The New England Soup Factory & Modern Rotisserie

244 Needham Street
Newton, MA 02464
Popular Items
Soups
Chicken Pot Pie
Tender chunks of chicken, potatoes, pearl onions, green peas and carrots served in between a flakey puff pastry Not Gluten Free Not Dairy Free Chicken Stock
Chili Con Carne
A favorite at the Soup Factory. Slow-cooked, rich and zesty blend of ground beef, red beans, onions and sweet bell peppers in a spicy tomato and cumin scented sauce. Gluten Free Dairy Free
Italian Beef Stew
Chunks of tender beef stewed with LOTS of red wine, pearl onions, button mushrooms, baby carrots, red bliss potatoes, and sweet peas to create a hearty and filling meal.
Lobster Newburg
A Soup Factory must-have! Creamy and delightful. Filled with lobster stock, lobster meat, tomatoes, jasmine rice, sherry, and spices. Gluten Free Contains Dairy Lobster Stock
New England Clam & Corn Chowder
A Soup Factory classic and a mixed marriage! Here are two wonderfully New England and Yankee style chowders elope into wedded bliss Gluten Free Contains Dairy Seafood Stock
Our Chicken Vegetable
Rich & Intense Chicken Broth loaded with carrot coins and tender cuts of chicken breast (gluten free/dairy free/nut free/soy free)
Spinach Twice Baked Potato
Made with vegetable stock, light cream, spinach, yukon gold potatoes, fresh herbs and spices - Gluten Free - Nut Free - Soy Free
Tomato Habanero & Cheddar Jack Cheese
Made with chicken stock, carrots, onions, celery, tomatoes, habanero puree, cheddar jack cheese (very spicy) - Gluten Free - Nut Free - Soy Free
Harvest Barley
This vegan soup is made with vegetable stock, carrots, onions, celery, barley, potatoes, mushrooms, corn, peas, butternut squash, spinach, sweet potatoes, parsnips, herbs & spices - Dairy Free - Nut Free - Soy Free
Chipotle Yellow Split Pea w. Butternut Squash
This vegan soup is made with vegetable stock, carrots, onions, celery, butternut squash, yellow split peas, garlic, balsamic vinegar, herbs & spices - Gluten Free - Dairy Free - Nut Free - Soy Free
Sandwiches & Rollups
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Classic chunky chicken salad sits on top of chewy rustic bread with baby greens, sliced tomatoes and topped with a couple sweet pickles. All Sandwiches are pre-made
Tuna Salad Sandwich
White albacore tuna mixed with red pepper relish, red onion and celery on top of chewy rustic bread with baby greens, sliced tomatoes and topped with a couple sweet pickles. All Sandwiches are pre-made
Little Italy Sandwich
Tender slices of Genoa salami and ham layered with baby greens, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, imported olives and shaved parmesan. Served on a chewy roll with a side of our roasted red pepper vinaigrette for drizzling. All Sandwiches are pre-made
Hamlet Sandwich
Thinly sliced Black Forrest Ham on chewy rustic bread with baby greens, cheddar cheese and spread with homemade honey apricot mustard. All Sandwiches are pre-made
Tomato Mozzarella Sandwich
On Freshly Baked Rustica Bread with Mesclun Greens and Fresh Basil Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomatoes and Buffalo Mozzarella. All Sandwiches are pre-made
Half Grilled Chicken & Avocado Rollup
lavash bread is spread with Boursoin Cheese. We then add baby greens, juicy tomato and marinated sliced grilled chicken breast and top it with avocado slices. All Sandwiches are pre-made
Full Grilled Chicken & Avocado Rollup
lavash bread is spread with Boursoin Cheese. We then add baby greens, juicy tomato and marinated sliced grilled chicken breast and top it with avocado slices. All Sandwiches are pre-made
Half Ultimate Vegetable Rollup
lavash bread is sprinkled with baby greens, julienne carrots, diced cucumbers, sliced mushrooms, scallions, diced red peppers, broccoli sprouts, crumbled French feta cheese and served with a side of our house lite lemon mustard vinaigrette. All Sandwiches are pre-made
Full Ultimate Vegetable Rollup
lavash bread is sprinkled with baby greens, julienne carrots, diced cucumbers, sliced mushrooms, scallions, diced red peppers, broccoli sprouts, crumbled French feta cheese and served with a side of our house lite lemon mustard vinaigrette. All Sandwiches are pre-made
Seasonables
Chicken Salad Plate
Rotisserie Chicken mixed with mayo, diced red onion, diced celery, mustard on top of a bed of mixed greens
Tuna Salad Supreme Plate
White albacore tuna mixed with mayo, red pepper relish, diced red onion, diced celery on top of a bed of mixed greens
Skinny Tuna Plate
White albacore tuna mixed with olive oil, lemon juice, diced red/yellow bell peppers, diced carrots and topped with green peas
Sesame Noodle Plate
Linguine tossed in a ginger, sesame and soy sauce with julienned red/yellow bell peppers and carrots
Basil Feta Pasta Salad Plate
Cavatappi pasta tossed in a basil olive oil, cherry tomato halves, and feta cheese
Marinated Raspberry Beet Salad Plate
Chopped beets that have been boiled, chilled and then tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette with red onion
Salads
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, Radicchio, shaved Parmesan, crunchy croutons and our award-winning house-blend Caesar dressing with a lemon garnish.
