Bullfinchs

3,831 Reviews

$$

730 Boston Post Road

Sudbury, MA 01776

Order Again

Popular Items

Pecan Chicken
Bullfinch Salad
Vegetable Spring Rolls

Alcohol Free Drinks

cranbog

$7.00

tait farms cranberry shrub, lime, soda

Izze

Izze

$6.00

sparkling pomegranate, sparkling apple, sparkling blackberry, sparkling clementine

Love Potion

$6.00

passion fruit nectar, pomegranate, lime and soda

mojito-less

$7.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

spiced tease

$11.00Out of stock

seedlip spice non-alcoholic spirit, owl’s brew habanero tea, pear, apple cider simple, mint

Beers

True North Vincianne Belgian Blonde Ale

True North Vincianne Belgian Blonde Ale

$8.00
Athletic Upside Dawn Non- Alc

Athletic Upside Dawn Non- Alc

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic

Branded Pilsner

Branded Pilsner

$7.00

16oz.

Evil Genius, I said what I said

$6.00
Ghostfisf GF Ipa

Ghostfisf GF Ipa

$6.00

Golden Ale

Goody 2 Shoes

$8.00
Guiness

Guiness

$7.00

Octoberfest 16oz.

Jacks Abby, House Lager

Jacks Abby, House Lager

$6.00

16 oz.

Lawson's Sip Of SunShine

$9.00

Pumking IPA

$9.00
Maine Beer Company, Lunch

Maine Beer Company, Lunch

$15.00

IPA, 1 pint.

Zero Gravity Mc Lightys

Zero Gravity Mc Lightys

$7.00

Pilsner, 90 calories, 16oz

Press

Press

$7.00

Mocha Stout 16oz.

Springdale, Mocha brigadero

$8.00

Stone Face raspberry berliner

$8.00
Ten Bends

Ten Bends

$10.00

New England DIPA

Three Floyds

$6.00

Timberyard Insight

$11.00

Double IPA

Burlington Metaphor

$9.00

Renegade Red

$9.00

Toppling Oktoberfest

$8.00

Ciders/Seltzers

Embark Apple Pie

$8.00

Semi-sweet hard cider

Hudson North Toasted Pumking

$6.00

Semi-dry single varietal hard cider

Press

$7.00

Red Wine

BTL Bertani Amarone

$95.00

Btl Boen Pinot Noir

$51.00
BTL Caymus 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon

BTL Caymus 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon

$110.00

napa valley, ca. ~ dark cherries, lush fruit, velvety

BTL Chasing Rain Merlot

BTL Chasing Rain Merlot

$42.00

washington ~ cherry, round, oak

BTL decero Malbec

BTL decero Malbec

$48.00

argentina ~ cassis, red plum, spicy

BTL Dough Pinot Noir

BTL Dough Pinot Noir

$42.00

Oregon ~ subtle, tart cherry, cocoa

BTL Fidelty Zinfandel

BTL Fidelty Zinfandel

$42.00

Mendocino, ca ~ ripe plum, raspberry, fruity

BTL Izadi Tempranillo

BTL Izadi Tempranillo

$42.00

Spain ~ rich, elegant, round

BTL Long Meadow Creek Sauvignon

$90.00

2016, napa ~ black cherry, plum, cedar

BTL Montepulciano

$42.00
BTL San Felice Chianti Classico

BTL San Felice Chianti Classico

$36.00

San Felice, Italy ~ ripe cherry, raspberry, violet

BTL Secco Bertani Valpolicella

BTL Secco Bertani Valpolicella

$51.00

2015 ~ currants, black tea

BTL Sixth Sense Syrah

$42.00
BTL Steele Cabernet Sauvignon

BTL Steele Cabernet Sauvignon

$39.00

California ~ big, mellow, spicy

BTL Vidal Fleury 2017 Cotes du Rhone

$42.00

Rhone, France ~ bold, sweet spice, chocolate

TAKEOUT COCKTAILS

bartenders creation

chai-chai

$13.00

chai tea infused titos vodka, black button bourbon crème, honey simple, cinnamon, star anise

equinox

$19.00

amador bourbon, belle de brillet pear cognac, averna amaro, green chartreuse, orange peel

bittersweet

$14.00

privateer aged reserve rum, campari, pineapple, lime, raw simple, mint leaf

light n' airy

$14.00

barr hill honey & juniper infused gin, orgeat, lemon, touch of mclightly’s light lager, angostura

chambery

$14.00

reyka vodka, italicus, dolin blanc vermouth, lemon, fresh blueberry jelly

sangria

$13.00

bartenders creation

outrigger

$13.00

privateer new england white rum, lime, orange, vanilla-bourbon simple, egg whites

eve's

$18.00

casamigos reposado, apple cider simple, lemon, touch of amador bourbon, vanilla bean lime egg foam

