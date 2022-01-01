- Home
- /
- Framingham
- /
- J&M Diner, Inc
J&M Diner, Inc
No reviews yet
50 Worcester Rd. Rte. 9 East
Framingham, MA 01702
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Daily Drink Specials!
Apple Pie COFFEE Float
Nitro cold brew coffee over 2 scoops of apple pie ice cream, caramel sauce & topped with whipped cream, granola & cinnamon sugar.
Cannoli COFFEE Float
Nitro cold brew coffee over 2 scoops of cannoli ice cream with icing & chocolate sauce. Topped with mini chocolate chips, mini cannoli chip & powdered sugar
Apple Pie Caramel MILK Float
Caramel milk over 2 scoops of apple pie ice cream, caramel sauce & topped with whipped cream, granola & cinnamon sugar.
Cannoli Choc MILK Float
Chocolate milk over 2 scoops of cannoli ice cream with icing & chocolate sauce. Topped with mini chocolate chips, mini cannoli chip & powdered sugar
Pumpkin Spice Hot Coffee (Togo)
Pumpkin pie flavored hot coffee with caramel and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.
Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew (Togo)
Pumpkin pie flavored cold brew iced coffee with caramel & topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.
Ice Cream Floats
Custom Nitro COFFEE Float
Two scoops of your choice of ice cream with Nitro Cold Brew Iced Coffee mixed in. Your choice of topping and sauce.
Nutella Nitro COFFEE Float
Your choice of ice cream with Nutella (chocolate hazelnut), nitro cold brew iced coffee and topped with whipped cream, graham cracker and a chocolate hazelnut wafer.
Birthday Nitro COFFEE Float
Your choice of ice cream mixed with homemade purple icing, nitro cold brew iced coffee, topped with whipped cream, sprinkles & a cherry.
Fresh Orange Juice Creamsicle Float
Natalie's fresh squeezed orange juice over two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream. Topped with whipped cream & sprinkles
Vanilla Bean Cranberry Float
Cranberry juice over two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream. Topped with whipped cream, sprinkles & a cherry.
Custom Milk Ice Cream Float
Your choice of milk with two scoops of ice cream and a topping of choice. Comes with whipped cream.
Birthday MILK Float
Your choice of chocolate or strawberry milk mixed with ice cream, homemade icing, topped with whipped cream, sprinkles & a cherry.
Nutella Chocolate Milk Ice Cream Float
Your choice of ice cream with Nutella, chocolate milk and topped with whipped cream, graham cracker & chocolate hazelnut wafer.
Shirley Temple Float
Shirley temple soda over two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream. Topped with whipped cream & a cherry.
Boylan Root Beer Float
Boylan Root Beer with two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream & whipped cream.
Boylan Orange Soda Float
Stewart’s Orange ‘n Cream soda with two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream and whipped cream.
Boylan Cane Cola Float
Boylan Cane Cola with 2 scoops of vanilla bean ice cream and whipped cream.
Togo Hot
Coffee (Togo)
Locally roasted Hogan Brother's Coffee (Medium Roast)
Caramel Hot Coffee (Togo)
Comes with whipped cream
Mocha Hot Coffee (Togo)
Half Hot Chocolate/ Half Coffee. Comes with whipped cream & chocolate sauce.
Caramel Mocha Hot Coffee (Togo)
Half hot chocolate/ half coffee with caramel mixed in. Topped with whipped cream.
Strawberry Hot Coffee (Togo)
Comes with whipped cream
Hot Chocolate (Togo)
Comes with whipped cream and chocolate sauce
Hot Chocolate Deluxe (Togo)
Comes with mini marshmallows, whipped cream, chocolate sauce & a surprise on top.
Hot Tea (Togo)
Bigelow Steep Organic Tea
Togo Cold
Cold Brew Iced Coffee (Togo)
Our Cold Brew Iced Coffee is brewed for over 20 hours without heat resulting in a smoother, richer and less acidic coffee served over ice.
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee (Togo)
Our Nitro Cold Brew iced coffee is infused with nitrogen to give it a rich, creamy taste. Served black with no ice.
Natalie's FRESH Squeezed Orange Juice (Togo) *contains pulp*
Apple Juice (Togo)
Cranberry Juice (Togo)
Bottled Iced Tea
Milk (Togo)
Chocolate Milk (Togo)
Strawberry Milk (Togo)
Boylan Soda
Shirley Temple (Togo)
Fiji Bottled Water
TAKEOUT INFO
✨TAKEOUT ORDERS✨
10% Gratuity will be added to all Togo orders $100 or more
✨PICKUP TIMES ✨
PLEASE CHECK THE CURRENT PICK UP TIME AT THE TOP OF THIS PAGE BEFORE PLACING YOUR ORDER. We may experince a high volume of take-out orders on weekends and holidays. Pick up times during peak hours can be upwards of 1 - 1.5 hours. Thank you for understanding :)
✨UTENSILS✨
Please select quantity.
✨CONDIMENTS✨
Please check our A La Carte section for additional sauces and add-ons including fresh avocado and our sweet 'n' sassy sauce :)
Daily Specials!
Omelets
Whiskey Maple BBQ Pulled Pork Omelet
Pulled pork in our Whiskey, Maple & BBQ reduction sauce, with smoked bacon, & cheddar cheese.
Dave's Sweet Potato Hash Omelet
**Hash is cooked well done** Prime black angus beef, smoked bacon, onions, craisins, seasoned sweet potatoes, & American cheese.
Dave's Corned Beef Hash Omelet
**Hash is cooked well done** Corned beef, smoked bacon, onions, potatoes, & American cheese.
Rueben Omelet
Dave's corned beef hash, sauerkraut, our homemade 1000 island dressing & Swiss cheese.
