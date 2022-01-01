- Home
Sofra Bakery & Cafe
834 Reviews
$$
1 Belmont St
Cambridge, MA 02138
Popular Items
Weekend Pastries
Cranberry Crumb Bar
Serves one
Syrian Spiced Apple Cake
One slice.
Chocolate Buckwheat Pain Suisse
Valrhona chocolate, Maine Grains wheat, desert rose cream, tahini halva. Serves one
Oatmeal Cream Biscuit
Chai spiced glaze. Serves one
Potato Gruyere Brioche
Urfa, crick crack crumb. Serves one
Apple Cider Croissant
Twice-baked croissant, cider syrup, almond frangipane, apple butter, almonds. Serves one
Pear Walnut Bostock
Twice-baked brioche, walnut frangipane, orange blossom syrup. Serves one
Saffron Cinnamon Roll
Lemon cream cheese icing. Serves one
Tahini Brown Butter Donut
Brioche donut filled with tahini brown butter custard topped with salted caramel ganache. Serves one
Morning Bun
Croissant dough, cardamom, sugar, orange blossom glaze. Serves one
Breakfast
Sausage Pita
Housemade beef and pork sausage, feta butter, pickled peppers, cumin, orange, olive. Serves one
Asure
Warm whole grain cereal. Chickpeas, rye, pistachios, rose water, apple butter, almonds, milk. Serves one
Pepita Granola and Yogurt
Yogurt, local honey, granola made with oats, pepitas, golden flax seeds, pumpkin jam, brown butter. Serves one
Shakshuka
Poached eggs, hawayej spiced tomato sauce, zhoug, toasted breadcrumbs, served with pita bread. Dairy free, serves one
Turkish Breakfast
Soft boiled egg, cucumber, tomato, olives, feta, yogurt, spoon sweets. Serves one
Geno's Egg Sandwich
Halloumi, feta butter, tomato concasse, zhoug, Aleppo brioche. Serves one
Yogurt Parfait
Housemade seasonal spoon sweets, grano, labne. Serves one
Pastries
Pumpkin Turnover
Sofra classic, our house made pumpkin jam, cream cheese pastry. Nut free, serves one
Pumpkin Bread
Ground Up Grain wheat, date molasses glaze. Serves one
Meyer Lemon Tart
White chocolate pearls. Serves one
Bittersweet Chocolate Tahini Tart
Salty cocoa nib crunch, Valrhona bittersweet chocolate. Serves one
Pistachio Olive Oil Cake
Antep pistachios, yogurt, creme fraiche Meyer lemon glaze. Serves one
Date Almond Ma'amoul
Shortbread cookie, marzipan, dates. One cookie
Sesame Cashew Bite
One Mighty Mill shortbread, brown sugar, honey caramel, cashews. One piece
Walnut Baklava
Honey and cinnamon syrup. One piece
Chocolate Hazelnut Baklava
Cocoa nib syrup, hazelnut, cinnamon. One piece
Almond Rose Cake
Mastic glaze. Serves one
Syrian Shortbread Cookies
Delicate buttery thumbprint cookie, raspberry jam. One cookie or bag of 4
Molasses Cookies
Our classic cookie and all time staff favorite! Dairy free, one cookie or bag of 4
Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Made with One Mighty Mill flour and TCHO bittersweet chocolate. One cookie or bag of 4
Earthquake Cookies
Soft double chocolate cookie. One cookie or bag of 4
Salted Butter Pecan Toffee Cookie
One cookie or bag of 4
Cold Meze
Broccoli and Almond Salad
Bulgur, rosemary, orange. Dairy free, 12oz
Gigante Beans & Green Olives Salad
Green olives, lemon, coriander. Dairy free, gluten free, 12 oz
Moroccan Style Carrots
Hazelnut dukkah, rose harissa. Dairy free, gluten free, 12 oz
Chicken and Couscous Salad
Limon Omani, turmeric, saffron, cilantro, scallion, raisins, walnuts, served on a bed of greens. Dairy free, 12oz
Beet Tzatziki
Red beets, dill, labne, olive oil. Gluten free
Turkish Style Baba Ghanoush
Eggplant, peppers, tomato, pomegranate molasses. Dairy free, gluten free, 8oz
Muhammara
Walnuts, pomegranate molasses, scallions, Turkish red pepper paste. Dairy free, gluten free, 8 oz
Hot Pepper Labne
Roasted Hungarian hot wax peppers, garlic, lemon, labne. Gluten free, 8 oz
Whipped Feta
Sheep's milk feta, roasted red pepper, sundried peppers, Turkish chilies. Gluten free, 8oz container
Tahini Hummus
Chickpeas, tahini, lemon, garlic. Dairy free, gluten free, 8oz
Breads & Savory Pastries
Carrot Pogaca
Feta, dill, nigella seeds. Serves one
Delicata Squash Galette
Red onions, manouri, pepitas, Maine Grains flour. Serves one
Za'atar Mana'eesh
One Mighty Mill wheat, za'atar. Dairy free, serves one
Greek Pita
Served warm. Dairy free, serves one
Turkish Simit
Maine Grains multigrain flour, grape molasses, sesame seeds. Serves one
Crick Cracks
Buttermilk crackers with sesame and nigella seeds.
