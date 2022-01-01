Franco's Trattoria - Mill Village
374 Reviews
$$
365 Boston Post Rd
Sudbury, MA 01776
Popular Items
Appetizers
Buffalo Wings
Buffalo Tenders
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Fried Ravioli
Garlic Bread
Garlic Knots (6)
Italian Chicken Fingers
Italian Wings
Jalapeno Poppers
Mozzarella Sticks
Tomato Mozzarella Salad
Italian Mussels
Fresh Mussels sautéed with onions, fresh garlic, parsley, scallions, plum tomatoes and white wine sauce.
Salad
Single Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing on the side
Single Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce with tomato, cucumber, olives, onion and Italian dressing on the side
Single Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce with tomato, cucumber, olives, onions, feta cheese, pepperoncini, and Greek dressing on the side
Single Chef Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, onion, ham, turkey, american cheese, hard-boiled egg, and Italian dressing on the side
Single Chicken Mediterranean Salad
Romaine lettuce, diced chicken, cucumber, mixed olives, red onion, feta cheese, tomato, and Greek dressing on the side
Single Antipasto Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, onion, salami, sopresata (spicy salami), provolone cheese, dry tuna, pepperoncini, and Italian dressing on the side
Single Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, chopped bacon, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, red onions, dried cranberries, and a Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing on the side
Single BBQ Ranch Chopped
Mixed lettuce (Iceberg & Romaine), red onion, cucumber, tomato, corn, Monterey Jack cheese, BBQ pulled pork, and Ranch dressing on the side
Single Caprese Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, fresh mozzarella cheese, artichoke, fresh basil, and Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing on the side
Single Italian Chopped
Romaine lettuce, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, sopressata (spicy salami), artichoke, fresh basil, and Italian dressing on the side
Single Sicilian
Iceberg lettuce, salami, sopresata (spicy salami), provolone cheese, prosciutto, diced tomatoes, olive salad, and Italian dressing on the side
Single Cobb Chopped Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, corn, gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, grilled chicken & Low Fat Zinfandel Vinagrette
Strawberry Chicken Salad
Piccolo Caesar Salad
Piccolo Garden
Piccolo Greek
Piccolo Chef Salad
Piccolo Chicken Mediterranean
Piccolo Antipasto
Piccolo Spinach
Piccolo BBQ Ranch
Piccolo Caprese Salad
Piccolo Italian Chopped
Piccolo Sicilian
Piccolo Cobb Salad
Grande Caesar Salad
Grande Garden
Grande Greek
Grande Chef Salad
Grande Chicken Mediterranean
Grande Antipasto
Grande Spinach
Grande BBQ Ranch
Grande Caprese Salad
Grande Italian Chopped
Grande Sicilian
Grande Cobb Salad
Wraps
Custom Wrap
BLT Wrap
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
Turkey Mediterraneo
Roasted turkey, feta cheese, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, red onion, baby spinach, and Greek dressing
Pollo Americano
Grilled chicken, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and Ranch dressing
Turkey Club
Turkey, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
Chicken Club
Grilled chicken, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed with spicy buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & Bleu Cheese dressing
Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, cheese, Caesar dressing
Tuna Salad Wrap
Tuna salad
Chicken Salad Wrap
Chicken salad
Glenn
Focaccia Panini
Chicken Parmigiano Panini
Eggplant Parm Panini
Meatball Parm Panini
Veal Parm Panini
Caprese Panini
Artichoke, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, grilled eggplant, fresh basil with balsamic dressing
Cuban Italiano Panini
Roast pork, rosemary ham, provolone cheese, pickles with spicy mustard
Diavolo Panini
Hot capicola, hot sopresata (spicy salami), genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese & mixed olives
Dipollo Panini
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil with basil pesto
Grilled Cheese Panini
Fresh mozzarella, American & Provolone cheese, tomatoes, fresh basil with olive oil
Milano Panini
Grilled eggplant, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil with sun-dried tomato pesto
Parma Panini
Prosciutto, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil with olive oil
Portobello Panini
Portobello mushrooms, tomatoes, goat cheese with basil pesto
Braised Beef Panini
Port wine braised Beef Short Rib with aged cheddar and onion marmalade.
