Bars & Lounges

Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails

302 Reviews

$$

47 Beacon St

Framingham, MA 01701

Order Again

Popular Items

Half Tray Nacho
Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich
Perfect Burger

Shareables

Ahi Tuna Crisps

$12.00

sesame crusted ahi tuna, sliced rare, ginger, wasabi slaw, avocado, crispy wonton

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

crispy cauliflower tossed in house buffalo, bleu cheese

Buffalo Tenders

$12.00

crispy chicken tenders tossed in house buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dipping sauce

Burrata

$14.00

marinated baby heirloom tomatoes & red onion, creamy burrata, toasted focaccia, basil

Candied Bacon

$10.00

baked crispy, brown sugar, cajun

Chicken Littles

$13.00

buttermilk fried chicken, slaw, pickle, honey barbeque, brioche slider bun

Chicken Wings

$14.00

dry rubbed, oven roasted, sriracha ranch dipping sauce

Chips & Guac

$15.00

house made guacamole, tortilla chips

Cornbread

$6.00

Crispy Brussels

$10.00

crispy fried brussels, tossed in truffle aioli & parmesan cheese

Dumplings

$13.00

pork, ginger, scallion, cabbage, carrot, hoisin sesame glaze

Egg Rolls

$13.00

sliced filet, gouda, chipotle dipping sauce

Empanadas

$12.00

two empanadas stuffed with chorizo, sweet potato, roasted poblano peppers & jack cheese

Half Tray Nacho

$16.00

house corn tortilla chips, pepper jack, street corn roasted with finely chopped jalapeños & cilantro, nacho crema, topped with cotija cheese & fresh cilantro (cannot be made without jalapeños or cilantro that is in the street corn, however the fresh cilantro topping can be withheld) Check to see if our fresh guacamole is still available under our side dishes!

Korean Beef Sliders

$13.00

sesame seasoned sliced ribeye, naan bread, pickled veggies, sriracha mayo

Mac N' Cheese Shareable

$12.00

cavatappi, roasted garlic, gruyere, goat cheese, crumbled bacon, toasted bread crumbs

Nachos

$30.00

house corn tortilla chips, pepper jack, street corn roasted with finely chopped jalapeños & cilantro, nacho crema, topped with cotija cheese & fresh cilantro (cannot be made without jalapeños or cilantro that is in the street corn, however the fresh cilantro topping can be withheld) Check to see if our fresh guacamole is still available under our side dishes!

Potato Spring Rolls

$12.00

bacon, cheddar cheese, crema

Pupu For 2

$30.00

fried chicken wings, whiskey coke onion filled rangoons, pork dumplings, steak & cheese egg roll, potato spring rolls, maple bourbon glazed sweet potato fries, candied bacon, assorted dipping sauces

Rangoons

$12.00

whiskey coke onion & cream cheese filling, fig duck sauce

Rueben Hot Dog

$11.00

if a reuben & a hot dog had a baby! 4oz all beef hot dog, sauerkraut, gruyere cheese, house thousand island, toasted brioche bun

Shrimp & Chorizo

$14.00

blackened shrimp, risotto, bacon, roasted tomatoes, scallions

Sweet Potato Fries

$12.00

tossed in maple bourbon aioli, topped with chopped candied bacon

Truffle Tots

$11.00

crispy tots tossed in truffle oil, parmesan cheese, parsley, truffle aioli dipping sauce

Warm Pretzels

$11.00

roasted garlic beer cheese & honey mustard

Tacos

All Tacos Served Two Per Order. Add an additional taco for half if the initial menu price!

Cauliflower Tacos

$13.00

Flour tortilla, crispy cauliflower, cilantro, cotija, crema

Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Flour tortilla, salsa verde, pepperjack, lettuce

Crispy Fish Tacos

$14.00

Flour tortilla, panko fried cod, slaw, pico de gallo, baja sauce

Pork Belly Tacos

$14.00

Flour tortilla, cripsy pork belly, pineapple salsa, slaw, spicy aioli

Short Rib Tacos

$17.00

birria style, spicy short rib, jack cheese, onions, cilantro, jous.

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Flour tortilla, purple slaw, spicy salsa verde, crema

Steak Tacos

$15.00

Flour tortilla, sliced seasoned ribeye, pico de gallo, avocado

Between Bread

All Items Come With Regular Fries. Substitutions Available!

Cuban

$16.00

mojo style pork, smoked ham, gruyere, mustard, pickles, cuban roll

Double Cheddar Burger

$16.00

two 4oz patties cooked through (cannot be cooked med rare or medium), cheddar cheese skirt, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo, brioche bun, served with french fries

Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

buttermilk fried crispy chicken, bacon, house-made honey mustard, brioche, served with french fries

Perfect Burger

$18.00

all beef patty (8oz short rib, brisket, chuck), special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a brioche bun, served with french fries

Sliced Filet Mignon Sandwich

$15.00

mixed greens, shaved parm, pickled red onion, truffle aioli, served with french fries

Veggie Burger

$17.00

house made beet and black bean patty, lettuce, tomato, avocado, chipotle mayo, brioche bun, served with french fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

buttermilk crispy fried chicken, house buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese, served with french fries

Healthy-Ish

Arugula Salad

$11.00

shaved parm, lemon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

house dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$18.00

mixed greens, red onion, avocado, cucumber wasabi dressing

Harvest Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, squash, pepitas, apples, parmesan, apple cider vinaigrette

Sides

Side Focaccia

$2.00

buttered & toasted

Side of Fries

$4.00

crispy fried

Side Of Guacamole

$8.00

made fresh daily!

Side of Sweets

$5.00

sweet potato fries

Side of Truffle Fries

$8.00

grated parmesan, truffle oil

Side Pico de Gallo

$3.00

diced tomato, onion, cilantro, lime

Side Plain Tots

$5.00

crispy fried

Side Salsa Verde

$3.00

tomatillo, garlic, cilantro

Side Sauteed Brussels

$6.00

sliced & sautéed

Children's

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

american cheese, brioche bun

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

american cheese, toasted sourdough

Kids Hamburger

$10.00

plain hamburger, brioche bun

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$10.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$9.00

corkscrew pasta, american cheese

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

$6.00

corkscrew pasta, butter

Kids Tenders & Fries

$10.00

crispy fried chicken tenders, fries

Sauces To Go

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side Maple Bourbon Aioli

$2.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Special Sauce

$1.00

Side Togarashi Aioli

$1.00

Side Truffle Aioli

$2.00
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

It is our mission to bring the city atmosphere to the suburbs. Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails is a neighborhood restaurant & lounge that serves quality food with well crafted cocktails in a comfortable and lively atmosphere. As a locally owned restaurant & lounge, We strive to provide exceptional experiences in order to make our customers feel like guests in our home.

Website

Location

47 Beacon St, Framingham, MA 01701

Directions

