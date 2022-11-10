- Home
Somtum Modern Thai Cuisine
1,075 Reviews
$$
1894 Centre St
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizer
Edamame
Young soybean pods with naturally gluten-free and low calorie, topped with a sprinkle of sea salt.
Fresh Roll
Carrots, cucumber, basils, mixed spring vegetable, and avocado wrapped in a thin layer of rice paper served with sweet brown sauce and ground peanuts.
Crab Rangoon
Shredded crab meat with onions and cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce.
Crispy Roll
Shredded carrots, cabbage, celery, glass noodle and taro served with sweet and sour sauce.
Winter Shrimp Roll
Delicate whole shrimp spring rolls with sweet and sour sauce.
Chicken Sa-tay
Grilled chicken on skewers marinated in special sauce served with peanut sauce, sweet&sour topped with cucumber and carrots.
Shumai
Shrimp, pork, and imitation crab meat dumplings served with sweet ginger sauce.
Gyoza
Chicken dumplings served with sweet ginger sauce.
Scallion Pancake
Pan Fried vegetarian served with sweet ginger sauce.
Chicken Curry Puff
Stuffed with minced chicken, potatoes, onions and curry powder.
Fried Tofu
Fresh tofu deep-fried until golden served with sweet & sour sauce topped with peanuts.
Chicken Wing
Fried chicken wing served with sweet and sour sauce .
Soup
Wonton Soup
Pork and shrimp wonton soup in clear chicken broth topped with white pepper, scallions, bok choy and cilantro.
Tum Yum Soup
The spicy classic soup serves with chicken or shrimp in chicken broth topped with chopped scallions and cilantro.
Veggie Tofu Soup
Broccoli, baby corn, carrots, mushrooms and tofu in clear soup topped with chopped scallions and cilantro.
Coconut Soup
Tom Kha is one of the most famous Thai dishes serves with chicken or shrimp seasoned with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, lime juice and topped with scallions and cilantro.
Salad
Green Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, shrimps, tomatoes, and crushed peanuts in sweet chili lime dressing.
Mango and Avocado salad
Mango, avocado, red & green peppers, tomatoes, mixed spring and lettuce served with house salad dressing.
Seaweed Salad
Tasty seasoned seaweed in sesame dressing and topped with sesame seed.
Larb Salad
Ground chicken or ground pork seasoned with spicy lime sauce, mixed with ground roasted rice, red onions, scallions, cilantro and mint leaves.
Entrees
Garlic
Stir-fried garlic and white pepper on bed with lettuce.
Basil
Stir-fried basil leaves, peppers, onions, mushrooms, in chili garlic sauce.
Sweet&Sour
Stir-fried pineapple, cucumber, tomatoes, peppers, scallions, onion and house sweet&sour sauce.
Pepper
Stir-fried peppers, onions, mushrooms, scallions and cilantro in house sauce.
Cashew Nuts
Stir-fried pineapple, onions, mushrooms, carrots, and scallions in house sauce topped with roasted cashew nuts.
Ginger
Stir-fried ginger, mushrooms, baby corns,onions, scallions, carrots and bell peppers in brown sauce.
Broccoli
Stir-fried broccoli, carrots, and mushrooms in house sauce.
Rama Garden
Steamed mixed vegetables served with peanut sauce.
Eggplant Basil
Eggplant with basil leaves, red and green peppers, chili, bean sauce with special house sauce.
Curries
Mango Curry
Fresh mangoes, onions, bell peppers and carrots in yellow curry.
Avocado Curry
Avocado, onions, carrots, and bell peppers in red curry.
Red Curry
String beans, bamboo shoots, peppers, eggplants and basil leaves in red curry.
Yellow Curry
Sautéed Pineapple, onions, carrots and red-green peppers in Thai yellow curry sauce.
Green Curry
Sautéed Eggplants, red-green peppers, bamboo, basil leaves, string beans and peas in a green curry.
Panang Curry
Sautéed string-beans, peppers, carrots, and kaffir lime leaves in panang curry sauce.
Massaman Curry
Sautéed potatoes, onions, carrots, and roasted peanuts in Thai massaman curry sauce.
Noodle Stir-Fry
Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, scallions, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
Tomyum Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodle with mushrooms, red onions, scallions, bean sprout, egg, and house Tomyum sauce.
Basil Pad thai
Stir-fried rice noodles with basil leaves, egg, scallions, bean sprouts, peppers, broccoli, onions, baby corn and carrots.
