork Fat

Pork Fat

$2.99

1/2 pint... (comes frozen) Pure, unadulterated, glistening, all-natural house-rendered pork fat. Just in time for pie making season!!! Also great for frying and roasting.

Pork Broth

Pork Broth

$4.99

1 quart... (comes frozen) Intense, house-made pork broth, perfect for homemade soups (especially ramen!). Also, really nice in place of chicken stock.

Brewer's Cookies

Brewer's Cookies

$6.99

CUTTY'S EXCLUSIVE! If you know Brewer's Crackers, you will love this new upcycled chocolate chip cookie! Crispy, buttery, wheat-y, habit-forming...all the while fighting food waste! 16 cookies in the box. Not in stores yet!

Sandwiches

Beef 1000

Beef 1000

$13.49

Slow-roasted beef, crispy shallots, 1000 island dressing + sharp cheddar on Iggy's black pepper brioche bun

Turkey 1000

Turkey 1000

$12.49

All-natural turkey, crispy shallots, 1000 island dressing + sharp cheddar on Iggy's black pepper brioche bun

Ham Dijon

Ham Dijon

$10.49

Niman Ranch ham, dijon mustard, fancy butter + gherkins on Iggy's ficelle (skinny baguette)

Greens Shallot

Greens Shallot

$11.49

Sautéed swiss chard, crispy shallots + saffron yogurt sauce on toasted Iggy's ciabatta

Greens Bacon

Greens Bacon

$12.49

Sautéed swiss chard, North Country bacon + spicy mayo on toasted Iggy's ciabatta

Rabe T.J.

Rabe T.J.

$12.49

Sautéed broccoli rabe, aged provolone, fresh mozzarella + house-made tomato jam on Iggy's sesame torta roll...pressed panini-style

Pimento Grilled Cheese

Pimento Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Our super savory, tangy, zesty-AF Pimento Cheese on a grilled cheese...add bacon, ham, hots, pickles, whatever for a little extra

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Buttery grilled cheese made with creamy, mild havarti on white or wheat

Soup & Salads

CUP Tomato Soup 8oz

$3.99

It's vegan! (But not gluten-free unfortunately.) Served with house-made croutons + drizzled with fine Extra-Virgin Olive Oil.

BOWL Tomato Soup 12oz

$4.99

It's vegan! (But not gluten-free unfortunately.) Served with house-made croutons + drizzled with fine Extra-Virgin Olive Oil.

Fennel Peanut Salad

Fennel Peanut Salad

$12.49

Fresh field greens topped with shaved fennel, crispy shallots, peanuts + 18-month aged Gouda. Choice of Tangy House Dressing (think: Catalina/French) or Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette served on the side.

Small Simple Salad

$5.99

Fresh field greens topped with thinly sliced radishes. Choice of Tangy House Dressing (think: Catalina/French) or Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette served on the side.

Large Simple Salad

$7.99

Fresh field greens topped with thinly sliced radishes. Choice of Tangy House Dressing (think: Catalina/French) or Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette served on the side.

Chips + Dips

Cutty’s Pimento Cheese

Cutty’s Pimento Cheese

$8.99

1/2 pint...Our take on a Southern classic--super savory, tangy and delicious! Oh we forgot, zesty AF!

Intense French Onion Dip

Intense French Onion Dip

$8.99

1/2 pint...Our creamy dip made with house-made fried shallots. It is delightfully intense, and is not just for dipping chips. Can easily be stretched further too by stirring in some sour cream!

Herb + Garlic Dip

Herb + Garlic Dip

$7.99

1/2 pint...Don't let the boring-ass name fool you! Our creamy dip/spread is 1000x tastier than any dumb Gournay cheese from Normandy. Dip everything in it!

Brewer's Pita Chips - Rosemary

Brewer's Pita Chips - Rosemary

$5.99

7oz bag...If you know Brewer's Crackers, you will love this new upcycled pita chip! Crispy, wheat-y, habit-forming...all the while fighting food waste! Perfect paired with any Cutty's dips.

Brewer's Pita Chips - Sea Salt

Brewer's Pita Chips - Sea Salt

$5.99

7oz bag...If you know Brewer's Crackers, you will love this new upcycled pita chip! Crispy, wheat-y, habit-forming...all the while fighting food waste! Perfect paired with any Cutty's dips.

Fox Family -- Plain

Fox Family -- Plain

$3.50

2oz...Absolutely stunning! The closest thing to Cutty's handmade chips we've ever found. We're weeping with joy over this beautiful product. Imported from Maine.

Fox Family -- Sour Cream + Onion

Fox Family -- Sour Cream + Onion

$3.50

1.8oz...Completely gobsmacked at how delicious these are. An utter dream come true for those in love with sour cream + onion chips. Imported from Maine.

Zapp's Voodoo Chips

Zapp's Voodoo Chips

$2.95

1.5oz...You will be buried alive by the flavor of these chips. Crunchy, vinegar-y, serpent, AND the rainbow.

Red Hot Riplets

Red Hot Riplets

$2.45

1oz...Aggressively delicious, and of course, spicy. Ridged hot BBQ flavored potato chips imported from St. Louis! You will not be disappointed.

