Bagels

Blackbird Doughnuts - Holton Street Brighton

100 Holton St

Boston, MA 02135

**FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS**

Please note that we are unable to guarantee a specific delivery window as our deliveries are made by Doordash drivers, not Blackbird employees, who may be picking up multiple orders at one time. The drivers will be notified that your order is ready to pick up after our store's 20-30 minute prep time and you will receive a notification when they have picked up your order.

DOUGHNUTS

COMMON ALLERGENS IN OUR DOUGHNUTS

MILK | EGG | PEANUT* | SOY | WHEAT | TREE NUT* | SESAME | CORN | FRUIT | SPICES | *may contain ingredients processed or produced with nuts*

*PLEASE ALERT YOUR SERVER OF ANY ALLERGIES!*

$0.01
CLASSIC 6-PACK

$21.00

one each: blackbird | chocolate old fashioned | vanilla glazed | chocolate sprinkle | salted toffee | boston cream bismarck

ASSORTED DOZEN

$42.00

one each: blackbird | cider cake | chocolate old fashioned | purple cow | vanilla glazed | chocolate sprinkle | salted toffee | french silk | vegan apple pie bismarck | lemon meringue pie | banana cream pie | maple braid

APPLE FRITTER

$5.00

caramelized apples, cider glaze

CIDER MINIS

$4.00

individual package, four spiced cake doughnut + cinnamon sugar

THE BLACKBIRD

$3.50

vanilla cake, vanilla glaze

APPLE CIDER CAKE

$3.50

spiced cake, cinnamon sugar

CHOCOLATE OLD FASHIONED

$3.50

chocolate cake, vanilla glaze

PURPLE COW

$3.50

chocolate cake, black raspberry glaze, mini chocolate chips

VANILLA GLAZED

$3.50

fluffy brioche, vanilla glaze

CHOCOLATE SPRINKLE

$3.50

fluffy brioche, chocolate glaze + sprinkles

SALTED TOFFEE

$3.50

fluffy brioche, toffee glaze, salt

(V) VANILLA SPRINKLE

$3.50

brioche, vanilla glaze, sprinkles (vegan)

(V) PUMPKIN PIE

$3.50

brioche, pumpkin glaze, vegan cinnamon drizzle

(V) APPLE PIE BISMARCK

$3.50

filled vegan brioche, apple cinnamon filling, cinnamon-powdered sugar

FRENCH SILK PIE

$3.50

brioche, chocolate ice cream glaze, chocolate crumble, chocolate shavings

LEMON MERINGUE PIE

$3.50

brioche, lemon glaze, vanilla ice cream glaze, torched meringue

BOSTON CREAM BISMARCK

$3.50

fluffy brioche, vanilla pastry cream, chocolate glaze

BANANA CREAM PIE BISMARCK

$3.50

filled brioche, banana pastry cream, meringue topping, nilla wafers

EVERYTHING BAGEL

$3.50

*savory* fluffy brioche, cream cheese, butter + everything bagel spice

MAPLE BRAID

$3.50

braided brioche, maple glaze

CRANBERRY WHITE CHOCOLATE MONKEY BREAD

$5.00

brioche, cranberries, white chocolate chips, white chocolate drizzle

BEVERAGES

16 oz COFFEE

$2.75+
COLD BREW

$4.60+
HOT TEA

$2.50
ICED TEA

$3.50

ICE CREAM SANDWICHES

VANILLA ICE CREAM DOUGHNUT SANDWICH

$6.00

vanilla ice cream between a doughnut of your choice.

CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM DOUGHNUT SANDWICH

$6.00

chocolate ice cream between a doughnut of your choice.

RETAIL ITEMS

BLACK LONG SLEEVE

$18.00+

100% cotton black long sleeve t-shirt with white Blackbird Doughnuts® logo

WHITE LONG SLEEVE

$18.00+

100% cotton white long sleeve t-shirt with pink Blackbird Doughnuts® logo

BLACK T-SHIRT

$15.00+

100% cotton black short sleeve t-shirt with pink Blackbird Doughnuts® logo

CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT

$30.00+

black Champion Double Dry Eco Crewneck with white Blackbird Doughnuts® logos

BLACK BEANIE

$16.00

stretchy knit beanie with embroidered black/white Blackbird Doughnuts® logo

CANVAS TOTE BAG

$12.00Out of stock

100% cotton canvas tote with black Blackbird Doughnuts® logos

CERAMIC MUG

$10.00

14oz white + black speckled mug with black Blackbird Doughnuts® logo

NYLON TOTE BAG

$4.00

black foldaway shopping tote with white Blackbird Doughnuts® logo

LOGO PIN

$1.00

pink button with black Blackbird Doughnuts® logo

RETAIL COFFEE BAG

$14.00

Blackbird Doughnuts® Blend 14 oz whole bean medium roast coffee. Created for Blackbird Doughnuts® by Fazenda Coffee Roasters

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
2019 BEST OF BOSTON - BEST DOUGHNUTS. Please make sure you are respecting 6ft of social distance while waiting in line to pick up your order.

