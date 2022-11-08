Mexican & Tex-Mex
Adelita
1,592 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Organic Mexican restaurant and margarita bar by Chef Charlie Foster and Kristin Canty .
Location
1200 Main street, Concord, MA 01742
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Concord
Walden Italian Kitchen - - West Concord
4.0 • 220
92 Commonwealth Ave Concord, MA 01742
View restaurant