Uglies BBQ Kettle Chips

Uglies BBQ Kettle Chips

$2.75

2oz...Intense BBQ kettle chips with a cause! These chips are helping to fight food waste by using potatoes "with minor cosmetic imperfections." Nothing imperfect about their flavor though! Made by one of the greatest kettle chip makers is Pennsylvania.

Uglies Sweet Potato Chips

Uglies Sweet Potato Chips

$2.25

1.5oz...Sweet potato chips with a cause! These chips are helping to fight food waste by using potatoes "with minor cosmetic imperfections." Nothing imperfect about their flavor though! Made by one of the greatest kettle chip makers is Pennsylvania.

Treats

Taza Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Taza Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.80

Made with the fairest-traded, finest, most expensive-est chocolate in the land...Taza Chocolate from Somerville, MA

Brown Sugar Cookie

Brown Sugar Cookie

$1.80

Chewy in the middle, crispity on the edges...best butterscotch flavor in a cookie ever!!!

Rice Crispie Treat

Rice Crispie Treat

$3.50

A touch of brown butter + high-quality vanilla take this classic to a new, delicious place

Mary's Taza Chocolate Brownie

Mary's Taza Chocolate Brownie

$3.95

Created and named for Bagelsaurus owner (Mary). We put them on the menu when she worked at Cutty's and never took them off! Taza Chocolate from Somerville, MA

Drinks

SMALL Limeade

SMALL Limeade

$3.25

House-made using real key lime juice

LARGE Limeade

LARGE Limeade

$3.65

House-made using real key lime juice

SMALL Half Tea/Limeade

SMALL Half Tea/Limeade

$3.25

Like an Arnold Palmer, but better!

LARGE Half Tea/Limeade

LARGE Half Tea/Limeade

$3.65

Like an Arnold Palmer, but better!

SMALL Iced-Tea

SMALL Iced-Tea

$3.25

The highest quality tea from Upton Tea Imports...we spare no expense on great tea!

LARGE Iced-Tea

LARGE Iced-Tea

$3.65

The highest quality tea from Upton Tea Imports...we spare no expense on great tea!

SMALL Iced Coffee

SMALL Iced Coffee

$3.45

Tandem Coffee Roaster beans, usually some spendy East African or Central American varietal

LARGE Iced Coffee

LARGE Iced Coffee

$3.75

Tandem Coffee Roaster beans, usually some spendy East African or Central American varietal

Spindrift

Spindrift

$2.50

Flavored sparkling water made with REAL ingredients! Choose from Pineapple, Raspberry-Lime, Grapefruit, or Orange-Mango

Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$2.60

16.9oz...It's about fricking time! Purified water in sustainable packaging, NOT plastic.

Coke

Coke

$2.10

CLASSIC formula here...nothing but the best. Take a hike New Coke!

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.10

No sugar. No calories. No problem!

Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.10

Crisp, ginger-y + refreshing! It's ginger ale.

Hot Tea

$3.25

The highest quality tea from Upton Tea Imports...we spare no expense on great tea!

More Food

Cutty's Granola (contains nuts)

Cutty's Granola (contains nuts)

$13.25

Extra toasty for extra flavor. Chockablock w/ almonds, pecans, oats, and raisins (contains soy)

Spicy Peanuts

Spicy Peanuts

$9.95

Sweet, salty, spicy and habit-forming. Made with a melange of the world's best peppercorns

Tandem Coffee Beans "Guracho”

Tandem Coffee Beans "Guracho”

$18.00

12 ounces Jasmine, Lemon, Black Tea, When Do We Get Paid? Guji, Ethiopia

Tandem Coffee Beans "Time and Temperature"

Tandem Coffee Beans "Time and Temperature"

$18.00

12 ounces Proverbial, Avuncular, Life of the Party Seasonal Blend

Tandem Coffee "Stoker" Instant

Tandem Coffee "Stoker" Instant

$18.00

Just add 8oz of hot or cold water and you're ready to go. Perfect for camping, flying, hotels, conventions, fallout shelters, driving through Connecticut at night and all those other places that have lots of hot water but no good coffee. Makes six 8oz cups!

Tandem Coffee Sun Lamp Instant DECAF

Tandem Coffee Sun Lamp Instant DECAF

$18.00

6 packets...the best instant coffee you've ever tasted! Shake it with ice + milk for very, very delicious coffee frappe. Hit the road Sanka, there's a new instant decaf in town!

Tandem Coffee Time and Temperature Instant

Tandem Coffee Time and Temperature Instant

$18.00

Just add 8oz of hot or cold water and you're ready to go. Perfect for camping, flying, hotels, conventions, fallout shelters, driving through Connecticut at night and all those other places that have lots of hot water but no good coffee. Makes six 8oz cups!

Merch

Cutty's Hoodie

Cutty's Hoodie

$36.00
Super Cluckin' Sunday T-Shirt

Super Cluckin' Sunday T-Shirt

$25.00
Return of Super Cluckin Sunday Shirt (unisex)

Return of Super Cluckin Sunday Shirt (unisex)

$20.00
Insulated Cutty's Cup

Insulated Cutty's Cup

$20.00
Cutty's T-Shirt

Cutty's T-Shirt

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

friendly neighborhood sandwich shop

Website

Location

284 Washington Street, Brookline, MA 02445

Directions

Gallery
Cutty's image
Cutty's image
Cutty's image
Cutty's image

Map
More near Brookline
Coolidge Corner
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
