J&M Diner, Inc

50 Worcester Rd. Rte. 9 East

Framingham, MA 01702

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Basic Eggs
Custom Omelet (Meat/Veggies)

Daily Drink Specials!

Strawberry ice cream mixed with Sparkling Lemonade and topped with whipped cream.

Apple Pie COFFEE Float

$12.25

Nitro cold brew coffee over 2 scoops of apple pie ice cream, caramel sauce & topped with whipped cream, granola & cinnamon sugar.

Cannoli COFFEE Float

$12.25

Nitro cold brew coffee over 2 scoops of cannoli ice cream with icing & chocolate sauce. Topped with mini chocolate chips, mini cannoli chip & powdered sugar

Apple Pie Caramel MILK Float

$10.25

Caramel milk over 2 scoops of apple pie ice cream, caramel sauce & topped with whipped cream, granola & cinnamon sugar.

Cannoli Choc MILK Float

$10.25

Chocolate milk over 2 scoops of cannoli ice cream with icing & chocolate sauce. Topped with mini chocolate chips, mini cannoli chip & powdered sugar

Pumpkin Spice Hot Coffee (Togo)

$5.15

Pumpkin pie flavored hot coffee with caramel and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew (Togo)

$6.75

Pumpkin pie flavored cold brew iced coffee with caramel & topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.

Ice Cream Floats

Ice Cream Flavor of the Day: Purple Cow (Black Raspberry Ice Cream with white chocolate chips & blueberries)
Custom Nitro COFFEE Float

$11.25

Two scoops of your choice of ice cream with Nitro Cold Brew Iced Coffee mixed in. Your choice of topping and sauce.

Nutella Nitro COFFEE Float

$12.75

Your choice of ice cream with Nutella (chocolate hazelnut), nitro cold brew iced coffee and topped with whipped cream, graham cracker and a chocolate hazelnut wafer.

Birthday Nitro COFFEE Float

$11.25

Your choice of ice cream mixed with homemade purple icing, nitro cold brew iced coffee, topped with whipped cream, sprinkles & a cherry.

Fresh Orange Juice Creamsicle Float

$10.25

Natalie's fresh squeezed orange juice over two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream. Topped with whipped cream & sprinkles

Vanilla Bean Cranberry Float

$9.75

Cranberry juice over two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream. Topped with whipped cream, sprinkles & a cherry.

Custom Milk Ice Cream Float

$9.25

Your choice of milk with two scoops of ice cream and a topping of choice. Comes with whipped cream.

Birthday MILK Float

$9.25

Your choice of chocolate or strawberry milk mixed with ice cream, homemade icing, topped with whipped cream, sprinkles & a cherry.

Nutella Chocolate Milk Ice Cream Float

$10.75

Your choice of ice cream with Nutella, chocolate milk and topped with whipped cream, graham cracker & chocolate hazelnut wafer.

Shirley Temple Float

$9.50

Shirley temple soda over two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream. Topped with whipped cream & a cherry.

Boylan Root Beer Float

$9.00

Boylan Root Beer with two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream & whipped cream.

Boylan Orange Soda Float

$9.00

Stewart’s Orange ‘n Cream soda with two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream and whipped cream.

Boylan Cane Cola Float

$9.00

Boylan Cane Cola with 2 scoops of vanilla bean ice cream and whipped cream.

Togo Hot

Coffee (Togo)

$4.25

Locally roasted Hogan Brother's Coffee (Medium Roast)

Caramel Hot Coffee (Togo)

$5.25

Comes with whipped cream

Mocha Hot Coffee (Togo)

$5.25

Half Hot Chocolate/ Half Coffee. Comes with whipped cream & chocolate sauce.

Caramel Mocha Hot Coffee (Togo)

$5.50

Half hot chocolate/ half coffee with caramel mixed in. Topped with whipped cream.

Strawberry Hot Coffee (Togo)

$5.25

Comes with whipped cream

Hot Chocolate (Togo)

$4.85

Comes with whipped cream and chocolate sauce

Hot Chocolate Deluxe (Togo)

$5.35

Comes with mini marshmallows, whipped cream, chocolate sauce & a surprise on top.

Hot Tea (Togo)

$4.75

Bigelow Steep Organic Tea

Togo Cold

Cold Brew Iced Coffee (Togo)

$4.90

Our Cold Brew Iced Coffee is brewed for over 20 hours without heat resulting in a smoother, richer and less acidic coffee served over ice.

