Mediterranean
Middle Eastern

Cafe Mangal

759 Reviews

$$

555 Washington Street

Wellesley, MA 02482

AVOC-TUNA SALAD
PROS-MOZ SALAD
CHICKEN MOZZ PANINI

Sides

Baklava

$3.50

Biscotti

$0.25

SIMIT

$3.50

Jam

$0.50

BREAD

$1.75

Hummus Dip

$11.00

Eggplant Dip

$11.00

Turkish Yogurt Dip

$12.50

Fruit

$1.00

Carrot Dip

$12.50

PEANUT BUTTER SAND

$11.25

TUNA MIX

$8.00

Lunch Soups

Cup Soup

$7.00

Ask for our daily soup!

Bowl Soup

$8.25

Ask for our daily soup!

Lunch Salads

SHEPHERD SALAD

$15.75

Mesclun Mix, Diced Cucumber, Tomato, Green Pepper, Parsley and Croutons, Olive Oil

AVOC-TUNA SALAD

$19.75

Mesclun Mix, Fresh Avocado, White Albacore Tuna, Celery, Carrots, Red Onion, Capers, Sprouts, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & House Vinaigrette

SALMON SALAD

$19.25

Mesclun Mix, Diced Cucumbers & Tomatoes, Caper & Onions, Lemon, House Vinaigrette

PROS-MOZ SALAD

$19.75

Mesclun Mix, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Fresh Basil, Oregano, Olive Oil, House Vinaigrette and Balsamic Vinegar

PEAR SALAD With GOAT CHEESE

$18.50

Mesclun Mix, Pears, Goat Cheese, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds with Honey Mustard and House Vinaigrette Dressing

MEDITER SALAD

$19.25

Mesclun Mix , Feta Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers and

NICOISE SALAD

$18.50

“White Albacore Tuna”, Mesclun Mix, French Green Beans, Diced Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Olives and House Vinaigrette

MOZ-TOM SALAD

$18.25

Mesclun Mix, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Olive Oil & House Vinaigrette

1/2 Salads

1/2 SHEP SLD

$12.75

Mesclun Mix, Diced Cucumber, Tomato, Green Pepper, Parsley and Croutons, Olive Oil

1/2 MOZ-TOM SLD

$14.75

Mesclun Mix, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Olive Oil & House Vinaigrette

1/2 PROSC-MOZ SLD

$15.75

Mesclun Mix, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Fresh Basil, Oregano, Olive Oil, House Vinaigrette and Balsamic Vinegar

1/2 SALMON SLD

$15.75

Mesclun Mix, Diced Cucumbers & Tomatoes, Caper & Onions, Lemon, House Vinaigrette

1/2 PEAR SLD

$14.75

Mesclun Mix, Pears, Goat Cheese, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds with Honey Mustard and House Vinaigrette Dressing

1/2 SHEPSLD W/SOUP

$19.50

Mesclun Mix, Diced Cucumber, Tomato, Green Pepper, Parsley and Croutons, Olive Oil with the soup combination

1/2 MOZ-TOM SLD W/SOUP

$21.50

Mesclun Mix, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Olive Oil & House Vinaigrette with soup combination

1/2 PROSC SLD W/SOUP

$21.50

Mesclun Mix, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Fresh Basil, Oregano, Olive Oil, House Vinaigrette and Balsamic Vinegar with soup combination

1/2 PEAR SLD W/SOUP

$21.50

Mesclun Mix, Pears, Goat Cheese, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds with Honey Mustard and House Vinaigrette Dressing with soup combination

1/2 AV-TUNA SLD

$15.75

Mesclun Mix, Fresh Avocado, White Albacore Tuna, Celery, Carrots, Red Onion, Capers, Sprouts Olive Oil & House Vinaigrette

1/2 AR-FIG AND PROSC SLD

$15.75

Baby Arugula, Poached Dry Figs, Prosciutto di Parma, Roasted Almonds & Balsamic Vinaigrette

1/2 NICOISE SLD

$14.75

“White Albacore Tuna”, Mesclun Mix, French Green Beans, Diced Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Olives and House Vinaigrette

