Bars & Lounges
Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails
302 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
It is our mission to bring the city atmosphere to the suburbs. Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails is a neighborhood restaurant & lounge that serves quality food with well crafted cocktails in a comfortable and lively atmosphere. As a locally owned restaurant & lounge, We strive to provide exceptional experiences in order to make our customers feel like guests in our home.
Location
47 Beacon St, Framingham, MA 01701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Framingham
More near Framingham