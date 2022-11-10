Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Somtum Modern Thai Cuisine

1,075 Reviews

$$

1894 Centre St

West Roxbury, MA 02132

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Fresh Roll
Gyoza

Appetizer

Edamame

$5.95

Young soybean pods with naturally gluten-free and low calorie, topped with a sprinkle of sea salt.

Fresh Roll

Fresh Roll

$7.95

Carrots, cucumber, basils, mixed spring vegetable, and avocado wrapped in a thin layer of rice paper served with sweet brown sauce and ground peanuts.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$6.95

Shredded crab meat with onions and cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce.

Crispy Roll

Crispy Roll

$6.95

Shredded carrots, cabbage, celery, glass noodle and taro served with sweet and sour sauce.

Winter Shrimp Roll

Winter Shrimp Roll

$8.95

Delicate whole shrimp spring rolls with sweet and sour sauce.

Chicken Sa-tay

Chicken Sa-tay

$8.95

Grilled chicken on skewers marinated in special sauce served with peanut sauce, sweet&sour topped with cucumber and carrots.

Shumai

Shumai

$6.95

Shrimp, pork, and imitation crab meat dumplings served with sweet ginger sauce.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$6.95

Chicken dumplings served with sweet ginger sauce.

Scallion Pancake

$7.95

Pan Fried vegetarian served with sweet ginger sauce.

Chicken Curry Puff

Chicken Curry Puff

$7.95Out of stock

Stuffed with minced chicken, potatoes, onions and curry powder.

Fried Tofu

$7.95

Fresh tofu deep-fried until golden served with sweet & sour sauce topped with peanuts.

Chicken Wing

$8.95

Fried chicken wing served with sweet and sour sauce .

Soup

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$6.95

Pork and shrimp wonton soup in clear chicken broth topped with white pepper, scallions, bok choy and cilantro.

Tum Yum Soup

Tum Yum Soup

$6.95

The spicy classic soup serves with chicken or shrimp in chicken broth topped with chopped scallions and cilantro.

Veggie Tofu Soup

$6.95

Broccoli, baby corn, carrots, mushrooms and tofu in clear soup topped with chopped scallions and cilantro.

Coconut Soup

Coconut Soup

$6.95

Tom Kha is one of the most famous Thai dishes serves with chicken or shrimp seasoned with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, lime juice and topped with scallions and cilantro.

Salad

Green Papaya Salad

Green Papaya Salad

$10.95

Shredded green papaya, shrimps, tomatoes, and crushed peanuts in sweet chili lime dressing.

Mango and Avocado salad

$10.95

Mango, avocado, red & green peppers, tomatoes, mixed spring and lettuce served with house salad dressing.

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Tasty seasoned seaweed in sesame dressing and topped with sesame seed.

Larb Salad

Larb Salad

$12.95

Ground chicken or ground pork seasoned with spicy lime sauce, mixed with ground roasted rice, red onions, scallions, cilantro and mint leaves.

Entrees

Garlic

Stir-fried garlic and white pepper on bed with lettuce.

Basil

Stir-fried basil leaves, peppers, onions, mushrooms, in chili garlic sauce.

Sweet&Sour

Stir-fried pineapple, cucumber, tomatoes, peppers, scallions, onion and house sweet&sour sauce.

Pepper

Pepper

Stir-fried peppers, onions, mushrooms, scallions and cilantro in house sauce.

Cashew Nuts

Cashew Nuts

Stir-fried pineapple, onions, mushrooms, carrots, and scallions in house sauce topped with roasted cashew nuts.

Ginger

Stir-fried ginger, mushrooms, baby corns,onions, scallions, carrots and bell peppers in brown sauce.

Broccoli

Stir-fried broccoli, carrots, and mushrooms in house sauce.

Rama Garden

Steamed mixed vegetables served with peanut sauce.

Eggplant Basil

Eggplant Basil

Eggplant with basil leaves, red and green peppers, chili, bean sauce with special house sauce.

Curries

Mango Curry

$14.95

Fresh mangoes, onions, bell peppers and carrots in yellow curry.

Avocado Curry

Avocado Curry

$14.95

Avocado, onions, carrots, and bell peppers in red curry.

Red Curry

$13.95

String beans, bamboo shoots, peppers, eggplants and basil leaves in red curry.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$13.95

Sautéed Pineapple, onions, carrots and red-green peppers in Thai yellow curry sauce.

Green Curry

$13.95

Sautéed Eggplants, red-green peppers, bamboo, basil leaves, string beans and peas in a green curry.

Panang Curry

$13.95

Sautéed string-beans, peppers, carrots, and kaffir lime leaves in panang curry sauce.

Massaman Curry

$13.95

Sautéed potatoes, onions, carrots, and roasted peanuts in Thai massaman curry sauce.

Noodle Stir-Fry

Pad Thai

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, scallions, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.

Tomyum Pad Thai

Stir-fried rice noodle with mushrooms, red onions, scallions, bean sprout, egg, and house Tomyum sauce.

Basil Pad thai

Basil Pad thai

Stir-fried rice noodles with basil leaves, egg, scallions, bean sprouts, peppers, broccoli, onions, baby corn and carrots.

Crispy Pad Thai

Crispy Pad Thai

Crispy egg noodle with egg, scallions, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.

Country Pad Thai

Stir-fried rice noodles with paprika powder, egg, scallions, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.

Pad See ew

Pad See ew

Flat noodle with egg, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrots and house sauce.