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee (Togo)

$5.90

Our Nitro Cold Brew iced coffee is infused with nitrogen to give it a rich, creamy taste. Served black with no ice.

Natalie's FRESH Squeezed Orange Juice (Togo) *contains pulp*

$4.60+

Apple Juice (Togo)

$3.45+

Cranberry Juice (Togo)

$3.45+
Bottled Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk (Togo)

$2.65+

Chocolate Milk (Togo)

$3.35+

Strawberry Milk (Togo)

$3.35+

Boylan Soda

$3.85

Shirley Temple (Togo)

$5.55
Fiji Bottled Water

$3.25

TAKEOUT INFO

✨TAKEOUT ORDERS✨

10% Gratuity will be added to all Togo orders $100 or more

✨PICKUP TIMES ✨

PLEASE CHECK THE CURRENT PICK UP TIME AT THE TOP OF THIS PAGE BEFORE PLACING YOUR ORDER. We may experince a high volume of take-out orders on weekends and holidays. Pick up times during peak hours can be upwards of 1 - 1.5 hours. Thank you for understanding :)

✨UTENSILS✨

Please select quantity.

✨CONDIMENTS✨

Please check our A La Carte section for additional sauces and add-ons including fresh avocado and our sweet 'n' sassy sauce :)

Daily Specials!

J&M Pup Cup (Curbside Pick Up Only)

$2.25

Our furry friends deserve some J&M too!!! 🐾 Doggy bowl with whipped cream & mini doggy bone treats. Chopped bacon can be added on top too!

Omelets

Whiskey Maple BBQ Pulled Pork Omelet

$16.75

Pulled pork in our Whiskey, Maple & BBQ reduction sauce, with smoked bacon, & cheddar cheese.

Dave's Sweet Potato Hash Omelet

$17.00

**Hash is cooked well done** Prime black angus beef, smoked bacon, onions, craisins, seasoned sweet potatoes, & American cheese.

Dave's Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$17.00

**Hash is cooked well done** Corned beef, smoked bacon, onions, potatoes, & American cheese.

Rueben Omelet

$17.75

Dave's corned beef hash, sauerkraut, our homemade 1000 island dressing & Swiss cheese.

Sauteed Steak Omelet

$16.75

Sauteed shaved steak & American cheese. Ask to load it up with mushrooms, onions & peppers!!

Pesto Omelet

$15.00

Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, spinach, tomatoes, fresh pesto, & cheddar cheese

Western Omelet

$15.00

Ham OR pork sausage, with peppers, onions, & your choice of cheese.

Pepperjack Omelet

$15.75

Grilled chicken, bacon, sausage, spinach, tomatoes, scallions, & pepper jack cheese.

Say Cheeeeese!

$9.50

Your choice of American, Cheddar, Imported Swiss, Pepper Jack Cheese or any combination!

Custom Omelet (Meat/Veggies)

$14.75

Choose any five ingredients, not including cheese.

Custom Omelet (All Veggies)

$13.50

Choose any five ingredients, not including cheese.

Benedicts

Classic Benny

$13.00

Two soft poached eggs, thick cut Canadian bacon on an "Artisan" English Muffin with Dave's homemade Hollandaise sauce, served with home fries.

Baby Benny

$7.25

Half size served with home fries.

Dave's Homemade Hash Benny

$17.00

Two soft poached eggs, Dave's homemade hash (Sweet Potato or Corned Beef) on a toasted "Artisan" English Muffin with Dave's homemade Hollandaise sauce, scallions, and served with home fries. **Homemade hash is cooked well done** Sweet Potato Hash: Prime Black Angus Beef, smoked bacon, onions, craisins, & sweet potatoes Corned Beef Hash: Corned Beef, smoked bacon, onions & potatoes

Maple BBQ Pork Benny

$17.00

"Artisan" English muffin cut in half and topped with maple BBQ pulled pork, 2 soft poached eggs & homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.

