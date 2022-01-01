Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

Sofra Bakery & Cafe

834 Reviews

$$

1 Belmont St

Cambridge, MA 02138

Order Again

Popular Items

Morning Bun
Geno's Egg Sandwich
Crick Cracks

Weekend Pastries

Cranberry Crumb Bar

$3.50

Serves one

Syrian Spiced Apple Cake

$3.50

One slice.

Chocolate Buckwheat Pain Suisse

$5.00

Valrhona chocolate, Maine Grains wheat, desert rose cream, tahini halva. Serves one

Oatmeal Cream Biscuit

$4.00

Chai spiced glaze. Serves one

Potato Gruyere Brioche

$4.00

Urfa, crick crack crumb. Serves one

Apple Cider Croissant

$5.00

Twice-baked croissant, cider syrup, almond frangipane, apple butter, almonds. Serves one

Pear Walnut Bostock

$4.00

Twice-baked brioche, walnut frangipane, orange blossom syrup. Serves one

Saffron Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Lemon cream cheese icing. Serves one

Tahini Brown Butter Donut

$4.00

Brioche donut filled with tahini brown butter custard topped with salted caramel ganache. Serves one

Morning Bun

$4.50

Croissant dough, cardamom, sugar, orange blossom glaze. Serves one

Breakfast

Sausage Pita

$12.00

Housemade beef and pork sausage, feta butter, pickled peppers, cumin, orange, olive. Serves one

Asure

$8.00Out of stock

Warm whole grain cereal. Chickpeas, rye, pistachios, rose water, apple butter, almonds, milk. Serves one

Pepita Granola and Yogurt

$7.00

Yogurt, local honey, granola made with oats, pepitas, golden flax seeds, pumpkin jam, brown butter. Serves one

Shakshuka

$12.00

Poached eggs, hawayej spiced tomato sauce, zhoug, toasted breadcrumbs, served with pita bread. Dairy free, serves one

Turkish Breakfast

$12.00

Soft boiled egg, cucumber, tomato, olives, feta, yogurt, spoon sweets. Serves one

Geno's Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Halloumi, feta butter, tomato concasse, zhoug, Aleppo brioche. Serves one

Yogurt Parfait

$7.50

Housemade seasonal spoon sweets, grano, labne. Serves one

Pastries

Pumpkin Turnover

$5.00

Sofra classic, our house made pumpkin jam, cream cheese pastry. Nut free, serves one

Pumpkin Bread

$4.00

Ground Up Grain wheat, date molasses glaze. Serves one

Meyer Lemon Tart

$4.00

White chocolate pearls. Serves one

Bittersweet Chocolate Tahini Tart

$4.00

Salty cocoa nib crunch, Valrhona bittersweet chocolate. Serves one

Pistachio Olive Oil Cake

$4.00

Antep pistachios, yogurt, creme fraiche Meyer lemon glaze. Serves one

Date Almond Ma'amoul

$2.00

Shortbread cookie, marzipan, dates. One cookie

Sesame Cashew Bite

$2.00

One Mighty Mill shortbread, brown sugar, honey caramel, cashews. One piece

Walnut Baklava

$2.50

Honey and cinnamon syrup. One piece

Chocolate Hazelnut Baklava

$3.50

Cocoa nib syrup, hazelnut, cinnamon. One piece

Almond Rose Cake

$4.50

Mastic glaze. Serves one

Syrian Shortbread Cookies

$1.50+

Delicate buttery thumbprint cookie, raspberry jam. One cookie or bag of 4

Molasses Cookies

$1.50+

Our classic cookie and all time staff favorite! Dairy free, one cookie or bag of 4

Chocolate Chunk Cookies

$2.00+

Made with One Mighty Mill flour and TCHO bittersweet chocolate. One cookie or bag of 4

Earthquake Cookies

$2.00+

Soft double chocolate cookie. One cookie or bag of 4

Salted Butter Pecan Toffee Cookie

$1.50+

One cookie or bag of 4

Cold Meze

Do you need utensils?

Broccoli and Almond Salad

$9.50

Bulgur, rosemary, orange. Dairy free, 12oz

Gigante Beans & Green Olives Salad

$9.50

Green olives, lemon, coriander. Dairy free, gluten free, 12 oz

Moroccan Style Carrots

$9.50

Hazelnut dukkah, rose harissa. Dairy free, gluten free, 12 oz

Chicken and Couscous Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Limon Omani, turmeric, saffron, cilantro, scallion, raisins, walnuts, served on a bed of greens. Dairy free, 12oz

Beet Tzatziki

$7.50

Red beets, dill, labne, olive oil. Gluten free

Turkish Style Baba Ghanoush

$7.50

Eggplant, peppers, tomato, pomegranate molasses. Dairy free, gluten free, 8oz

Muhammara

$7.50

Walnuts, pomegranate molasses, scallions, Turkish red pepper paste. Dairy free, gluten free, 8 oz

Hot Pepper Labne

$7.50

Roasted Hungarian hot wax peppers, garlic, lemon, labne. Gluten free, 8 oz

Whipped Feta

$9.50

Sheep's milk feta, roasted red pepper, sundried peppers, Turkish chilies. Gluten free, 8oz container

Tahini Hummus

$6.50

Chickpeas, tahini, lemon, garlic. Dairy free, gluten free, 8oz

Breads & Savory Pastries

Carrot Pogaca

$4.00

Feta, dill, nigella seeds. Serves one

Delicata Squash Galette

$7.00

Red onions, manouri, pepitas, Maine Grains flour. Serves one

Za'atar Mana'eesh

$3.50

One Mighty Mill wheat, za'atar. Dairy free, serves one

Greek Pita

$1.50

Served warm. Dairy free, serves one

Turkish Simit

$3.50

Maine Grains multigrain flour, grape molasses, sesame seeds. Serves one

Crick Cracks

$0.75+

Buttermilk crackers with sesame and nigella seeds.