BBQ Pulled Pork Panini
Our Famous Bbq pulled pork with caramelized onions, served on a Grilled Focaccia bread with aged cheddar
Pizza
Sm Cheese
Sm Margarita
Fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozarella & garlic, drizzled with olive oil (red sauce upon request)
Sm Pizza Di Prosciutto
Prosciutto, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, Romano, provolone, & mozzarella with red sauce
Sm Bacon Cheeseburger
Hamburger, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, provolone & mozzarella with red sauce
Sm Spinach, Bacon, Mushroom w/ White Sauce
Spinach, bacon, mushrooms, mozzarella & homemade white cream sauce
Sm Bianca
Fresh garlic, fresh basil, oregano, ricotta, fresh mozzarella & olive oil
Sm Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, meatballs, bacon, sausage, ham, mozzarella with red sauce
Sm The Works
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mozzarella with red sauce
Sm Veronica
Mozzarella, Romano & gorgonzola with red sauce
Sm Genovese
Basil pesto, fresh garlic, mozzarella & romano
Sm Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, mozzarella with red sauce
Sm BBQ Pulled Pork
Pulled pork, caramelized onions, tomatoes, BBQ sauce, mozzarella & Monterey Jack cheese
Sm Vegetarian Delight
Fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sliced tomatoes, grilled eggplant, mozzarella with red sauce
Sm Mediterranean
Spinach, tomatoes, garlic, black olives, feta, mozzarella, olive oil & oregano
Sm Toscana
Spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella, gorgonzola, white basil cream sauce & oregano
Sm Veggie Alfredo
Spinach, broccoli, garlic, roasted red peppers, alfredo sauce & mozzarella
Sm Florentine
Basil pesto, spinach, mushrooms, onions, feta & mozzarella
Sm Broccoletti
Spinach, broccoli, feta & mozzarella with red sauce
Sm Chicken al Pesto
Diced chicken, broccoli, mozzarella with basil pesto
Sm Chicken Alfredo
Diced chicken, broccoli, roasted red peppers, garlic, mozzarella with alfredo sauce
Sm Barbecued Chicken
BBQ chicken, red onions, mozzarella, with BBQ sauce
Sm Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo chicken, mozzarella, with bleu cheese dressing
Slice Cheese
Slice Pepperoni
Sm Shrimp Scampi
Lg Cheese
Lg Margarita
Lg Pizza Di Prosciutto
Lg Bacon Cheeseburger
Lg Spinach, Bacon, Mushroom w/ White Sauce
Lg Bianca
Lg Meat Lovers Pizza
Lg The Works
Lg Veronica
Lg Genovese
Lg Hawaiian
Lg BBQ Pulled Pork
Lg Vegetarian Delight
Lg Mediterranean
Lg Toscana
Lg Veggie Alfredo
Lg Florentine
Lg Broccoletti
Lg Chicken al Pesto
Lg Chicken Alfredo
Lg Barbecued Chicken
Lg Buffalo Chicken
Large Shrimp Scampi
Gluten Free Cheese
GF Margarita
GF Pizza Di Prosciutto
GF Bacon Cheeseburger
GF Spinach, Bacon, Mushroom w/ White Sauce
GF Pizza Bianca
GF Meat Lovers Pizza
IF ALLERGIC SPECIFY NO MEATBALLS
GF The Works
IF ALLERGIC SPECIFY NO MEATBALLS
GF Veronica
GF Genovese
GF Hawaiian
GF BBQ Pulll Pork
GF Vegetarian Delight
GF Mediterranean
GF Toscana
GF Veggie Alfredo
GF Florentine
GF Broccoletti
GF Chicken al Pesto
GF Chicken Alfredo
GF Barbecued Chicken
GF Buffalo Chicken
Calzone
Hot Subs
Sm Chicken Parm Sub
Sm Eggplant Parm Sub
Sm Grilled Chicken Parm Sub
Sm Meatball Parm Sub
Sm Sausage Parm Sub
Sm Veal Parm Sub
Sm Steak Italiano Sub
Steak, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, with tomato sauce & mozzarella and provolone cheese
Sm Steak or Chicken Bomb Sub
Small Steak & Cheese
Sm Italian Sausage Sub
Sm Chicken Finger Sub
Sm Grilled Veggie Sub
Sm Cheeseburger Sub
w/ american cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, and mayo
Lg Chicken Parm Sub
Lg Eggplant Parm Sub
Lg Grilled Chicken Parm Sub
Lg Meatball Parm Sub
Lg Sausage Parm
Lg Veal Parm Sub
Lg Steak Italiano Sub