Crispy Pad Thai
Crispy egg noodle with egg, scallions, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
Country Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles with paprika powder, egg, scallions, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
Pad See ew
Flat noodle with egg, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrots and house sauce.
Drunken
Flat noodle with bamboo shoots, broccoli, onions, peppers, carrots, egg and basil leaves.
Lo mein
Lo mein noodles stir-fried with broccoli, scallions, carrots, baby corn and onions.
Spicy Lo Mein
Udon noodle with bamboo shoots, onions, peppers, carrots, string beans, egg and basil leaves in chili house sauce.
Crazy Udon
Noodle Soup
Thai Noodle Soup
Rice noodles in chicken broth soup with bean sprouts topped with scallions and cilantro.
Tomyum Noodle soup
Thai style hot and sour with rice noodle seasoned with chili powder, ground peanuts, sriracha sauce, scallions and cilantro.
Duck Noodle soup
Rice noodles in duck broth soup with bean sprouts topped with scallions and cilantro.
Beef Noodle soup
Rice noodles in beef broth soup with bean sprouts topped with scallions and cilantro.
Wonton Noodle soup
Wonton with egg noodle ground pork, bok choy, scallions and cilantro.
Fried Rice
Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, onions, peppers, and basil leaves.
Duck Fried Rice
Fried rice with duck, egg, ginger, cashew nuts, onions, peppers and peas.
Eggs Fried Rice
Fried rice with eggs
House Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, carrots, peas, onions, peppers, scallions and broccoli.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with pineapple, raisins, egg, carrots, peppers, onions, scallions, and curry powder.
Mango Fried Rice
Popular fried rice with fresh mango, ginger, egg, peppers, onions and carrots topped with cashew nuts.
Somtum House Special
Crab Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, crab, onions, scallions, and peas.
Indonesian Fried Rice
Fried rice with crispy chicken, chili paste, peppers, onions, scallions and fried egg.
Kapow
Stir-fried basil leaves with Thai chili, peppers, onions.
Soft shell crab padthai
Pad Thai with fried soft-shell crab is special at Pad Thai sauce that is mixed with the spicy sour flavor of tabasco sauce.
Shrimp Bang Bang
Crispy shrimp with broccoli, cilantros and topped with house special sauce.
Chili Salmon
Grilled salmon, peppers, basil and sweet chili sauce.
Teriyaki
A classic teriyaki house sauce served with steamed broccoli and carrots.
Spaghetti Pad Kee Moa
Stir-fried spaghetti with ground chicken or ground pork or ground beef, peppers, onions, garlic, chilli, carrots, baby corns in spicy sauce.
Crispy chicken with cream sauce Manow
Marinate chicken deep fried until crispy brown served with lemon cream sauce.
Choo Chee Salmon
Seafood Lover
Ginger fish
Steamed codfish fillets with special house sauce topped with ginger, scallions, red peppers on bed with bok choy.
Chili fish
Fried codfish fillets topped with house chili sauce, red and green peppers, and carrots, onions, pineapple and cilantro served with steamed mixed vegetables.
Tamarind fish
Fried codfish fillets with pineapple, and mixed vegetable.
Chili Scallop
Scallops with fresh chili, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, onions, peppers and scallion.
Seafood Madness
Stir-fried scallops, squid, shrimp and mussels , stir-fried in hot chili, onions, mushrooms, peppers with Thai spices&herbs and sweet basil leaves.
Choo Chee fisherman
Shrimp, scallops, squid, and mussels in spicy choo chee curry sauce aromatized with kaffir lime leave, peppers and sweet basil.
Vegetarian Dish
Bok Choy
Sautéed fresh bok choy with garlic in light brown sauce.
Veggie Delight
Assorted vegetables, garlic, and light soy sauce.
Tofu Delight
Golden fried tofu with mixed vegetable, garlic, and light soy sauce.
Tamarind Tofu
Sautéed soft tofu with mushrooms, baby corn, pineapple chunks and peppers.
Spicy Tofu
Stir-fried golden fried tofu, mushrooms, baby corn, bamboo shoots in chili sauce.
Kapow with tofu
Stir-fried basil leaves with Thai chili, peppers, onions.
Basil with tofu
Stir-fried basil leaves with peppers, onions, mushrooms and chili garlic sauce.
Side orders
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1894 Centre St, West Roxbury, MA 02132