Mediterranean
Tasca Tapas Restaurant
903 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Tasca Tapas Restaurant & Bar is Boston's home for traditional Spanish cuisine. We are located in Brighton on Commonwealth Avenue. We are offering a cultural atmosphere to enjoy with family, friends, or colleagues. What will make your evening unforgettable? Pairing our delicious tapas with a glass of sangria or wine as you enjoy an authentic Spanish night.
Location
1612 Commonwealth Ave, Brighton, MA 02135