Sauteed Steak Omelet
Sauteed shaved steak & American cheese. Ask to load it up with mushrooms, onions & peppers!!
Pesto Omelet
Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, spinach, tomatoes, fresh pesto, & cheddar cheese
Western Omelet
Ham OR pork sausage, with peppers, onions, & your choice of cheese.
Pepperjack Omelet
Grilled chicken, bacon, sausage, spinach, tomatoes, scallions, & pepper jack cheese.
Say Cheeeeese!
Your choice of American, Cheddar, Imported Swiss, Pepper Jack Cheese or any combination!
Custom Omelet (Meat/Veggies)
Choose any five ingredients, not including cheese.
Custom Omelet (All Veggies)
Choose any five ingredients, not including cheese.
Benedicts
Classic Benny
Two soft poached eggs, thick cut Canadian bacon on an "Artisan" English Muffin with Dave's homemade Hollandaise sauce, served with home fries.
Baby Benny
Half size served with home fries.
Dave's Homemade Hash Benny
Two soft poached eggs, Dave's homemade hash (Sweet Potato or Corned Beef) on a toasted "Artisan" English Muffin with Dave's homemade Hollandaise sauce, scallions, and served with home fries. **Homemade hash is cooked well done** Sweet Potato Hash: Prime Black Angus Beef, smoked bacon, onions, craisins, & sweet potatoes Corned Beef Hash: Corned Beef, smoked bacon, onions & potatoes
Maple BBQ Pork Benny
"Artisan" English muffin cut in half and topped with maple BBQ pulled pork, 2 soft poached eggs & homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.
Egg dishes
Caveman
2 Eggs, 2 smoked bacon, 1 sausage, Canadian bacon, Dave's homemade sweet potato hash (contains beef and pork), & a cup of seasonal fresh fruit. *Sweet Potato Hash: Prime Black Angus Beef, smoked bacon, onions, craisins, & sweet potatoes* (Contains a small amount of gluten) **cooked well done**
A Libby Bit of Everything
2 eggs, 2 smoked bacon, 2 sausages, homemade hash (choice of Dave's sweet potato hash or Dave's corned beef hash), home fries & toast. **Homemade hashes are cooked well done** Sweet Potato Hash: Prime Black Angus Beef, smoked bacon, onions, craisins, & sweet potatoes Corned Beef Hash: Corned Beef, smoked bacon, onions & potatoes
Basic Eggs
2 eggs, home fries & toast. *Option to add your choice of meat*
Hash & Eggs
2 eggs, homemade hash & toast. **Homemade hashes are cooked well done** Sweet Potato Hash: Prime Black Angus Beef, smoked bacon, onions, craisins, & sweet potatoes Corned Beef Hash: Corned Beef, smoked bacon, onions & potatoes
Sweet Stuff!
Sweet/Savory Pancake Combo
2 eggs, 2 smoked bacon, 2 sausages & one buttermilk pancake.
Sweet/Savory French Toast Combo
2 eggs, 2 smoked bacon, 2 sausages & one thick cut slice of Challah french toast.
Sweet/Savory Waffle Combo
2 eggs, 2 smoked bacon, 2 sausage & one belgian waffle.
Malted Belgian Waffle
Served Plain
Two Belgian Waffles
1 Pancake
1 large buttermilk pancake.
Two Pancakes
2 large buttermilk pancakes.
1 Thick Cut Challah French Toast
1 thick sliced French Toast (plain or cinn. sugar).
2 Thick Cut Challah French Toast
2 thick sliced French Toast (plain or cinn. sugar).
Wicked Monte Cristo
Our "Wicked Sinful" French Toast with grilled turkey, ham & Imported Swiss in between. Served with home fries & a side of raspberry preserves.
Wicked Sinful
Fresh baked cinnamon danish, cut in half, batter dipped french toast style. Grilled in butter, cinnamon sugar, & drizzled with our homemade sweet icing.
Ooey Gooey
Thick cut cinnamon encrusted raisin bread french toast drizzled with our homemade sweet icing.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Ah La Carte
*Dipping Sauces & Extras*
100% Real Maple Syrup
Muffin of The Day
Cinnamon Danish
Seasonal Fresh Fruit
Side Banana
Side Homefries
Loaded Homefries
Our crispy and seasoned home fries loaded with smoked bacon, onions, scallions & cheddar cheese.
Side of Dave's Corned Beef Hash
**Homemade hash is cooked well done** Corned Beef Hash: Corned Beef, smoked bacon, onions & potatoes
Side of Dave's Sweet Potato Hash
**Homemade hash is cooked well done** Sweet Potato Hash: Prime Black Angus Beef, smoked bacon, onions, craisins, & sweet potatoes **Contains a small amount of gluten**
Toast/ Other Bread Options
Side Smoked Bacon
4 pieces of smoked bacon
Side Sausage Links
3 links of pork sausage
Side Pork Sausage Patties
2 pork sausage patties
Side Honey Ham
Side Chicken Sausage Patties
2 chicken sausage patties
Side Kielbasa
4 pieces of kielbasa
Side Canadian Bacon
2 pieces of Canadian bacon
Side Egg
Side Scrambled Egg White
Side Ice Cream
Side Veggies
Side Mixed Greens
Mixed with a homemade lemon white balsamic vinaigrette.
Hogan Brother's Coffee Bag
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
We are a family run & operated diner serving breakfast/brunch exclusively 364 days a year! Est. 1998
50 Worcester Rd. Rte. 9 East, Framingham, MA 01702