Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Acitrón Cocina Mexicana

3,036 Reviews

$$

473 Massachusetts Ave

Arlington, MA 02474

Popular Items

Guacamole Acitrón
Enchiladas
Tacos de Pescado

Drinks

Acitron Margarita

Acitron Margarita

$9.00

Made with 100% agave tequila, mixed with a trio of orange liqueurs and freshly squeezed citrus juices. Shake this bottle well, pour it over a glass of ice and enjoy the delicious drink

Jalapeno Margarita

$10.00

Pomegranate Margarita

$11.00

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Acitron Margarita Pitcher

$35.00

Made with 100% agave tequila, mixed with a trio of orange liqueurs and freshly squeezed citrus juices. Shake this bottle well, pour it over a glass of ice and enjoy this delicious drink. Serves 5 people.

Red Sangria Glass

$7.00

Our popular red sangria can now be enjoyed at your home. Shake this bottle well, put some ice in your glass and pour this delicious drink in it. Salud.

Sangria Pitcher

$26.00

Appetizer

Pan de Elote

$12.00

Mexican corn bread made with poblano peppers and cheese. Topped with a creamy poblano pepper sauce

Aguacate Frito

$12.00

Ripened avocado dipped in a jalapeño beer batter and lightly fried. Served with cilantro-Jalapeño sour cream. (Not gluten free)

Ceviche de Camaron

$11.00

Coastal Mexican Style - Prepared with Shrimp, red pepper, cilantro, red mangoes, red onions and lime juice.

Taquitos

$10.00

Corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken and lightly fried. Served with salsa verde on the side.

Aguachile

$12.00

Butterflied shrimp, red onions, cucumbers, fresh garlic, cilantro, and serano peppers cooked in fresh lime juice

Quesadillas

$13.00

Flour tortillas grilled with your choice of filling and cheese. Served with salsa verde on the side. (Not gluten free)

Molotes

$11.00

Sweet plantains stuffed with ground beef picadillo and lightly fried. Served with mole coloradito, queso fresco and sour cream.

Guacamole Acitrón

$11.00

Made fresh to order for two. Just tell us how spicy you want it. Served with house-made yellow corn chips.

Soup/Salads

Sopa de Tortilla

$9.00

Tortilla soup

Ensalada Mixta

$10.00

Mixed green salad with a house dressing Add grilled Chicken $5 / grilled Shrimp $7 / grilled Steak $8

Ensalada Oaxaqueña

$12.00

Sliced plum tomatoes, grilled scallions and Oaxaca cheese, on a bed of mixed greens served with a tamarind dressing

Ensalada de Remolacha y Queso de Cabra

$13.00

Beets and goat cheese on a bed of mixed greens with a chile piquin dressing

Mexican Chopped Salad

$14.00

Grilled corn, avocado, red pepper, carrots, cucumber, red onions, black beans and corn tortilla strips on a bed of mixed greens with a house dressing

Entree

Chile Relleno

Fire-roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of filling. All Chile Relleno topped with salsa roja and cotija cheese. VEGETABLE - Zucchini, peppers, onions, tomatoes, corn kernels and cheese. TINGA DE POLLO - Stewed Mexican chicken. CARNE MOLIDA - Seasoned ground beef.

Crepas De Rajas Poblanas

$19.00

Homemade crepes stuffed with grilled poblano strips, corn kernels, yellow squash, zucchini and sour cream. Topped with a delicious creamy spinach sauce (Does not come with sides) (Not gluten free)

Tacos Surtidos

$19.00

Three soft corn tortillas - With your choice of Chile Verde, Al Pastor, Cochinita Pibil, Carne Adobada, Tinga, Mole Poblano and Chorizo con Papa.

Tacos de Pescado

$20.00

Three soft corn tortillas with seasoned fish pan sauteed, garnished with red cabbage, avocado, cilantro and chipotle aioli

Tacos de Camaron

$20.00

Three soft corn tortillas with shrimp pan sauteed, garnished with red cabbage, avocado, cilantro and chipotle aioli

Pollo con Salsa Tomatillo

$20.00

Chicken tenderloins seasoned and served with a fresh Tomatillo salsa. (Not gluten free)

Mole Poblano

$22.00

Shredded chicken cooked with a legendary blend of spices, chilies, nuts and Mexican chocolate made into a rich and flavorful mole sauce, in the traditional Puebla style. (Not gluten free)

Chiles en Nogada

$21.00

Fire roasted poblano peppers stuffed with seasoned ground beef and topped with a sweet white creamy sauce made of nuts, spices and cream cheese

Cochinita Pibil

$21.00

Axiote seed, spices and fresh orange marinated pulled pork garnished with pickled onions and scallions

Chile Verde a la Baabs

$21.00

Chunks of Tender pork loin slow cooked in a green chile sauce made of fresh blackened tomatillo, jalapeño and garlic

Carne Estofada

$22.00

Chunks of Tender Beef slow cooked in a adobo sauce made of toasted dry peppers

Camarones

$24.00

Shrimp marinated and sauteed with fresh garlic and light Mexican spices then topped with your favorite sauce.

Salmon al Pastor

$25.00

Pan sauteed salmon filet cooked with a sauce made of dry chilies, achiote paste and grilled pineapple

Enmoladas

$23.00

Three soft corn tortillas stuffed with shredded mole chicken. Topped with melted cheese and a Puebla style mole sauce. (Not gluten free)

Enchiladas de Suiza

$21.00

Three soft corn tortillas stuffed with chicken or vegetable. Topped with melted cheese and a creamy Suiza sauce

Enchiladas

Three soft corn tortilla stuffed with the following choices. Topped with melted cheese and your choice of salsa Roja or salsa Verde.

Fajitas

All fajita choices are sauteed with red peppers, green peppers and onions. Served with soft corn tortillas , pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole side

Side Orders

Rice

$3.00

Pinto Beans

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Elote Side

$5.00

Guacamole Side

$4.00

Ensalada Mixta Side

$5.00

Chips n Salsa

$5.00

First one is on the house

Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Flour Tortillas

$3.00

Pico de gallo

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Salsa Habanero

$1.00

Dessert

Flan de Dia

$8.00

Mexican vanilla flan

Tres Leches

$9.00

Sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk, condensed milk, evaporated milk and media crema (Mexican table cream)

Mousse de Chocolate

$8.00

Chocolate mousse cake

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Acitrón Cocina Mexicana, located in lively Arlington center, combines the simplicity of authentic family recipes with fresh, high-quality ingredients to bring diners unparalleled, delectable Mexican cuisine. With a focus on fusing authentic Mexican flavors and classic sauces with local produce, meats and seafood, we are committed to building each dish from scratch to create a delicious, healthy fare for our customers. The bar boasts mouthwatering drinks such as margaritas, mojitos and classic tequila cocktails infused with fresh fruit. Our deserts include flan, tres leches and warm chocolate tamales with a scoop of Mexican vanilla ice cream. Join us and try some of this delicious Mexican food and drink we have created for you.

Website

Location

473 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA 02474

Directions

