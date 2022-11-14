Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Walden Italian Kitchen - West Concord

220 Reviews

$

92 Commonwealth Ave

Concord, MA 01742

Popular Items

Lg Cheese
Walden Salad
French Fries

LARGE PIZZA

Lg Cheese

$15.95

Traditional Thin Crust

Lg Garden

$18.95

Onions, mushrooms, peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Lg Alfredo

$18.95

Sauteed Mushrroms, Chicken, alfredo sauce, tarragon, mozzarella

Lg Bianco

$18.95

Tomtoes, garlic, olive oil, romano, mozzarella, no sauce

Lg Sporke

$18.95

Mushrooms, riscotta cheese, tomtato sauce, mozzarella

Lg Hawaiian

$18.95

Pinapple, ham, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Lg Caliente

$20.95

Mushroom, italian sausage, hot peppers, sauce, mozzarella

Lg Chicken Fajita

$20.95

Grilled Chicken, onions, peppers, sauce, mozzarella

Lg Con Pollo

$20.95

Caramelized onion, chicken, cream sauce, mozzarella

Lg Daniella

$20.95

Spinach, ricotta, prosciutto, cream sauce, mozzarella

Lg Deluxe

$20.95

Chicken cutlet, bacon, onion

Lg House Special

$20.95

Pepperoni, onion, peppers, mushrooms, olives, sauce, mozzrella

Lg Mamma Mia

$20.95

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sliced pepperoncini, pesto mozzarella, gorngonzola

Lg Meat Lover's

$20.95

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, chicken, hamburger, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Lg Mediterranean

$20.95

Feta cheese, sundried tomatoes, green peppers, onions, olives, red sauce, mozzarella

Lg The Buffalo

$20.95

Caramelized onion, chicken, BBQ sauce, hot peppers, mozzarella, no sauce

Lg The Florentine

$20.95

Shrimp, tomato, garlic, romano, olive oil, mozzarella, no sauce

Lg Tortellini

$20.95

Tricolor totelleni, pesto sauce, romano, mozzarella

Lg Veggie

$20.95

Mushrooms, sliced tomato, eggplant, olives, broccoli, spinach, onion, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Lg Walden

$20.95

Spinach, Feta, garlic, tomato slices, mozzarella, no sauce

Lg West Concord

$20.95

Prosciutto, red peppers, artichoke hearts, sauce, mozzarella.

Lg Margarita

$20.95

Lg Chicken Broccoli Creamy Sauce

$20.95

Gluten FREE

$4.00

SMALL PIZZA

Sm Cheese

$11.95

Traditional Thin Crust

Sm Garden

$14.95

Onions, mushrooms, peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Sm Alfredo

$14.95

Sauteed Mushrroms, Chicken, alfredo sauce, tarragon, mozzarella

Sm Bianco

$14.95

Tomtoes, garlic, olive oil, romano, mozzarella, no sauce

Sm Sporke

$14.95

Mushrooms, riscotta cheese, tomtato sauce, mozzarella

Sm Hawaiian

$14.95

Pinapple, ham, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Sm Caliente

$15.95

Mushroom, italian sausage, hot peppers, sauce, mozzarella

Sm Chicken Fajita

$15.95

Grilled Chicken, onions, peppers, sauce, mozzarella

Sm Con Pollo

$15.95

Caramelized onion, chicken, cream sauce, mozzarella

Sm Daniella

$15.95

Spinach, ricotta, prosciutto, cream sauce, mozzarella

Sm Deluxe

$15.95

Chicken cutlet, bacon, onion

Sm House Special

$15.95

Pepperoni, onion, peppers, mushrooms, olives, sauce, mozzrella

Sm Mamma Mia

$15.95

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sliced pepperoncini, pesto mozzarella, gorngonzola

Sm Meat Lover's

$15.95

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, chicken, hamburger, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Sm Mediterranean

$15.95

Feta cheese, sundried tomatoes, green peppers, onions, olives, red sauce, mozzarella

Sm The Buffalo

$15.95

Caramelized onion, chicken, BBQ sauce, hot peppers, mozzarella, no sauce

Sm The Florentine

$15.95

Shrimp, tomato, garlic, romano, olive oil, mozzarella, no sauce

Sm Tortellini

$15.95

Tricolor totelleni, pesto sauce, romano, mozzarella

Sm Veggie

$15.95

Mushrooms, sliced tomato, eggplant, olives, broccoli, spinach, onion, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Sm Walden

$15.95

Spinach, Feta, garlic, tomato slices, mozzarella, no sauce

Sm West Concord

$15.95

Prosciutto, red peppers, artichoke hearts, sauce, mozzarella.