Pita Chips

$1.50+

Sumac. Dairy free, single serving or bag

Spanakopita

$4.00

Phyllo pie, spinach, arugula, feta, fennel, onions, Chios spice by La Boite (fennel and herbs). Serves one

Prepared Foods

Persian Cranberry Relish

$7.00

Candied ginger, walnuts, golden raisins, Sofra's Persian spice blend. Dairy free, gluten free, half pint

Butternut Squash Guvec

$16.00

Marrow bean stew, rose harissa, maple syrup & pepita crumble. Dairy free, gluten free. Serves 1-2, heating instructions included

Carrot Kibbeh

$12.00

Layers of brown butter carrots, labne, greens, golden raisins, and pine nuts. Heating instructions included. Serves one

Honeynut Squash Dolma

$18.00

Vermont lamb, Turkish spices, Kasseri cheese. Heating instructions included. Gluten free, serves two

Feta and Herb Dumplings

$16.00Out of stock

Tomato sauce, greens, broccolini. Heating instructions included. Serves 1-2

Sultan's Delight

$22.00

Tamarind glazed beef, smoky eggplant béchamel, tomato brown butter. Heating instructions included. Serves 1-2

Chicken Maftoul

$15.00

Palestinian couscous, peppers, leeks, eggplant, tomato, almonds. Served cold, heating instructions included. Dairy free, serves 2

Broccolini & Fennel Pilaf

$14.00Out of stock

Siena Farms broccolini, fennel, garlic, black rice, jasmine rice, farro, chickpeas, Ararat spice, scallion. Dairy free, serves one

Lamb Moussaka

$20.00

Vermont lamb, eggplant, cinnamon, raisins, mornay sauce. Heating instructions included. Serves 1-2

Turkish Red Lentil Soup

$12.50

Sweet peppers, carrots, brown butter, bulgur wheat. Heating instructions included. Serves 2-4

Labne

$4.50

Plain strained yogurt, 12 oz

Zhoug

$6.50

Parsley, cilantro, hungarian wax peppers, olive oil, garlic. Dairy free, gluten free, half pint

Lemon Vinaigrette

$6.50

Lemon zest, sherry vinegar, dijon mustard, honey. Dairy free, gluten free, half pint

Turkish Green Olives

$7.50Out of stock

Za'atar, lemon. Gluten free, dairy free, 12 oz

Milk Chocolate Yogurt

$6.00Out of stock

Valrhona milk chocolate, cocoa nib struesel, dulce pearls on top. Serves one

Tapioca Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Hibiscus poached blackberries. Serves one. Gluten free, nut free

Butterscotch Pudding

$6.00

Crème fraîche, Aleppo peanuts. Serves one

Yogurt Parfait

$7.50

Housemade seasonal spoon sweets, grano, labne. Serves one

Shakshuka Kit

$20.00

6 eggs, tomato-hawaij sauce, zhoug (spicy green chile and herb condiment). Dairy free, gluten free, dairy free, serves 3-6

Ice Cream

Date Molasses Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Gluten free, half pint

Mastic Ice Cream

$6.00

Mastic ice cream, half pint

Salted Butter Caramel Pecan Ice Cream

$6.00

Half pint

Beverages

Important Beverage Information

Due to volume and quality control, we are unable to offer ready-made drinks through online ordering. Our beverage menu is available to order in the cafe.

Natalie's Orange Juice

$3.00

Fresh squeezed Florida orange juice. Pint

Elemental Snapchilled Coffee

$5.00+

Snapchilled coffee. Canned, cold brew, 12 oz

Ruby Hibiscus Water

$3.00+

Lightly sweetened, non-caffeinated, organic hibiscus water. Still or sparkling

Kombucha by Better Booch

$5.00+

Organic, rotating flavors. 16 oz.

Dona Spiced Sodas

$3.00+

Brewed in small batches with freshly ground spices, citrus, and herbs. 12oz

Spindrift

$2.50

Assorted flavors to choose from

Boxed Water

$3.50

Boxed Water Is Better, 16.9oz

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Perrier, 11 oz

Provisions

Aleppo Soap by Syriana

$10.00

Syriana is a 100% organic and plastic-free soap made only with olive and laurel oil according to the Syrian tradition. 100% of the profit goes to the education of Syrian kids in southern Turkey. With the war in Syria, the producers of Aleppo soap have moved to southern Turkey, which maintains the ideal climatic characteristics for the production of soap. This Aleppo Soap is made with 5% Laurel and 95% Olive.

Chocolate by Chequessett Chocolate

$10.00+

Handcrafted chocolate made in small batches from sustainably grown cacao beans at a workshop on Cape Cod. They create chocolate that is both exceptional in taste and wholesomely decadent. 2 oz bar

Pumpkin Jam

$12.50

Long Island Cheese Pumpkins, spices, made in house. 8oz jar

Halva Covered Pecans by Seed + Mill

$14.00

Super crunchy, freshly roasted pecans, coated in sweet sesame halva, make for a perfect sweet snack or gift for your favorite halva nut. Dairy free, gluten free, 4oz

Autumn Spice Almond Butter by ENZO

$20.00

Made from the freshest and finest estate-grown California almonds in small batches, a lightly roasted almond butter blended with the perfect balance of ground, single origin, Burlap & Barrel spices! 14oz.

Black Garlic Chips by The Garlic Guy

$16.00

From Lindon garlic farm, A hundred acre garlic farm in New Hampshire that makes their own black garlic and then dries it into flakes. Grind it over eggs, pastas, eggplant dishes. 1.5oz grinder

Black Garlic Chips Refill Bag by The Garlic Guy

$15.00

Refill for your grinder!

YIAYIA & Friends Red Fruit Vinegar

$25.00

Greek balsamic vinegar with plum, cranberry, strawberry, and pomegranate. If you prefer a more complex, spicy-sour flavor, go for this aged balsamic vinegar. Housed in a reusable glass bottle 200ml

YIAYIA & Friends Organic Balsamic Vinegar

$21.00

Exceptional organic balsamic vinegar from the island of Crete, crafted by Greek granny Yiayia and her friends. Made from organic grapes and then aged for over ten long years in wooden barrels, this premium balsamic vinegar is next level. Total balsamic decadence. A few drops go a long way! Housed in a reusable glass bottle 200ml

YIAYIA & Friends Yellow Fruit Vinegar

$25.00

Exceptional aged balsamic vinegar from the island of Crete, crafted by Greek granny Yiayia and her friends. Made from organic grapes and then aged for years in wooden barrels, this premium balsamic vinegar is infused with real fruit – orange, mandarin, lemon, and grapefruit. Just a few drops will transform any dish with big a zesty, zingy citrus kick! Housed in a reusable glass bottle 200ml

YIAYIA & Friends Carrot Breadsticks

$9.00

Expertly crafted on Crete, these savory snacks are flavored with olive oil and carrots, these crunchy bread sticks are a nice addition to any cheese plate, and their subtle flavor plays well with a variety of accompaniments and meze 12oz/1 box

Raspberry Red Currant Jam

$12.00Out of stock

Native raspberries, red currants, housemade. 8oz jar

Dried Malatya Apricots

$5.00

Malatya apricots are sun-dried and produced in family-run orchards devoted to traditional methods, their darker color yields a sweeter fruit

Sesame Cashew Bites

$9.00

Brown sugar shortbread, honey caramel, cashews. 6 pieces.

