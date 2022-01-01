Bar 25 imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Bar 25

review star

No reviews yet

25 Main Street

Ayer, MA 01432

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Fritters
Homemade Creamy Tomato Soup
Earl of Grilled Cheese

Specials

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

1 Slice of Chocolate Fudge Cake

IV BAGS

Old Fashion Simple

Old Fashion Simple

$10.00

Raw Honey and Organic Blue Agave Simple Syrup Infused with Blood Orange Peels. Add 1/2 oz to Your Favorite Bourbon, Stir with Ice and Enjoy!

Mexican Style Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coca-Cola

$3.00

Spectacular Grapefruit Soda

$3.00
Scent of a Mule IV Bag

Scent of a Mule IV Bag

$12.00

Cinnamon infused Vodka, Maple syrup, Lime, Apple Cider, Ginger Beer All IV bags must be purchased with food

Peppi Senorita IV Bag

Peppi Senorita IV Bag

$12.00

Fresh muddled jalapeños, agave, fresh lime juice, choice of 1 liquor All IV bags must be purchased with food

Whiskey Smash IV Bag

$13.00

Bourbon, Lemon, Mint

Not Your Average Paloma IV Bag

Not Your Average Paloma IV Bag

$13.00

Habanero infused tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, sparkling grapefruit soda, organic agave

Steal Your Face IV Bag

Steal Your Face IV Bag

$13.00

Mezcal, tequila, ancho reyes, lime juice, organic agave

STARTERS

The Olive Tree

The Olive Tree

$9.00

Organic chickpeas, sesame puree, hand pressed lime juice, arbequina olive oil, fresh garlic and a touch of sea salt. Served with warm focaccia

Piquant

$10.00
Ignacios

Ignacios

$13.00

Oven roasted corn chips, signature 3 cheese blend, oven roasted tomatoes & sweet corn, red onion, house-made yogurt ranch drizzle

Boneless Fritters

Boneless Fritters

$15.00

One pound of boneless chicken fritters tossed in your choice of sauce, served with a side of house made yogurt ranch

Soup & Salad

Haifa Feta Salad

Haifa Feta Salad

$13.00

Little Leaf Farms mixed greens, sliced grape tomatoes, diced english cucumbers, crumbled feta, shaved carrots, house-made greek dressing

Hale Caesar Salad

Hale Caesar Salad

$13.00

Little Leaf Farms mixed greens, house-made croutons, caesar dressing, topped with parmesan

Homemade Creamy Tomato Soup

Homemade Creamy Tomato Soup

$4.00+

Fresh garlic, basil, peppercorn, sea salt, cream. Served with Sourdough

BROOKLYN SICILIAN PIZZA

PROVOLONE CHEESE

$12.00

PEPPERONI

$14.00

CHICKEN PROSCIUTTO RANCH

$15.00

Sandwiches

Texas Grilled Cheese

$19.00

All natural, thick cut sourdough bread & our signature 3 cheese blend, bbq braised short rib Served with homemade creamy tomato soup

Earl of Grilled Cheese

Earl of Grilled Cheese

$13.00

All natural, thick cut sourdough bread & our signature 3 cheese blend Served with homemade creamy tomato soup

Sour Cherry & Prosciutto Grilled Cheese

Sour Cherry & Prosciutto Grilled Cheese

$17.00

All natural, thick cut sourdough bread & our signature 3 cheese blend, with Crispy Prosciutto & Sour Cherries

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Our signature grilled cheese, oven roasted chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, 3 cheese blend, feta, yogurt ranch

Dessert

Dulce Cielo

Dulce Cielo

$8.00

Bisousweet chocolate chip brownie and three cinnamon doughnut muffins, topped with coffee infused Nutella

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

25 Main Street, Ayer, MA 01432

Directions

Gallery
Bar 25 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Groton Station House Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 696
20 Station Avenue Groton, MA 01450
View restaurantnext
True West Brewery - West Acton Villageworks
orange starNo Reviews
525 Massachusetts Avenue Acton, MA 01720
View restaurantnext
Bolton Bean
orange star4.7 • 789
626 Main Street Bolton, MA 01740
View restaurantnext
DA - 8023 - Fitchburg
orange starNo Reviews
516 John Fitch Hwy Fitchburg, MA 01420
View restaurantnext
Clinton's Bar & Grille
orange star4.6 • 2,127
27 High St Clinton, MA 01510
View restaurantnext
ZAPATA MEXICAN COCINA
orange star4.7 • 1,266
23 Lunenburg Street Fitchburg, MA 01420
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Ayer
Groton
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Westford
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Acton
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Leominster
review star
Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)
Chelmsford
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Maynard
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Fitchburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston