Cafe Mangal
759 Reviews
$$
555 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
Popular Items
Sides
Lunch Salads
SHEPHERD SALAD
Mesclun Mix, Diced Cucumber, Tomato, Green Pepper, Parsley and Croutons, Olive Oil
AVOC-TUNA SALAD
Mesclun Mix, Fresh Avocado, White Albacore Tuna, Celery, Carrots, Red Onion, Capers, Sprouts, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & House Vinaigrette
SALMON SALAD
Mesclun Mix, Diced Cucumbers & Tomatoes, Caper & Onions, Lemon, House Vinaigrette
PROS-MOZ SALAD
Mesclun Mix, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Fresh Basil, Oregano, Olive Oil, House Vinaigrette and Balsamic Vinegar
PEAR SALAD With GOAT CHEESE
Mesclun Mix, Pears, Goat Cheese, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds with Honey Mustard and House Vinaigrette Dressing
MEDITER SALAD
Mesclun Mix , Feta Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers and
NICOISE SALAD
“White Albacore Tuna”, Mesclun Mix, French Green Beans, Diced Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Olives and House Vinaigrette
MOZ-TOM SALAD
Mesclun Mix, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Olive Oil & House Vinaigrette
1/2 Salads
1/2 SHEP SLD
Mesclun Mix, Diced Cucumber, Tomato, Green Pepper, Parsley and Croutons, Olive Oil
1/2 MOZ-TOM SLD
Mesclun Mix, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Olive Oil & House Vinaigrette
1/2 PROSC-MOZ SLD
Mesclun Mix, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Fresh Basil, Oregano, Olive Oil, House Vinaigrette and Balsamic Vinegar
1/2 SALMON SLD
Mesclun Mix, Diced Cucumbers & Tomatoes, Caper & Onions, Lemon, House Vinaigrette
1/2 PEAR SLD
Mesclun Mix, Pears, Goat Cheese, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds with Honey Mustard and House Vinaigrette Dressing
1/2 SHEPSLD W/SOUP
Mesclun Mix, Diced Cucumber, Tomato, Green Pepper, Parsley and Croutons, Olive Oil with the soup combination
1/2 MOZ-TOM SLD W/SOUP
Mesclun Mix, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Olive Oil & House Vinaigrette with soup combination
1/2 PROSC SLD W/SOUP
Mesclun Mix, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Fresh Basil, Oregano, Olive Oil, House Vinaigrette and Balsamic Vinegar with soup combination
1/2 PEAR SLD W/SOUP
Mesclun Mix, Pears, Goat Cheese, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds with Honey Mustard and House Vinaigrette Dressing with soup combination
1/2 AV-TUNA SLD
Mesclun Mix, Fresh Avocado, White Albacore Tuna, Celery, Carrots, Red Onion, Capers, Sprouts Olive Oil & House Vinaigrette
1/2 AR-FIG AND PROSC SLD
Baby Arugula, Poached Dry Figs, Prosciutto di Parma, Roasted Almonds & Balsamic Vinaigrette
1/2 NICOISE SLD
“White Albacore Tuna”, Mesclun Mix, French Green Beans, Diced Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Olives and House Vinaigrette
1/2 MED SLD
Mesclun Mix , Feta Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers and Corn
1/2 MED SLD W/SOUP
Mesclun Mix , Feta Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers and Corn with soup combination
1/2 AV-TUNA SLD W/SOUP
Mesclun Mix, Fresh Avocado, White Albacore Tuna, Celery, Carrots, Red Onion, Capers, Sprouts Olive Oil & House Vinaigrette with soup combination
1/2 AR-FIG AND PROSC SLD W/SOUP
Baby Arugula, Poached Dry Figs, Prosciutto di Parma, Roasted Almonds & Balsamic Vinaigrette with soup combination
1/2 NICOISE W/SOUP
“White Albacore Tuna”, Mesclun Mix, French Green Beans, Diced Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Olives and House Vinaigrette with soup combination
Sandwiches
TURKEY SANDWICH
Sliced smoked Turkey, Ranch Dressing, Sprouts, Tomatoes & Sweet Pickle Chips on Multi Grain
TUNA SANDWICH
Celery, Sprouts, Shredded Carrots, Lite Mayonnaise on Multi Grain Bread
GRILLED VEGI SAND
Sun Dried Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Muenster Cheese, Roasted Eggplant, Basil Mayonnaise on Multi Grain Roll
FETA SANDWICH
Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Green Peppers, Olives, Lettuce, Oregano, Olive Oil
WARM GOAT CH SAND
Goat Cheese, Roasted Eggplant, Tomatoes, Red Peppers, Low Fat Red Wine Dressing, Olive Oil & Oregano on a French Roll
TOM-MOZ SAND
Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Olives, Fresh Basil, Oregano and Olive Oil on French roll
HAM SANDWICH
Muenster Cheese, Sprouts, Tomatoes, Sweet Pickle Chips, Honey Mustard Aioli on Multi Grain
CHICKEN MOZZ PANINI
Chicken Breast Slices, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers with Oregano and Basil Pesto
WARM CHICKEN PANINI
Sliced Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Green Beans, Tomatoes, Basil Pesto Mayonnaise, on French Roll
CHICKEN SAND
Sliced Chicken, Honey Mustard Dressing, Tomatoes, Lettuce & Parsley on Multi Grain
TOM-MOZ W/PROSC SANDWICH
Prosciutto Di Parma, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Olives, Fresh Basil, Oregano and Olive Oil on French roll
GRILL HAM SAND
Sliced Ham, Fresh Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Green Beans & Basil Mayonnaise
ROAST BEEF SANDWICH
Sliced Roast Beef, Avocado, Muenster Cheese, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing
TURKEY-KASER SAND
Sliced smoked Turkey, Kaser Cheese, Mesclun & Lettuce, tomato, red peppers and honey mustard aioli
TOASTED TUNA SAND
Muenster Cheese, Red Onion, Capers, Tomatoes and Lettuce on Multi Grain sliced bread
SALMON SANDWICH
Smoked Salmon on a Roll, Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Red Onion Confit, Olive Paste & Capers
Mediterranean TUNA Sandwich
Olive paste, tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, red onions, white albacore tuna, house vinaigrette.
