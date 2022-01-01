Bullfinchs
3,831 Reviews
$$
730 Boston Post Road
Sudbury, MA 01776
Popular Items
Alcohol Free Drinks
cranbog
tait farms cranberry shrub, lime, soda
Izze
sparkling pomegranate, sparkling apple, sparkling blackberry, sparkling clementine
Love Potion
passion fruit nectar, pomegranate, lime and soda
mojito-less
Sparkling Water
spiced tease
seedlip spice non-alcoholic spirit, owl’s brew habanero tea, pear, apple cider simple, mint
Beers
True North Vincianne Belgian Blonde Ale
Athletic Upside Dawn Non- Alc
Non-Alcoholic
Branded Pilsner
16oz.
Evil Genius, I said what I said
Ghostfisf GF Ipa
Golden Ale
Goody 2 Shoes
Guiness
Octoberfest 16oz.
Jacks Abby, House Lager
16 oz.
Lawson's Sip Of SunShine
Pumking IPA
Maine Beer Company, Lunch
IPA, 1 pint.
Zero Gravity Mc Lightys
Pilsner, 90 calories, 16oz
Press
Mocha Stout 16oz.
Springdale, Mocha brigadero
Stone Face raspberry berliner
Ten Bends
New England DIPA
Three Floyds
Timberyard Insight
Double IPA
Burlington Metaphor
Renegade Red
Toppling Oktoberfest
Ciders/Seltzers
Red Wine
BTL Bertani Amarone
Btl Boen Pinot Noir
BTL Caymus 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon
napa valley, ca. ~ dark cherries, lush fruit, velvety
BTL Chasing Rain Merlot
washington ~ cherry, round, oak
BTL decero Malbec
argentina ~ cassis, red plum, spicy
BTL Dough Pinot Noir
Oregon ~ subtle, tart cherry, cocoa
BTL Fidelty Zinfandel
Mendocino, ca ~ ripe plum, raspberry, fruity
BTL Izadi Tempranillo
Spain ~ rich, elegant, round
BTL Long Meadow Creek Sauvignon
2016, napa ~ black cherry, plum, cedar
BTL Montepulciano
BTL San Felice Chianti Classico
San Felice, Italy ~ ripe cherry, raspberry, violet
BTL Secco Bertani Valpolicella
2015 ~ currants, black tea
BTL Sixth Sense Syrah
BTL Steele Cabernet Sauvignon
California ~ big, mellow, spicy
BTL Vidal Fleury 2017 Cotes du Rhone
Rhone, France ~ bold, sweet spice, chocolate
TAKEOUT COCKTAILS
chai-chai
chai tea infused titos vodka, black button bourbon crème, honey simple, cinnamon, star anise
equinox
amador bourbon, belle de brillet pear cognac, averna amaro, green chartreuse, orange peel
bittersweet
privateer aged reserve rum, campari, pineapple, lime, raw simple, mint leaf
light n' airy
barr hill honey & juniper infused gin, orgeat, lemon, touch of mclightly’s light lager, angostura
chambery
reyka vodka, italicus, dolin blanc vermouth, lemon, fresh blueberry jelly
sangria
bartenders creation
outrigger
privateer new england white rum, lime, orange, vanilla-bourbon simple, egg whites
eve's
casamigos reposado, apple cider simple, lemon, touch of amador bourbon, vanilla bean lime egg foam
White Wine
BTL Butterfly
BTL Cave de lugny
Carneros, ca. ~yellow peach, vanilla, rich, round
BTL Fre
BTL Huber Riesling
Alsace, France ~ fruity, elegant, balanced
BTL La Scolca Bianco Secco Gavi
BTL LOLA & PACO albarino
BTL Picpoul
California ~ unbaked, bright, apple
BTL St. Michael Eppan Pinot Grigio
Italy ~ crisp, citrus, delicious
BTL Wente Riva Ranch Chardonnay
California ~ pear, creamy, toasty
BTL Wither Hills Sauvignon Blanc
New Zealand ~ vibrant, crunchy acidity, tropical
Soups & Salads
Blue Cheese
Roasted apples, walnuts, cider vinaigrette, over greens
Beet Salad
Fresh gourmet greens, crispy quinoa and goat cheese: with orange vinaigrette
Bullfinch Salad
Fresh gourmet greens, goat cheese, spicy pecans and dried cranberries: with the Richardson family vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine, fresh grated Parmesan, white anchovies and homemade croutons: with Caesar dressing
French Onion
Slow cooked beef stock, caramelized onions, toast points, topped with melted Swiss cheese
cabbage, white bean and bacon soup
Large Caesar
Large Bullfinch
Appetizers
sp appetizer
crab rangoon dip, served with fried wonton
Pizza
marinara sauce, artichoke, olive, roasted red pepper, feta, and four cheese blend
Ahi Tuna
Seared and sliced: served with wonton, seaweed salad, cucumber, sriracha aioli, and soy
Bang Bang Shrimp
Fried baby shrimp, served with sweet chili aioli, topped with scallions and sesame seeds
Crab Cakes
Fried Goat Cheese
With rosemary and honey, served with toast points
Goat Cheesy Fries
Fried potatoes topped with bacon, rosemary and scallions; with a goat cheese cream sauce
Hummus
Topped with za’atar and EVOO; served with cucumber and fresh focaccia
Lamb meatballs
Four homemade lamb meatballs served with whipped feta, roasted tomatoes, cucumber and sriracha: served with naan bread
Mussels
Prince Edward Island mussels tossed with white wine garlic butter, diced tomato, scallions and mushrooms
Salmon Tacos
Zesty fried salmon nestled in two soft flour tortillas with lime aioli, tomato, shredded lettuce, scallion and cilantro
Spicy Cauliflower
Tossed with spicy sauce, served with blue cheese crumbles and celery chips
Vegetable Spring Rolls
three crispy spring rolls; served with a trio of dipping sauces; sweet chili, honey ginger, caramelized soy
Entrees
Black & Blue Filet
Grilled 8 ounce filet mignon; topped with a blend of cracked, black pepper, savory blue cheese and extra virgin olive oil; served over crashed potatoes, crispy fried leeks and vegetables (gluten free)
Lamb Rack Chops
three chops marinated and grilled; served with roasted fingerling potatoes, fresh dill-yogurt sauce, fried capers, and vegetables.