Date Pistachio Truffles

$9.00

Medjool dates, pistachio, honey. Dairy free, gluten free, 6 pieces

Date Mosaic Bars

$12.50

Tea cookies, orange peel, brown butter. 6 pieces

Pistachio Bohsalino

$12.00

Pistachio candy with rose water and chocolate ganache

Dark Chocolate Halawa

$12.00

Apricot confection dipped in dark chocolate and sprinkled with sesame seeds. Gluten free, dairy free, vegan! 6 pieces

Olive Oil Granola

$12.50

Oats, golden raisins, dates, almonds, sesame seeds. Dairy free, 10.5oz

Pepita Granola

$12.50

Our house-made pumpkin jam, brown butter, roasted salted pepitas. 10.5oz

Sesame Caramel Cashews

$12.50

Sesame coated caramelized salted cashews. Gluten free, 8oz

Cocoa Coated Hazelnuts

$12.50

Valrhona cocoa and espresso sugared hazelnuts. 8oz

Sweet & Smoky Pecans

$12.50

Smoked cinnamon, Aleppo, brown sugar. Dairy free, gluten free, 8oz

Aleppo Peanuts

$8.00

Spicy, salty, sweetened peanuts. 8oz

Shabazi Spiced Marcona Almonds

$7.50

La Boite Shabazi spice (cilantro, green chili, lemon), Spanish Marcona almonds. 4 oz

Sofra Nut Sampler

$18.00

Four of our most popular housemade nuts in a sample size! Slightly spicy aleppo peanuts, sweet and smoky pecans, sesame caramel cashews, and cocoa hazelnuts. Delicious on a cheese board, in ice cream, or on their own

Sofra hand-printed tote bags

$24.00Out of stock

Mona and Hala were driven out from Syria by war. They settled in Lebanon in 2012 with their families in desperate conditions. In an attempt to support themselves, they joined an NGO to perfect their skills in sewing and wood block printing, a century-old savoir-faire which belongs to their heritage. They decided then to open their own workshop: Hikayatouna. But the Lebanese economic crisis and the complexity of their refugee status prevent them from growing the workshop. When Benedicte Moubarak of Beyt 2b design discovered Hikayatouna, she was in awe of the artistry and absorbed by their passion. She partnered with Mona and Hala to advise, and custom create work outside of Lebanon. Benedicte is a former Cambridge resident, shop owner and a long time Sofra customer. She designed these bags and oven mitts with Mona and Hala for Sofra. They are stunning, unique hand-block-printed designs with ink that lasts for a lifetime!

Sofra Hand Printed Oven Mitt

$19.00

Mona and Hala were driven out from Syria by war. They settled in Lebanon in 2012 with their families in desperate conditions. In an attempt to support themselves, they joined an NGO to perfect their skills in sewing and wood block printing, a century-old savoir-faire which belongs to their heritage. They decided then to open their own workshop: Hikayatouna. But the Lebanese economic crisis and the complexity of their refugee status prevent them from growing the workshop. When Benedicte Moubarak of Beyt 2b design discovered Hikayatouna, she was in awe of the artistry and absorbed by their passion. She partnered with Mona and Hala to advise, and custom create work outside of Lebanon. Benedicte is a former Cambridge resident, shop owner and a long time Sofra customer. She designed these bags and oven mitts with Mona and Hala for Sofra. They are stunning, unique hand-block-printed designs with ink that lasts for a lifetime!

Daydream Desserts

$8.00+

Daydream Dessert is an organic, plant-based, vegan, and paleo friendly dessert company in Asheville, NC. Since 2015, they have been hand crafting artisanal chocolates, cakes and treats. 2 pack, 2.5 oz

Crispy Strawberry Slices by Dardimans

$2.50Out of stock

Dardimans' strawberries are handpicked exclusively from California orchards. A simple berry evolves with new beauty, from rippled edges to yellow-pink centers making them the perfect single-serve packages to snack on, travel with and add to lunches! .03 oz

Dark Chocolate Orange Slices by Dardimans

$10.00

California grown and made. Crunchy, snap-able & thin chocolate covered orange crisps. 2 oz bag

Crispy Apple Slices by Dardimans

$8.00

Dardimans' apples are hand-picked exclusively from California orchards. As if it's freshly picked from the tree and polished on your sleeve, a bite of these is where flavor and feeling collide. 1.5 oz bag

Lokum

$5.00+

aka Turkish delight. We took our time sourcing this one-of-a-kind confection, often served along Turkish coffee or as a little treat on it's own

Chocolate by Karma Coffee

$6.00+

Our friends at Karma coffee have recently partnered with cacao growers Efrain and Lucia Puma. Together with their seven sons, the family runs the majestic (and organic) Rising Sun farm in the highlands of Peru’s Amazon jungle, a few dozen miles from Machu Picchu. Karma is importing the families raw cacao beans which are meticulously hand-crafted into small batch, single-farm chocolates. This bar has only two ingredients….cacao and New England maple syrup (the other flavor has the addition of coffee) "The chocolate from the jungle zone in the state of Cusco has unique and complex characteristics. This is some of the most famous chocolate in the world. I’m not sure I’ve ever tasted chocolate as complex and multi dimensional in it’s pure form. The flavors linger, unravel and unfold”. - Chef Ana

Sesame Seed Honey Bar (Pasteli) by Navarino

$5.00

Sesame seed and honey candy bar, an ancient Greek snack!

Chocolate Bars by jcoco, by Seattle Chocolate Co.

$3.00+

jcoco by Seattle Chocolate Co. These chocolate bars are bold and balanced, with colorful packaging. 1 oz

Organic Medjool Dates by Rancho Meladuco

$19.00

Organic, handpacked, 100% unpitted medjool dates from Rancho Meladuco Date Farm in the Coachella Valley. These caramel and honey-like jewels are packed in a signature kraft box, the perfect gift for any sweet tooth! Approx 20 dates, 1 lb box.

Chocolate Bars by Raaka

$8.00+

Raaka chocolate bars are made of unroasted dark chocolate from scratch, with traceable, high quality, and transparently traded single origin cacao, crafted into something uncommonly delicious!

All Purpose Flour by One Mighty Mill

$9.00Out of stock

Our pastry team loves using this locally milled, fresh, whole grain flour from Lynn. 2lb bag

Bread Flour by One Mighty Mill

$9.00Out of stock

Our pastry team loves using this locally milled, fresh, whole grain bread flour from Lynn.

Oats by Maine Grains

$9.00Out of stock

Freshly milled rolled oats for baking, cooking, or brewing. Enjoy iton their own or in granola and baked goods. 2.4 lb bag

Buckwheat Flour by Maine Grains

$14.00

Our pastry team loves using this locally milled flour in our crumb cake

Organic Red Fife Wheat Flour by Maine Grains

$13.00

Organic heritage red fife wheat flour by Maine Grains. 2.4lbs

Multigrain Flour Blend by Maine Grains

$8.00

Wheat, Organic Spelt, Organic Rye, Organic corn, & Organic Buckwheat. 2.4 lb bag

Rye Flour by Maine Grains

$10.00

Our pastry team loves using this freshly milled rye flour in our galettes

Spelt Flour by Maine Grains

$11.00

One of the ancient hulled wheats, spelt is a principal grain used in Germany and Switzerland. It is nutrient dense with a sweet aroma. A protein level of 11% means that this spelt is excellent in breads and all-purpose applications, 2.4 lb bag

Wheat Flour by Maine Grains

$10.00

Our pastry team loves this organic bran flour, which is low in gluten and high in fiber. 2.4 lbs bag

Red Chili Pistachios by Heart of the Desert

$10.00

Heart of the Desert Pistachios are the home-grown product of Eagle Ranch in Alamogordo, NM. Harvested, processed, and packaged right on the farm these make for a great snack. 1/2 pound burlap bag THE OFFICIAL QUESTION FOR THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO IS “RED OR GREEN”? Referring to the chiles from hatch valley. Hatch Valley is to the Chile pepper, what the Napa valley is to grapes. We can't believe the depth of flavor in these pistachios.