Sm Margarita

$15.95

Sm Chicken Broccoli Creamy Sauce

$15.95

Gluten FREE

$4.00

Slices

Slice Cheese

$4.21

Slice Topping

$4.44

Half & Half

Sm Half / Half

Lg Half / Half

Calzone

Chicken Parm Calzone

$12.95

Veggie Calzone

$12.95Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken

$12.95Out of stock

Meat Lovers

$12.95Out of stock

Meatball Calzone

$12.95Out of stock

Salads

Walden Salad

$12.95

Caesar Salad

$11.95

House Salad

$10.95

Greek Salad

$12.95

Grilled Steak Tip Salad

$16.95

Tortellini Salad

$14.95

Antipasto Salad

$14.95

Buffalo Salad

$14.95

Chef Salad

$13.95

Beans Salad

$14.95Out of stock

PASTA

Pollo Calbrese

$17.95

Chicken tenders sauteed with fresh broccoli florets in garlic white win sauce over penne pasta

Pollo Cacciatore

$17.95

Chicken tenders sauteed with peppers, onions & mushrooms in mild spicy marinara sauce over penne pasta

Pollo Picatta

$17.95

Chicken tenders sauteed with capers, sliced lemon in white wine over penne pasta

Pollo Marsala

$17.95

Chicken tenders sauteed with mushrooms in marsala sauce over penne pasta

Pollo Venician

$18.95

Chicken tenders sauteed with broccolii, artichoke hearts, fresh tomatoes & black olives in white wine sauce over penne pasta

Abruzzo

$18.95

Chicken sauteed in pink sauce with carrots, peas & broccoli over penne pasta

Primavera

$17.95

Sauteed broccoli, peas, zucchini, & carrots served over creamy sauce with penne pasta

Milano

$17.95

Sweet Italian sausage sauteed with red peppers & mild red sauce over penne pasta

Pasta Del Giorno

$16.95

Linguini pasta with chopped fresh tomato, fresh basil and garlic

Walden special

$18.95

Sauteed Chicken, mushrooms, onions, creamy pesto sauce over tortellini

Tuscan veggie

$17.95

Sauteed zucchini, broccoli, black olives, cherry tomato, pesto sauce over linguini

Shrimp Scampi

$18.95

Lasagne of the day

$16.95

Toasted Raviolii w/Chicken Parmigiana

$17.95

Linguini with meatballs or sausage

$14.95

Linguini with sauce

$12.95

Ravioli

$15.95

Potato Gnocchi

$15.95

Tortellini

$15.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.95

Pollo Parmigiana

$17.95

Veal Parmigiana

$18.95

Kids Pasta

$8.95

Kids Pasta with Meat Ball

$9.95

Special Pasta

$20.95

SIDE ORDERS

Garlic Bread

$5.95

Bruschetta

$7.50

Spicy French Fries

$7.50

Toasted Ravioli with Marinara Sauce

$10.95

Pesto Bread

$7.95

Stuffed Eggplant

$10.95

Buffalo Wings

$11.95

BBQ Chicken Wings

$11.95

Chicken Fingers

$10.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Onion Rings

$7.95

French Fries

$6.95

Soup of the Day

$6.95

Side Meatball

$7.95

Side Chicken Parmigiana

$10.95

Kids Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$11.95

Side Grilled Chicken

$9.95

Fresh Roll

$2.75

Side Spinach

$8.95

Side Eggplant

$9.95

Side Broccoli

$8.95

Sauces

BBQ

Buffalo Sauce

Sweet and Sour

Extra BBQ

$0.75

Extra Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Extra Sweet and Sour

$0.75

HOT SUBS

BBQ Chicken Sub

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$12.50

Cheeseburger Sub

$12.50

Chicken Fajit Sub

$12.50

Chicken Pesto Sub

$12.50

Hot Pastrami Sub

$12.50

Sausage, Peppers, & Onion Sub

$12.50

Steak Bomb Sub

$13.50

Steak & Cheese Sub

$12.50

Steak Tips & Peppers Sub

$13.95

Stir Fry Chicken Sub

$12.95

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$12.50

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$12.50

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$12.50

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$13.95

Cold Subs

Northender Prosciutto

$12.95

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella , fresh tomatoes and a touch of basil.