Egg dishes

Caveman

$16.00

2 Eggs, 2 smoked bacon, 1 sausage, Canadian bacon, Dave's homemade sweet potato hash (contains beef and pork), & a cup of seasonal fresh fruit. *Sweet Potato Hash: Prime Black Angus Beef, smoked bacon, onions, craisins, & sweet potatoes* (Contains a small amount of gluten) **cooked well done**

A Libby Bit of Everything

$16.00

2 eggs, 2 smoked bacon, 2 sausages, homemade hash (choice of Dave's sweet potato hash or Dave's corned beef hash), home fries & toast. **Homemade hashes are cooked well done** Sweet Potato Hash: Prime Black Angus Beef, smoked bacon, onions, craisins, & sweet potatoes Corned Beef Hash: Corned Beef, smoked bacon, onions & potatoes

Basic Eggs

$7.00

2 eggs, home fries & toast. *Option to add your choice of meat*

Hash & Eggs

$13.00

2 eggs, homemade hash & toast. **Homemade hashes are cooked well done** Sweet Potato Hash: Prime Black Angus Beef, smoked bacon, onions, craisins, & sweet potatoes Corned Beef Hash: Corned Beef, smoked bacon, onions & potatoes

Sweet Stuff!

Sweet/Savory Pancake Combo

$11.25

2 eggs, 2 smoked bacon, 2 sausages & one buttermilk pancake.

Sweet/Savory French Toast Combo

$11.25

2 eggs, 2 smoked bacon, 2 sausages & one thick cut slice of Challah french toast.

Sweet/Savory Waffle Combo

$11.25

2 eggs, 2 smoked bacon, 2 sausage & one belgian waffle.

Malted Belgian Waffle

$7.00

Served Plain

Two Belgian Waffles

$14.00
1 Pancake

$4.75

1 large buttermilk pancake.

Two Pancakes

$9.50

2 large buttermilk pancakes.

1 Thick Cut Challah French Toast

$5.00

1 thick sliced French Toast (plain or cinn. sugar).

2 Thick Cut Challah French Toast

$10.00

2 thick sliced French Toast (plain or cinn. sugar).

Wicked Monte Cristo

$16.00

Our "Wicked Sinful" French Toast with grilled turkey, ham & Imported Swiss in between. Served with home fries & a side of raspberry preserves.

Wicked Sinful

$9.50

Fresh baked cinnamon danish, cut in half, batter dipped french toast style. Grilled in butter, cinnamon sugar, & drizzled with our homemade sweet icing.

Ooey Gooey

$4.75+

Thick cut cinnamon encrusted raisin bread french toast drizzled with our homemade sweet icing.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

2 eggs w/ American cheese

Western Sandwich

$7.50

Scrambled sandwich w/ ham, onions, & peppers

Ah La Carte

*Dipping Sauces & Extras*

100% Real Maple Syrup

$2.75
Muffin of The Day

$3.00
Cinnamon Danish

$3.75
Seasonal Fresh Fruit

$4.00+

Side Banana

$1.50
Side Homefries

$5.00
Loaded Homefries

$10.50

Our crispy and seasoned home fries loaded with smoked bacon, onions, scallions & cheddar cheese.

Side of Dave's Corned Beef Hash

$10.50

**Homemade hash is cooked well done** Corned Beef Hash: Corned Beef, smoked bacon, onions & potatoes

Side of Dave's Sweet Potato Hash

$10.50

**Homemade hash is cooked well done** Sweet Potato Hash: Prime Black Angus Beef, smoked bacon, onions, craisins, & sweet potatoes **Contains a small amount of gluten**

Toast/ Other Bread Options

Side Smoked Bacon

$4.50

4 pieces of smoked bacon

Side Sausage Links

$4.50

3 links of pork sausage

Side Pork Sausage Patties

$4.50

2 pork sausage patties

Side Honey Ham

$4.50

Side Chicken Sausage Patties

$5.00

2 chicken sausage patties

Side Kielbasa

$5.00

4 pieces of kielbasa

Side Canadian Bacon

$5.00

2 pieces of Canadian bacon

Side Egg

Side Scrambled Egg White

$2.25+

Side Ice Cream

$2.50+

Side Veggies

Side Mixed Greens

$2.75

Mixed with a homemade lemon white balsamic vinaigrette.

Hogan Brother's Coffee Bag

Ground Coffee Bag

$12.00

1 lb Local Hogan Brother’s Coffee

Coffee Beans Bag

$12.00

1 lb local Hogan Brother’s Coffee

J&M Swag

J&M Sweatshirt

$50.00
Long Sleeve

$30.00

Phrase on the back says “Don’t be like pancakes and get all flipped out, be like syrup & go with the flow” **Unisex sizing**

Original J&M T-Shirt

$30.00

Only available in black. J&M logo is on the back

Quote T-Shirt

$25.00

Sizes are unisex

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a family run & operated diner serving breakfast/brunch exclusively 364 days a year! Est. 1998

Website

Location

50 Worcester Rd. Rte. 9 East, Framingham, MA 01702

Directions