White Wine

BTL Butterfly

$39.00

BTL Cave de lugny

$36.00

Carneros, ca. ~yellow peach, vanilla, rich, round

BTL Fre

$21.00
BTL Huber Riesling

BTL Huber Riesling

$42.00

Alsace, France ~ fruity, elegant, balanced

BTL La Scolca Bianco Secco Gavi

$42.00

BTL LOLA & PACO albarino

$42.00
BTL Picpoul

BTL Picpoul

$36.00

California ~ unbaked, bright, apple

BTL St. Michael Eppan Pinot Grigio

BTL St. Michael Eppan Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Italy ~ crisp, citrus, delicious

BTL Wente Riva Ranch Chardonnay

BTL Wente Riva Ranch Chardonnay

$39.00

California ~ pear, creamy, toasty

BTL Wither Hills Sauvignon Blanc

BTL Wither Hills Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

New Zealand ~ vibrant, crunchy acidity, tropical

Soups & Salads

Blue Cheese

$14.00

Roasted apples, walnuts, cider vinaigrette, over greens

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$12.00

Fresh gourmet greens, crispy quinoa and goat cheese: with orange vinaigrette

Bullfinch Salad

$12.00

Fresh gourmet greens, goat cheese, spicy pecans and dried cranberries: with the Richardson family vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, fresh grated Parmesan, white anchovies and homemade croutons: with Caesar dressing

French Onion

French Onion

$8.00

Slow cooked beef stock, caramelized onions, toast points, topped with melted Swiss cheese

cabbage, white bean and bacon soup

$7.00

Large Caesar

$24.00

Large Bullfinch

$24.00

Appetizers

sp appetizer

$16.00

crab rangoon dip, served with fried wonton

Pizza

$16.00

marinara sauce, artichoke, olive, roasted red pepper, feta, and four cheese blend

Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Seared and sliced: served with wonton, seaweed salad, cucumber, sriracha aioli, and soy

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.00

Fried baby shrimp, served with sweet chili aioli, topped with scallions and sesame seeds

Crab Cakes

$16.00
Fried Goat Cheese

Fried Goat Cheese

$14.00

With rosemary and honey, served with toast points

Goat Cheesy Fries

$14.00

Fried potatoes topped with bacon, rosemary and scallions; with a goat cheese cream sauce

Hummus

Hummus

$14.00

Topped with za’atar and EVOO; served with cucumber and fresh focaccia

Lamb meatballs

$16.00

Four homemade lamb meatballs served with whipped feta, roasted tomatoes, cucumber and sriracha: served with naan bread

Mussels

$14.00

Prince Edward Island mussels tossed with white wine garlic butter, diced tomato, scallions and mushrooms

Salmon Tacos

Salmon Tacos

$14.00

Zesty fried salmon nestled in two soft flour tortillas with lime aioli, tomato, shredded lettuce, scallion and cilantro

Spicy Cauliflower

Spicy Cauliflower

$14.00

Tossed with spicy sauce, served with blue cheese crumbles and celery chips

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$14.00

three crispy spring rolls; served with a trio of dipping sauces; sweet chili, honey ginger, caramelized soy

Entrees

Black & Blue Filet

$42.00

Grilled 8 ounce filet mignon; topped with a blend of cracked, black pepper, savory blue cheese and extra virgin olive oil; served over crashed potatoes, crispy fried leeks and vegetables (gluten free)

Lamb Rack Chops

$40.00

three chops marinated and grilled; served with roasted fingerling potatoes, fresh dill-yogurt sauce, fried capers, and vegetables.

Petite Lamb Rack Chops

$34.00

two chops marinated and grilled; served with roasted fingerling potatoes, fresh dill-yogurt sauce, fried capers, and vegetables.

Pegs

Pegs

$30.00

Ten ounce roasted salmon filet served with Japanese sticky rice; with fresh tomatoes and spinach sautéed in olive oil (gluten free)

Petite Pegs

$22.00

Roasted five ounce salmon filet served with Japanese sticky rice; with fresh tomatoes and spinach sautéed in olive oil (gluten free)

Pecan Chicken

$28.00

pecan crusted chicken over squash filled raviolis, topped with bacon, dried cranberries, and parmesan. served with a goat cheese cream sauce.

Petite Pecan Chicken

$22.00

pecan crusted chicken over squash filled raviolis, topped with bacon, dried cranberries, and parmesan. served with a goat cheese cream sauce.

