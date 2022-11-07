Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Leo's Place Diner

786 Reviews

$$

655 Main Street

Waltham, MA 02451

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Egg Sandwich
Side Home Fries
Mighty Dog

Breakfast Specials

Little Princess Julia French Toast

Little Princess Julia French Toast

$10.95

French Toast made with Raisin & Brown Sugar Cinnamon bread, stuffed with Philadelphia cream cheese and strawberries.

Bon Jour French Toast

Bon Jour French Toast

$11.95

White chocolate stuffed with fresh blueberries and raspberries dusted with powder sugar and cinnamon

Basic Breakfast

2 Slices French Toast

$6.25

Bagel

$1.85

Croissant

$2.25

English Muffin

$1.95

Fried Egg Sandwich

$2.95

Fruit Cup

$6.95

Lox and Bagel

$8.95

Toasted Bagel with smoked salmon, red onions, tomatoes, topped with capers & cream cheese on the side.

Muffin

$2.25

Oatmeal w/ Milk

$4.95Out of stock

One Egg

$3.95

Papa Joe's

$6.95

Toasted bagel with sliced tomatoes on bed of green leaf lettuce, red onions, sliced cucumbers, kalmata olives, feta cheese.

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Ham

$3.50

Side Home Fries

$3.50

Side Raisin Toast

$2.00

Side Sausage

$3.50

Side Toast

$1.75

Single French Toast

$3.50

Single Pancake

$3.25

Smoked Salmon

$5.95

Three Eggs

$6.25

Two Eggs

$5.25

Two Pancakes

$5.50

Viola De Amore

$7.95

Avocado, wrapped with Prosciutto and served with Melon

YoFruitee

$5.95

Greek Yogurt Topped With Berries & Bananas

Breakfast Plates

Three Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.95

(Add 1.50 for each: Banana, Blueberry, Strawberries, or Chocolate Chip)

Big Dogs 333

$10.95

3 pancakes, 3 eggs and choice of sausage or bacon

Berries & Berries French Toast

$10.95

Loaded with Fresh Berries

Berries and Raisin French Toast

$12.95

Loaded with Fresh Berries made with Raisin Challah Bread

Challah French Toast

$7.95

3 pieces with syrup and butter

Doo-Wop French Toast

$10.95

Dark Chocolate loosened with light cream, stuffed with bananas or strawberries

Romeo & Juliet French Toast

$11.95

Dark Chocolate & Ricotta Cheese, Stuffed with Bananas

Duduk Pancakes

Duduk Pancakes

$9.95

Dried apricots and almonds, sprinkled with crushed pistachios

Raisin French Toast

$9.95

Made with Raisin Challah

Little Dog 222

$9.75

2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs & Choice of Sausage or Bacon

Maestros Morning Symphony

$11.95

Pancakes loaded with fresh berries and fruit

Mighty Dog

$12.95

3 Pieces French Toast, 3 eggs and choice of sausage, bacon

Mini Dog

$11.50

2 Pieces French Toast, 2 eggs and choice of sausage, bacon

Orchard French Toast

$10.95

Loaded with Caramelized Pears or Apples

Red, White and Blue Pancakes

$10.95

Stuffed with Ricotta Cheese, Blueberries & Strawberries

Woofa Goofa French Toast

$10.95

with Ricotta Cheese, Blueberries & Strawberries

Breakfast Sandwiches

Baby Elvis

$4.50

Peanut Butter with bananas & honey on toast

Gringo

$5.95

Scrambled Egg with Ham, Peppers & Onions

Istanbul Blues

$5.75

Egg over hard with smoked turkey & cheese

Jumping Jack

$2.95

Peanut Butter & Jelly on Toast

Mr. Owens

$6.95

Spinach, steak, egg & cheese on a bagel

Mrs. Owens

$7.75

Spinach, steak,onions, egg & cheese on a bagel

Trio

$5.95

Scrambled Egg with Shredded Philly Steak & Cheese

Omeletes

(All Omelets Served with Home Fries and Your Choice of Toast)