GRILLED CHEESE SAND
YENGEN SANDWICH
Grilled w/Turkish Soujouk [Beef Pepperoni], Tomatoes, Kaser Cheese on White Toast Bread
YENGEN W/NO SUCUK
BOREK
Baked pastry layers filled with feta cheese and parsley, with a side of Turkish salad
1/2 Sandwiches
1/2 TURKEY SAND
Sliced smoked Turkey, Ranch Dressing, Sprouts, Tomatoes & Sweet Pickle Chips on Multi Grain
1/2 TUNA SAND
Celery, Sprouts, Shredded Carrots, Lite Mayonnaise on Multi Grain Bread
1/2 HAM SAND
Muenster Cheese, Sprouts, Tomatoes, Sweet Pickle Chips, Honey Mustard Aioli on Multi Grain
1/2 MOZ SAND
Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Olives, Fresh Basil, Oregano and Olive Oil on French roll
1/2 MOZ-PROS SAND
Prosciutto Di Parma, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Olives, Fresh Basil, Oregano and Olive Oil on French roll
1/2 TURKEY SAND/SOUP
Sliced smoked Turkey, Ranch Dressing, Sprouts, Tomatoes & Sweet Pickle Chips on Multi Grain with soup combination
1/2 TUNA SAND/SOUP
Celery, Sprouts, Shredded Carrots, Lite Mayonnaise on Multi Grain Bread with soup combination
1/2HAM SAND/SOUP
Muenster Cheese, Sprouts, Tomatoes, Sweet Pickle Chips, Honey Mustard Aioli on Multi Grain with soup combination
1/2 MOZ SAND/SOUP
Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Olives, Fresh Basil, Oregano and Olive Oil on French roll with soup combination
1/2MOZPROS SAND/SOUP
Prosciutto Di Parma, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Olives, Fresh Basil, Oregano and Olive Oil on French roll with soup combination
1/2 TOASTED TUNA SAND
Muenster Cheese, Red Onion, Capers, Tomatoes and Lettuce on Multi Grain sliced bread
1/2 TURKEY KASER
Sliced smoked Turkey, Kaser Cheese, Mesclun & Lettuce, tomato, red peppers and honey mustard aioli
1/2 SALMON SAND
Smoked Salmon on a Roll, Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Red Onion Confit, Olive Paste & Capers
1/2 FETA SAND
Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Green Peppers, Olives, Lettuce, Oregano, Olive Oil
1/2 FETA SAND/SOUP
Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Green Peppers, Olives, Lettuce, Oregano, Olive Oil with soup combination
1/2TOASTTUNA /SOUP
Muenster Cheese, Red Onion, Capers, Tomatoes and Lettuce on Multi Grain sliced bread with soup combination
1/2TURKEYKASER /SOUP
Sliced smoked Turkey, Kaser Cheese, Mesclun & Lettuce, tomato, red peppers and honey mustard aioli with soup combination
1/2 SALMON SAND/SOUP
Smoked Salmon on a Roll, Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Red Onion Confit, Olive Paste & Capers with soup combination
1/2 MED TUNA SAND
Lunch Drinks
Coffee 12 oz
Coffee 16oz
Americano 12oz
Americano 16oz
Mocha 12oz
Cappuccino 12 oz
Cappuccino 16oz
Latte 12oz
Latte16oz
Mocha 16oz
Espresso
Espresso DBL
Con Panna
Turk Coffee
Cafe Au Lait 12 oz
Café Au Lait 16oz
Macchiato
Macchiato DBL
Hot Chocolate 12oz
Iced Coffee 16oz
Iced Coffee 20oz
ICED CAPPUCCINO
ICED LATTE
Hot Chocolate 16oz
Milk
Almond Milk
Mocha ICED
TEA BAG
CHAI
CHAI
Coke
Sparkling Water
Ginger Ale
Spring Water
Sprite
AYRAN (Yogurt drink)
Visne (sour cherry) Juice
Lemonade
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
555 Washington Street, Wellesley, MA 02482