Pita Chips
Sumac. Dairy free, single serving or bag
Spanakopita
Phyllo pie, spinach, arugula, feta, fennel, onions, Chios spice by La Boite (fennel and herbs). Serves one
Prepared Foods
Persian Cranberry Relish
Candied ginger, walnuts, golden raisins, Sofra's Persian spice blend. Dairy free, gluten free, half pint
Butternut Squash Guvec
Marrow bean stew, rose harissa, maple syrup & pepita crumble. Dairy free, gluten free. Serves 1-2, heating instructions included
Carrot Kibbeh
Layers of brown butter carrots, labne, greens, golden raisins, and pine nuts. Heating instructions included. Serves one
Honeynut Squash Dolma
Vermont lamb, Turkish spices, Kasseri cheese. Heating instructions included. Gluten free, serves two
Feta and Herb Dumplings
Tomato sauce, greens, broccolini. Heating instructions included. Serves 1-2
Sultan's Delight
Tamarind glazed beef, smoky eggplant béchamel, tomato brown butter. Heating instructions included. Serves 1-2
Chicken Maftoul
Palestinian couscous, peppers, leeks, eggplant, tomato, almonds. Served cold, heating instructions included. Dairy free, serves 2
Broccolini & Fennel Pilaf
Siena Farms broccolini, fennel, garlic, black rice, jasmine rice, farro, chickpeas, Ararat spice, scallion. Dairy free, serves one
Lamb Moussaka
Vermont lamb, eggplant, cinnamon, raisins, mornay sauce. Heating instructions included. Serves 1-2
Turkish Red Lentil Soup
Sweet peppers, carrots, brown butter, bulgur wheat. Heating instructions included. Serves 2-4
Labne
Plain strained yogurt, 12 oz
Zhoug
Parsley, cilantro, hungarian wax peppers, olive oil, garlic. Dairy free, gluten free, half pint
Lemon Vinaigrette
Lemon zest, sherry vinegar, dijon mustard, honey. Dairy free, gluten free, half pint
Turkish Green Olives
Za'atar, lemon. Gluten free, dairy free, 12 oz
Milk Chocolate Yogurt
Valrhona milk chocolate, cocoa nib struesel, dulce pearls on top. Serves one
Tapioca Pudding
Hibiscus poached blackberries. Serves one. Gluten free, nut free
Butterscotch Pudding
Crème fraîche, Aleppo peanuts. Serves one
Shakshuka Kit
6 eggs, tomato-hawaij sauce, zhoug (spicy green chile and herb condiment). Dairy free, gluten free, dairy free, serves 3-6
Ice Cream
Beverages
Natalie's Orange Juice
Fresh squeezed Florida orange juice. Pint
Elemental Snapchilled Coffee
Snapchilled coffee. Canned, cold brew, 12 oz
Ruby Hibiscus Water
Lightly sweetened, non-caffeinated, organic hibiscus water. Still or sparkling
Kombucha by Better Booch
Organic, rotating flavors. 16 oz.
Dona Spiced Sodas
Brewed in small batches with freshly ground spices, citrus, and herbs. 12oz
Spindrift
Assorted flavors to choose from
Boxed Water
Boxed Water Is Better, 16.9oz
Sparkling Water
Perrier, 11 oz
Provisions
Aleppo Soap by Syriana
Syriana is a 100% organic and plastic-free soap made only with olive and laurel oil according to the Syrian tradition. 100% of the profit goes to the education of Syrian kids in southern Turkey. With the war in Syria, the producers of Aleppo soap have moved to southern Turkey, which maintains the ideal climatic characteristics for the production of soap. This Aleppo Soap is made with 5% Laurel and 95% Olive.
Chocolate by Chequessett Chocolate
Handcrafted chocolate made in small batches from sustainably grown cacao beans at a workshop on Cape Cod. They create chocolate that is both exceptional in taste and wholesomely decadent. 2 oz bar
Pumpkin Jam
Long Island Cheese Pumpkins, spices, made in house. 8oz jar
Halva Covered Pecans by Seed + Mill
Super crunchy, freshly roasted pecans, coated in sweet sesame halva, make for a perfect sweet snack or gift for your favorite halva nut. Dairy free, gluten free, 4oz
Autumn Spice Almond Butter by ENZO
Made from the freshest and finest estate-grown California almonds in small batches, a lightly roasted almond butter blended with the perfect balance of ground, single origin, Burlap & Barrel spices! 14oz.
Black Garlic Chips by The Garlic Guy
From Lindon garlic farm, A hundred acre garlic farm in New Hampshire that makes their own black garlic and then dries it into flakes. Grind it over eggs, pastas, eggplant dishes. 1.5oz grinder
Black Garlic Chips Refill Bag by The Garlic Guy
Refill for your grinder!
YIAYIA & Friends Red Fruit Vinegar
Greek balsamic vinegar with plum, cranberry, strawberry, and pomegranate. If you prefer a more complex, spicy-sour flavor, go for this aged balsamic vinegar. Housed in a reusable glass bottle 200ml
YIAYIA & Friends Organic Balsamic Vinegar
Exceptional organic balsamic vinegar from the island of Crete, crafted by Greek granny Yiayia and her friends. Made from organic grapes and then aged for over ten long years in wooden barrels, this premium balsamic vinegar is next level. Total balsamic decadence. A few drops go a long way! Housed in a reusable glass bottle 200ml
YIAYIA & Friends Yellow Fruit Vinegar
Exceptional aged balsamic vinegar from the island of Crete, crafted by Greek granny Yiayia and her friends. Made from organic grapes and then aged for years in wooden barrels, this premium balsamic vinegar is infused with real fruit – orange, mandarin, lemon, and grapefruit. Just a few drops will transform any dish with big a zesty, zingy citrus kick! Housed in a reusable glass bottle 200ml
YIAYIA & Friends Carrot Breadsticks
Expertly crafted on Crete, these savory snacks are flavored with olive oil and carrots, these crunchy bread sticks are a nice addition to any cheese plate, and their subtle flavor plays well with a variety of accompaniments and meze 12oz/1 box
Raspberry Red Currant Jam
Native raspberries, red currants, housemade. 8oz jar
Dried Malatya Apricots
Malatya apricots are sun-dried and produced in family-run orchards devoted to traditional methods, their darker color yields a sweeter fruit
Sesame Cashew Bites
Brown sugar shortbread, honey caramel, cashews. 6 pieces.