Garlic and Green Chile Pistachios by Heart of the Desert

$10.00

Heart of the Desert Pistachios are the home-grown product of Eagle Ranch in Alamogordo, NM. Harvested, processed, and packaged right on the farm these make for a great snack. 1/2 pound burlap bag THE OFFICIAL QUESTION FOR THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO IS “RED OR GREEN”? Referring to the chiles from hatch valley. Hatch Valley is to the Chile pepper, what the Napa valley is to grapes. We can't believe the depth of flavor in these pistachios.

Garbanzo Beans by Shiloh Farms

$5.00Out of stock

Organic, Non-GMO, 15oz pouch

Freekah by Canaan Fair Trade

$7.00

Flame roasted organic green wheat. Sourced from family farms practicing traditional regenerative agricultural practices. 250g box

Maftoul by Canaan Fair Trade

$7.00

Fine rolled pasta, similar to couscous but larger with more bite. Hand-rolled by women cooperatives with whole wheat flour from ancient local wheat varieties. 250g box

Za'atar by Canaan Fair Trade

$10.00

Traditional Palestinian spice blend of oregano, roasted sesame, sumac, olive oil, Dead Sea salt. Canaan guarantees that each of their farmers is fairly paid. 65g box

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 500 mL

$12.00

Olive Harvest, Lebanon. This is our house olive oil. Buttery, grassy characteristics with an almond finish.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 3L

$40.00

Olive Harvest, Lebanon. This is our house olive oil. Buttery, grassy characteristics with an almond finish.

Saffron Honey by Rosenthal

$21.00

A glorious marriage of Mario Bianco’s Acacia honey infused with local Piedmontese saffron. Rare & exquisite. 4.40 oz

Wildflower Honey by Boston Honey Co.

$10.00+

Family owned and operated bee-keeping company. In this honey you'll taste the flowers, crops, and landscapes of Massachusetts with some of the bees pollenating at Siena Farms! Delicate & floral taste

Barr Hill Raw Honey by Caledonia Spirits

$10.00

At Caledonia Spirits, raw honey is the distinctive ingredient in all of their spirits - delivering botanical depth from fields of wildflowers foraged by the bees - it is never heated or pasteurized. The beneficial traces of pollen and propolis make it an ideal source for vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and antioxidants. Here at Sofra, we use it in our Spiced Honey Oat Milk. 1 lb glass jar

Honey Sticks by Boston Honey Co

$0.30

Carlisle honey. Eat as a snack or mix into tea

Extra Virgin Olive Oil by Olympiana Specialty Foods

$16.00

Single estate extra virgin olive oil, Koroneiki variety, hints of fresh cut greens with a bold and peppery finish. 500ml

Greek Feta Cheese by Olympiana Specialty Foods

$7.50

Original feta cheese, grass fed sheep’s milk, slightly firm, produced in Northern Greece. 7 OZ

Cherry Peppers with Feta Cheese by Olympiana Specialty Foods

$8.00

Cherry peppers with mizithra and feta cheese. Excellent on salads! 280g jar

Halloumi Cheese by Olympiana Specialty Foods

$7.50

100% sheep's milk cheese from Cyprus, excellent for grilling. 8oz

Labne Balls by Olympiana Specialty Foods

$9.50

Olympiana goats milk labne balls, marinated in EVOO, herbs. Made in the famous valley of roses in central Bulgaria, from milk collected in the Balkan Mountains. Use: cheese plate, salad

Apricot Harissa by Belazu Ingredient Co.

$13.00

North African chile paste with ras el hanout spice blend and dried apricot. Rub on lamb, add to vinaigrettes, broths, tomato sauces, rice dishes, yogurt sauces, guacamole. 170g

Beldi Preserved Lemons by Belazu Ingredient Co.

$13.00

Beldi lemons are hand sorted and graded for size and quality. They are hand-packed to ensure that the fruit does not bruise and retains its fragrant aroma. Cut the lemons in quarters and remove the pulp and the seeds. Finely chop the preserved peel and mix a spoonful into salad dressings mayos, soups or sautéed vegetables. 220g

Rose Harissa by Belazu Ingredient Co.

$13.00

This slow-burning chili heat, balanced with sweet smokiness that adds real depth of flavor to any dish. Use in dips, marinades, vegetables, eggs. 130g

Shawarma Paste by Belazu Ingredient Co.

$14.00

Persian spice paste with warming ginger, turmeric, and fiery chili. Great as a rub or sauce for chicken, lamb, roasted sweet potatoes or carrots 170g

Original Tahini by SOOM

$9.00

Three sisters whose mission was to bring good tahini to the United States...and that they did in this creamy, nutty, sesame paste. 11oz

Dark Chocolate Tahini with Sea Salt by SOOM

$9.00

Four ingredients make up this creamy chocolate tahini: Ground Ethiopian sesame seeds, powdered pure cane sugar, cocoa powder & sea salt. 11oz

Vanilla Bean Tahini by SOOM

$9.00

Four ingredients make up this creamy dessert tahini: Ground Ethiopian sesame seeds, powdered pure cane sugar, vanilla extract & vanilla bean. 11oz

Tahina by La Boite

$15.00

100% pure sesame, milled in small batches from high-quality Ethiopian Humera sesame seeds. Great as a dip, for salad dressing, pasta, and even dessert. 500g

Halva by Hebel & Co

$14.00+

Nutty, creamy, cottony halva made from single-origin sesame seeds. Crumble it on ice cream, baked goods, add to a charcuterie board, or eat it on its own! Vegan, gluten-free, kosher, various flavors, 8oz

Halva by Seed + Mill

$12.00+

Sesame seed confection from NYC's Chelsea Market. Try it crumbled on ice cream, in desserts, or on its own. Store up to 6 months in the fridge. Vegan, gluten-free, and kosher.