1/2 MED SLD

$15.75

Mesclun Mix , Feta Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers and Corn

1/2 MED SLD W/SOUP

$21.50

Mesclun Mix , Feta Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers and Corn with soup combination

1/2 AV-TUNA SLD W/SOUP

$21.50

Mesclun Mix, Fresh Avocado, White Albacore Tuna, Celery, Carrots, Red Onion, Capers, Sprouts Olive Oil & House Vinaigrette with soup combination

1/2 AR-FIG AND PROSC SLD W/SOUP

$21.50

Baby Arugula, Poached Dry Figs, Prosciutto di Parma, Roasted Almonds & Balsamic Vinaigrette with soup combination

1/2 NICOISE W/SOUP

$21.50

“White Albacore Tuna”, Mesclun Mix, French Green Beans, Diced Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Olives and House Vinaigrette with soup combination

Sandwiches

TURKEY SANDWICH

$15.75

Sliced smoked Turkey, Ranch Dressing, Sprouts, Tomatoes & Sweet Pickle Chips on Multi Grain

TUNA SANDWICH

$15.75

Celery, Sprouts, Shredded Carrots, Lite Mayonnaise on Multi Grain Bread

GRILLED VEGI SAND

$16.25

Sun Dried Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Muenster Cheese, Roasted Eggplant, Basil Mayonnaise on Multi Grain Roll

FETA SANDWICH

$15.75

Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Green Peppers, Olives, Lettuce, Oregano, Olive Oil

WARM GOAT CH SAND

$16.75

Goat Cheese, Roasted Eggplant, Tomatoes, Red Peppers, Low Fat Red Wine Dressing, Olive Oil & Oregano on a French Roll

TOM-MOZ SAND

$15.75

Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Olives, Fresh Basil, Oregano and Olive Oil on French roll

HAM SANDWICH

$15.75

Muenster Cheese, Sprouts, Tomatoes, Sweet Pickle Chips, Honey Mustard Aioli on Multi Grain

CHICKEN MOZZ PANINI

$16.75

Chicken Breast Slices, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers with Oregano and Basil Pesto

WARM CHICKEN PANINI

$16.75

Sliced Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Green Beans, Tomatoes, Basil Pesto Mayonnaise, on French Roll

CHICKEN SAND

$16.25

Sliced Chicken, Honey Mustard Dressing, Tomatoes, Lettuce & Parsley on Multi Grain

TOM-MOZ W/PROSC SANDWICH

$17.75

Prosciutto Di Parma, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Olives, Fresh Basil, Oregano and Olive Oil on French roll

GRILL HAM SAND

$15.75

Sliced Ham, Fresh Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Green Beans & Basil Mayonnaise

ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$17.75

Sliced Roast Beef, Avocado, Muenster Cheese, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing

TURKEY-KASER SAND

$16.75

Sliced smoked Turkey, Kaser Cheese, Mesclun & Lettuce, tomato, red peppers and honey mustard aioli

TOASTED TUNA SAND

$16.75

Muenster Cheese, Red Onion, Capers, Tomatoes and Lettuce on Multi Grain sliced bread

SALMON SANDWICH

$17.75

Smoked Salmon on a Roll, Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Red Onion Confit, Olive Paste & Capers

Mediterranean TUNA Sandwich

$15.75

Olive paste, tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, red onions, white albacore tuna, house vinaigrette.

GRILLED CHEESE SAND

$11.25

YENGEN SANDWICH

$14.25

Grilled w/Turkish Soujouk [Beef Pepperoni], Tomatoes, Kaser Cheese on White Toast Bread

YENGEN W/NO SUCUK

$13.25

BOREK

$17.25

Baked pastry layers filled with feta cheese and parsley, with a side of Turkish salad

1/2 Sandwiches

1/2 TURKEY SAND

$11.25

Sliced smoked Turkey, Ranch Dressing, Sprouts, Tomatoes & Sweet Pickle Chips on Multi Grain

