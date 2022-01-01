Franco's Trattoria - Mill Village

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Lg Cheese
Sm Cheese
Garlic Knots (6)

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

$10.95+

Buffalo Tenders

$9.95+

French Fries

$4.45+

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.45+

Onion Rings

$4.95+

Fried Ravioli

$9.95+

Garlic Bread

$4.45

Garlic Knots (6)

$7.95

Italian Chicken Fingers

$9.95+

Italian Wings

$10.95+

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.95+

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95+

Tomato Mozzarella Salad

$9.95

Italian Mussels

$12.00

Fresh Mussels sautéed with onions, fresh garlic, parsley, scallions, plum tomatoes and white wine sauce.

Salad

Single Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce with cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing on the side

Single Garden Salad

$9.95

Iceberg lettuce with tomato, cucumber, olives, onion and Italian dressing on the side

Single Greek Salad

$10.95

Iceberg lettuce with tomato, cucumber, olives, onions, feta cheese, pepperoncini, and Greek dressing on the side

Single Chef Salad

$13.95

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, onion, ham, turkey, american cheese, hard-boiled egg, and Italian dressing on the side

Single Chicken Mediterranean Salad

$14.95

Romaine lettuce, diced chicken, cucumber, mixed olives, red onion, feta cheese, tomato, and Greek dressing on the side

Single Antipasto Salad

$14.45

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, onion, salami, sopresata (spicy salami), provolone cheese, dry tuna, pepperoncini, and Italian dressing on the side

Single Spinach Salad

$13.95

Baby spinach, chopped bacon, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, red onions, dried cranberries, and a Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing on the side

Single BBQ Ranch Chopped

$14.95

Mixed lettuce (Iceberg & Romaine), red onion, cucumber, tomato, corn, Monterey Jack cheese, BBQ pulled pork, and Ranch dressing on the side

Single Caprese Salad

$13.45

Romaine lettuce, tomato, fresh mozzarella cheese, artichoke, fresh basil, and Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing on the side

Single Italian Chopped

$14.95

Romaine lettuce, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, sopressata (spicy salami), artichoke, fresh basil, and Italian dressing on the side

Single Sicilian

$14.95

Iceberg lettuce, salami, sopresata (spicy salami), provolone cheese, prosciutto, diced tomatoes, olive salad, and Italian dressing on the side

Single Cobb Chopped Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, corn, gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, grilled chicken & Low Fat Zinfandel Vinagrette

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$16.00

Piccolo Caesar Salad

$20.85

Piccolo Garden

$21.95

Piccolo Greek

$25.95

Piccolo Chef Salad

$29.95

Piccolo Chicken Mediterranean

$31.95

Piccolo Antipasto

$31.85

Piccolo Spinach

$26.85

Piccolo BBQ Ranch

$31.95

Piccolo Caprese Salad

$29.95

Piccolo Italian Chopped

$31.95

Piccolo Sicilian

$31.95

Piccolo Cobb Salad

$31.95

Grande Caesar Salad

$34.95

Grande Garden

$34.95

Grande Greek

$39.95

Grande Chef Salad

$49.95

Grande Chicken Mediterranean

$52.95

Grande Antipasto

$52.75

Grande Spinach

$44.95

Grande BBQ Ranch

$52.95

Grande Caprese Salad

$49.95

Grande Italian Chopped

$52.95

Grande Sicilian

$52.95

Grande Cobb Salad

$52.95

Soup

Italian Wedding

$6.75Out of stock

Tomato & Feta

$6.75

Wraps

Custom Wrap

$10.00

BLT Wrap

$10.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Turkey Mediterraneo

$10.95

Roasted turkey, feta cheese, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, red onion, baby spinach, and Greek dressing

Pollo Americano

$10.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and Ranch dressing

Turkey Club

$10.95

Turkey, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Chicken Club

$10.95

Grilled chicken, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken tossed with spicy buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & Bleu Cheese dressing

Caesar Wrap

$8.20

Romaine lettuce, cheese, Caesar dressing

Tuna Salad Wrap

$10.95

Tuna salad

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.95

Chicken salad

Glenn

$10.95

Focaccia Panini

Chicken Parmigiano Panini

$11.95

Eggplant Parm Panini

$10.45

Meatball Parm Panini

$12.45

Veal Parm Panini

$11.95

Caprese Panini

$12.95

Artichoke, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, grilled eggplant, fresh basil with balsamic dressing