Date Pistachio Truffles
Medjool dates, pistachio, honey. Dairy free, gluten free, 6 pieces
Date Mosaic Bars
Tea cookies, orange peel, brown butter. 6 pieces
Pistachio Bohsalino
Pistachio candy with rose water and chocolate ganache
Dark Chocolate Halawa
Apricot confection dipped in dark chocolate and sprinkled with sesame seeds. Gluten free, dairy free, vegan! 6 pieces
Olive Oil Granola
Oats, golden raisins, dates, almonds, sesame seeds. Dairy free, 10.5oz
Pepita Granola
Our house-made pumpkin jam, brown butter, roasted salted pepitas. 10.5oz
Sesame Caramel Cashews
Sesame coated caramelized salted cashews. Gluten free, 8oz
Cocoa Coated Hazelnuts
Valrhona cocoa and espresso sugared hazelnuts. 8oz
Sweet & Smoky Pecans
Smoked cinnamon, Aleppo, brown sugar. Dairy free, gluten free, 8oz
Aleppo Peanuts
Spicy, salty, sweetened peanuts. 8oz
Shabazi Spiced Marcona Almonds
La Boite Shabazi spice (cilantro, green chili, lemon), Spanish Marcona almonds. 4 oz
Sofra Nut Sampler
Four of our most popular housemade nuts in a sample size! Slightly spicy aleppo peanuts, sweet and smoky pecans, sesame caramel cashews, and cocoa hazelnuts. Delicious on a cheese board, in ice cream, or on their own
Sofra hand-printed tote bags
Mona and Hala were driven out from Syria by war. They settled in Lebanon in 2012 with their families in desperate conditions. In an attempt to support themselves, they joined an NGO to perfect their skills in sewing and wood block printing, a century-old savoir-faire which belongs to their heritage. They decided then to open their own workshop: Hikayatouna. But the Lebanese economic crisis and the complexity of their refugee status prevent them from growing the workshop. When Benedicte Moubarak of Beyt 2b design discovered Hikayatouna, she was in awe of the artistry and absorbed by their passion. She partnered with Mona and Hala to advise, and custom create work outside of Lebanon. Benedicte is a former Cambridge resident, shop owner and a long time Sofra customer. She designed these bags and oven mitts with Mona and Hala for Sofra. They are stunning, unique hand-block-printed designs with ink that lasts for a lifetime!
Sofra Hand Printed Oven Mitt
Mona and Hala were driven out from Syria by war. They settled in Lebanon in 2012 with their families in desperate conditions. In an attempt to support themselves, they joined an NGO to perfect their skills in sewing and wood block printing, a century-old savoir-faire which belongs to their heritage. They decided then to open their own workshop: Hikayatouna. But the Lebanese economic crisis and the complexity of their refugee status prevent them from growing the workshop. When Benedicte Moubarak of Beyt 2b design discovered Hikayatouna, she was in awe of the artistry and absorbed by their passion. She partnered with Mona and Hala to advise, and custom create work outside of Lebanon. Benedicte is a former Cambridge resident, shop owner and a long time Sofra customer. She designed these bags and oven mitts with Mona and Hala for Sofra. They are stunning, unique hand-block-printed designs with ink that lasts for a lifetime!
Daydream Desserts
Daydream Dessert is an organic, plant-based, vegan, and paleo friendly dessert company in Asheville, NC. Since 2015, they have been hand crafting artisanal chocolates, cakes and treats. 2 pack, 2.5 oz
Crispy Strawberry Slices by Dardimans
Dardimans' strawberries are handpicked exclusively from California orchards. A simple berry evolves with new beauty, from rippled edges to yellow-pink centers making them the perfect single-serve packages to snack on, travel with and add to lunches! .03 oz
Dark Chocolate Orange Slices by Dardimans
California grown and made. Crunchy, snap-able & thin chocolate covered orange crisps. 2 oz bag
Crispy Apple Slices by Dardimans
Dardimans' apples are hand-picked exclusively from California orchards. As if it's freshly picked from the tree and polished on your sleeve, a bite of these is where flavor and feeling collide. 1.5 oz bag
Lokum
aka Turkish delight. We took our time sourcing this one-of-a-kind confection, often served along Turkish coffee or as a little treat on it's own
Chocolate by Karma Coffee
Our friends at Karma coffee have recently partnered with cacao growers Efrain and Lucia Puma. Together with their seven sons, the family runs the majestic (and organic) Rising Sun farm in the highlands of Peru’s Amazon jungle, a few dozen miles from Machu Picchu. Karma is importing the families raw cacao beans which are meticulously hand-crafted into small batch, single-farm chocolates. This bar has only two ingredients….cacao and New England maple syrup (the other flavor has the addition of coffee) "The chocolate from the jungle zone in the state of Cusco has unique and complex characteristics. This is some of the most famous chocolate in the world. I’m not sure I’ve ever tasted chocolate as complex and multi dimensional in it’s pure form. The flavors linger, unravel and unfold”. - Chef Ana
Sesame Seed Honey Bar (Pasteli) by Navarino
Sesame seed and honey candy bar, an ancient Greek snack!
Chocolate Bars by jcoco, by Seattle Chocolate Co.
jcoco by Seattle Chocolate Co. These chocolate bars are bold and balanced, with colorful packaging. 1 oz
Organic Medjool Dates by Rancho Meladuco
Organic, handpacked, 100% unpitted medjool dates from Rancho Meladuco Date Farm in the Coachella Valley. These caramel and honey-like jewels are packed in a signature kraft box, the perfect gift for any sweet tooth! Approx 20 dates, 1 lb box.
