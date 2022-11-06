Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Giovanni's Home of Pizza @Roche Bros Plaza

251 Reviews

$

160 W Central St

Natick, MA 01760

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Cheese 14"
Thin Crust Cheese 16"
Small Cheese 10"

Appetizers

Jumbo Chicken Wings

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$13.99

8 hearty wings, unbreaded

Boneless Tenders

Boneless Tenders

$13.99

6 hearty tenders, breaded.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

8 breaded sticks w/marinara.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.99+

$4+ Delicious! Contains a light NON Gluten-free coating.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.99

French bread with roasted garlic butter

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$6.99
Roasted Garlic Twists

Roasted Garlic Twists

$8.99+

Topped w butter & fresh garlic, served w/homemade marina. 8.99+

Homemade meatballs

Homemade meatballs

$7.99+

3 or 6 all-beef meatballs served with our house-made marinara. Contains breadcrumbs.

Salads/Wraps (Made Fresh) - Order extra dressing under Sides

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$12.99

Garden salad w/capicola, ham, salami, mortadella, pepperoncini, provolone - w/House Italian

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Large w/romaine, gourmet shaved parm, croutons, tuscan caesar dressing. Add grilled Chicken 3.99

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.99

Large w/mixed greens, tomatoes, green peps, red onions, croutons w/house Italian. Add grilled chicken +3.99

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$11.99

Sliced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, basil, balsamic

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.99

Garden salad w/kalamata olives, feta, pepperoncini, mini pita. Add grilled chicken 3.99

Desserts

Classic Cannoli

Classic Cannoli

$4.99

One large. Chocolate laced shell. Chocolate chip filling.

Fresh Baked Cookies

Fresh Baked Cookies

$4.99

2 Large - David's Decadent Triple Chocolate

*New* David's Decadent Mousse Cake

*New* David's Decadent Mousse Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Chocolate sponge cake layered w dark, milk & white chocolate mousse. Topped w/chocolate bark. Amazingly good!

Custom Pizza/Calzones**DEFAULT now traditional/pie cut** Vegan cheese under mods

**DEFAULT is now traditional/pie cut. Square cut upon request under mods.
Small Cheese 10"

Small Cheese 10"

$9.99
Classic Cheese 14"

Classic Cheese 14"

$13.99
Thin Crust Cheese 16"

Thin Crust Cheese 16"

$15.99
Gluten Free Cauliflower 12"

Gluten Free Cauliflower 12"

$15.99

Tastes like Chicken. So good you'll think it's an original.

Gluten Free 10"

Gluten Free 10"

$12.99

Great tasting GF crust.

Small Calzone 10"

Small Calzone 10"

$10.99

Ricotta & Mozz, side marinara. Specialty Calzones next section.

Large Calzone 14"

Large Calzone 14"

$14.99

Ricotta & Mozz, side marinara. Specialty Calzones next section.

Specialty Pizza/Calzones **DEFAULT now traditional/pie cut** Vegan chz under mods

*New* Shroomba

*New* Shroomba

$13.99+

Extra mushrooms, caramelized onions, garlic, scallions $13+

*New* Supreme

*New* Supreme

$14.99+

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, sausage, pepperoni -$14+

Margherita (white)

Margherita (white)

$13.99+

Tomatoes, pizza cheese, fresh mozzarella, shredded basil - $13+

Red Margherita w/Garlic

Red Margherita w/Garlic

$13.99+

Marinara, tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozz & basil $13+

Buffalo Chicken (white)

Buffalo Chicken (white)

$13.99+

Chicken & hot sauce, blue cheese side $14+

Buffalo MUSHROOM (white)

Buffalo MUSHROOM (white)

$13.99+

Mushrooms & hot sauce, blue cheese side $13+

Meat Lover's

Meat Lover's

$14.99+

Sausage, meatball, pepperoni, ham -$14+

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$13.49+

Ham, pineapple - $13 +

Giovanni's Veggie

Giovanni's Veggie

$14.99+

Breaded eggplant, caramelized onions, broccoli, tomatoes - $14+

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$14.99+

Breaded chicken cutlet, marinara, extra mozzarella - $14 +

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$14.99+

BBQ chicken, scallions, red onions, ranch side - $14+

Fan Favorite

Fan Favorite

$13.99+

Green pepper, onion, mushroom $13 + To add sausage & roni order The Supreme

Mom's Artichoke Dip

Mom's Artichoke Dip

$14.99+

Secret blend of artichoke hearts, shaved parm, mayo. $14+ Contains soy, dairy, egg

