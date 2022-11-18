American
Bars & Lounges
80 Thoreau
4,044 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are unable to offer takeout at this time, we hope to resume soon.
Location
80 Thoreau Street, Concord, MA 01742
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Minuteman Diner - 363 Great Road - Bedford, MA 01730 - 781-538-5728 - #mmdbedford
4.2 • 292
363 Great rd Bedford, MA 01730
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Concord
Walden Italian Kitchen - - West Concord
4.0 • 220
92 Commonwealth Ave Concord, MA 01742
View restaurant