1/2 TUNA SAND

$11.25

Celery, Sprouts, Shredded Carrots, Lite Mayonnaise on Multi Grain Bread

1/2 HAM SAND

$11.25

Muenster Cheese, Sprouts, Tomatoes, Sweet Pickle Chips, Honey Mustard Aioli on Multi Grain

1/2 MOZ SAND

$11.25

Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Olives, Fresh Basil, Oregano and Olive Oil on French roll

1/2 MOZ-PROS SAND

$12.25

Prosciutto Di Parma, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Olives, Fresh Basil, Oregano and Olive Oil on French roll

1/2 TURKEY SAND/SOUP

$17.50

Sliced smoked Turkey, Ranch Dressing, Sprouts, Tomatoes & Sweet Pickle Chips on Multi Grain with soup combination

1/2 TUNA SAND/SOUP

$17.50

Celery, Sprouts, Shredded Carrots, Lite Mayonnaise on Multi Grain Bread with soup combination

1/2HAM SAND/SOUP

$17.50

Muenster Cheese, Sprouts, Tomatoes, Sweet Pickle Chips, Honey Mustard Aioli on Multi Grain with soup combination

1/2 MOZ SAND/SOUP

$17.50

Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Olives, Fresh Basil, Oregano and Olive Oil on French roll with soup combination

1/2MOZPROS SAND/SOUP

$17.50

Prosciutto Di Parma, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Olives, Fresh Basil, Oregano and Olive Oil on French roll with soup combination

1/2 TOASTED TUNA SAND

$12.25

Muenster Cheese, Red Onion, Capers, Tomatoes and Lettuce on Multi Grain sliced bread

1/2 TURKEY KASER

$12.25

Sliced smoked Turkey, Kaser Cheese, Mesclun & Lettuce, tomato, red peppers and honey mustard aioli

1/2 SALMON SAND

$12.25

Smoked Salmon on a Roll, Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Red Onion Confit, Olive Paste & Capers

1/2 FETA SAND

$11.25

Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Green Peppers, Olives, Lettuce, Oregano, Olive Oil

1/2 FETA SAND/SOUP

$17.50

Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Green Peppers, Olives, Lettuce, Oregano, Olive Oil with soup combination

1/2TOASTTUNA /SOUP

$17.50

Muenster Cheese, Red Onion, Capers, Tomatoes and Lettuce on Multi Grain sliced bread with soup combination

1/2TURKEYKASER /SOUP

$17.50

Sliced smoked Turkey, Kaser Cheese, Mesclun & Lettuce, tomato, red peppers and honey mustard aioli with soup combination

1/2 SALMON SAND/SOUP

$17.50

Smoked Salmon on a Roll, Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Red Onion Confit, Olive Paste & Capers with soup combination

1/2 MED TUNA SAND

$11.25

Lunch Dessert

Baklava

$3.50

Tiramisu

$7.50

Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Hazelnut Cake

$7.50

Lunch Drinks

Coffee 12 oz

$3.00

Coffee 16oz

$3.50

Americano 12oz

$3.00

Americano 16oz

$3.50

Mocha 12oz

$5.00

Cappuccino 12 oz

$4.50

Cappuccino 16oz

$4.75

Latte 12oz

$4.00

Latte16oz

$4.75

Mocha 16oz

$5.25

Espresso

$2.75

Espresso DBL

$3.25

Con Panna

$3.25

Turk Coffee

$4.00

Cafe Au Lait 12 oz

$3.50

Café Au Lait 16oz

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.25

Macchiato DBL

$3.75

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$4.50

Iced Coffee 16oz

$3.50

Iced Coffee 20oz

$4.00

ICED CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

ICED LATTE

$5.00

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$5.00

Milk

$2.25

Almond Milk

$0.90

Mocha ICED

$5.25

TEA BAG

$3.00

CHAI

$5.00

ICED TEA 20oz

$4.00

CHAI

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Spring Water

$2.50

Sprite

$3.00

Visne (Sour Cherry)

$3.50

AYRAN (Yogurt drink)

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.00

check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

555 Washington Street, Wellesley, MA 02482

Directions

Cafe Mangal image
Cafe Mangal image

