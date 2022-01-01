Club Passim imageView gallery

Club Passim

501 Reviews

$$

26 Church Street

Suite 300

Cambridge, MA 02138

Order Again

Appetizers

Rosemary Fries

$6.00

Hummus

$9.00

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$9.00Out of stock

Falafel Patties

$8.00

Butternut Soup

$9.00

Extra Plate

Salads

Passim Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Extra Plate

Entrees

Passim Burger

$17.00

Hamburger

$14.00

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Salmon Burger

$17.00

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Extra Plate

Dessert

Brownie

$7.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Float

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Beer

617 Lager

$7.00

Focal Point Dunkel

$8.00

Roadsmary's Baby

$6.00

Birds of a Feather

$9.00

Deja Vu Witbier

$9.00

Sneaker Wave IPA

$9.00

La Boheme Lager

$8.00

Handline Kolsch

$8.50

Laser Cat IPA

$9.00

Loteria Lime

$8.50

Mimosa IPA

$9.00

Narragansett Lager

$5.00

Rescue Club Non-Alcoholic

$6.00

Two Roads Gose

$8.50

Lakefront Gluten Free

$6.00

Beer Glass

Amber Ale

$8.00

Charles River Porter

$8.00

Flower Child

$8.00

Pumpkin Ale

$8.00

Half Pint

$4.00

Pitcher Amber

$28.00

Pitcher Porter

$28.00

Pitcher Shandy

$28.00

Pitcher Flower Child

$28.00

Beer Glass

Cider

Artifact By Any Other Name

$9.00

Artifact Slow Down

$9.00Out of stock

Citizen Dirty Mayor

$8.50

Stormalong Legendary Dry

$8.00

Stormalong Happy Holidays

$8.00

Beer Glass

Wine

Rose Glass

$8.50

Rose Carafe

$25.00

Wine Glass

Chardonnay Glass

$8.50

Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$8.50

Prosecco Glass

$8.50

Chenin Blanc Glass

$8.50

Prosecco Bottle

$34.00

Chardonnay Carafe

$25.00

Sauv Blanc Carafe

$25.00

Chenin Blanc Carafe

$25.00

Wine Glass

Pinot Noir Glass

$8.50

Malbec Glass

$8.50

Cabernet Glass

$8.50

Table Wine Glass

$8.50

Pinot Noir Carafe

$25.00

Cabernet Carafe

$25.00

Malbec Carafe

$25.00

Table Wine Carafe

$25.00

Wine Glass

Soda

Mexicane Cola

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Ginger Brew

$4.00

Lemon Lime

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Boylan Seltzer

$3.00

Boylan Lime

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Glass Of Ice

Glass Of Ice + Lemon

Black Cherry Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00Out of stock

Cider

Spiced Cider

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Coffee Refill

Decaf Coffee Refill

Iced Coffee Refill

Tea

Ginger Lemon

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

Chai

$3.00

English Breakfast

$3.00

Golden Green Tea

$3.00

Crimson Berry Tea

$3.00

Jasmine Green

$3.00

Mint

$3.00

Iced Black Tea

$3.00

Frisbee

Frisbee

$5.00

Guitar Picks

Pick

$1.00

Hats

Winter hat

$25.00

hoodies, gray

L

$30.00

hoodies, navy

S

$30.00

M

$30.00

L

$30.00

XL

$30.00

2XL

$30.00

Jewelry

Clay pins

$20.00

Clay earrings

$30.00

Clay necklaces

$20.00

mask

mask

$10.00

Matchboxes

Matchbox

$2.00

Mugs

Mug

$10.00

Pictures

Picture

$40.00

Pint Glasses

Pint

$10.00

shirts, baseball

S

$30.00Out of stock

M

$30.00

L

$30.00

XL

$30.00

2XL

$30.00

3XL

$30.00

shirts, campfire

XL

$20.00

shirts, charcoal

M

$20.00

L

$20.00

shirts, long sleeve gray

S

$20.00

M

$20.00

L

$20.00

XL

$20.00

XXXL

$20.00

shirts, long sleeve green

M

$20.00

XL

$20.00

XXXL

$20.00

shirts, white

S

$20.00

M

$20.00

L

$20.00Out of stock

XL

$20.00

Stickers

Sticker

$1.00

Tote Bags

Tote Bag

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Club Passim

Gallery
Club Passim image