Philly Cheesesteak (white)

Philly Cheesesteak (white)

$15.99+

Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mozzarella, topped w/American (red sauce upon request) $15+

Chicken Bacon Ranch (white)

Chicken Bacon Ranch (white)

$14.99+

$14+

Chicken Pesto & Tomato (white)

Chicken Pesto & Tomato (white)

$14.99+

Pesto chicken, tomatoes & cheese 14+

The Sausage Ann

The Sausage Ann

$13.99+

Sausage & Roasted Red Peppers $12+ In Memory of beloved customer "Sausage Ann" Marsh who ordered this every Friday.

Sausage, Onion & Ricotta

Sausage, Onion & Ricotta

$13.99+

$13+

Sides

Cape Cod Chips 1.5oz

$1.00

1.5oz Cape Cod

Side of Dressing (3.25oz)

$0.89

Lays Chips 1oz

$0.75

Large Subs (on French) or Wraps *Only steak, porchetta & parms toasted by default*

Hot Veggie Deluxe

Hot Veggie Deluxe

$11.99+

breaded eggplant, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, provolone - $11+ Vegan Cheese available.

Meatless (Cold)

$10.99+

Black olives, mushrooms, green, red & ban peps, LTO, O&V, Prov $9+ Vegan cheese under Cold Sub Options

Italian

Italian

$11.99+

capicola, mortadella, salami, ham, prov, ban peps, LTO, O&V - 11.99

Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$12.99+

Philly shaved steak & american $12.99

Chicken Parm Sub

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.99

Breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella

Meatball Parm

Meatball Parm

$12.99

Large, homemade meatballs, marinara, mozzarella

Eggplant Parm

Eggplant Parm

$12.99

Large, on French, breaded (contains parm), marinara, mozzarella $12.99

Porchetta & Cheese

Porchetta & Cheese

$12.99Out of stock

Large. Italian savory pork roast w/provolone. Great w/roasted red peps, hot cherry peps and/or onions.

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$12.99+

Breaded chicken, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato - $12+ Grilled chicken upon request.

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$10.99+

American (or Prov), lettuce, tomato - $10+

Pesto Chicken Sub

$12.99+

Breaded chicken rolled in pesto, lettuce, tomato - $12+ Grilled chicken upon request.

Grilled Chicken

$12.99+

Lettuce, tomato, mayo - $12+

PLANT-BASED Meatball Parm w/Vegan Mozz

PLANT-BASED Meatball Parm w/Vegan Mozz

$13.99

Large, marinara, vegan mozz (contains wheat, soy)

Entrées

Chicken Parm Dinner

Chicken Parm Dinner

$15.99
Eggplant Parm Dinner

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$15.99
Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$13.99
Pasta and 3 Meatballs

Pasta and 3 Meatballs

$13.99
Meat Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

$12.99
Chicken, Broccoli & Pasta Alfredo

Chicken, Broccoli & Pasta Alfredo

$16.99

Pasta And Marinara

$9.99

Beverages (12oz cans or 2L)

Poland Spring Water (20oz)

$1.99

Gatorade (regular) - Orange, Fruit Punch, Lemon-lime

$2.49

2 Liter Coke

$3.99

2 Liter Coke Zero

$3.99

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.99

2 Liter Ginger Ale

$3.99

2 Liter Ginger Ale Zero

$3.99

2 Liter Sprite

$3.99

2 Liter Fanta Orange

$3.99Out of stock

2 Liter Dr Pepper

$3.99

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$3.99

2 Liter Diet Mountain Dew

$3.99

2 Liter 7up

$3.99

Coke (12oz Can)

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Cherry Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Sprite Zero

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Cherry Pepsi

$1.50

Polar Seltzer - Orange Vanilla, Lemon (12oz can)

$1.50

Mug Root Beer

$1.50Out of stock

A&W Root Beer

$1.50

A&W Zero

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.50

Dr. Pepper Zero

$1.50

Brisk Lemon Iced Tea

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Ginger Ale Zero

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.50

Orange Crush

$1.50

Orange Crush Zero

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

160 W Central St, Natick, MA 01760

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Giovanni's Home of Pizza image
Giovanni's Home of Pizza image

Map