Chocolate Bars by Raaka
Raaka chocolate bars are made of unroasted dark chocolate from scratch, with traceable, high quality, and transparently traded single origin cacao, crafted into something uncommonly delicious!
All Purpose Flour by One Mighty Mill
Our pastry team loves using this locally milled, fresh, whole grain flour from Lynn. 2lb bag
Bread Flour by One Mighty Mill
Our pastry team loves using this locally milled, fresh, whole grain bread flour from Lynn.
Oats by Maine Grains
Freshly milled rolled oats for baking, cooking, or brewing. Enjoy iton their own or in granola and baked goods. 2.4 lb bag
Buckwheat Flour by Maine Grains
Our pastry team loves using this locally milled flour in our crumb cake
Organic Red Fife Wheat Flour by Maine Grains
Organic heritage red fife wheat flour by Maine Grains. 2.4lbs
Multigrain Flour Blend by Maine Grains
Wheat, Organic Spelt, Organic Rye, Organic corn, & Organic Buckwheat. 2.4 lb bag
Rye Flour by Maine Grains
Our pastry team loves using this freshly milled rye flour in our galettes
Spelt Flour by Maine Grains
One of the ancient hulled wheats, spelt is a principal grain used in Germany and Switzerland. It is nutrient dense with a sweet aroma. A protein level of 11% means that this spelt is excellent in breads and all-purpose applications, 2.4 lb bag
Wheat Flour by Maine Grains
Our pastry team loves this organic bran flour, which is low in gluten and high in fiber. 2.4 lbs bag
Red Chili Pistachios by Heart of the Desert
Heart of the Desert Pistachios are the home-grown product of Eagle Ranch in Alamogordo, NM. Harvested, processed, and packaged right on the farm these make for a great snack. 1/2 pound burlap bag THE OFFICIAL QUESTION FOR THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO IS “RED OR GREEN”? Referring to the chiles from hatch valley. Hatch Valley is to the Chile pepper, what the Napa valley is to grapes. We can't believe the depth of flavor in these pistachios.
Garlic and Green Chile Pistachios by Heart of the Desert
Heart of the Desert Pistachios are the home-grown product of Eagle Ranch in Alamogordo, NM. Harvested, processed, and packaged right on the farm these make for a great snack. 1/2 pound burlap bag THE OFFICIAL QUESTION FOR THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO IS “RED OR GREEN”? Referring to the chiles from hatch valley. Hatch Valley is to the Chile pepper, what the Napa valley is to grapes. We can't believe the depth of flavor in these pistachios.
Garbanzo Beans by Shiloh Farms
Organic, Non-GMO, 15oz pouch
Freekah by Canaan Fair Trade
Flame roasted organic green wheat. Sourced from family farms practicing traditional regenerative agricultural practices. 250g box
Maftoul by Canaan Fair Trade
Fine rolled pasta, similar to couscous but larger with more bite. Hand-rolled by women cooperatives with whole wheat flour from ancient local wheat varieties. 250g box
Za'atar by Canaan Fair Trade
Traditional Palestinian spice blend of oregano, roasted sesame, sumac, olive oil, Dead Sea salt. Canaan guarantees that each of their farmers is fairly paid. 65g box
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 500 mL
Olive Harvest, Lebanon. This is our house olive oil. Buttery, grassy characteristics with an almond finish.
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 3L
Olive Harvest, Lebanon. This is our house olive oil. Buttery, grassy characteristics with an almond finish.
Saffron Honey by Rosenthal
A glorious marriage of Mario Bianco’s Acacia honey infused with local Piedmontese saffron. Rare & exquisite. 4.40 oz
Wildflower Honey by Boston Honey Co.
Family owned and operated bee-keeping company. In this honey you'll taste the flowers, crops, and landscapes of Massachusetts with some of the bees pollenating at Siena Farms! Delicate & floral taste
Barr Hill Raw Honey by Caledonia Spirits
At Caledonia Spirits, raw honey is the distinctive ingredient in all of their spirits - delivering botanical depth from fields of wildflowers foraged by the bees - it is never heated or pasteurized. The beneficial traces of pollen and propolis make it an ideal source for vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and antioxidants. Here at Sofra, we use it in our Spiced Honey Oat Milk. 1 lb glass jar
Honey Sticks by Boston Honey Co
Carlisle honey. Eat as a snack or mix into tea
Extra Virgin Olive Oil by Olympiana Specialty Foods
Single estate extra virgin olive oil, Koroneiki variety, hints of fresh cut greens with a bold and peppery finish. 500ml
Greek Feta Cheese by Olympiana Specialty Foods
Original feta cheese, grass fed sheep’s milk, slightly firm, produced in Northern Greece. 7 OZ
Cherry Peppers with Feta Cheese by Olympiana Specialty Foods
Cherry peppers with mizithra and feta cheese. Excellent on salads! 280g jar
Halloumi Cheese by Olympiana Specialty Foods
100% sheep's milk cheese from Cyprus, excellent for grilling. 8oz
Labne Balls by Olympiana Specialty Foods
Olympiana goats milk labne balls, marinated in EVOO, herbs. Made in the famous valley of roses in central Bulgaria, from milk collected in the Balkan Mountains. Use: cheese plate, salad
Apricot Harissa by Belazu Ingredient Co.
North African chile paste with ras el hanout spice blend and dried apricot. Rub on lamb, add to vinaigrettes, broths, tomato sauces, rice dishes, yogurt sauces, guacamole. 170g
Beldi Preserved Lemons by Belazu Ingredient Co.
Beldi lemons are hand sorted and graded for size and quality. They are hand-packed to ensure that the fruit does not bruise and retains its fragrant aroma. Cut the lemons in quarters and remove the pulp and the seeds. Finely chop the preserved peel and mix a spoonful into salad dressings mayos, soups or sautéed vegetables. 220g
Rose Harissa by Belazu Ingredient Co.