Petite Lamb Rack Chops
two chops marinated and grilled; served with roasted fingerling potatoes, fresh dill-yogurt sauce, fried capers, and vegetables.
Pegs
Ten ounce roasted salmon filet served with Japanese sticky rice; with fresh tomatoes and spinach sautéed in olive oil (gluten free)
Petite Pegs
Roasted five ounce salmon filet served with Japanese sticky rice; with fresh tomatoes and spinach sautéed in olive oil (gluten free)
Pecan Chicken
pecan crusted chicken over squash filled raviolis, topped with bacon, dried cranberries, and parmesan. served with a goat cheese cream sauce.
Petite Pecan Chicken
pecan crusted chicken over squash filled raviolis, topped with bacon, dried cranberries, and parmesan. served with a goat cheese cream sauce.
Maddys Tuna
eight ounce ahi tuna crusted with black and white sesame seeds; served with sticky rice, bok choy and grilled shiitake mushrooms; with caramelized soy and wasabi (gluten free optional)
Petite Maddys Tuna
four ounce ahi tuna crusted with black and white sesame seeds; served with sticky rice, bok choy and grilled shiitake mushrooms; with caramelized soy and wasabi (gluten free optional)
Pork Osso Buco
braised shank with apple chutney and honey ginger sauce; served with crashed potatoes, and vegetables
Salmon
seared salmon filet over sherry cream sauce. with potatoes, celery, onion, and applewood smoked bacon
Petite Salmon
seared salmon filet over sherry cream sauce. with potatoes, celery, onion, and applewood smoked bacon
Short Ribs
red wine braised, served with crashed potatoes topped with horseradish/sour cream and melted sharp cheddar, and vegetables
Petite Short Ribs
red wine braised, served with crashed potatoes topped with horseradish/sour cream and melted sharp cheddar, and vegetables
Petite Roasted Cod
with a dijon-dill vinaigrette, fried spinach, wild rice and vegetables
Roasted Cod
with a dijon-dill vinaigrette, fried spinach, wild rice and vegetables
Roasted Half Duck
Served with wild rice, cranberry/orange sauce and vegetables (gluten free)
roasted haddock
served over sun-dried tomato polenta, with basil-pistachio pesto, and vegetables
Grilled pork chop
10 oz boneless center cut, with roasted sweet potatoes, whole grain mustard, marsala sauce, and vegetables
Special duck
Proteins
Side Dishes
Bullfinchs Desserts
B & B Pudding
changes daily
Chocolate Cake
warm flourless chocolate cake, ice cream and hot fudge (gluten free)
Chocolate Mousse
chocolate mousse with whipped cream (gluten free)
Crème brulée
served with whipped cream (gluten free)
Dessert Sampler
Chocolate Mousse, Crème brulée, Warm apple Crisp, Pavlova
Old Fashioned Sundae
Vanilla ice cream sundae with either hot fudge or caramel; with nuts and cherry
Pavlova
Sorbet
Warm Apple Crisp
with vanilla ice cream (gluten free)
Sp D Station
Kid’s Dinner
Kid's Dessert
Appetizers
Vegetarian Buffalo Cauliflower
Vegetarian Dumplings
Six pan fried dumplings delicately stuffed with Asian vegetables and fresh bean sprouts; served with a trio of dipping sauces; chili, honey ginger, caramelized soy
Vegetarian Hummus
Topped with za’atar and evoo; with warm naan and cucumber
Entrees
Sacchetti
Cheese filled pasta, with roasted tomato, olives and spinach: with white wine/garlic butter
Petite Sacchetti
Cheese filled pasta, with roasted tomato, olives and spinach: with white wine/garlic butter
Roasted Shiitakes
Served with sticky rice, baby bok choy, wasabi, caramelized soy and pickled ginger (vegan)
Petite Roasted Shiitakes
Served with sticky rice, baby bok choy, wasabi, caramelized soy and pickled ginger (vegan)
Vegan Bowl
Hummus, wild rice, roasted beets, cauliflower and herb-roasted tomatoes: with fresh cucumber and cilantro: topped with tahini sauce
Petite Vegan Bowl
Hummus, wild rice, roasted beets, cauliflower and herb-roasted tomatoes: with fresh cucumber and cilantro: topped with tahini sauce
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