Americana Omelet

$10.95

Shredded Philly Beefsteak with American Cheese

Azad's Rythem & Blues Omelet

$11.95

Soujouk Cured Beef Sausage, Fresh Basil and Tomatoes

BB Blues Omelet

$9.95

Crumbled Blue Cheese & Crispy Bacon

El Matador Omelet

$11.75

Imported Chorizo, Ripe Tomatoes & Imported Manchigo Cheese

Engineer Your Omelet

$6.25

Build Your Own Omelet

Ensemble Omelet

$11.95

Avocado, Olive Oil, Feta Cheese, Basil & Tomato

Gypsey Roma Omelet

$10.95

Bell Peppers, Portobello Mushrooms, Basil & Goat Cheese

Healthy Health Omelet

$9.95

Omelet with Spinach, Tomato & Portobello Mushrooms

Kellyoke Omelet

$11.95

Smoked Salmon, Red Onions, Ripe Tomatoes & Fresh Basil

Klazmer Omelet

$9.95

Omelet with Dark Lean Pastrami and Swiss

L.E.O's Omelet

$9.95

Smoked Salmon and Red onion

Mediterranean Omelet

$11.50

Feta, Olive, Spinach & Tomato

Naregs Malibu Omelet

$9.95

Omelet with Broccoli Crowns, Shiitake Mushrooms and Mild Cheddar

Olé Omelet

$10.95

Shiitake Mushrooms, Hass Avocado and Red Onions

Phoenecian Festival

$11.95

Basturma (Cured Pastrami), Tomato & Basil

Pig N Blanket Omelet

$11.95

Bacon, Sausage & Ham

Shroomister Omelet

$10.95

Shiitake, Portobello and Baby Mushrooms with Smoked Gouda

The Hippie Omelet

$11.95

Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Ripe Tomatoes & Mini Peppers

The Perfect Tango

$9.95

Omelet with Lean Corned Beef & Swiss Cheese

Tuscan Diva Omelet

$11.75

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil & Tomato

Lunch Specials

Chickie's Chicken

Chickie's Chicken

$13.95

Marinated Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado. Served with French Fries and Onion Rings

Charlbroiled Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Burger

$3.75

Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Double Burger

$6.95

Hot Dog

$2.95

Salmon Burger

$4.50

Turkey Burger

$3.95

Club Sandwiches

On Three Decker Toast with Hellman’s Heavy Mayonnaise, Green Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomatoes, Crispy Bacon. Served with choice of France Fries, Onion Rings, Coleslaw or Potato Salad.

Black Forest Ham Club

$9.25

On Three Decker Toast with Hellman’s Heavy Mayonnaise, Green Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomatoes, Crispy Bacon. Served with choice of France Fries, Onion Rings, Coleslaw or Potato Salad.

Corned Beef Club

$9.25

On Three Decker Toast with Hellman’s Heavy Mayonnaise, Green Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomatoes, Crispy Bacon. Served with choice of France Fries, Onion Rings, Coleslaw or Potato Salad.

Roast Beef Club

$9.25

On Three Decker Toast with Hellman’s Heavy Mayonnaise, Green Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomatoes, Crispy Bacon. Served with choice of France Fries, Onion Rings, Coleslaw or Potato Salad.

Tuna Club

$9.25

On Three Decker Toast with Hellman’s Heavy Mayonnaise, Green Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomatoes, Crispy Bacon. Served with choice of France Fries, Onion Rings, Coleslaw or Potato Salad.

Turkey Club

$9.25

On Three Decker Toast with Hellman’s Heavy Mayonnaise, Green Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomatoes, Crispy Bacon. Served with choice of France Fries, Onion Rings, Coleslaw or Potato Salad.

Quarter Pound Burger Club

$9.25

On Three Decker Toast with Hellman’s Heavy Mayonnaise, Green Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomatoes, Crispy Bacon. Served with choice of France Fries, Onion Rings, Coleslaw or Potato Salad.

Chicken Breast Club

$10.95

On Three Decker Toast with Hellman’s Heavy Mayonnaise, Green Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomatoes, Crispy Bacon. Served with choice of France Fries, Onion Rings, Coleslaw or Potato Salad.

Cold Sandwiches

All Served With Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise

ABELT

$7.50

Avocado, Bacon, Egg, Lettuce Tomato

BCBLT

$7.25

Crumbled Blue Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

BELT

$6.50

BLT

$5.50

Corned Beef Sandwich

$5.95

Ham Sandwich

$5.50

Roast Beef Sandwich

$5.95

Sliced Turkey Sandwi

$5.95

Tuna Sandwich

$5.95

Hot Plates

Plates are served with fries & salad unless otherwise noted

BLT Plate

$8.95

Chickenburger Plate

$7.95

Double Burger Plate

$9.95

Grill Cheese w/ Ham

$8.95

Grilled Cheese Plate

$7.95

Hot Dog Plate

$7.95

Served potato salad & garden salad

Hot Pastrami Plate

$9.95

Salmonburger Plate

$8.50

Shredded Steak Plate

$9.95

Single Burger Plate

$7.95

Tuna Melt Plate

$9.95

Turkey Burger Plate

$7.95

Hot Sandwich

Grill Cheese / Ham

$5.95

Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon

$5.95

Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato

$3.95

Grilled Cheese Sand

$3.50

Hot Pastrami Sandwi

$6.95

Philly Steak Sand

$7.75

Tuna Melt w/ Tomato

$7.25

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$6.95

Signature Sandwiches

All Signature Sandwiches are served with french fries, onion rings or cole slaw (We use 8oz Black Angus Steak Beef Burgers for our Signature Burgers)

Artos Rock and Roll

$9.25

Broiled Marinated Chicken topped with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese

Bluesy Blue

$10.95

Our Famous 8oz Burger topped with Bleu Cheese & Avocado

Click and Clack Noise Pollution

$11.95

Our Famous 8oz Burger topped with BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Bleu Cheese & Avocado

Dr. Adams Duo

$10.95

Our Famous 8oz Burger topped with a Fried Egg & Bacon

Dr. Eric's Reggae Reuben

$11.50

Turkey on Rye with Russian Dressing, Swiss Cheese, Ham & Mayo

Festival Express

$10.95

Our Famous 8oz Burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, peppers & onions

Flamenco

$9.95

Our Famous 8oz Burger topped with Chorizo & Imported Gouda Cheese

Groovin Reuben

$11.50

Corned Beef on Rye with Russian Dressing, Swiss Cheese & Sauerkraut

Jalapeno Burger

$9.95

Our Famous 8oz Burger topped with cheddar cheese, sauteed mushrooms & jalapeno peppers

LP's Burger

$11.95

Our Famous 8oz Burger topped with Bacon & Cheddar Cheese

Merengue Burger

$11.95

Our Famous 8oz Burger topped with Sauteed Red Onions & Jalapeno, topped with Avocado

Messy Jazzy Patrami

$10.95

Pastrami Served with Swiss on Rye

Noahs Duo Alps

$10.95

Broiled Marinated Chicken topped with Sauteed Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese

Rocker

$10.95

Broiled Marinated Chicken topped with Bacon & Honey Mustard

The Gypsey Caravan

$11.95

Our Famous 8oz Burger topped with Portobello Mushrooms, Bell Pepper topped with Goat Cheese

The Mariachi

$10.50

Our 8oz Black Angus Steak Beef burger topped with Ham and a Fried Egg

The Quintet

$12.25

Broiled Chicken topped with Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce & Tomato

The Wild Mushrooms

$11.95

Our Famous 8oz Burger topped with Portobello, Shiitake & Baby Mushrooms topped with Gouda Cheese

Unique Dominique

$10.50

Broiled BBQ Chicken topped with Cheddar Cheese, Sauteed Onions & Peppers

Wolfs Den

$9.25

Our Famous 8oz Burger topped with Lettuce & Tomato

Soup & Salad

655 House Salad

$7.95

Chefs Salad

$9.95

Ham, Turkey, America & Swiss

Eden Of The Sea

$9.95

Topped with Tuna

Greek Salad

$8.95

Domestic Feta & Imported Kalamata Olives

Soup and House Salad

$9.95

Specialty Plates

All Kabab Plates Served with Rice and Greek Salad

Broiled Chicken

$10.95

Broiled Salmon

$11.95

Chicken Kabab

$10.95

Diegos Salad

$10.95

Greek Salad topped with Broiled Chicken

Pork Chop

$9.95

Salmon Salad

$11.95

Greek Salad with Broiled Salmon

Sides

Side Cole Slaw

$3.25

Side of Fries

$2.95

Side of Onion Rings

$3.50

Side of Potato Salad

$3.25

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.25

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Gingerale

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Iced Coffee

$2.35

Iced Tea

$2.35

Large Apple Juice

$3.95

Large Choc Milk

$2.95

Large Coffee

$2.75

Large Cranberry

$3.95

Large Grapefruit

$3.95

Large Iced Coffee

$2.95

Large Iced Tea

$2.95

Large Mango Juice

$3.95

Large Milk

$2.95

Large Orange Juice

$3.95

Large Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Large Pomegranate

$2.95

Large Tea

$2.50

Large Tomato Juice

$3.95

Premium Soda

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.95

Sprite

$1.75

Tea

$2.00

V8

$2.95

ROOT BEER PACKS

4 Pack of Root Beer

$10.00

4 Pack of Unique Root Beers

DESSERTS

Outrageous Chocolate Cake

Outrageous Chocolate Cake

$3.95

Dusted in powdered sugar and served with a dollop of whipped cream.

Triple Layer Carrot Cake

$4.25

With cream cheese, sliced walnuts and golden raisins. Topped with shredded carrots.

New York Style Cheesecake

New York Style Cheesecake

$3.95

Rich and Creamy New York Style Cheesecake

Baklava

Baklava

$3.95

Traditional Honey-Soaked Filo Pastry, Filled with Walnuts, Almonds & Pistachios.

Mediterranean Nut Roll

Mediterranean Nut Roll

$3.95

Filo dough rolled with sugar, walnuts, almonds, cinnamon, chocolate and rose water. Topped with crushed almonds and pistachios.

Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake

$4.25

Chocolate Temptation

$4.95

Chocolate cake filled with chocolate cream and hazelnut cream, finished with glazed chocolate.

Apple Pie

$3.95

Mango Mousse

$4.25Out of stock

Eclair

$5.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

An Unusual Place For Good Things To Eat!

Website

Location

655 Main Street, Waltham, MA 02451

Directions