Steak, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, with tomato sauce & mozzarella and provolone cheese
Lg Steak or Chicken Bomb Sub
Lg Steak & Cheese Sub
Lg Italian Sausage Sub
Lg Chicken Finger Sub
Lg Grilled Veggie
Lg Cheeseburger Sub
w/ american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise and ketchup
Cold Subs
Sm BLT Sub
Sm Ham & Cheese Sub
Sm Turkey & Cheese
Sm Turkey BLT Sub
Sm Tuna or Chicken Salad Sub
Sm Italian Sub
Mortadella, Genoa Salami, capicola & provolone
Sm The Godfather Sub
Prosciutto, Genoa salami, sopresata, pepperoni, & provolone
Sm Di Prosciutto Sub
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & olive oil
Sm Grilled Chicken Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, & Italian dressing
Sm Chicken Cutlet Sub
Sm Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sub
Bleu cheese dressing, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & onions
Sm Grilled Veggie Sub
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, provolone, lettuce & tomatoes
Sm Meagan's Special Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, roasted red peppers, black olives, mayo, artichoke, & Italian dressing
Henry's Sub - Chicken Salad, Toasted, Melted Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle - No Mayo
Lg BLT Sub
Lg Ham & Cheese Sub
Lg Turkey & Cheese Sub
Lg Turkey BLT Sub
Lg Tuna or Chicken Salad Sub
Lg Italian Sub
Mortadella, Genoa Salami, capicola & provolone
Lg The Godfather Sub
Prosciutto, Genoa salami, sopresata, pepperoni, & provolone
Lg Di Prosciutto Sub
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & olive oil
Lg Grilled Chicken Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, & Italian dressing
Lg Chicken Cutlet Sub
Lg Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sub
Lg Grilled Veggie Sub
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, provolone, lettuce & tomatoes
Lg Meagan's Special Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, roasted red peppers, black olives, mayo, artichoke, & Italian dressing
Entrees
Eggplant Parmigiana
Eggplant al Forno
Baked with ricotta and mozzarella
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Natalie
Baked w/ prosciutto, roasted red peppers
Chicken Broccoli
Garlic, olive oil & butter
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Piccata
Chicken Breast, Capers, White wine Lemon sauce.
Veal Natalie
Baked w/ prosciutto, roasted red peppers & mozzarella
Veal Parmigiana
Veal Marsala
Fresh veal, Mushroom, Marsala wine sauce.
Veal Piccata
Fresh Veal, Capers, White wine lemon sauce.
Shrimp Scampi
Fresh Shrimp, Plum Tomatoes, Scallions, White wine sauce.
Shrimp & Mussels Fra Diavolo
Linguini With Mussels
Chicken Tortellini Alfredo
Chicken Tenders smothered in a creamy Alfredo sauce, roast red pepper, baby spinach. Served with three cheese Tortellini pasta.
Side Of Steamed Broccoli
Pasta
Single Penne
Single Spaghetti
Single Linguini
Single Fettuccini
Single Fussili
Stuffed Shells
Single Cheese Ravioli
Single Potato Gnocchi
Single Gnocchi Sorrentino
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & marinara sauce
Single Lasagna
Single Baked Ziti
With mozzarella and Ricotta
Individual Meatball
Individual Sausage
Single GF PENNE
Tortellini
Lg Marinara Sauce
Chicken Cutlet
Side Grilled Shrimp
Side Of Eggplant
Sweets
Dynamite Sticks Regular
Dynamite Bites
Tiramisu Regular
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Cannoli Cake
Limoncello Cake
Carrot Cake
Red Velvet
WhoopiePie Mini
WhoopiePie Regular
Cannoli Mini
Cannoli Regular
Black&White Cookie
Gf Cheesecake
Flourless Chocolate Cake Regular
Chocolate Cannoli Mini
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:15 pm
Family friendly, Italian-style restaurant Quality, casual dining and take-out.
365 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury, MA 01776