Italian

$12.95

Salami, mortadella, provalone, capicolla

American

$12.95

ham, cheese & turkey

B.L.T

$12.95

Smoked Turkey

$12.95

White Tuna

$12.95

Ham & Cheese

$12.95

Chicken Salad

$12.95

Chicken Cutlet

$12.95

Grilled Chicken

$12.95

Chicken Pesto

$12.95

Walden Roll-ups

Turkey wrap

$11.95

Veggie & Feta Cheese wrap

$11.95

Tuna wrap

$11.95

Chicken Salad wrap

$11.95

Grilled Chicken wrap

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken wrap

$11.95

Caeser Chicken wrap

$11.95

Falafel wrap

$11.95

Chicken Pesto wrap

$11.95

From the Grill

CLASSIC BURGER

$13.95

BBQ MUSHROOM

$14.95

Marinated Steak Tips

$18.95

Marinated Chicken Tenders

$16.95

Drinks

Soda

$2.65

Juice

$2.76

Pure Leaf

$3.70

Cookies

$1.75

Chips

$1.75

Catering Appetizers

Half Tray Garlic Bread

$29.95

Half Tray Bruschetta

$49.95

Half Tray Pesto Bread

$49.95

Half Tray Stuffed Eggplant

$55.95

Half Tray Buffalo Wings

$69.95

Half Tray Chicken Fingers

$69.95

Full Tray Pesto Bread

$59.95

Full Tray Garlic Bread

$39.95

Full Tray Stuffed Eggplant

$69.95

Full Tray Bruschetta

$59.95

Full Tray Buffalo Wings

$89.95

Full Tray Chicken Fingers

$89.95

Catering Pizzas

Sm Cheese

$19.95

Traditional Thin Crust

Sm Garden

$22.95

Onions, mushrooms, peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Sm Alfredo

$22.95

Sauteed Mushrroms, Chicken, alfredo sauce, tarragon, mozzarella

Sm Bianco

$22.95

Tomtoes, garlic, olive oil, romano, mozzarella, no sauce

Sm Sporke

$22.95

Mushrooms, riscotta cheese, tomtato sauce, mozzarella

Sm Hawaiian

$22.95

Pinapple, ham, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Sm Caliente

$23.95

Mushroom, italian sausage, hot peppers, sauce, mozzarella

Sm Chicken Fajita

$23.95

Grilled Chicken, onions, peppers, sauce, mozzarella

Sm Con Pollo

$23.95

Caramelized onion, chicken, cream sauce, mozzarella

Sm Daniella

$23.95

Spinach, ricotta, prosciutto, cream sauce, mozzarella

Sm Deluxe

$23.95

Chicken cutlet, bacon, onion

Sm House Special

$23.95

Pepperoni, onion, peppers, mushrooms, olives, sauce, mozzrella

Sm Mamma Mia

$23.95

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sliced pepperoncini, pesto mozzarella, gorngonzola

Sm Meat Lover's

$23.95

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, chicken, hamburger, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Sm Mediterranean

$23.95

Feta cheese, sundried tomatoes, green peppers, onions, olives, red sauce, mozzarella

Sm The Buffalo

$23.95

Caramelized onion, chicken, BBQ sauce, hot peppers, mozzarella, no sauce

Sm The Florentine

$23.95

Shrimp, tomato, garlic, romano, olive oil, mozzarella, no sauce

Sm Tortellini

$23.95

Tricolor totelleni, pesto sauce, romano, mozzarella

Sm Veggie

$23.95

Mushrooms, sliced tomato, eggplant, olives, broccoli, spinach, onion, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Sm Walden

$23.95

Spinach, Feta, garlic, tomato slices, mozzarella, no sauce

Sm West Concord

$23.95

Prosciutto, red peppers, artichoke hearts, sauce, mozzarella.

Lg Cheese

$23.95

Traditional Thin Crust

Lg Garden

$26.95

Onions, mushrooms, peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Lg Alfredo

$26.95

Sauteed Mushrroms, Chicken, alfredo sauce, tarragon, mozzarella

Lg Bianco

$26.95

Tomtoes, garlic, olive oil, romano, mozzarella, no sauce

Lg Sporke

$26.95

Mushrooms, riscotta cheese, tomtato sauce, mozzarella

Lg Hawaiian

$26.95

Pinapple, ham, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Lg Caliente

$28.95

Mushroom, italian sausage, hot peppers, sauce, mozzarella

Lg Chicken Fajita

$28.95

Grilled Chicken, onions, peppers, sauce, mozzarella

Lg Con Pollo

$28.95

Caramelized onion, chicken, cream sauce, mozzarella

Lg Daniella

$28.95

Spinach, ricotta, prosciutto, cream sauce, mozzarella

Lg Deluxe

$28.95

Chicken cutlet, bacon, onion

Lg House Special

$28.95

Pepperoni, onion, peppers, mushrooms, olives, sauce, mozzrella

Lg Mamma Mia

$28.95

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sliced pepperoncini, pesto mozzarella, gorngonzola

Lg Meat Lover's

$28.95

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, chicken, hamburger, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Lg Mediterranean

$28.95

Feta cheese, sundried tomatoes, green peppers, onions, olives, red sauce, mozzarella

Lg The Buffalo

$28.95

Caramelized onion, chicken, BBQ sauce, hot peppers, mozzarella, no sauce

Lg The Florentine

$28.95

Shrimp, tomato, garlic, romano, olive oil, mozzarella, no sauce

Lg Tortellini

$28.95

Tricolor totelleni, pesto sauce, romano, mozzarella

Lg Veggie

$28.95

Mushrooms, sliced tomato, eggplant, olives, broccoli, spinach, onion, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Lg Walden

$28.95

Spinach, Feta, garlic, tomato slices, mozzarella, no sauce

Lg West Concord

$28.95

Prosciutto, red peppers, artichoke hearts, sauce, mozzarella.