Garden Patch Salad
Fresh from the garden, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, sweet red onion, Holland red and yellow peppers and dressed with a house-blend dressing
Tuna Nicoise Salad
Albacore Tuna splashed with extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemon is surrounded by fresh greens, poached green beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard cooked eggs, sprouts, red onion and Kalamata olives with a wedge of fresh lemon.
Mediterranean Salad
Fresh spinach with red and yellow peppers, artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, French feta cheese . Best with our light lemon mustard vinaigrette.
Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
Fresh greens, walnuts, crumbled goat cheese surrounding fresh red beets. We recommend pairing it with our Honey Pommegranate Viniaigrette
Cornbread
Drinks & Extras
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Gingerale
Gingerale Zero
Sprite
Sparkling Water
Bottle of Water
Bag of Chips
Extra Matzo Ball
Extra French Roll
Extra Multigrain Roll
Extra Puff Pasty
Side of Noodles
Extra Side of Cheddar Cheese
Extra Tangy Carolina Mustard
Extra Smokey Ketchup
Extra Mango Habanero Sauce
2 oz Cranberry Jam
3.5 oz cranberry jam
Just the Chicken
Whole Apple Brined Rotisserie Chicken
We feature Murray Farms All Natural Free Range Chickens that we marinate in an apple cider vinegar brine for 24 hours - our chickens are gluten free, dairy
Half Rotisserie Chicken - No Sides
We feature Murray Farms All Natural Free Range Chickens that we marinate in an apple cider vinegar brine for 24 hours - the half chicken features white & dark meat - our chickens are gluten free, dairy
Breast of Rotisserie Chicken - No Sides
We feature Murray Farms All Natural Free Range Chickens that we marinate in an apple cider vinegar brine for 24 hours - the breast of chicken is all white meat our chickens are gluten free, dairy
Single Leg & Thigh - No Sides
We feature Murray Farms All Natural Free Range Chickens that we marinate in an apple cider vinegar brine for 24 hours -the single leg & thigh is one piece of dark meat - our chickens are gluten free, dairy
Double Leg & Thigh - No Sides
We feature Murray Farms All Natural Free Range Chickens that we marinate in an apple cider vinegar brine for 24 hours - the double leg & thigh is two pieces of dark meat our chickens are gluten free, dairy
Rotisserie Meal Plates
Half Chicken Meal Plate
The Half Chicken Plate includes white & dark meat + any two homemade side dishes
Breast of Chicken Meal Plate
The Breast of Chicken Plate includes only white meat + any two homemade side dishes
Single Leg & Thigh Plate
The Single Leg & Thigh Plate include only dark meat + any two homemade sides
Double Leg & Thigh Plate
The Double Leg & Thigh plate includes only dark meat + any two homemade side
Vegetarian Plate
The Vegetarian plate includes any three homemade sides (no chicken)
Homemade Sides
Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
Our yukon gold mashed potatoes are made with light cream, butter, garlic and seasonings - gluten free, nut free, soy free
Sugar Roasted Butternut Squash
Our sugar roasted butternut squash is made with pureed butternut squash, brown sugar, butter, nutmeg - gluten free, nut free, soy free
Cornbread Stuffing
Our cornbread stuffing, onions celery, chicken stock, sage and butter - nut free, soy free
Classic Creamy Spinach
Our classic creamed spinach is made with sauteed spinach, onions, bechamel sauce (butter, flour, cream), cheddar and parmesam cheese - nut free, soy free
Boston Baked Beans
Our Boston baked beans are made with red & white kidney beans, garlic, onions, molasses, brown sugar & bbq sauce - gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free (contains salt pork)
Cheeze-It Macaroni & Cheese
Our cheeze-it macaroni & cheese is made with cavatappi pasta and mixed with our homemade cheese sauce which feature: light cream, parmesan cheese & cheddar cheese and topped with Cheeze-It crackers - nut free, soy free
Kale & Brussel Sprouts
Our kale & brussel sprouts are roasted with garlic and olive oil and then we mix it with steamed kale, lemon juice and a touch of butter - gluten free, nut free, soy free