Drunken

Flat noodle with bamboo shoots, broccoli, onions, peppers, carrots, egg and basil leaves.

Lo mein

Lo mein

Lo mein noodles stir-fried with broccoli, scallions, carrots, baby corn and onions.

Spicy Lo Mein

Udon noodle with bamboo shoots, onions, peppers, carrots, string beans, egg and basil leaves in chili house sauce.

Crazy Udon

Noodle Soup

Thai Noodle Soup

Rice noodles in chicken broth soup with bean sprouts topped with scallions and cilantro.

Tomyum Noodle soup

Tomyum Noodle soup

Thai style hot and sour with rice noodle seasoned with chili powder, ground peanuts, sriracha sauce, scallions and cilantro.

Duck Noodle soup

$18.95Out of stock

Rice noodles in duck broth soup with bean sprouts topped with scallions and cilantro.

Beef Noodle soup

$16.95

Rice noodles in beef broth soup with bean sprouts topped with scallions and cilantro.

Wonton Noodle soup

Wonton Noodle soup

$16.95

Wonton with egg noodle ground pork, bok choy, scallions and cilantro.

Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried rice with egg, onions, peppers, and basil leaves.

Duck Fried Rice

$18.95

Fried rice with duck, egg, ginger, cashew nuts, onions, peppers and peas.

Eggs Fried Rice

$11.95

Fried rice with eggs

House Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

Fried rice with egg, carrots, peas, onions, peppers, scallions and broccoli.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

Fried rice with pineapple, raisins, egg, carrots, peppers, onions, scallions, and curry powder.

Mango Fried Rice

Popular fried rice with fresh mango, ginger, egg, peppers, onions and carrots topped with cashew nuts.

Somtum House Special

Crab Fried Rice

$16.95

Fried rice with egg, crab, onions, scallions, and peas.

Indonesian Fried Rice

$16.95

Fried rice with crispy chicken, chili paste, peppers, onions, scallions and fried egg.

Kapow

$15.95

Stir-fried basil leaves with Thai chili, peppers, onions.

Soft shell crab padthai

Soft shell crab padthai

$16.95

Pad Thai with fried soft-shell crab is special at Pad Thai sauce that is mixed with the spicy sour flavor of tabasco sauce.

Shrimp Bang Bang

Shrimp Bang Bang

$18.95

Crispy shrimp with broccoli, cilantros and topped with house special sauce.

Chili Salmon

$20.95

Grilled salmon, peppers, basil and sweet chili sauce.

Teriyaki

Teriyaki

A classic teriyaki house sauce served with steamed broccoli and carrots.

Spaghetti Pad Kee Moa

$15.95

Stir-fried spaghetti with ground chicken or ground pork or ground beef, peppers, onions, garlic, chilli, carrots, baby corns in spicy sauce.

Crispy chicken with cream sauce Manow

$16.95

Marinate chicken deep fried until crispy brown served with lemon cream sauce.

Choo Chee Salmon

$20.95

Seafood Lover

Ginger fish

Ginger fish

$18.95Out of stock

Steamed codfish fillets with special house sauce topped with ginger, scallions, red peppers on bed with bok choy.

Chili fish

Chili fish

$18.95Out of stock

Fried codfish fillets topped with house chili sauce, red and green peppers, and carrots, onions, pineapple and cilantro served with steamed mixed vegetables.

Tamarind fish

$18.95Out of stock

Fried codfish fillets with pineapple, and mixed vegetable.

Chili Scallop

$18.95

Scallops with fresh chili, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, onions, peppers and scallion.

Seafood Madness

$18.95

Stir-fried scallops, squid, shrimp and mussels , stir-fried in hot chili, onions, mushrooms, peppers with Thai spices&herbs and sweet basil leaves.

Choo Chee fisherman

$18.95

Shrimp, scallops, squid, and mussels in spicy choo chee curry sauce aromatized with kaffir lime leave, peppers and sweet basil.

Vegetarian Dish

Bok Choy

$14.95

Sautéed fresh bok choy with garlic in light brown sauce.

Veggie Delight

$14.95

Assorted vegetables, garlic, and light soy sauce.

Tofu Delight

$14.95

Golden fried tofu with mixed vegetable, garlic, and light soy sauce.

Tamarind Tofu

$14.95

Sautéed soft tofu with mushrooms, baby corn, pineapple chunks and peppers.

Spicy Tofu

$14.95

Stir-fried golden fried tofu, mushrooms, baby corn, bamboo shoots in chili sauce.

Kapow with tofu

$14.95

Stir-fried basil leaves with Thai chili, peppers, onions.

Basil with tofu

$14.95

Stir-fried basil leaves with peppers, onions, mushrooms and chili garlic sauce.

Side orders

White rice

$2.00

Brown rice

$3.00

Sticky rice

$3.00

Rice noodle

$3.00

Steamed Lo mein

$3.00

Steamed Mixed vegetable

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

peanut sauce

$1.50

Crispy Chicken

$5.00

Sweet Sticky Rice

$3.00

Desserts

Mango sticky rice

Mango sticky rice

$7.95
Mango Mousse

Mango Mousse

$6.95
Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$6.95

Beverages

Thai Ice Tea

$3.50

Thai Ice coffee

$3.50

Shirley temple

$4.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.95

Hot tea

$2.95

Soda

$2.00

Spring water

$2.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Sparking water

$3.50

L Thai Ice Tea

$6.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1894 Centre St, West Roxbury, MA 02132

Directions

