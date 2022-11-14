Walden Italian Kitchen - West Concord
220 Reviews
$
92 Commonwealth Ave
Concord, MA 01742
Popular Items
LARGE PIZZA
Lg Cheese
Traditional Thin Crust
Lg Garden
Onions, mushrooms, peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Lg Alfredo
Sauteed Mushrroms, Chicken, alfredo sauce, tarragon, mozzarella
Lg Bianco
Tomtoes, garlic, olive oil, romano, mozzarella, no sauce
Lg Sporke
Mushrooms, riscotta cheese, tomtato sauce, mozzarella
Lg Hawaiian
Pinapple, ham, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Lg Caliente
Mushroom, italian sausage, hot peppers, sauce, mozzarella
Lg Chicken Fajita
Grilled Chicken, onions, peppers, sauce, mozzarella
Lg Con Pollo
Caramelized onion, chicken, cream sauce, mozzarella
Lg Daniella
Spinach, ricotta, prosciutto, cream sauce, mozzarella
Lg Deluxe
Chicken cutlet, bacon, onion
Lg House Special
Pepperoni, onion, peppers, mushrooms, olives, sauce, mozzrella
Lg Mamma Mia
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sliced pepperoncini, pesto mozzarella, gorngonzola
Lg Meat Lover's
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, chicken, hamburger, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Lg Mediterranean
Feta cheese, sundried tomatoes, green peppers, onions, olives, red sauce, mozzarella
Lg The Buffalo
Caramelized onion, chicken, BBQ sauce, hot peppers, mozzarella, no sauce
Lg The Florentine
Shrimp, tomato, garlic, romano, olive oil, mozzarella, no sauce
Lg Tortellini
Tricolor totelleni, pesto sauce, romano, mozzarella
Lg Veggie
Mushrooms, sliced tomato, eggplant, olives, broccoli, spinach, onion, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Lg Walden
Spinach, Feta, garlic, tomato slices, mozzarella, no sauce
Lg West Concord
Prosciutto, red peppers, artichoke hearts, sauce, mozzarella.
Lg Margarita
Lg Chicken Broccoli Creamy Sauce
Gluten FREE
PASTA
Pollo Calbrese
Chicken tenders sauteed with fresh broccoli florets in garlic white win sauce over penne pasta
Pollo Cacciatore
Chicken tenders sauteed with peppers, onions & mushrooms in mild spicy marinara sauce over penne pasta
Pollo Picatta
Chicken tenders sauteed with capers, sliced lemon in white wine over penne pasta
Pollo Marsala
Chicken tenders sauteed with mushrooms in marsala sauce over penne pasta
Pollo Venician
Chicken tenders sauteed with broccolii, artichoke hearts, fresh tomatoes & black olives in white wine sauce over penne pasta
Abruzzo
Chicken sauteed in pink sauce with carrots, peas & broccoli over penne pasta
Primavera
Sauteed broccoli, peas, zucchini, & carrots served over creamy sauce with penne pasta
Milano
Sweet Italian sausage sauteed with red peppers & mild red sauce over penne pasta
Pasta Del Giorno
Linguini pasta with chopped fresh tomato, fresh basil and garlic
Walden special
Sauteed Chicken, mushrooms, onions, creamy pesto sauce over tortellini
Tuscan veggie
Sauteed zucchini, broccoli, black olives, cherry tomato, pesto sauce over linguini
Shrimp Scampi
Lasagne of the day
Toasted Raviolii w/Chicken Parmigiana
Linguini with meatballs or sausage
Linguini with sauce
Ravioli
Potato Gnocchi
Tortellini
Eggplant Parmigiana
Pollo Parmigiana
Veal Parmigiana
Kids Pasta
Kids Pasta with Meat Ball
Special Pasta
SIDE ORDERS
Garlic Bread
Bruschetta
Spicy French Fries
Toasted Ravioli with Marinara Sauce
Pesto Bread
Stuffed Eggplant
Buffalo Wings
BBQ Chicken Wings
Chicken Fingers
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
French Fries
Soup of the Day
Side Meatball
Side Chicken Parmigiana
Kids Chicken Fingers & French Fries
Side Grilled Chicken
Fresh Roll
Side Spinach
Side Eggplant
Side Broccoli
HOT SUBS
BBQ Chicken Sub
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Cheeseburger Sub
Chicken Fajit Sub
Chicken Pesto Sub
Hot Pastrami Sub
Sausage, Peppers, & Onion Sub
Steak Bomb Sub
Steak & Cheese Sub
Steak Tips & Peppers Sub
Stir Fry Chicken Sub
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Veal Parmigiana Sub
Cold Subs
Northender Prosciutto
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella , fresh tomatoes and a touch of basil.
Italian
Salami, mortadella, provalone, capicolla
American
ham, cheese & turkey
B.L.T
Smoked Turkey
White Tuna
Ham & Cheese
Chicken Salad
Chicken Cutlet
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Pesto
Catering Appetizers
Half Tray Garlic Bread
Half Tray Bruschetta
Half Tray Pesto Bread
Half Tray Stuffed Eggplant
Half Tray Buffalo Wings
Half Tray Chicken Fingers
Full Tray Pesto Bread
Full Tray Garlic Bread
Full Tray Stuffed Eggplant
Full Tray Bruschetta
Full Tray Buffalo Wings
Full Tray Chicken Fingers
Catering Catering Salads
Half Tray Walden Salad
Half Tray Caesar Salad
Half Tray House Salad
Half Tray Greek Salad
Half Tray Grilled Steak Tip Salad
Half Tray Tortellini Salad
Half Tray Antipasto Salad
Half Tray Buffalo Salad
Half Tray Chef Salad
Half Tray Beans Salad
Full Tray Walden Salad
Full Tray Caesar Salad
Full Tray House Salad
Full Tray Greek Salad
Full Tray Grilled Steak Tip Salad
Full Tray Tortellini Salad
Full Tray Antipasto Salad
Full Tray Buffalo Salad
Full Tray Chef Salad
Full Tray Beans Salad
Catering Walden Roll-ups
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Mama Mia, Come in and Enjoy!
92 Commonwealth Ave, Concord, MA 01742