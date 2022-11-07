- Home
Leo's Place Diner
786 Reviews
$$
655 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02451
Popular Items
Do You Need Silverware?
Do You Have Any Allergies?
Breakfast Specials
Basic Breakfast
2 Slices French Toast
Bagel
Croissant
English Muffin
Fried Egg Sandwich
Fruit Cup
Lox and Bagel
Toasted Bagel with smoked salmon, red onions, tomatoes, topped with capers & cream cheese on the side.
Muffin
Oatmeal w/ Milk
One Egg
Papa Joe's
Toasted bagel with sliced tomatoes on bed of green leaf lettuce, red onions, sliced cucumbers, kalmata olives, feta cheese.
Side Bacon
Side Ham
Side Home Fries
Side Raisin Toast
Side Sausage
Side Toast
Single French Toast
Single Pancake
Smoked Salmon
Three Eggs
Two Eggs
Two Pancakes
Viola De Amore
Avocado, wrapped with Prosciutto and served with Melon
YoFruitee
Greek Yogurt Topped With Berries & Bananas
Breakfast Plates
Three Buttermilk Pancakes
(Add 1.50 for each: Banana, Blueberry, Strawberries, or Chocolate Chip)
Big Dogs 333
3 pancakes, 3 eggs and choice of sausage or bacon
Berries & Berries French Toast
Loaded with Fresh Berries
Berries and Raisin French Toast
Loaded with Fresh Berries made with Raisin Challah Bread
Challah French Toast
3 pieces with syrup and butter
Doo-Wop French Toast
Dark Chocolate loosened with light cream, stuffed with bananas or strawberries
Romeo & Juliet French Toast
Dark Chocolate & Ricotta Cheese, Stuffed with Bananas
Duduk Pancakes
Dried apricots and almonds, sprinkled with crushed pistachios
Raisin French Toast
Made with Raisin Challah
Little Dog 222
2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs & Choice of Sausage or Bacon
Maestros Morning Symphony
Pancakes loaded with fresh berries and fruit
Mighty Dog
3 Pieces French Toast, 3 eggs and choice of sausage, bacon
Mini Dog
2 Pieces French Toast, 2 eggs and choice of sausage, bacon
Orchard French Toast
Loaded with Caramelized Pears or Apples
Red, White and Blue Pancakes
Stuffed with Ricotta Cheese, Blueberries & Strawberries
Woofa Goofa French Toast
with Ricotta Cheese, Blueberries & Strawberries
Breakfast Sandwiches
Baby Elvis
Peanut Butter with bananas & honey on toast
Gringo
Scrambled Egg with Ham, Peppers & Onions
Istanbul Blues
Egg over hard with smoked turkey & cheese
Jumping Jack
Peanut Butter & Jelly on Toast
Mr. Owens
Spinach, steak, egg & cheese on a bagel
Mrs. Owens
Spinach, steak,onions, egg & cheese on a bagel
Trio
Scrambled Egg with Shredded Philly Steak & Cheese
Omeletes
Americana Omelet
Shredded Philly Beefsteak with American Cheese
Azad's Rythem & Blues Omelet
Soujouk Cured Beef Sausage, Fresh Basil and Tomatoes
BB Blues Omelet
Crumbled Blue Cheese & Crispy Bacon
El Matador Omelet
Imported Chorizo, Ripe Tomatoes & Imported Manchigo Cheese
Engineer Your Omelet
Build Your Own Omelet
Ensemble Omelet
Avocado, Olive Oil, Feta Cheese, Basil & Tomato
Gypsey Roma Omelet
Bell Peppers, Portobello Mushrooms, Basil & Goat Cheese
Healthy Health Omelet
Omelet with Spinach, Tomato & Portobello Mushrooms
Kellyoke Omelet
Smoked Salmon, Red Onions, Ripe Tomatoes & Fresh Basil
Klazmer Omelet
Omelet with Dark Lean Pastrami and Swiss
L.E.O's Omelet
Smoked Salmon and Red onion
Mediterranean Omelet
Feta, Olive, Spinach & Tomato
Naregs Malibu Omelet
Omelet with Broccoli Crowns, Shiitake Mushrooms and Mild Cheddar
Olé Omelet
Shiitake Mushrooms, Hass Avocado and Red Onions
Phoenecian Festival
Basturma (Cured Pastrami), Tomato & Basil
Pig N Blanket Omelet
Bacon, Sausage & Ham
Shroomister Omelet
Shiitake, Portobello and Baby Mushrooms with Smoked Gouda
The Hippie Omelet
Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Ripe Tomatoes & Mini Peppers
The Perfect Tango
Omelet with Lean Corned Beef & Swiss Cheese
Tuscan Diva Omelet
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil & Tomato
Lunch Specials
Charlbroiled Sandwiches
Club Sandwiches
Black Forest Ham Club
On Three Decker Toast with Hellman’s Heavy Mayonnaise, Green Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomatoes, Crispy Bacon. Served with choice of France Fries, Onion Rings, Coleslaw or Potato Salad.