Harissa Paste by NY Shuk

$14.00

North African condiment adds richness, depth, and subtle heat to soups, stews, dips, marinades and vegetables

Herby Harissa Spice by NY Shuk

$12.00

NY Shuk (NY). Medium heat, dried, earthy, aromatic edge. Mix with olive oil to make a paste at the ready

Preserved Lemon Paste by NY Shuk

$16.00

Preserved lemons bring bright notes of citrus, vibrant saltiness and muted, complex tartness to your cooking. Use: soups, stews

Matbucha by NY Shuk

$14.00

Matbucha is an integral part of the Moroccan Jewish meze table. A vibrant slow-cooked tomato condiment that can be enjoyed in myriad ways, bringing summer vibes to your pantry all year round!

Rose Water by Mymoune

$15.00

All natural, hand picked ingredients sourced and processed by a women's co-op in Lebanon. Fresh rose petals and water. Use: baking, flavoring ice-creams, deserts, or mixing with hot water for a soothing drink

Pomegranate Molasses by Mymoune

$15.00

All natural, hand picked ingredients sourced and processed by a women's co-op in Lebanon. A staple in our pantry, use for finishing, glazing or even cocktails

Orange Blossom Water by Mymoune

$15.00

All natural, hand picked ingredients sourced and processed by a women's co-op in Lebanon. Made from orange tree blossoms to add a floral, citrus note. Use: baked goods, lemonade

Date Syrup by Just Date

$14.00

Just Date Syrup, a versatile natural sweetener made from just dates that has a caramel-like sweetness and is perfect for coffee, tea, breakfast drizzles, or in baking or sauces. Vegan, paleo and low-glycemic, 8.8 oz

Sofra Spice Blends

$20.00

Sofra's favorite blends! Includes Baharat, Dukkah (includes nuts), Kofte, and Ras El Hanout. You'll find these throughout Chef Ana's cookbook, Spice. A fun way to get creative in your kitchen

Ana's Spice Kit

Ana's Spice Kit

$15.00

Maras chiles, dried mint, sumac, Urfa chiles. All of Chef Ana's favorite spices in one package

Baharat Spice Blend by Sofra

$7.00

Our blend of oregano, cinnamon, nutmeg, cumin, coriander, dried mint, black pepper. Use: roasted meats, soups, stews, grains

Kofte Spice Blend by Sofra

$7.00

Our blend of Maras pepper, black pepper, cumin, wild oregano, and dried mint. Use: dry rub, tomatoes, grains

Dukkah Spice Blend by Sofra

$7.00

Our blend of cumin, coriander, sesame seed, hazelnut, coconut, black pepper, and salt. Use: vegetables, fish, mixed with olive oil as a dip

Persian Spice Blend by Sofra

$8.00

Our blend of rose petals, cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, and nutmeg. Excellent when used on carrots and baked goods

Ras El Hanout Blend by Sofra

$8.00

Our blend of cumin, paprika, turmeric, black pepper, cinnamon, ginger, and saffron. Use: tomato based dishes, grilled meats, nuts

Maras Pepper

$5.00

Sweet, oily, dried peppers, slow, mild heat to bring out other flavors. Use: crushed red chili flakes

Dried Mint

$5.00

Spearmint. Sweet, warm, add a spoonful to tomato or cucumber-yogurt sauce

Nigella Seeds

$5.00

Savory and slightly nutty, these little black seeds hint the flavor of onion and celery. Use: savory flatbreads, crackers, string cheese!

Greek Mountain Tea by Daphnis & Chloe

$12.50

Handmade bouquets of Mountain Tea. The soothing, mellow sprigs of this extraordinary herb make a delicate herbal infusion, ideal for any time of the day. 2-3 springs (1g) per cup, simmer for 5mins at 203 F, covered. Strain and serve warm or at room temperature.

The Office Blend Tea by Daphnis and Chloe

$18.00

Rosehips and mountain tea are rich in antioxidants, thyme does wonders for the throat, and peppermint enhances memory and alertness! Loose leaf tea, naturally caffeine-free 30g/1.06oz

Greek Bay Leaves by Daphnis and Chloe

$11.00

Fresh, crisp, and bright green, these bay leaves arrive from an organic farm on the Ionian. They’re harvested by hand, dried naturally at the source, and sorted one by one 6g/.21oz jar

Oregano by Daphnis and Chloe

$8.00

Daphnis & Chloe, Greece

Sesame Seeds by Daphnis and Chloe

$11.00

The golden sesame of Evros has a nutty, earthy taste which becomes more prominent when freshly roasted. Toast them in a saute pan over medium heat for about 5 mins, stirring continuously. Scatter over bread, compact into sweets, roast in a pan before sprinkling over rice and salads. 3.17oz

Saffron Gift Box by RUMI

$35.00Out of stock

Sustainably-farmed and ethically sourced. The 2 Gram Gift Set includes: 2 Grams of our signature Saffron. The RUMI story and information on our farmers in Afghanistan Recipe: Saffron Risotto with Roasted Butternut Squash Recipe: Rumi Saffron Flan Napolitano. Packaged - gift-ready - in a gift box with ribbon.

Pure Flake Sea Salt by Jacobsen Salt Co.

$15.00

Oregon pure flake sea salt. Use for finishing dishes, 4 oz

Mini Pure Flake Sea Salt Tin by Jacobsen Salt Co.

$3.50

Mini salt tin for all of your on-the-go salting needs. 0.42oz

Black Garlic Salt by Jacobsen Salt Co.

$13.00

Jacobsen Salt Co. kosher salt infused with their house-fermented garlic, for a slightly sweet umami flavor that adds unexpected depth to any dish. 2.5 oz

Ana by La Boîte

$18.00

Sumac, rose, sesame, urfa pepper. Use: beef tartare, pilaf, topping for fresh ricotta and figs

Apollonia by La Boîte

$18.00

Flowers of oranges with intense notes of honey and clove. Use: chocolate, duck, meatballs

Ararat by La Boîte

$15.00

Urfa pepper, smoked paprika. Use: meats, sauces, soups

Cancale by La Boîte

$15.00

A fleur de sel-based spice blend with orange peel and fennel. Use: poultry, fruits, vegetables, cookie batter

Cataluna by La Boite

$15.00

A blend of smoked cinnamon and smoked paprika. Use in both sweet and savory presentations of seafood, meat, fruit, and vegetables. 2.25oz

Chios by La Boîte

$15.00

Oregano, fennel, tarragon, basil, and powdered mastiha (gum mastic). Use: Greek flavors, fish, frittatas

Hawayej by La Boîte

$15.00

A Yemenite-inspired blend made with aromatic turmeric, cumin, and black pepper. Use in tomato-based soups, stews, and vegetables

Isphahan by La Boîte

$15.00Out of stock

Persian lime and cardamom. Use to add a savory bright note to roast chicken, grilled seafood, lentils

Izak by La Boîte

$15.00

Sweet chiles, garlic, and cumin. Use: sauces, soups, huevos rancheros, grilled steak, olive oil

Kibbeh by La Boîte

$15.00

Parsley, garlic, cumin. Use: corn on the cob, salsa, cous cous, fish tacos, lamb, and vegetables

OMG by La Boîte

$15.00

Onion, Mustard, and Garlic. Use: dressings, egg dishes, hot dogs

Pierre Poivre by La Boîte

$15.00

Eight-pepper blend. Use: wild game, thick-cut vegetables, Caesar salad.