Tarragon Scented Carrot Coins
Our tarragon scented carrot coins are pprepared with butter, lemon and tarragon - gluten free, nut free, soy free
Yellow Rice
Our yellow rice is prepared with black beans, red/yellow bell peppers and saffron - gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free
Roasted Potatoes
Our roasted poatoes are either yukon gold or red bliss potatoes tossed in olive oil, garlic and our homemade rotisserie seasoning - gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free
Rich & Tasty Poultry Gravy
Our rich and tasty poultry gravy is made with chicken stock, butter and flour - nut free, soy free
Country Potato Salad
Our country potato salad is made with red bliss potatoes, chopped hard boiled eggs, bell peppers, red onion, pickles, mustard and mayo - gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free
Chopped Vegetable Salad
Our chopped vegetable salad is made with sliced carrots, chopped red/yellow bell peppers, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, garlic, basil olive oil, lemon juice - gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free
Classic Crunchy Coleslaw
Our classic crunchy colesalw is made with green & purple cabbage, julienned carrots, coleslaw dressing: mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, caraway seeds - gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free
Cranberry & Bleu Cheese Coleslaw
Our cranberry bleu cheese colesalw is made with green & purple cabbage, julienned carrots, crumbled bleu cheese, dried cranberries, coleslaw dressing: mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, carraway seeds - gluten free, nut free, soy free
Cucumber Fennel Salad
Our cucumber fennel salad is made with thinly sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, white wine vinegar & fennel seeds - gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free
Habanero Pasta Salad
Our habanero pasta salad is made with ditalini pasta, chiptole mayonaise, diced carrots, red onion and habanero puree - dairy free, nut free, soy free
Rotisserie Sandwiches
Nutty Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our Nutty Chicken Salad Sandwich is made on a toasted brioche roll with mixed greens tossed in a light Italian Vinaigrette, topped with a confit chicken breast, toasted almonds and tangy carolina mustard to finish
Nutty Chicken Salad Sandwich + Two Sides
Our Nutty Chicken Salad Sandwich is made on a toasted brioche roll with mixed greens tossed in a light Italian Vinaigrette, topped with a confit chicken breast, toasted almonds and tangy carolina mustard to finish + Any Two Homemade Sides
Nutty Chicken SALAD
Our Nutty Chicken Salad is mixed greens tossed in a light Italian dressing, sliced confit chicken breast, toasted almonds and tangy carolina mustard drizzled on top
Nutty Chicken SALAD + Two Sides
Our Nutty Chicken Salad is mixed greens tossed in a light Italian dressing, sliced confit chicken breast, toasted almonds and tangy carolina mustard drizzled on top + any two homemade sides
Kobe Beef Hot Dog
100% Kobe Beef wrapped in a puff pastry with honey mustard baked on the inside topped with a special seasoning (sesame seeds, poppy seeds, fennel seeds & salt) - nut free
Kobe Beef Hot Dog + Two Sides
100% Kobe Beef wrapped in a puff pastry with honey mustard baked on the inside topped with a special seasoning (sesame seeds, poppy seeds, fennel seeds & salt) - nut free + any two homemade sides
Pulled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Our Pulled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich is made on a toasted bricohe roll with our cranberry cleu cheese coleslaw and topped with our rotisserie pulled buffalo chicken - nut free
Pulled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich + Two Sides
Our Pulled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich is made on a toasted bricohe roll with our cranberry cleu cheese coleslaw and topped with our rotisserie pulled buffalo chicken + any two homemade sides
Cape Codder Sandwich
Cape Codder + Two Sides
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Everything is home made!
