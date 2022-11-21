Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Tasca Tapas Restaurant

903 Reviews

$$

1612 Commonwealth Ave

Brighton, MA 02135

Order Again

Popular Items

Empanadas de Carne
Pollo al Ajillo
Tortilla Española

Drinks

Red Sangria (16oz)

Red Sangria (16oz)

$10.00

Homemade Red Sangria Made With Garnacha Wine & Fresh Fruits.

Red Sangria (32oz)

Red Sangria (32oz)

$19.00

Homemade Red Sangria Made With Garnacha Wine & Fresh Fruits.

Paellas

Paella de Mariscos

Paella de Mariscos

$38.00

Saffron rice stew made with mussels, cockle clams, calamari, and shrimp in a lobster and shrimp broth.

Paella de Verduras

Paella de Verduras

$35.00

Saffron rice stew made with seasonal vegetables in a veggie broth.

Paella Negra

Paella Negra

$35.00

Saffron rice stew made with calamari, cuttlefish in a lobster and shrimp broth.

Paella Valenciana

Paella Valenciana

$40.00

Saffron rice stew made with chicken, mussels, cockle clams, calamari and shrimp cooked in a lobster & shrimp broth.

Personal Fideua

Personal Fideua

$12.00

Catalan stew with angel hair pasta, shrimps, calamari, mussels, cockles on lobster broth.

Pintxos

Tortilla Española

Tortilla Española

$6.00

Spanish omelet with potatoes, eggs, onions and extra virgin olive oil.

Choripan

Choripan

$5.00

Grilled homemade chorizo patty over bread.

Aceitunas

Aceitunas

$5.00

Gourmet marinated olives.

Chicken & Meats Tapas

Entrana a la Parilla

Entrana a la Parilla

$12.00

1/2 lb. skirt marinated and grilled with parsley oil.

Empanadas de Carne

Empanadas de Carne

$6.00

2 Halal beef turnovers.

Croquetas de Jamon Iberico

Croquetas de Jamon Iberico

$8.00

lberico ham croquettes.

Txistorras de cerdo al Jerez

Txistorras de cerdo al Jerez

$10.00

Homemade pork sausages sauteed in Sherry wine (mild or hot).

Pollo al Ajillo

Pollo al Ajillo

$7.00

Sauteed boneless halal chicken, Spanish spices & garlic.

Albondigas de Cordero

Albondigas de Cordero

$9.00

Lamb meatballs with vegetable sauce.

Chuletas de Cordero

Chuletas de Cordero

$14.00

2 grilled lamb chops with chimichurri and mint yogurt sauces.

Bistec de Ternera

Bistec de Ternera

$20.00

Grilled minute steak, fried potatoes with mojo picon, sauteed baby spinach and garlic.

Alitas de Pato

Alitas de Pato

$12.00

Duck Wings glazed with triple sec, orange, and cinnamon sauce.

Seafood Tapas

Pulpo a la Gallega

Pulpo a la Gallega

$14.00

Galician octopus with olive oil, paprika and flake salt.

Calamares Fritos

Calamares Fritos

$12.00

Fried squid with aioli sauce on the side.

Mejillones a Vizcaina

Mejillones a Vizcaina

$9.00

Steamed fresh mussels in a sweet pepper sauce.

Pulpo a la Parilla

Pulpo a la Parilla

$17.00

Galician octopus served with patatas aioli & chimichurri

Zarzuela de Mariscos

Zarzuela de Mariscos

$20.00

A shellfish and seafood stew made with seasonal vegetables, shrimp, mussels, calamari, clams, zesty lobster broth and toasted garlic crostini.

Bocadillo de Calamar

Bocadillo de Calamar

$11.00

Fried Calamari Sandwich with Alioli Sauce with our homemade bread.

Gambas al Ajillo

Gambas al Ajillo

$12.00

Fresh Shrimp in Mild Pepper & Garlic Oil

Gambas al Pil Pil

Gambas al Pil Pil

$12.00

Fresh Shrimp in Spicy Pepper & Garlic Oil

Vegetable Tapas

Bolas de Queso

Bolas de Queso

$7.00

4 Crispy goat cheese Croquettes stuffed with quince paste glazed with sugar cane honey.

Empanadillas de Queso y Alcachofa

Empanadillas de Queso y Alcachofa

$7.00

4 Herb goat cheese-artichoke turnovers.

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$6.00

Crispy potatoes with Brava sauce.

Patatas con Aioli

Patatas con Aioli

$6.00

Crispy potatoes with aioli sauce.

Setas al Jerez

Setas al Jerez

$7.00

Sautéed mushroom in garlic, EVOO, & sherry wine.

Brie

Brie

$7.00

Grilled brie cheese with apple chutney, fresh pear, and garlic crostini.

Espinaca a la Catalana

Espinaca a la Catalana

$9.00

Sautéed baby spinach with olive oil, garlic, raisin, and pine nuts.

Timbales

Timbales

$8.00

Stock of roasted eggplant, zucchini, tomato, spinach red pepper and goat cheese.

Pisto Manchego

Pisto Manchego

$9.00

Grilled ratatouille with roasted zucchini, green pepper, eggplant, tomato, and garlic crostini.

Queso Manchego

Queso Manchego

$9.00

Sliced Manchego cheese served with olives and EVOO.

Ensalada de Remolacha

Ensalada de Remolacha

$7.00

Beets, pistachio, goat and manchego cheese salad with sherry glaze dressing.

Esparragos al Grill

Esparragos al Grill

$8.00

Grilled asparagus with romesco sauce.

Alcachofas Fritas

Alcachofas Fritas

$9.00

Crispy fried artichokes with a side of Romesco sauce.

Pimientos del Padrón

Pimientos del Padrón

$9.00

Fried shishitos peppers, extra virgin olive oil, and flake salt.

Desserts

Churros con Chocolate

Churros con Chocolate

$7.00

Deep fried-dough sticks filled with cream, sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar. With a delicious chocolate sauce on the side.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00

Espresso Soaked ladyfingers topped with sweetened mascarpone cheese.

Tarta de Zarzamora

Tarta de Zarzamora

$7.00

Cheese cake topped with blackberry sauce.

Budin de Pan

Budin de Pan

$7.00

Made with soft bread and tender raisins, white chocolate drops, cream, topped with chocolate sauce.

Flan

Flan

$6.00

Traditional Spanish Flan

Licor Coffee

Carajillo

$9.00

Espresso con Baileys

$9.00

Espresso Khalua

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Tasca Tapas Restaurant & Bar is Boston's home for traditional Spanish cuisine. We are located in Brighton on Commonwealth Avenue. We are offering a cultural atmosphere to enjoy with family, friends, or colleagues. What will make your evening unforgettable? Pairing our delicious tapas with a glass of sangria or wine as you enjoy an authentic Spanish night.

Website

Location

1612 Commonwealth Ave, Brighton, MA 02135

Directions

Gallery
Tasca Restaurant image
Tasca Restaurant image
Tasca Restaurant image
Tasca Restaurant image

Map