Shabazi by La Boîte

$15.00

Cilantro, green chiles, lemon juice. Use: pasta sauce, scrambled eggs, nuts

Smoked Cinnamon by La Boîte

$15.00

Sweet, smoky ground spice. Use: baked apples, braised poultry, barbecue sauce

Smoked Salt by La Boîte

$21.00

Cold smoked Maldon salt. Use to conjure up the aromas of grilled meat or barbecue.

Tangier by La Boite

$15.00

A sweet, floral spice blend of rose petals, cinnamon, and cardamom. 2oz

Tunisian-style Lemons in Olive Oil by La Boite

$12.00Out of stock

A blend of citrus and harissa, soaked in the best Israeli olive oil

Black Lime Chili Salt by Burlap & Barrel

$10.00

Black Lime & Chili Salt is produced in partnership with the Syracuse Salt Co, a father-daughter team that produces salt by evaporating natural brine pumped from an aquifer hundreds of feet underground. The salt is hand-blended with our Black Lime and three different chilis for a seasoning that is savory, tart and just a little bit spicy. It'll become a staple in your kitchen!

Black Lime, Ground by Burlap & Barrel

$9.00

Ripe limes are dried in the sun until oxidized, turning black and savory, then ground. Use like lime

Black Peppercorns, Whole by Burlap & Barrel

$9.00

Grinder bottle. Zanzibar vines. Notes: Cacao, lemon, tropical heat

Black Urfa Chili by Burlap & Barrel

$9.00

Rich malty chilis with notes of raisin, espresso, summer night

Cardamom, Cloud Forest Whole by Burlap & Barrel

$9.00

Single estate biodynamic farm in the high altitude cloud forests of Guatemala. Notes: Ginger, Apricots, Jungle Flowers

Cardamom, Cloud Forest Seeds by Burlap & Barrel

$9.00

Single estate biodynamic farm in the high altitude cloud forests of Guatemala. Notes: Ginger, Apricots, Jungle Flowers

Cured Sumac by Burlap & Barrel

$9.00

Delicate acidity, use in place of lemon on meats, vegetables

Desert Hibiscus by Burlap & Barrel

$10.00

Desert Hibiscus is zingy, fruity, vibrant and tart and is at home in sweet and savory dishes alike. This finely milled, easy-to-use powder brings the gorgeous magenta color and bright, mildly astringent tartness of hibiscus to all sorts of baked goods, drinks, infusions and even rubs for meat and vegetables! 2.3oz glass jar

Royal Cinnamon by Burlap & Barrel

$8.00

Intense sweetness and spiciness that Vietnamese cinnamon is prized for, often mislabeled as Saigon Cinnamon, this heirloom variety rarely reaches the US. Spicy and sweet, perfect for baking and cooking! 1.8oz jar

Stone Nutmeg By Burlap & Barrel

$10.00

Stone nutmeg is hand-picked at peak ripeness from a single orchard in Zanzibar. Nutmeg is the inner pit of a yellow stone fruit that splits open when the valuable pit is ripe. This is truly some of the best nutmeg in the world, harvested by hand, dried in the sun!

Sun-Dried Tomato Powder by Burlap & Barrel

$9.00

Special tomatoes grown across Turkey's Aegean Sea coastline, this tomato powder adds umami and a boost of rich, savory, tanginess. Use on veggies, rubs, and stews. 2.3 oz

Turmeric by Burlap & Barrel

$10.00

Organically grown in India, add to sauces, baked goods to add color, flavor, and nutritional depth. 1.9 oz

Aegean Salt by Curio by Curio Spice Co

$9.00

The Aegean Sea lies between Greece and Turkey and is home to the island of Chios, where the spice mastic has been harvested since antiquity. This blend combines delicate, crunchy Cypriot salt with the piney scent of mastic resin, thyme and lemon peel. Perfect for adding to a bread crumb topping for fish, or for roasted vegetables, dips, dressings or even a bloody Mary

Cassia Cinnamon by Curio Spice Co

$7.50Out of stock

The only cinnamon our pastry team uses in our baked goods. 2oz

Everything Rainbow by Curio Spice Co

$11.00

This full-spectrum 'everything bagel' blend is crunchy, colorful, and crave-worthy! Using sumac for tartness, Maras chile flakes for umami heat, turmeric for earthiness, and blue cornflower for a floral, honeyed touch!

Fleur Spice by Curio Spice Co

$9.00Out of stock

Inspired by the scent of spring, when a peppery, plant and blossom-filled fragrance fills the air. Pink pepper brings a bright, floral flavor balanced by the citrusy quality of hibiscus and the scent of rose. Delicious as a rub on salmon, lamb or duck, and beautiful sprinkled on goat cheese. 1.7 oz

Da Lat Spice by Curio

$9.00

Made with Vietnamese Lam Dong cocoa nibs that impart a spicy flavor, this rub has a touch of coffee and star anise that makes it beautiful for rubbing on pork or beef, adding to noodle dishes (like pho) or even sprinkling over cut melon or ice cream. Tasting Notes: Sweet, piquant, peppery, slightly bitter, warming

Greek Saffron by Curio Spice Co

$12.00

This saffron from the Kozani region of Greece adds the perfume of figs, hay, and honey to rice dishes, baked goods, and other desserts. 0.5g

Kozani Spice by Curio Spice Co

$9.50

Inspired by the region of Northern Greece now famous for its saffron, this blend is an aromatic combination of herbs and spices that can be used in soups, salad dressings or sauces. Try mixing with fresh lemon juice and spooning over fish or chicken, or toss with vegetables before roasting. Contains: Fennel, lemon peel, bee pollen, lemon verbena, oregano, sage, Greek saffron. 1.8oz tin

Kandy Spice by Curio Spice Co

$9.00

Kandy Spice is named after the city in central Sri Lanka, a UNESCO world heritage site. Located in the hills of the Kandy Plateau, surrounded by tea and spice plantations. Kandy uses directly sourced Sri Lankan sweet cinnamon as the base for a bouquet of warming spices that we love in baked goods, curries, or mulled wine. 1.6oz

Mahleb by Curio Spice Co

$6.50

Seed kernels from a wild, sour cherry tree. Used for millenia in the Middle East to flavor baked goods and cheeses. Grind just before using and use sparingly. Store in the fridge! 0.6oz jar

Maine Fine Sea Salt by Curio Spice Co

$6.50Out of stock

A bright, clean sea salt harvested from the coast of Maine, this salt is perfect in a shaker or salt cellar for everyday use. Balanced with a hint of seaside minerality, use this salt to add complexity to the flavors in your recipes while cooking, or a bright pop at the table.