Catering Catering Salads

Half Tray Walden Salad

$59.95

Half Tray Caesar Salad

$59.95

Half Tray House Salad

$49.95

Half Tray Greek Salad

$59.95

Half Tray Grilled Steak Tip Salad

$59.95

Half Tray Tortellini Salad

$59.95

Half Tray Antipasto Salad

$59.95

Half Tray Buffalo Salad

$59.95

Half Tray Chef Salad

$59.95

Half Tray Beans Salad

$59.95

Full Tray Walden Salad

$79.95

Full Tray Caesar Salad

$79.95

Full Tray House Salad

$69.95

Full Tray Greek Salad

$79.95

Full Tray Grilled Steak Tip Salad

$79.95

Full Tray Tortellini Salad

$79.95

Full Tray Antipasto Salad

$79.95

Full Tray Buffalo Salad

$79.95

Full Tray Chef Salad

$79.95

Full Tray Beans Salad

$79.95

Catering Walden Roll-ups

Turkey wrap

$19.95

Veggie & Feta Cheese wrap

$19.95

Tuna wrap

$19.95

Chicken Salad wrap

$19.95

Grilled Chicken wrap

$19.95

Buffalo Chicken wrap

$19.95

Caeser Chicken wrap

$19.95

Falafel wrap

$19.95

Chicken Pesto wrap

$19.95

Catering Calzone

31in Chicken Parm Calzone

$41.95

31in Veggie Calzone

$41.95

31in Buffalo Chicken

$41.95

Catering Pastas

Pollo Calbrese

$59.95

Chicken tenders sauteed with fresh broccoli florets in garlic white win sauce over penne pasta

Pollo Cacciatore

$59.95

Chicken tenders sauteed with peppers, onions & mushrooms in mild spicy marinara sauce over penne pasta

Pollo Picatta

$59.95

Chicken tenders sauteed with capers, sliced lemon in white wine over penne pasta

Pollo Marsala

$59.95

Chicken tenders sauteed with mushrooms in marsala sauce over penne pasta

Pollo Venician

$59.95

Chicken tenders sauteed with broccolii, artichoke hearts, fresh tomatoes & black olives in white wine sauce over penne pasta

Primavera

$59.95

Sauteed broccoli, peas, zucchini, & carrots served over creamy sauce with penne pasta

Milano

$59.95

Sweet Italian sausage sauteed with red peppers & mild red sauce over penne pasta

Walden special

$79.95

Sauteed Chicken, mushrooms, onions, creamy pesto sauce over tortellini

Shrimp Scampi

$79.95

Lasagne of the day

$59.95

Toasted Raviolii w/Chicken Parmigiana

$59.95

Linguini with meatballs or sausage

$59.95

Ravioli

$79.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$59.95

Pollo Parmigiana

$59.95

Pasta w/ Marinara Sauce

$49.95

Pollo Calbrese

$79.95

Chicken tenders sauteed with fresh broccoli florets in garlic white win sauce over penne pasta

Pollo Cacciatore

$79.95

Chicken tenders sauteed with peppers, onions & mushrooms in mild spicy marinara sauce over penne pasta

Pollo Picatta

$79.95

Chicken tenders sauteed with capers, sliced lemon in white wine over penne pasta

Pollo Marsala

$79.95

Chicken tenders sauteed with mushrooms in marsala sauce over penne pasta

Pollo Venician

$79.95

Chicken tenders sauteed with broccolii, artichoke hearts, fresh tomatoes & black olives in white wine sauce over penne pasta

Primavera

$79.95

Sauteed broccoli, peas, zucchini, & carrots served over creamy sauce with penne pasta

Milano

$79.95

Sweet Italian sausage sauteed with red peppers & mild red sauce over penne pasta

Walden special

$89.95

Sauteed Chicken, mushrooms, onions, creamy pesto sauce over tortellini

Shrimp Scampi

$99.95

Lasagne of the day

$79.95

Toasted Raviolii w/Chicken Parmigiana

$79.95

Linguini with meatballs or sausage

$79.95

Ravioli

$89.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$79.95

Pollo Parmigiana

$79.95

Pasta w/ Marinara Sauce

$69.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mama Mia, Come in and Enjoy!

Location

92 Commonwealth Ave, Concord, MA 01742

Directions

Gallery
Walden Italian Kitchen image
Walden Italian Kitchen image
Walden Italian Kitchen image
Walden Italian Kitchen image

