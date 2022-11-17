Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails

Half Tray Nacho

$16.00

house corn tortilla chips, pepper jack, street corn roasted with finely chopped jalapeños & cilantro, nacho crema, topped with cotija cheese & fresh cilantro (cannot be made without jalapeños or cilantro that is in the street corn, however the fresh cilantro topping can be withheld) Check to see if our fresh guacamole is still available under our side dishes!