Mastic by Curio Spice Co

$12.00

Mastic is the dried resin or gum from the Mastic tree, grown in Chios, Greece. It has a fresh, piney, forest-y flavor that pairs well with cinnamon, vanilla, lemon and herbs. Traditionally used in Greek confections and liqueurs, we also love using mastic in fish and vegetable dishes. Best ground to a powder in a small mortar. 0.5 oz jar

Molasses Sugar by Curio Spice Co

$12.00

A Sofra special! Made with special spiced sugar blend from Curio Spice Co that tastes just like our molasses cookies

Rose Harissa by Curio Spice Co

$13.00

Chilies, Maras chile, cumin, coriander, caraway, rose buds, grains of paradise, garlic, sea salt. Harissa is a North African spice and condiment used on vegetables, meat, eggs and breads. This version has a mild-medium heat tempered by sweet rose petals. 2oz jar

Rose Petals by Curio Spice Co

$12.00

Highly fragrant, these petals from the Damask rose are wonderful added to Persian rice or sprinkled over desserts. 0.2 oz jar

Saffron Sugar by Curio Spice Co

$15.00

Made with fair trade organic cane sugar and fragrant Afghan saffron threads from our friends at Rumi Spice, this limited edition sugar has the distinct honeyed aroma of saffron infused into every granule — perfect for stirring into tea or coffee, adding to baked goods or fruit

Wild Fennel Pollen by Curio Spice Co

$9.00

Sweet, floral and bright. Wild Fennel Pollen is milder yet more fragrant than fennel seed, with an intoxicating, crisp aroma of fresh fennel fronds and subtle notes of licorice and anise. Try on potatoes and brown butter. .3 oz

Vanilla Extract by Curio Spice Co

$16.00

Aged in bourbon oak barrels for 3 months, our house-made Madagascar vanilla is creamy and rich with notes of dark chocolate and burnt caramel. We source the vanilla directly from our partner farm in Madagascar. Perfect for baking, cocktails, and more. 2 fluid ounces

Elderflower Sangria Spice Kit by Curio Spice Co.

$9.50Out of stock

Bright and floral, this Elderflower Sangria blend is perfect for lazy Summer evenings. Classic spices, culinary flowers, and grapefruit zest combine to perfectly compliment your favorite crisp white wine! Instructions included. 1oz Bag. Contains: Elderflower, grapefruit zest, chamomile, coriander, cinnamon, allspice, mace, rose buds, clove.

Karma Coffee

$14.00+

Whole bean. Freshly roasted in Sudbury, our favorite brew!

Chai Kit

$14.00

Make our chai recipe at home. This kit provides the tea and spice blend.

Greek Superherbs Herbal Tea Blends

$24.00+

Eleftheria moved from Greece to Boston in 2020. Soon, she realized how much she missed Greece; both its nature and its produce that are so beneficial to mental and physical health. With help from Harvard researchers, she created these unique blends of the most nutritious Greek Superherbs®, that will charge your body, your mind, your soul. These herbs are natural, wildcrafted, and handpicked from Mount Olympus, Crete, and Mount Othrys in Magnesia. Handpicked, cleaned, and carefully dried in the shade and ambient temperature to preserve all their scent and flavor. You can brew this as a hot tea or cold brew it overnight. The tea can be re-steeped a couple of times which means that there are about 60 cups of tea in each pouch

Anatolian Tea Blend by MEM Tea

$8.00

Chamomile tea base with dried apple, elderberries, cinnamon, and stevia.

Cocoa Rose Tea by MEM Tea

$8.00

Sofra's custom blend from MEM teas is a light, floral tea that combines rose petals with a hint of dark chocolate

Golden Green Tea by MEM Tea

$8.00

Fruity, flowery, and herbaceous, this signature blend has it all and more - it's a complex, well rounded, and a wildly flavorful beverage. It also makes a refreshing iced tea than can be enjoyed year-round! Tasting Notes: sage, jasmine, lemon peel. 1.5oz

Best Friends at Siena Farms Book

$20.00

By Lyndon Haviland, Illustrations by Sarah Neff Life at Siena Farms is fun and busy. Farmer Chris, Chef Ana and their daughter Siena live at the farm, a magical place of food, flowers and friends. Follow the family's farm life adventures with best friends Agnes the cow and Legacy the horse.

A New Best Friend at Siena Farms Book

$20.00

By Lyndon Haviland, Illustrations by Sarah Neff A new best friend is coming to Siena Farms. It's Rory the puppy! Follow Rory's adventures with Farmer Chris, Chef Ana and their daughter Siena, along with original Best Friends at Siena Farms -- Agnes the cow and Legacy the horse!

Arabiyya Cookbook

$35.00

Recipes from the Life of an Arab in Diaspora, from chef and activist Reem Assil

Soframiz Cookbook

$35.00

Autograped by Chef Ana & Chef Maura. A vibrant collection of recipes from Sofra Bakery and Cafe!

Spice: Flavors of the Eastern Mediterranean Cookbook

$35.00

This signed copy of Chef Ana's first cookbook is a comprehensive introduction to the world of spices

The California Date Cookbook

$21.00

The California Date Cookbook is a collaboration between Just Date Syrup & Rancho Meladuco Date Farm, two women-owned California date companies here to share their love of dates, and inspire more people to savor and delight in this amazing little fruit.

Mastering Spice Cookbook

$35.00

Lior Lev Sercarz. This book is a great resource for understanding the magic of spices. We rely on Lior's expertise for many of the blends we use in-house

Morning Bun Pin

Morning Bun Pin

$3.00

Morning Bun Pin!

Sofra Canvas Tote

$17.00

Sofra Canvas Tote!

Sofra's Keep Cup

Sofra's Keep Cup

$29.00

16oz reusable cup. Press fit lid, tempered glass, natural cork band.

Carrot Cake Almond & Walnut Butter by Big Spoon

$15.00

Made with lightly toasted English walnuts, heirloom Mission almonds, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, maple syrup, and Jacobsen sea salt, Carrot Cake Almond & Walnut Butter is like decadent, spreadable carrot cake in a jar. 13oz

Maple Cinnamon Peanut & Pecan Butter by Big Spoon

$12.00

Combines fresh-roasted, coarsely milled peanuts and pecans with Vermont maple syrup, Vietnamese "Saigon" cinnamon, and hand-harvested sea salt by Jacobson sea salt. 13oz

Balsamic Vinegar by ENZO

$20.00

Organic balsamic vinegar aged in oak barrels, a rich, dense, and distinctly flavorful balsamic crafted from sweet, organic Lambrusco and Trebbiano grapes 500ml

Za'atar by KAMA

$18.00

Zesty and aromatic, this za'atar is blended with the highest quality ingredients. Handpicked, sundried, and ground thyme is at the heart of this spice blend. A symbol of Levantine culture, use za’atar as an aromatic seasoning or pair with olive oil! 4.2 oz

Date Molasses by KAMA

$18.00

This naturally sweet and refreshing molasses is made from boiled and strained Medjool dates whose juices are then reduced. Can be used as a dessert ingredient, and even over meats and vegetables!