Maddys Tuna

Maddys Tuna

$34.00

eight ounce ahi tuna crusted with black and white sesame seeds; served with sticky rice, bok choy and grilled shiitake mushrooms; with caramelized soy and wasabi (gluten free optional)

Petite Maddys Tuna

$26.00

four ounce ahi tuna crusted with black and white sesame seeds; served with sticky rice, bok choy and grilled shiitake mushrooms; with caramelized soy and wasabi (gluten free optional)

Pork Osso Buco

$38.00

braised shank with apple chutney and honey ginger sauce; served with crashed potatoes, and vegetables

Salmon

$32.00

seared salmon filet over sherry cream sauce. with potatoes, celery, onion, and applewood smoked bacon

Petite Salmon

$24.00

seared salmon filet over sherry cream sauce. with potatoes, celery, onion, and applewood smoked bacon

Short Ribs

$38.00

red wine braised, served with crashed potatoes topped with horseradish/sour cream and melted sharp cheddar, and vegetables

Petite Short Ribs

$30.00

red wine braised, served with crashed potatoes topped with horseradish/sour cream and melted sharp cheddar, and vegetables

Petite Roasted Cod

$24.00

with a dijon-dill vinaigrette, fried spinach, wild rice and vegetables

Roasted Cod

$32.00

with a dijon-dill vinaigrette, fried spinach, wild rice and vegetables

Roasted Half Duck

Roasted Half Duck

$36.00

Served with wild rice, cranberry/orange sauce and vegetables (gluten free)

roasted haddock

$30.00

served over sun-dried tomato polenta, with basil-pistachio pesto, and vegetables

Grilled pork chop

$34.00

10 oz boneless center cut, with roasted sweet potatoes, whole grain mustard, marsala sauce, and vegetables

Special duck

$36.00

Proteins

10 Oz Chicken

$10.00

4 Oz Salmon

$8.00

4 Oz Tuna

$10.00

5 Oz Chicken

$5.00

8 Oz Filet

$28.00

8 Oz Salmon

$16.00

8 Oz Tuna

$18.00

Side Dishes

Bok Choy

$5.00

Crashed Potatoes

$5.00

Frites

$5.00

Potato Waffles

$5.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Sticky Rice

$5.00

Vegetables

$5.00

Wild Rice

$5.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$5.00

Gluten Free Bread

Xtra Bread

$1.00

Xtra Naan

$1.00

Bullfinchs Desserts

B & B Pudding

$12.00

changes daily

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

warm flourless chocolate cake, ice cream and hot fudge (gluten free)

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

chocolate mousse with whipped cream (gluten free)

Crème brulée

$12.00

served with whipped cream (gluten free)

Dessert Sampler

$16.00

Chocolate Mousse, Crème brulée, Warm apple Crisp, Pavlova

Old Fashioned Sundae

Old Fashioned Sundae

$12.00

Vanilla ice cream sundae with either hot fudge or caramel; with nuts and cherry

Pavlova

$12.00

Sorbet

$12.00

Warm Apple Crisp

$12.00

with vanilla ice cream (gluten free)

Sp D Station

$12.00

Kid’s Dinner

KId's Chicken Fingers

$15.00

Kid's Grilled Cheeser

$15.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Kid's Pasta With Marinara

$15.00

Kid's Pasta Alfredo

$15.00

Kid's Pasta With Butter

$15.00

Kid's Filet Mignon

$15.00

Kid's Pizza With Cheese

$15.00

Kid's Pizza With Pepperoni

$15.00

Kid's Salmon

$15.00

Kid's Dessert

Kid’s Ice cream

Kid’s Sorbet

Appetizers

Vegetarian Buffalo Cauliflower

$14.00

Vegetarian Dumplings

$14.00

Six pan fried dumplings delicately stuffed with Asian vegetables and fresh bean sprouts; served with a trio of dipping sauces; chili, honey ginger, caramelized soy

Vegetarian Hummus

$14.00

Topped with za’atar and evoo; with warm naan and cucumber

Entrees

Sacchetti

$26.00

Cheese filled pasta, with roasted tomato, olives and spinach: with white wine/garlic butter

Petite Sacchetti

$20.00

Cheese filled pasta, with roasted tomato, olives and spinach: with white wine/garlic butter

Roasted Shiitakes

$22.00

Served with sticky rice, baby bok choy, wasabi, caramelized soy and pickled ginger (vegan)

Petite Roasted Shiitakes

$18.00

Served with sticky rice, baby bok choy, wasabi, caramelized soy and pickled ginger (vegan)

Vegan Bowl

$26.00

Hummus, wild rice, roasted beets, cauliflower and herb-roasted tomatoes: with fresh cucumber and cilantro: topped with tahini sauce

Petite Vegan Bowl

$20.00

Hummus, wild rice, roasted beets, cauliflower and herb-roasted tomatoes: with fresh cucumber and cilantro: topped with tahini sauce

check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

730 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, MA 01776