Corned Beef Club
On Three Decker Toast with Hellman’s Heavy Mayonnaise, Green Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomatoes, Crispy Bacon. Served with choice of France Fries, Onion Rings, Coleslaw or Potato Salad.
Roast Beef Club
On Three Decker Toast with Hellman’s Heavy Mayonnaise, Green Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomatoes, Crispy Bacon. Served with choice of France Fries, Onion Rings, Coleslaw or Potato Salad.
Tuna Club
On Three Decker Toast with Hellman’s Heavy Mayonnaise, Green Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomatoes, Crispy Bacon. Served with choice of France Fries, Onion Rings, Coleslaw or Potato Salad.
Turkey Club
On Three Decker Toast with Hellman’s Heavy Mayonnaise, Green Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomatoes, Crispy Bacon. Served with choice of France Fries, Onion Rings, Coleslaw or Potato Salad.
Quarter Pound Burger Club
On Three Decker Toast with Hellman’s Heavy Mayonnaise, Green Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomatoes, Crispy Bacon. Served with choice of France Fries, Onion Rings, Coleslaw or Potato Salad.
Chicken Breast Club
On Three Decker Toast with Hellman’s Heavy Mayonnaise, Green Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomatoes, Crispy Bacon. Served with choice of France Fries, Onion Rings, Coleslaw or Potato Salad.
Cold Sandwiches
Hot Plates
BLT Plate
Chickenburger Plate
Double Burger Plate
Grill Cheese w/ Ham
Grilled Cheese Plate
Hot Dog Plate
Served potato salad & garden salad
Hot Pastrami Plate
Salmonburger Plate
Shredded Steak Plate
Single Burger Plate
Tuna Melt Plate
Turkey Burger Plate
Hot Sandwich
Signature Sandwiches
Artos Rock and Roll
Broiled Marinated Chicken topped with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese
Bluesy Blue
Our Famous 8oz Burger topped with Bleu Cheese & Avocado
Click and Clack Noise Pollution
Our Famous 8oz Burger topped with BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Bleu Cheese & Avocado
Dr. Adams Duo
Our Famous 8oz Burger topped with a Fried Egg & Bacon
Dr. Eric's Reggae Reuben
Turkey on Rye with Russian Dressing, Swiss Cheese, Ham & Mayo
Festival Express
Our Famous 8oz Burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, peppers & onions
Flamenco
Our Famous 8oz Burger topped with Chorizo & Imported Gouda Cheese
Groovin Reuben
Corned Beef on Rye with Russian Dressing, Swiss Cheese & Sauerkraut
Jalapeno Burger
Our Famous 8oz Burger topped with cheddar cheese, sauteed mushrooms & jalapeno peppers
LP's Burger
Our Famous 8oz Burger topped with Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
Merengue Burger
Our Famous 8oz Burger topped with Sauteed Red Onions & Jalapeno, topped with Avocado
Messy Jazzy Patrami
Pastrami Served with Swiss on Rye
Noahs Duo Alps
Broiled Marinated Chicken topped with Sauteed Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese
Rocker
Broiled Marinated Chicken topped with Bacon & Honey Mustard
The Gypsey Caravan
Our Famous 8oz Burger topped with Portobello Mushrooms, Bell Pepper topped with Goat Cheese
The Mariachi
Our 8oz Black Angus Steak Beef burger topped with Ham and a Fried Egg
The Quintet
Broiled Chicken topped with Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce & Tomato
The Wild Mushrooms
Our Famous 8oz Burger topped with Portobello, Shiitake & Baby Mushrooms topped with Gouda Cheese
Unique Dominique
Broiled BBQ Chicken topped with Cheddar Cheese, Sauteed Onions & Peppers
Wolfs Den
Our Famous 8oz Burger topped with Lettuce & Tomato
Soup & Salad
Specialty Plates
Drinks
Bottled Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Gingerale
Hot Chocolate
Iced Coffee
Iced Tea
Large Apple Juice
Large Choc Milk
Large Coffee
Large Cranberry
Large Grapefruit
Large Iced Coffee
Large Iced Tea
Large Mango Juice
Large Milk
Large Orange Juice
Large Pineapple Juice
Large Pomegranate
Large Tea
Large Tomato Juice
Premium Soda
Root Beer
Sprite
Tea
V8
ROOT BEER PACKS
DESSERTS
Outrageous Chocolate Cake
Dusted in powdered sugar and served with a dollop of whipped cream.
Triple Layer Carrot Cake
With cream cheese, sliced walnuts and golden raisins. Topped with shredded carrots.
New York Style Cheesecake
Rich and Creamy New York Style Cheesecake
Baklava
Traditional Honey-Soaked Filo Pastry, Filled with Walnuts, Almonds & Pistachios.
Mediterranean Nut Roll
Filo dough rolled with sugar, walnuts, almonds, cinnamon, chocolate and rose water. Topped with crushed almonds and pistachios.
Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake
Chocolate Temptation
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate cream and hazelnut cream, finished with glazed chocolate.
Apple Pie
Mango Mousse
Eclair
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
An Unusual Place For Good Things To Eat!
655 Main Street, Waltham, MA 02451