Cuban Italiano Panini

$13.95

Roast pork, rosemary ham, provolone cheese, pickles with spicy mustard

Diavolo Panini

$12.95

Hot capicola, hot sopresata (spicy salami), genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese & mixed olives

Dipollo Panini

$12.95

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil with basil pesto

Grilled Cheese Panini

$10.95

Fresh mozzarella, American & Provolone cheese, tomatoes, fresh basil with olive oil

Milano Panini

$12.95

Grilled eggplant, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil with sun-dried tomato pesto

Parma Panini

$12.95

Prosciutto, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil with olive oil

Portobello Panini

$13.95

Portobello mushrooms, tomatoes, goat cheese with basil pesto

Braised Beef Panini

$14.00

Port wine braised Beef Short Rib with aged cheddar and onion marmalade.

BBQ Pulled Pork Panini

$14.00

Our Famous Bbq pulled pork with caramelized onions, served on a Grilled Focaccia bread with aged cheddar

Pizza

Italian Style - Stone Baked. Our sauce is made out of fresh Packed Tomatoes. We use 'Grande' - Best Italian Cheese on the Market

Sm Cheese

$12.95

Sm Margarita

$15.95

Fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozarella & garlic, drizzled with olive oil (red sauce upon request)

Sm Pizza Di Prosciutto

$15.95

Prosciutto, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, Romano, provolone, & mozzarella with red sauce

Sm Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.95

Hamburger, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, provolone & mozzarella with red sauce

Sm Spinach, Bacon, Mushroom w/ White Sauce

$15.95

Spinach, bacon, mushrooms, mozzarella & homemade white cream sauce

Sm Bianca

$15.95

Fresh garlic, fresh basil, oregano, ricotta, fresh mozzarella & olive oil

Sm Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.95

Pepperoni, meatballs, bacon, sausage, ham, mozzarella with red sauce

Sm The Works

$15.95

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mozzarella with red sauce

Sm Veronica

$13.95

Mozzarella, Romano & gorgonzola with red sauce

Sm Genovese

$13.95

Basil pesto, fresh garlic, mozzarella & romano

Sm Hawaiian

$15.95

Ham, pineapple, mozzarella with red sauce

Sm BBQ Pulled Pork

$15.95

Pulled pork, caramelized onions, tomatoes, BBQ sauce, mozzarella & Monterey Jack cheese

Sm Vegetarian Delight

$15.95

Fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sliced tomatoes, grilled eggplant, mozzarella with red sauce

Sm Mediterranean

$15.95

Spinach, tomatoes, garlic, black olives, feta, mozzarella, olive oil & oregano

Sm Toscana

$15.95

Spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella, gorgonzola, white basil cream sauce & oregano

Sm Veggie Alfredo

$15.95

Spinach, broccoli, garlic, roasted red peppers, alfredo sauce & mozzarella

Sm Florentine

$15.95

Basil pesto, spinach, mushrooms, onions, feta & mozzarella

Sm Broccoletti

$15.95

Spinach, broccoli, feta & mozzarella with red sauce

Sm Chicken al Pesto

$15.95

Diced chicken, broccoli, mozzarella with basil pesto

Sm Chicken Alfredo

$15.95

Diced chicken, broccoli, roasted red peppers, garlic, mozzarella with alfredo sauce

