Barismo 364 Broadway Cambridge

Clockwork (House Blend)

$16.00 Out of stock

Flavore Notes: Maple syrup, jasmine, cocoa, citrus Clockwork is one of our longest running and most popular espresso projects. The goal is to continually select coffees to complete a balanced, cost competitive espresso that tastes great and is easy to work with. While the name is constant, the components change seasonally. 70% La Revuelta, Guatemala 30% Gelena, Ethiopia