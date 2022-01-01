Cookies in Natick

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Natick restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

TOUS les JOURS Bakery + Café

1245 Worcester St, Natick

Avg 4.6 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Butter Cookie$6.95
Mini butter cookies in a cute tin! Contains: Milk, Wheat, Egg, and Soy.
More about TOUS les JOURS Bakery + Café
Dates and Olives image

FRENCH FRIES

Dates and Olives

28 main street, Natick

Avg 4.3 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Dates and Olives
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Giovanni's Home of Pizza

160 W Central St, Natick

Avg 4.3 (251 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Baked Cookies$3.99
2 Large - David's Decadent Triple Chocolate or Reese's® Peanut Butter Cup $3.99
More about Giovanni's Home of Pizza
Item pic

 

Buttercup

13 W Central St, Natick

Avg 4.6 (1802 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sugar Cookies$8.00
More about Buttercup