Organic Olive Oil by Biolea

$25.00

Rare Cretan oil, the best of Greece. Single-variety organic oil comprised of handpicked Koroneiki olives from one of the few family-owned estates in Crete. Stone-milled, cold pressed and unfiltered, the resulting oil is lighter than its Greek cousins. The processes of stone milling and cold pressing preserve the vitamins, nutrients, and aromatic properties of the oil. This labor-intensive method results in a distinctive olive oil of superb quality. Buttery with a hint of sweetness and a touch of herbal pepperiness at the end. 17.6 fl oz

Lemonio Organic Olive Oil by Biolea

$18.00Out of stock

Koroneiki olives, harvested from the Astrikas estate olive groves, are stone milled and cold pressed with locally grown lemons. This is not an infused oil, but rather the processes of stone milling and cold pressing preserve the vitamins, nutrients, and aromatic properties of the oil. This labor-intensive method results in a distinctive olive oil of superb quality. 250ml bottle

Ultimate Red Wine Vinegar by American Vinegar Works

$14.00

Made with California Shiraz (or Syrah) this vinegar is a bold standout that will quickly become your go-to red wine vinegar. This vinegar was co-fermented in small batches using a unique process from the early 1800s and aged in 25-gallon American oak barrels. 8.5 fluid oz glass bottle

Halva by Seed + Mill

$12.00+

Sesame seed confection from NYC's Chelsea Market. Try it crumbled on ice cream, in desserts, or on its own. Store up to 6 months in the fridge. Vegan, gluten-free, and kosher.

Original Tahini by SOOM

$9.00

Three sisters whose mission was to bring good tahini to the United States...and that they did in this creamy, nutty, sesame paste. 11oz

Tahina by La Boite

$15.00

100% pure sesame, milled in small batches from high-quality Ethiopian Humera sesame seeds. Great as a dip, for salad dressing, pasta, and even dessert. 500g

Dark Chocolate Tahini with Sea Salt by SOOM

$9.00

Four ingredients make up this creamy chocolate tahini: Ground Ethiopian sesame seeds, powdered pure cane sugar, cocoa powder & sea salt. 11oz

Vanilla Bean Tahini by SOOM

$9.00

Four ingredients make up this creamy dessert tahini: Ground Ethiopian sesame seeds, powdered pure cane sugar, vanilla extract & vanilla bean. 11oz

Chocolate Date Tahini by Seed + Mill

$16.00Out of stock

Made in collaboration with friends at Just Date Syrup! Decadent, but clean and healthier version of Nutella made with just 4 ingredients: our organic tahini, Just Date Syrup's sweet Medjool dates, organic cacao and a pinch of salt. Drizzle over oats, yogurt, crepes or pancakes, or use it as cupcake frosting or spread over toast!

Halva by Hebel & Co

$14.00+

Nutty, creamy, cottony halva made from single-origin sesame seeds. Crumble it on ice cream, baked goods, add to a charcuterie board, or eat it on its own! Vegan, gluten-free, kosher, various flavors, 8oz

Mediterranean Mint Tea by MEM Tea

$8.00Out of stock

This herbal infusion emits a lively minty aroma, has a buttery mouthfeel followed by a soft herbaceous finish, and is caffeine free. These carefully sourced mint leaves are sure to brighten up any scene and freshen up your day

Cocoa Rose Tea by MEM Tea

$8.00

Sofra's custom blend from MEM teas is a light, floral tea that combines rose petals with a hint of dark chocolate

Anatolian Tea Blend by MEM Tea

$8.00

Chamomile tea base with dried apple, elderberries, cinnamon, and stevia.

Golden Green Tea by MEM Tea

$8.00

Fruity, flowery, and herbaceous, this signature blend has it all and more - it's a complex, well rounded, and a wildly flavorful beverage. It also makes a refreshing iced tea than can be enjoyed year-round! Tasting Notes: sage, jasmine, lemon peel. 1.5oz

Chai Kit

$14.00

Make our chai recipe at home. This kit provides the tea and spice blend.

Karma Coffee

$14.00+

Whole bean. Freshly roasted in Sudbury, our favorite brew!

Greek Mountain Tea by Daphnis & Chloe

$12.50

Handmade bouquets of Mountain Tea. The soothing, mellow sprigs of this extraordinary herb make a delicate herbal infusion, ideal for any time of the day. 2-3 springs (1g) per cup, simmer for 5mins at 203 F, covered. Strain and serve warm or at room temperature.

The Office Blend Tea by Daphnis and Chloe

$18.00

Rosehips and mountain tea are rich in antioxidants, thyme does wonders for the throat, and peppermint enhances memory and alertness! Loose leaf tea, naturally caffeine-free 30g/1.06oz

Greek Superherbs Herbal Tea Blends

$24.00+

Eleftheria moved from Greece to Boston in 2020. Soon, she realized how much she missed Greece; both its nature and its produce that are so beneficial to mental and physical health. With help from Harvard researchers, she created these unique blends of the most nutritious Greek Superherbs®, that will charge your body, your mind, your soul. These herbs are natural, wildcrafted, and handpicked from Mount Olympus, Crete, and Mount Othrys in Magnesia. Handpicked, cleaned, and carefully dried in the shade and ambient temperature to preserve all their scent and flavor. You can brew this as a hot tea or cold brew it overnight. The tea can be re-steeped a couple of times which means that there are about 60 cups of tea in each pouch

Cookies By The Dozen (48 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED)

Dozen Boxed Chocolate Chunk Cookies

$24.00

One Mighty Mill wheat, TCHO bittersweet chocolate. One dozen cookies.

Dozen Boxed Earthquakes Cookies

$24.00

Extra bittersweet chocolate, Valrhona cocoa. One dozen cookies.

Dozen Boxed Molasses Cookies

$18.00

One Mighty Mill wheat. One dozen cookies.

Dozen Boxed Syrian Shortbread Cookies

$18.00

Raspberry thumbprint cookie. One dozen cookies.

Dozen Boxed Assorted Cookies

$21.00

Chocolate chunk, earthquake, molasses, syrian shortbread. One dozen cookies.

Dozen Boxed Date Almond Ma'amoul

$24.00

Date, almond paste filled shortbread. One dozen cookies.

Dozen Boxed Sesame Cashew Bites

$18.00

Brown sugar shortbread, honey caramel, cashews. One dozen cookies.

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 5:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Patio seating is available.

Website

Location

1 Belmont St, Cambridge, MA 02138

Directions

Sofra Bakery & Cafe image
Banner pic
Sofra Bakery & Cafe image

