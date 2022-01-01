Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Black Sheep Bagel Cafe

375 Reviews

$

56 John F. Kennedy Street

Cambridge, MA 02138

Bagels & Spread

Build your own

$2.50

Bagels As-Is

8 oz spread

$4.00

Additions

2 oz side of spread

Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

$9.95

Breakfast BLT

$6.45

Caprese Toast

$8.95

Deviled Egg Salad Toast

$8.45

The Favorite

$8.35

Lox Classic

$9.95

Lox 2.0

$10.75

PB & J

$4.50

Turkey Avocado

$10.50

Turkey Mozzarella

$9.30

Bacon, Egg, Fig

$8.25

Coffee Drinks

House Blend drip

$2.75

Cold Brew

$3.70

Espresso Double Shot

$3.25

Americano

$3.25

Cafe con Leche HOT

$3.10

Cafe con Leche ICED

$3.90

Latte HOT

$4.00

Latte ICED

$4.25

Flat White

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cortado

$3.50

Macchiatto

$3.50

Chai Latte HOT

$4.25

Chai Latte ICED

$4.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.70

pound of beans

$18.00

Pastries

Lemon Cake Slice

$4.00Out of stock

Coconut Cake Slice

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake Slice

$4.00Out of stock

Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Brownie vegan/GF

$5.00Out of stock

Extras

8 oz lox

$11.00

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.25

Natalie's OJ

$3.35

Iced Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Merch

Hoodie

$40.00

Black Sheep Mug

$20.00Out of stock

Tote Bag

$18.00Out of stock

T Shirt

$20.00

Husky Mugs

$20.00

Crew Neck

$30.00

Sticker

$3.50

Beer & Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Malbec

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Rose

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Catering

1 dozen

$19.00

1/2 dozen

$12.00

coffee box

$30.00

8 oz spread

$4.00

Quart Cream Cheese (32oz)

$16.00

1 bagel (catering price)

$2.00

lox platter (Includes 1 doz)

$88.00

Egg Salad Platter (includes 1 doz)

$60.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

We do not offer online ordering, please come see us and place your order in person!

Website

Location

56 John F. Kennedy Street, Cambridge, MA 02138

Directions

