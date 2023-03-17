Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Barismo 364 Broadway Cambridge

569 Reviews

$$

364 Broadway

Cambridge, MA 02139

Take-out Coffee , Tea, & Smoothies

Draft Coffee

Cold Draft

Cold Draft

$3.50+
Hot Draft

Hot Draft

$4.00+
Iced Draft Latte

Iced Draft Latte

$4.75+
Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75+
Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50

Craft Coffee

Shot of Espresso

Shot of Espresso

$3.25
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75
Cortado

Cortado

$3.75
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00+
Latte

Latte

$4.50+
Americano

Americano

$3.25
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00
Steamed Milk

Steamed Milk

$3.00
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.25

Pourover (Mitondo| Kenya)

$4.25

Pourover (Ethiopia | Guji)

$4.25Out of stock

Smoothies and Tea

Coffee & PB Smoothie

Coffee & PB Smoothie

$6.75

coffee, mocha, banana, peanut butter, coconut milk one size 16 oz

Organic Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Organic Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.25

Organic fruits: ( strawberry, blueberry, banana, and lemon juice) No sugar added one size 16 oz

Avocado Green Smoothie

Avocado Green Smoothie

$6.75

Fresh Avocado, Coconut milk, almond milk, honey, lemon, ginger, Turmeric, and baby spinach. one size 16 oz

Hot Fulu Organic Red Oolong

$3.75+

Hot Chin Suan Organic Oolong

$3.75+

Hot Honeybush Herbal

$3.00+

Hot Lemon Balm

$3.00+

Hot Peppermint

$3.00+

Iced Fulu Red

$3.75+

Iced African Honeybush

$3.25+

Iced Peppermint Balm

$3.25+

Take-out Bakery

Pastries

All our pastries are made in house!
Granola bar ( DF, NF, GF)

Granola bar ( DF, NF, GF)

$4.00

Oats, raisin, craisin, coconut, pepita, sunflower seeds, honey

Cheese Puff

Cheese Puff

$3.50

Flour, eggs, butter and cheese

Cookies

Cookies

$1.85
Croissant

Croissant

$4.25
Scones

Scones

$3.50
VEGAN: Organic Blueberries Lemon Coffee Cake

VEGAN: Organic Blueberries Lemon Coffee Cake

$3.25

Organic blueberries, mint, lemon zest, sugar, apple sauce, flour, salt

Vegan: BananaTea Cake

$3.25
Seasonal Fruits Turnover

Seasonal Fruits Turnover

$3.75
Brownies

Brownies

$3.50
Nutella Lavender Biscotti

Nutella Lavender Biscotti

$2.75
364 Hot Sauce

364 Hot Sauce

$6.50Out of stock

Housemade hot chili pepper sauce. All main ingredients are sourced from verrill farm locally . Pepper, onions, garlic, lime, canola oil

Take-out Whole Bean Coffee Bags

Whole Bean Coffee Bag, Cans, Tea...

Clockwork (House Blend)

Clockwork (House Blend)

$16.00Out of stock

Flavore Notes: Maple syrup, jasmine, cocoa, citrus Clockwork is one of our longest running and most popular espresso projects. The goal is to continually select coffees to complete a balanced, cost competitive espresso that tastes great and is easy to work with. While the name is constant, the components change seasonally. 70% La Revuelta, Guatemala 30% Gelena, Ethiopia

Espresso: SOMA

$18.00

Lucid: Espresso ( Colombia)

$18.00Out of stock
Espresso: Reanimator

Espresso: Reanimator

$18.00Out of stock
Decaf: Colombia/dulima

Decaf: Colombia/dulima

$17.00Out of stock

Apple, grape, almond

Kenya: Mitonda AA

$20.00Out of stock
Guji: Ethiopia

Guji: Ethiopia

$19.00Out of stock

Taste notes: brown sugar, vanilla, citrus

Montevideo: El Salvador

Montevideo: El Salvador

$17.00

Toffee, almond, pear

Colombia: La Soledad

Colombia: La Soledad

$18.00

Raisin, sugarcane, citrus

Ethiopia: Homunculus

Ethiopia: Homunculus

$19.00

GUATEMALA:EL XALUM

$17.00
1.5 Liter Box of Cold Brew

1.5 Liter Box of Cold Brew

$15.00
Cold Brew Cans

Cold Brew Cans

$4.00

Bag of Organic Fulu Red Tea

$32.00Out of stock

Bag of Organic Chin Suan Oolong

$30.00

Bag Of Organic Grandpa's Asam Tea

$50.00Out of stock

Water Bottle

$1.50

House Made Hot Sauce In Jar

$7.25

Antipasto

$15.00

Bagna Cauda

$10.00

Bagnetto

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

Barismo is a local coffee roaster that has dedicated years to sourcing the freshest quality coffee. We work tirelessly to foster transparent and sustainable direct trade relationships with the top growers, exporters, and importers in the world.

Website

Location

364 Broadway, Cambridge, MA 02139

Directions