Sm Barbecued Chicken

$15.95

BBQ chicken, red onions, mozzarella, with BBQ sauce

Sm Buffalo Chicken

$15.95

Buffalo chicken, mozzarella, with bleu cheese dressing

Slice Cheese

$3.05Out of stock

Slice Pepperoni

$3.50Out of stock

Sm Shrimp Scampi

$16.00

Lg Cheese

$16.95

Lg Margarita

$20.95

Lg Pizza Di Prosciutto

$21.95

Lg Bacon Cheeseburger

$21.95

Lg Spinach, Bacon, Mushroom w/ White Sauce

$21.95

Lg Bianca

$21.95

Lg Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.95

Lg The Works

$21.95

Lg Veronica

$17.95

Lg Genovese

$19.45

Lg Hawaiian

$20.45

Lg BBQ Pulled Pork

$21.95

Lg Vegetarian Delight

$21.95

Lg Mediterranean

$21.95

Lg Toscana

$21.95

Lg Veggie Alfredo

$21.95

Lg Florentine

$21.95

Lg Broccoletti

$21.95

Lg Chicken al Pesto

$21.95

Lg Chicken Alfredo

$21.95

Lg Barbecued Chicken

$21.95

Lg Buffalo Chicken

$21.95

Large Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Gluten Free Cheese

$15.95

GF Margarita

$15.95

GF Pizza Di Prosciutto

$16.95

GF Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.95

GF Spinach, Bacon, Mushroom w/ White Sauce

$16.95

GF Pizza Bianca

$16.95

GF Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.95

IF ALLERGIC SPECIFY NO MEATBALLS

GF The Works

$17.95

IF ALLERGIC SPECIFY NO MEATBALLS

GF Veronica

$15.95

GF Genovese

$15.95

GF Hawaiian

$15.95

GF BBQ Pulll Pork

$17.95

GF Vegetarian Delight

$16.95

GF Mediterranean

$16.95

GF Toscana

$16.95

GF Veggie Alfredo

$16.95

GF Florentine

$16.95

GF Broccoletti

$16.95

GF Chicken al Pesto

$16.95

GF Chicken Alfredo

$17.95

GF Barbecued Chicken

$17.95

GF Buffalo Chicken

$17.95

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$12.05

Ricotta, Romano, provolone & mozzarella

Cheese Calzone w/ Basil Pesto

$14.95

Ricotta, Romano, provolone & mozzarella with basil pesto

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$15.95

Chicken Parm Calzone

$15.95

Italian Cold Cut Calzone

$16.95

Hot Subs

Sm Chicken Parm Sub

$11.95

Sm Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.95

Sm Grilled Chicken Parm Sub

$9.95

Sm Meatball Parm Sub

$9.95

Sm Sausage Parm Sub

$9.95

Sm Veal Parm Sub

$12.95

Sm Steak Italiano Sub

$10.95

Steak, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, with tomato sauce & mozzarella and provolone cheese

Sm Steak or Chicken Bomb Sub

$10.95

Small Steak & Cheese

$10.95

Sm Italian Sausage Sub

$9.95

Sm Chicken Finger Sub

$9.95

Sm Grilled Veggie Sub

$9.95

Sm Cheeseburger Sub

$11.95

w/ american cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, and mayo

Lg Chicken Parm Sub

$12.95

Lg Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.95

Lg Grilled Chicken Parm Sub

$11.95

Lg Meatball Parm Sub

$11.95

Lg Sausage Parm

$11.95

Lg Veal Parm Sub

$13.95

Lg Steak Italiano Sub

$11.95

Steak, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, with tomato sauce & mozzarella and provolone cheese

Lg Steak or Chicken Bomb Sub

$12.95

Lg Steak & Cheese Sub

$12.95

Lg Italian Sausage Sub

$10.95

Lg Chicken Finger Sub

$11.95

Lg Grilled Veggie

$10.95

Lg Cheeseburger Sub

$12.95

w/ american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise and ketchup

Cold Subs

Sm BLT Sub

$9.95

Sm Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.95

Sm Turkey & Cheese

$9.95

Sm Turkey BLT Sub

$9.95

Sm Tuna or Chicken Salad Sub

$9.95

Sm Italian Sub

$10.95

Mortadella, Genoa Salami, capicola & provolone

Sm The Godfather Sub

$11.95

Prosciutto, Genoa salami, sopresata, pepperoni, & provolone

Sm Di Prosciutto Sub

$11.95

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & olive oil

Sm Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, & Italian dressing

Sm Chicken Cutlet Sub

$10.95

Sm Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sub

$10.95

Bleu cheese dressing, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & onions

Sm Grilled Veggie Sub

$9.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, provolone, lettuce & tomatoes

Sm Meagan's Special Sub

$9.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, roasted red peppers, black olives, mayo, artichoke, & Italian dressing

Henry's Sub - Chicken Salad, Toasted, Melted Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle - No Mayo