This slow-burning chili heat, balanced with sweet smokiness that adds real depth of flavor to any dish. Use in dips, marinades, vegetables, eggs. 130g
Shawarma Paste by Belazu Ingredient Co.
Persian spice paste with warming ginger, turmeric, and fiery chili. Great as a rub or sauce for chicken, lamb, roasted sweet potatoes or carrots 170g
Dark Chocolate Tahini with Sea Salt by SOOM
Four ingredients make up this creamy chocolate tahini: Ground Ethiopian sesame seeds, powdered pure cane sugar, cocoa powder & sea salt. 11oz
Vanilla Bean Tahini by SOOM
Four ingredients make up this creamy dessert tahini: Ground Ethiopian sesame seeds, powdered pure cane sugar, vanilla extract & vanilla bean. 11oz
Tahina by La Boite
100% pure sesame, milled in small batches from high-quality Ethiopian Humera sesame seeds. Great as a dip, for salad dressing, pasta, and even dessert. 500g
Harissa Paste by NY Shuk
North African condiment adds richness, depth, and subtle heat to soups, stews, dips, marinades and vegetables
Herby Harissa Spice by NY Shuk
NY Shuk (NY). Medium heat, dried, earthy, aromatic edge. Mix with olive oil to make a paste at the ready
Preserved Lemon Paste by NY Shuk
Preserved lemons bring bright notes of citrus, vibrant saltiness and muted, complex tartness to your cooking. Use: soups, stews
Matbucha by NY Shuk
Matbucha is an integral part of the Moroccan Jewish meze table. A vibrant slow-cooked tomato condiment that can be enjoyed in myriad ways, bringing summer vibes to your pantry all year round!
Rose Water by Mymoune
All natural, hand picked ingredients sourced and processed by a women's co-op in Lebanon. Fresh rose petals and water. Use: baking, flavoring ice-creams, deserts, or mixing with hot water for a soothing drink
Pomegranate Molasses by Mymoune
All natural, hand picked ingredients sourced and processed by a women's co-op in Lebanon. A staple in our pantry, use for finishing, glazing or even cocktails
Orange Blossom Water by Mymoune
All natural, hand picked ingredients sourced and processed by a women's co-op in Lebanon. Made from orange tree blossoms to add a floral, citrus note. Use: baked goods, lemonade
Date Syrup by Just Date
Just Date Syrup, a versatile natural sweetener made from just dates that has a caramel-like sweetness and is perfect for coffee, tea, breakfast drizzles, or in baking or sauces. Vegan, paleo and low-glycemic, 8.8 oz
Sofra Spice Blends
Sofra's favorite blends! Includes Baharat, Dukkah (includes nuts), Kofte, and Ras El Hanout. You'll find these throughout Chef Ana's cookbook, Spice. A fun way to get creative in your kitchen
Ana's Spice Kit
Maras chiles, dried mint, sumac, Urfa chiles. All of Chef Ana's favorite spices in one package
Baharat Spice Blend by Sofra
Our blend of oregano, cinnamon, nutmeg, cumin, coriander, dried mint, black pepper. Use: roasted meats, soups, stews, grains
Kofte Spice Blend by Sofra
Our blend of Maras pepper, black pepper, cumin, wild oregano, and dried mint. Use: dry rub, tomatoes, grains
Dukkah Spice Blend by Sofra
Our blend of cumin, coriander, sesame seed, hazelnut, coconut, black pepper, and salt. Use: vegetables, fish, mixed with olive oil as a dip
Persian Spice Blend by Sofra
Our blend of rose petals, cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, and nutmeg. Excellent when used on carrots and baked goods
Ras El Hanout Blend by Sofra
Our blend of cumin, paprika, turmeric, black pepper, cinnamon, ginger, and saffron. Use: tomato based dishes, grilled meats, nuts
Maras Pepper
Sweet, oily, dried peppers, slow, mild heat to bring out other flavors. Use: crushed red chili flakes
Dried Mint
Spearmint. Sweet, warm, add a spoonful to tomato or cucumber-yogurt sauce
Nigella Seeds
Savory and slightly nutty, these little black seeds hint the flavor of onion and celery. Use: savory flatbreads, crackers, string cheese!
Greek Mountain Tea by Daphnis & Chloe
Handmade bouquets of Mountain Tea. The soothing, mellow sprigs of this extraordinary herb make a delicate herbal infusion, ideal for any time of the day. 2-3 springs (1g) per cup, simmer for 5mins at 203 F, covered. Strain and serve warm or at room temperature.
The Office Blend Tea by Daphnis and Chloe
Rosehips and mountain tea are rich in antioxidants, thyme does wonders for the throat, and peppermint enhances memory and alertness! Loose leaf tea, naturally caffeine-free 30g/1.06oz
Greek Bay Leaves by Daphnis and Chloe
Fresh, crisp, and bright green, these bay leaves arrive from an organic farm on the Ionian. They’re harvested by hand, dried naturally at the source, and sorted one by one 6g/.21oz jar
Oregano by Daphnis and Chloe
Daphnis & Chloe, Greece
Sesame Seeds by Daphnis and Chloe
The golden sesame of Evros has a nutty, earthy taste which becomes more prominent when freshly roasted. Toast them in a saute pan over medium heat for about 5 mins, stirring continuously. Scatter over bread, compact into sweets, roast in a pan before sprinkling over rice and salads. 3.17oz
Saffron Gift Box by RUMI
Sustainably-farmed and ethically sourced. The 2 Gram Gift Set includes: 2 Grams of our signature Saffron. The RUMI story and information on our farmers in Afghanistan Recipe: Saffron Risotto with Roasted Butternut Squash Recipe: Rumi Saffron Flan Napolitano. Packaged - gift-ready - in a gift box with ribbon.
