Mexican & Tex-Mex

Painted Burro Waltham

review star

No reviews yet

99 Third Ave

Waltham, MA 02451

Popular Items

Cilantro Grilled Chicken Taco
Birria Taco
Baja Fish Taco

To Go Margaritas

De la Casa Margarita Can (12oz)

De la Casa Margarita Can (12oz)

$15.00Out of stock

Two servings of De La Casa Margarita -canned, chilled, and ready to drink! Gran Agave Tequila, Combier, Lime. Gently shake before opening.

To Go Beverages

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$5.00

12 fl oz Glass Bottle, Imported Mexican Coca Cola made with cane sugar

Appetizers

Burro Salad

$16.00

grilled chicken, romaine, cherry tomato, roasted corn, tres quesos, black beans, tortilla strips, tomatillo vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$13.00

tuscan kale, arugula, apple + pear, carrot, corn nuts, cotija, pomegranate seeds, cheesy whole grain mustard dressing

Guacamole + Chips

$13.00

fresh avocados, cilantro, sea salt & white onion

Chips + Salsa

$3.00

Mi Tierra (Springfield, MA) organic heirloom corn tortilla chips and oven-roasted tomato salsa.

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

flour tortilla, tres quesos, pico de gallo, sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

flour tortilla, adobo braised carne, tres quesos, pico de gallo, sour cream, cilantro, adobo dipping sauce

Chipotle Queso Dip

$13.00

warm tres quesos + monterey pepper jack cheese, spicy pork chorizo, pico de gallo, cilantro, crispy corn tortilla chips

Cholo Corn Cob

$13.00

avocado mousse, chipotle mayo, cotija, cayenne

Beef Empanadas

$14.00

beef, tres quesos, rajas, peas, chipotle mayo

Nachos De La Casa

$15.00

tres quesos, pork charro beans, cabbage + jalapeño slaw, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, guacamole, baja + chipotle mayo

Papas Bravas

$12.00

crispy potatoes, guajillo aioli, tagarashi, lime zest

Quart of House Salsa

$15.00

32oz of housemade oven-roasted tomato salsa

Shrimp Al Ajilio

$15.00

garlic, mezcal, chipotle butter, tres quesos, stone ground corn grits

Side Of Salsa

$1.50

Tuna Ceviche

$18.00

watermelon, guacamole, mango, serrano, tortilla chips

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

apple slices, bacon, spicy agave vinaigrette, mexican crema

Beet Salad

$16.00

yellow + red beets, goat cheese, arugula, paprika croutons, herb + agave vinaigrette

Chipotle Meatballs

$15.00

beef + pork, ranchero salsa, cotija, cilantro

Tacos

Add Rice+Veggie Beans

$5.00

Make A Meal / Add Rice+Beans

$5.00

Baja Fish Taco

$8.50

savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro

Birria Taco

$9.00

adobo braised beef, tres quesos, cilantro, red onion, radish, habanero + tomatillo salsa

Buffalo Cauliflower Taco

$8.00

guacamole, celery slaw, cotija, spiced pepitas

Cilantro Grilled Chicken Taco

$8.00

crispy queso, guacamole, pico de gallo, valentina crema

Pork Carnitas Taco

$8.50

tomatillo salsa verde, apple salsa, mexican crema, cotija, flour tortilla

Short Rib Taco

$9.00

crunchy + soft tortillas, beef carnitas, tres quesos, rajas, mexican crema, cotija

Shrimp Taco

$8.00

guacamole, mango + habanero salsa, pickled red onion

Sirloin Steak Taco

$9.00

crunchy + soft tortillas, tres queso, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, cotija, crispy onion rings

Blackened Salmon

$8.00

creamy coleslaw, scallions, cotija

Sweet Potato Taco

$8.00

poblano rajas, tomatillo salsa, mexican crema, cotija

Duck Carnitas Tostada

$9.00

cucumber, serrano + pepper salad, cranberry marmelada, cotija

Tortas

Carnitas Cubano

$17.00

pork carnitas, ham, swiss cheese, jicama apple slaw, cilantro, pork charro beans, salsa ‘mil islas’

Chicken Milanesa

$16.00

crispy chicken, tres quesos, avocado, pork charro beans, tomato, roasted garlic, chipotle aioli

