Mexican & Tex-Mex

Adelita

1,592 Reviews

$$

1200 Main street

Concord, MA 01742

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Beer To-Go

Up to 12 bottles/cans of beer may permitted for each order. A valid ID will be required upon pickup.
Oak Hill Blend Carlson Orchard

$9.00

Oak hill blend unfiltered hand cider from Carlson Orchard in Harvard, MA 16oz can 4.5% ABV

True North IPA

$11.00

Northern Haze NEW ENGLAND JUICY IPA Northern Haze is brewed with un-malted barley and wheat atop a blend of base malts to provide a full mouthfeel and a heavy hop/protein haze. Fruit-forward ale yeast and ample additions of Citra, Mosaic, Amarillo, and Topaz hops provide aromatics of passion fruit, stone fruit, and berries. ABV 6.7% 2021 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) BRONZE MEDAL! 2019 North American Brewers Association SILVER MEDAL! ALE BREWED IN USA

True North Cerveza

$9.00

Cerveza MEXICAN LAGER Cerveza is brewed with pilsner malt, flaked maize, El Dorado hops, and Mexican lager yeast. A light-bodied lager with a clean, refreshing finish. ABV 4.3% 2022 Best of Craft Beer SILVER MEDAL! 2021 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) GOLD MEDAL! 2020 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) SILVER MEDAL! 2021 North American Brewers Association SILVER MEDAL! 2018 New York International Beer Competition SILVER MEDAL! LAGER BREWED IN USA

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Brewed longer to enhance the flavors, this Munich Dunkel-style Lager gives way to a rich flavor and remarkably smooth taste. Modelo Negra contains Water, Barley Malt, Non-malted Cereals and Hops. 5.4% ABV Vegan

Cocktails To Go

Adelita Margarita

$12.00

Lunazul reposado tequila, Luxardo triple sec, agave and fresh lime juice.

Adelita Signature Margarita

$18.00

La Adelita single estate reposado tequila, beauchant orange cognac liqueur, organic agave, fresh squeezed organic lime juice. If you haven't had one yet, it's a must try!

Guava Margarita

$12.00

Lunazul blanco tequila, luxardo triple sec, guava puree, organic agave, fresh squeezed organic lime juice.

Jalapeno Margarita

$12.00

House infused blanco tequila with jalapenos, luxardo triple sec, organic agave, fresh squeezed organic lime juice.

Pitcher Adelita Margarita

$42.00

Lunazul reposado tequila, Luxardo triple sec, agave and fresh lime juice.

Pitcher Guava Margarita

$46.00

Lunazul blanco tequila, luxardo triple sec, guava puree, organic agave, fresh squeezed organic lime juice.

Pitcher Jalapeño Margarita

$42.00

House infused blanco tequila with jalapenos, luxardo triple sec, organic agave, fresh squeezed organic lime juice.

Seasonal Sangria Pitcher

$40.00

a blend of tempranillo and rose wines, white rum, cinnamon, elderflower, deliciousness.

Smokey Mango Margarita

$14.00

cinnamon infused mezcal, apricot puree, lime juice, organic agave.

Pitcher Mango Mezcal Magarita

$50.00

Aguardiente Punch

$15.00

Mexican rum, pineapple rum, aperol, mix fruit juices.

Strawberry Margarita

$14.00

Lunazul blanco tequila, luxardo triple sec, local strawberries puree, organic agave, fresh squeezed organic lime juice.

Pitcher Strawberry Margarita

$50.00Out of stock

Lunazul blanco tequila, luxardo triple sec, local strawberries puree, organic agave, fresh squeezed organic lime juice.

Sangria

$12.00

Rose wine, elderflower, citrus, spices

Watermelon Margarita

$12.00

Lunazul blanco tequila, lime juice, local watermelon, agave

Watermelon Marg Pitcher

$46.00

Lunazul blanco tequila, lime juice, local watermelon, agave.

Peach Guava Paloma

$12.00

Tequila, Grapefruit, lime juice, peach and guava.

N/A Beverages To Go

Jarritos - Lime Soda

$4.00Out of stock
Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$4.00

Lemonade - Organic

$4.00

Limeade - Organic

$4.00
Sidral Sparkling Apple Juice

$4.00

Jarritos - Strawberry

$4.00Out of stock

Hibiscus Agua Fresca

$6.00

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$4.00
Small Sparkling Saratago

$4.00

Saratoga Spring Water Company In 1872, the Saratoga Spring Water story began in the popular spa town of Saratoga Springs, NY. Already established as one of the finest sources of spring water in the world, Saratoga Spring Water rapidly gained the distinction of being America’s finest spring water. Today, Saratoga Spring Water remains dedicated to crafting every bottle with the same passion for quality that began almost 150 years ago.

Large STILL Saratago

$8.00

Saratoga Spring Water Company In 1872, the Saratoga Spring Water story began in the popular spa town of Saratoga Springs, NY. Already established as one of the finest sources of spring water in the world, Saratoga Spring Water rapidly gained the distinction of being America’s finest spring water. Today, Saratoga Spring Water remains dedicated to crafting every bottle with the same passion for quality that began almost 150 years ago.

Large Sparkling Saratago

$8.00

Saratoga Spring Water Company In 1872, the Saratoga Spring Water story began in the popular spa town of Saratoga Springs, NY. Already established as one of the finest sources of spring water in the world, Saratoga Spring Water rapidly gained the distinction of being America’s finest spring water. Today, Saratoga Spring Water remains dedicated to crafting every bottle with the same passion for quality that began almost 150 years ago.

Wine To-Go

Olivares Rosé Bottle

$40.00

LaPosta Pizzella Malbec

$44.00

Santa Julia Torrontes

$40.00

Amalaya Sparkling Wine

$44.00

Kids Food

Kids Tacos - Plain Chicken

$8.00

Kids Tacos - Tinga (chicken)

$8.00

Kid's Rice & Beans Taco

$7.00

Kid's Quesadilla- Plain Chicken

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla - Chicken Tinga

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla - Vegetable

$8.00

Kid's Cheese Nacho

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla - Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Steak Taco

$8.00

Kid's Steak Quesadilla

$8.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Organic Mexican restaurant and margarita bar by Chef Charlie Foster and Kristin Canty .

1200 Main street, Concord, MA 01742

Map