Pure Flake Sea Salt by Jacobsen Salt Co.
Oregon pure flake sea salt. Use for finishing dishes, 4 oz
Mini Pure Flake Sea Salt Tin by Jacobsen Salt Co.
Mini salt tin for all of your on-the-go salting needs. 0.42oz
Black Garlic Salt by Jacobsen Salt Co.
Jacobsen Salt Co. kosher salt infused with their house-fermented garlic, for a slightly sweet umami flavor that adds unexpected depth to any dish. 2.5 oz
Ana by La Boîte
Sumac, rose, sesame, urfa pepper. Use: beef tartare, pilaf, topping for fresh ricotta and figs
Apollonia by La Boîte
Flowers of oranges with intense notes of honey and clove. Use: chocolate, duck, meatballs
Ararat by La Boîte
Urfa pepper, smoked paprika. Use: meats, sauces, soups
Cancale by La Boîte
A fleur de sel-based spice blend with orange peel and fennel. Use: poultry, fruits, vegetables, cookie batter
Cataluna by La Boite
A blend of smoked cinnamon and smoked paprika. Use in both sweet and savory presentations of seafood, meat, fruit, and vegetables. 2.25oz
Chios by La Boîte
Oregano, fennel, tarragon, basil, and powdered mastiha (gum mastic). Use: Greek flavors, fish, frittatas
Hawayej by La Boîte
A Yemenite-inspired blend made with aromatic turmeric, cumin, and black pepper. Use in tomato-based soups, stews, and vegetables
Isphahan by La Boîte
Persian lime and cardamom. Use to add a savory bright note to roast chicken, grilled seafood, lentils
Izak by La Boîte
Sweet chiles, garlic, and cumin. Use: sauces, soups, huevos rancheros, grilled steak, olive oil
Kibbeh by La Boîte
Parsley, garlic, cumin. Use: corn on the cob, salsa, cous cous, fish tacos, lamb, and vegetables
OMG by La Boîte
Onion, Mustard, and Garlic. Use: dressings, egg dishes, hot dogs
Pierre Poivre by La Boîte
Eight-pepper blend. Use: wild game, thick-cut vegetables, Caesar salad.
Shabazi by La Boîte
Cilantro, green chiles, lemon juice. Use: pasta sauce, scrambled eggs, nuts
Smoked Cinnamon by La Boîte
Sweet, smoky ground spice. Use: baked apples, braised poultry, barbecue sauce
Smoked Salt by La Boîte
Cold smoked Maldon salt. Use to conjure up the aromas of grilled meat or barbecue.
Tangier by La Boite
A sweet, floral spice blend of rose petals, cinnamon, and cardamom. 2oz
Tunisian-style Lemons in Olive Oil by La Boite
A blend of citrus and harissa, soaked in the best Israeli olive oil
Black Lime Chili Salt by Burlap & Barrel
Black Lime & Chili Salt is produced in partnership with the Syracuse Salt Co, a father-daughter team that produces salt by evaporating natural brine pumped from an aquifer hundreds of feet underground. The salt is hand-blended with our Black Lime and three different chilis for a seasoning that is savory, tart and just a little bit spicy. It'll become a staple in your kitchen!
Black Lime, Ground by Burlap & Barrel
Ripe limes are dried in the sun until oxidized, turning black and savory, then ground. Use like lime
Black Peppercorns, Whole by Burlap & Barrel
Grinder bottle. Zanzibar vines. Notes: Cacao, lemon, tropical heat
Black Urfa Chili by Burlap & Barrel
Rich malty chilis with notes of raisin, espresso, summer night
Cardamom, Cloud Forest Whole by Burlap & Barrel
Single estate biodynamic farm in the high altitude cloud forests of Guatemala. Notes: Ginger, Apricots, Jungle Flowers
Cardamom, Cloud Forest Seeds by Burlap & Barrel
Single estate biodynamic farm in the high altitude cloud forests of Guatemala. Notes: Ginger, Apricots, Jungle Flowers
Cured Sumac by Burlap & Barrel
Delicate acidity, use in place of lemon on meats, vegetables
Desert Hibiscus by Burlap & Barrel
Desert Hibiscus is zingy, fruity, vibrant and tart and is at home in sweet and savory dishes alike. This finely milled, easy-to-use powder brings the gorgeous magenta color and bright, mildly astringent tartness of hibiscus to all sorts of baked goods, drinks, infusions and even rubs for meat and vegetables! 2.3oz glass jar
Royal Cinnamon by Burlap & Barrel
Intense sweetness and spiciness that Vietnamese cinnamon is prized for, often mislabeled as Saigon Cinnamon, this heirloom variety rarely reaches the US. Spicy and sweet, perfect for baking and cooking! 1.8oz jar
Stone Nutmeg By Burlap & Barrel
Stone nutmeg is hand-picked at peak ripeness from a single orchard in Zanzibar. Nutmeg is the inner pit of a yellow stone fruit that splits open when the valuable pit is ripe. This is truly some of the best nutmeg in the world, harvested by hand, dried in the sun!