$10.25

Lg BLT Sub

$10.95

Lg Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.95

Lg Turkey & Cheese Sub

$10.95

Lg Turkey BLT Sub

$10.95

Lg Tuna or Chicken Salad Sub

$10.95

Lg Italian Sub

$12.95

Mortadella, Genoa Salami, capicola & provolone

Lg The Godfather Sub

$12.95

Prosciutto, Genoa salami, sopresata, pepperoni, & provolone

Lg Di Prosciutto Sub

$12.95

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & olive oil

Lg Grilled Chicken Sub

$11.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, & Italian dressing

Lg Chicken Cutlet Sub

$11.95

Lg Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sub

$11.95

Lg Grilled Veggie Sub

$10.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, provolone, lettuce & tomatoes

Lg Meagan's Special Sub

$10.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, roasted red peppers, black olives, mayo, artichoke, & Italian dressing

Entrees

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.95

Eggplant al Forno

$18.95

Baked with ricotta and mozzarella

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.95

Chicken Natalie

$19.95

Baked w/ prosciutto, roasted red peppers

Chicken Broccoli

$19.95

Garlic, olive oil & butter

Chicken Alfredo

$19.95

Chicken Marsala

$22.95

Chicken Piccata

$22.95

Chicken Breast, Capers, White wine Lemon sauce.

Veal Natalie

$20.95

Baked w/ prosciutto, roasted red peppers & mozzarella

Veal Parmigiana

$20.95

Veal Marsala

$24.95

Fresh veal, Mushroom, Marsala wine sauce.

Veal Piccata

$24.95

Fresh Veal, Capers, White wine lemon sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

$21.95

Fresh Shrimp, Plum Tomatoes, Scallions, White wine sauce.

Shrimp & Mussels Fra Diavolo

$24.00

Linguini With Mussels

$19.95

Chicken Tortellini Alfredo

$21.00

Chicken Tenders smothered in a creamy Alfredo sauce, roast red pepper, baby spinach. Served with three cheese Tortellini pasta.

Side Of Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Pasta

Single Penne

$9.95

Single Spaghetti

$9.95

Single Linguini

$11.95

Single Fettuccini

$11.95

Single Fussili

$11.95

Stuffed Shells

$16.95

Single Cheese Ravioli

$16.95

Single Potato Gnocchi

$16.95

Single Gnocchi Sorrentino

$18.95

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & marinara sauce

Single Lasagna

$16.95

Single Baked Ziti

$16.95

With mozzarella and Ricotta

Individual Meatball

$2.50

Individual Sausage

$3.50

Single GF PENNE

$10.95

Tortellini

$16.95

Lg Marinara Sauce

$5.00

Chicken Cutlet

$4.50

Side Grilled Shrimp

$8.95

Side Of Eggplant

$3.50

Sweets

If you would like to get Gelato with your to go order, come check out what flavors we're offering when you pick up your order.

Dynamite Sticks Regular

$7.25

Dynamite Bites

$3.25

Tiramisu Regular

$6.45

Chocolate Cake

$6.45

Chocolate Cannoli Cake

$6.45

Limoncello Cake

$6.45

Carrot Cake

$6.45

Red Velvet

$6.45

WhoopiePie Mini

$2.75

WhoopiePie Regular

$5.25

Cannoli Mini

$2.25

Cannoli Regular

$5.25

Black&White Cookie

$4.95

Gf Cheesecake

$4.25

Flourless Chocolate Cake Regular

$5.25

Chocolate Cannoli Mini

$3.25

Gelato

Kiddie (1 Scoop)

$4.85

Small (2 Scoop)

$8.25

Large (3 Scoop)

$10.25

Kids

KIDS Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$8.95

KIDS Cheese Ravioli

$8.95

KIDS Gnocchi

$8.95

KIDS Chicken Parm w/ Penne

$9.95

KIDS Chicken Parm w/ Spaghetti

$11.95

KIDS Macaroni & Cheese

$7.95

Mini Caesar Salad

$4.95

Mini Garden Salad

$6.95

KIDS Spaghetti

$5.95

KIDS Penne

$4.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:15 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:15 pm
Restaurant info

Family friendly, Italian-style restaurant Quality, casual dining and take-out.

Website

Location

365 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury, MA 01776

Directions