Burro Burger

$18.00

pepper jack cheese, bacon, guacamole, pico de gallo, ranch aioli, toasted brioche bun, served with papas bravas

Entrées

Chicken Chimichanga

$24.00

crispy fried flour burrito stuffed with chicken tinga, saffron rice, black beans + tres quesos, topped with melted cheese, ranchero sauce, guacamole, baja crema + chipotle mayo

Street Cart Chicken

$28.00

roasted half chicken, achiote , sautéed kale + fried plantains creamy poblano rice, tamarind butter

Roasted Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas

$24.00

smoked chile + roasted tomato salsa, tres quesos, cherry tomato salad, cotija, cilantro

Heirloom Squash Enchiladas

$24.00

squash purée, brussel sprouts, kale, carrots, spiced pumpkin mole

Pork Carnitas Enchiladas

$24.00

red wine + cola mole, tomatillo + cilantro bechamel, tres quesos, cotija, cilantro

Chicken Fajitas

$29.00

roasted garlic mojo, sauteed peppers + onions, cabbage, tomatillo jalapeño salsa, tres quesos, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, homemade flour torillas

Steak Fajitas

$29.00

roasted garlic mojo, sauteed peppers + onions, cabbage, tomatillo jalapeño salsa, tres quesos, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, homemade flour torillas

Veggie Fajitas

$29.00

roasted garlic mojo, sauteed peppers + onions, cabbage, tomatillo jalapeño salsa, tres quesos, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, homemade flour torillas

Grilled Atlantic Swordfish

$30.00

heirloom squash, brussels sprouts + bacon, poblano crema

Shrimp Fajitas

$29.00

roasted garlic mojo, sauteed peppers + onions, cabbage, tomatillo jalapeno salsa, tres quesos, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, homemade flour torillas. choice of steak, chicken, shrimp or veggie

Extra Fajita Set Up

$5.00

Chicken + Steak Fajitas

$36.00

roasted garlic mojo, sauteed peppers + onions, cabbage, tomatillo jalapeño salsa, tres quesos, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, homemade flour torillas

Chicken + Shrimp Fajitas

$36.00

roasted garlic mojo, sauteed peppers + onions, cabbage, tomatillo jalapeño salsa, tres quesos, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, homemade flour torillas

Steak + Shrimp Fajitas

$36.00

roasted garlic mojo, sauteed peppers + onions, cabbage, tomatillo jalapeño salsa, tres quesos, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, homemade flour torillas

Chile Relleno

$21.00

Chicken Tamal

$15.00

Sides

Side Cabbage Slaw

$4.00

Side Creamy Poblano Rice

$7.00

Side Guac

$3.00

Side Kale & Plantains

$8.00

Side Of Grits

$4.00

Side Pork Charro Beans

$4.00

Side Tortillas

$3.00

Side Vegetarian Beans

$3.00

Spanish Red Rice

$5.00

Side Grill Shrimp

$7.00

Side Grill Chicken

$6.00

Side Grilled Steak

$8.00

Side of Skirt Steak

$8.00

Side Of Sour Cream

$2.00

Desserts

Chocolate Ice Cream

$7.00

Churros

$11.00

mexican fried dough sticks, rolled in cinnamon sugar, served with chocolate dipping sauce

Coconut Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Hoodie Cup

$6.00

Pineapple Sorbet

$7.00

Tres Leches Cake

$11.00

milk-soaked vanilla sponge cake, dulce de leche whipped cream, dulce dark rum

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Passionfruit Sorbet

$7.00Out of stock

Pan de Muerto

$10.00Out of stock

Flan

$11.00

Pumpkin Tres Leches

$9.00

Kids Menu

all kids items are served with a side of; sour cream, beans, corn and slice watermelon

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kid's Bean Quesadilla

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Kid's Pork Carnitas Quesadilla

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Tacos

$8.00

Kid's Bean Tacos

$8.00

Kid's Pork Tacos

$8.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Steak Taco

$8.00

Watermelon Slice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Formerly Osteria Posto, we are now the second location of our sister restaurant, The Painted Burro! Bringing inspired tacos, margaritas and more to Waltham's City Point neighborhood.

Location

99 Third Ave, Waltham, MA 02451

Directions

Gallery
Painted Burro image
Painted Burro image
Painted Burro image