Sun-Dried Tomato Powder by Burlap & Barrel
Special tomatoes grown across Turkey's Aegean Sea coastline, this tomato powder adds umami and a boost of rich, savory, tanginess. Use on veggies, rubs, and stews. 2.3 oz
Turmeric by Burlap & Barrel
Organically grown in India, add to sauces, baked goods to add color, flavor, and nutritional depth. 1.9 oz
Aegean Salt by Curio by Curio Spice Co
The Aegean Sea lies between Greece and Turkey and is home to the island of Chios, where the spice mastic has been harvested since antiquity. This blend combines delicate, crunchy Cypriot salt with the piney scent of mastic resin, thyme and lemon peel. Perfect for adding to a bread crumb topping for fish, or for roasted vegetables, dips, dressings or even a bloody Mary
Cassia Cinnamon by Curio Spice Co
The only cinnamon our pastry team uses in our baked goods. 2oz
Everything Rainbow by Curio Spice Co
This full-spectrum 'everything bagel' blend is crunchy, colorful, and crave-worthy! Using sumac for tartness, Maras chile flakes for umami heat, turmeric for earthiness, and blue cornflower for a floral, honeyed touch!
Fleur Spice by Curio Spice Co
Inspired by the scent of spring, when a peppery, plant and blossom-filled fragrance fills the air. Pink pepper brings a bright, floral flavor balanced by the citrusy quality of hibiscus and the scent of rose. Delicious as a rub on salmon, lamb or duck, and beautiful sprinkled on goat cheese. 1.7 oz
Da Lat Spice by Curio
Made with Vietnamese Lam Dong cocoa nibs that impart a spicy flavor, this rub has a touch of coffee and star anise that makes it beautiful for rubbing on pork or beef, adding to noodle dishes (like pho) or even sprinkling over cut melon or ice cream. Tasting Notes: Sweet, piquant, peppery, slightly bitter, warming
Greek Saffron by Curio Spice Co
This saffron from the Kozani region of Greece adds the perfume of figs, hay, and honey to rice dishes, baked goods, and other desserts. 0.5g
Kozani Spice by Curio Spice Co
Inspired by the region of Northern Greece now famous for its saffron, this blend is an aromatic combination of herbs and spices that can be used in soups, salad dressings or sauces. Try mixing with fresh lemon juice and spooning over fish or chicken, or toss with vegetables before roasting. Contains: Fennel, lemon peel, bee pollen, lemon verbena, oregano, sage, Greek saffron. 1.8oz tin
Kandy Spice by Curio Spice Co
Kandy Spice is named after the city in central Sri Lanka, a UNESCO world heritage site. Located in the hills of the Kandy Plateau, surrounded by tea and spice plantations. Kandy uses directly sourced Sri Lankan sweet cinnamon as the base for a bouquet of warming spices that we love in baked goods, curries, or mulled wine. 1.6oz
Mahleb by Curio Spice Co
Seed kernels from a wild, sour cherry tree. Used for millenia in the Middle East to flavor baked goods and cheeses. Grind just before using and use sparingly. Store in the fridge! 0.6oz jar
Maine Fine Sea Salt by Curio Spice Co
A bright, clean sea salt harvested from the coast of Maine, this salt is perfect in a shaker or salt cellar for everyday use. Balanced with a hint of seaside minerality, use this salt to add complexity to the flavors in your recipes while cooking, or a bright pop at the table.
Mastic by Curio Spice Co
Mastic is the dried resin or gum from the Mastic tree, grown in Chios, Greece. It has a fresh, piney, forest-y flavor that pairs well with cinnamon, vanilla, lemon and herbs. Traditionally used in Greek confections and liqueurs, we also love using mastic in fish and vegetable dishes. Best ground to a powder in a small mortar. 0.5 oz jar
Molasses Sugar by Curio Spice Co
A Sofra special! Made with special spiced sugar blend from Curio Spice Co that tastes just like our molasses cookies
Rose Harissa by Curio Spice Co
Chilies, Maras chile, cumin, coriander, caraway, rose buds, grains of paradise, garlic, sea salt. Harissa is a North African spice and condiment used on vegetables, meat, eggs and breads. This version has a mild-medium heat tempered by sweet rose petals. 2oz jar
Rose Petals by Curio Spice Co
Highly fragrant, these petals from the Damask rose are wonderful added to Persian rice or sprinkled over desserts. 0.2 oz jar
Saffron Sugar by Curio Spice Co
Made with fair trade organic cane sugar and fragrant Afghan saffron threads from our friends at Rumi Spice, this limited edition sugar has the distinct honeyed aroma of saffron infused into every granule — perfect for stirring into tea or coffee, adding to baked goods or fruit
Wild Fennel Pollen by Curio Spice Co
Sweet, floral and bright. Wild Fennel Pollen is milder yet more fragrant than fennel seed, with an intoxicating, crisp aroma of fresh fennel fronds and subtle notes of licorice and anise. Try on potatoes and brown butter. .3 oz
Vanilla Extract by Curio Spice Co
Aged in bourbon oak barrels for 3 months, our house-made Madagascar vanilla is creamy and rich with notes of dark chocolate and burnt caramel. We source the vanilla directly from our partner farm in Madagascar. Perfect for baking, cocktails, and more. 2 fluid ounces
Elderflower Sangria Spice Kit by Curio Spice Co.
Bright and floral, this Elderflower Sangria blend is perfect for lazy Summer evenings. Classic spices, culinary flowers, and grapefruit zest combine to perfectly compliment your favorite crisp white wine! Instructions included. 1oz Bag. Contains: Elderflower, grapefruit zest, chamomile, coriander, cinnamon, allspice, mace, rose buds, clove.
Anatolian Tea Blend by MEM Tea
Chamomile tea base with dried apple, elderberries, cinnamon, and stevia.
Cocoa Rose Tea by MEM Tea
Sofra's custom blend from MEM teas is a light, floral tea that combines rose petals with a hint of dark chocolate
Golden Green Tea by MEM Tea
Fruity, flowery, and herbaceous, this signature blend has it all and more - it's a complex, well rounded, and a wildly flavorful beverage. It also makes a refreshing iced tea than can be enjoyed year-round! Tasting Notes: sage, jasmine, lemon peel. 1.5oz
Best Friends at Siena Farms Book
By Lyndon Haviland, Illustrations by Sarah Neff Life at Siena Farms is fun and busy. Farmer Chris, Chef Ana and their daughter Siena live at the farm, a magical place of food, flowers and friends. Follow the family's farm life adventures with best friends Agnes the cow and Legacy the horse.
