Blackbird Doughnuts - Holton Street Brighton

WHY IS MY ORDER FOR DELIVERY TAKING LONGER THAN EXPECTED?

Please note that we are unable to guarantee a specific delivery window as our deliveries are made by Doordash drivers, not Blackbird employees, who may be picking up multiple orders at one time. The drivers will be notified that your order is ready to pick up after our store's 20-30 minute prep time and you will receive a notification when they have picked up your order.