Sofra Bakery & Cafe

Sofra hand-printed tote bags

Mona and Hala were driven out from Syria by war. They settled in Lebanon in 2012 with their families in desperate conditions. In an attempt to support themselves, they joined an NGO to perfect their skills in sewing and wood block printing, a century-old savoir-faire which belongs to their heritage. They decided then to open their own workshop: Hikayatouna. But the Lebanese economic crisis and the complexity of their refugee status prevent them from growing the workshop. When Benedicte Moubarak of Beyt 2b design discovered Hikayatouna, she was in awe of the artistry and absorbed by their passion. She partnered with Mona and Hala to advise, and custom create work outside of Lebanon. Benedicte is a former Cambridge resident, shop owner and a long time Sofra customer. She designed these bags and oven mitts with Mona and Hala for Sofra. They are stunning, unique hand-block-printed designs with ink that lasts for a lifetime!