A New Best Friend at Siena Farms Book
By Lyndon Haviland, Illustrations by Sarah Neff A new best friend is coming to Siena Farms. It's Rory the puppy! Follow Rory's adventures with Farmer Chris, Chef Ana and their daughter Siena, along with original Best Friends at Siena Farms -- Agnes the cow and Legacy the horse!
Arabiyya Cookbook
Recipes from the Life of an Arab in Diaspora, from chef and activist Reem Assil
Soframiz Cookbook
Autograped by Chef Ana & Chef Maura. A vibrant collection of recipes from Sofra Bakery and Cafe!
Spice: Flavors of the Eastern Mediterranean Cookbook
This signed copy of Chef Ana's first cookbook is a comprehensive introduction to the world of spices
The California Date Cookbook
The California Date Cookbook is a collaboration between Just Date Syrup & Rancho Meladuco Date Farm, two women-owned California date companies here to share their love of dates, and inspire more people to savor and delight in this amazing little fruit.
Mastering Spice Cookbook
Lior Lev Sercarz. This book is a great resource for understanding the magic of spices. We rely on Lior's expertise for many of the blends we use in-house
Morning Bun Pin
Morning Bun Pin!
Sofra Canvas Tote
Sofra Canvas Tote!
Sofra's Keep Cup
16oz reusable cup. Press fit lid, tempered glass, natural cork band.
Carrot Cake Almond & Walnut Butter by Big Spoon
Made with lightly toasted English walnuts, heirloom Mission almonds, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, maple syrup, and Jacobsen sea salt, Carrot Cake Almond & Walnut Butter is like decadent, spreadable carrot cake in a jar. 13oz
Maple Cinnamon Peanut & Pecan Butter by Big Spoon
Combines fresh-roasted, coarsely milled peanuts and pecans with Vermont maple syrup, Vietnamese "Saigon" cinnamon, and hand-harvested sea salt by Jacobson sea salt. 13oz
Balsamic Vinegar by ENZO
Organic balsamic vinegar aged in oak barrels, a rich, dense, and distinctly flavorful balsamic crafted from sweet, organic Lambrusco and Trebbiano grapes 500ml
Za'atar by KAMA
Zesty and aromatic, this za'atar is blended with the highest quality ingredients. Handpicked, sundried, and ground thyme is at the heart of this spice blend. A symbol of Levantine culture, use za’atar as an aromatic seasoning or pair with olive oil! 4.2 oz
Date Molasses by KAMA
This naturally sweet and refreshing molasses is made from boiled and strained Medjool dates whose juices are then reduced. Can be used as a dessert ingredient, and even over meats and vegetables!
Organic Olive Oil by Biolea
Rare Cretan oil, the best of Greece. Single-variety organic oil comprised of handpicked Koroneiki olives from one of the few family-owned estates in Crete. Stone-milled, cold pressed and unfiltered, the resulting oil is lighter than its Greek cousins. The processes of stone milling and cold pressing preserve the vitamins, nutrients, and aromatic properties of the oil. This labor-intensive method results in a distinctive olive oil of superb quality. Buttery with a hint of sweetness and a touch of herbal pepperiness at the end. 17.6 fl oz
Lemonio Organic Olive Oil by Biolea
Koroneiki olives, harvested from the Astrikas estate olive groves, are stone milled and cold pressed with locally grown lemons. This is not an infused oil, but rather the processes of stone milling and cold pressing preserve the vitamins, nutrients, and aromatic properties of the oil. This labor-intensive method results in a distinctive olive oil of superb quality. 250ml bottle
Ultimate Red Wine Vinegar by American Vinegar Works
Made with California Shiraz (or Syrah) this vinegar is a bold standout that will quickly become your go-to red wine vinegar. This vinegar was co-fermented in small batches using a unique process from the early 1800s and aged in 25-gallon American oak barrels. 8.5 fluid oz glass bottle
Chocolate Date Tahini by Seed + Mill
Made in collaboration with friends at Just Date Syrup! Decadent, but clean and healthier version of Nutella made with just 4 ingredients: our organic tahini, Just Date Syrup's sweet Medjool dates, organic cacao and a pinch of salt. Drizzle over oats, yogurt, crepes or pancakes, or use it as cupcake frosting or spread over toast!
Halva by Hebel & Co
Nutty, creamy, cottony halva made from single-origin sesame seeds. Crumble it on ice cream, baked goods, add to a charcuterie board, or eat it on its own! Vegan, gluten-free, kosher, various flavors, 8oz
Cookies By The Dozen (48 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED)
Dozen Boxed Chocolate Chunk Cookies
One Mighty Mill wheat, TCHO bittersweet chocolate. One dozen cookies.
Dozen Boxed Earthquakes Cookies
Extra bittersweet chocolate, Valrhona cocoa. One dozen cookies.
Dozen Boxed Molasses Cookies
One Mighty Mill wheat. One dozen cookies.
Dozen Boxed Syrian Shortbread Cookies
Raspberry thumbprint cookie. One dozen cookies.
Dozen Boxed Assorted Cookies
Chocolate chunk, earthquake, molasses, syrian shortbread. One dozen cookies.
Dozen Boxed Date Almond Ma'amoul
Date, almond paste filled shortbread. One dozen cookies.
Dozen Boxed Sesame Cashew Bites
Brown sugar shortbread, honey caramel, cashews. One dozen cookies.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Patio seating is available.
1 Belmont St, Cambridge, MA 02138