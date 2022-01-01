Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

The New England Soup Factory & Modern Rotisserie

244 Needham Street

Newton, MA 02464

Popular Items

Our Chicken Vegetable
Chicken Pot Pie
Chili Con Carne

Soups

Chicken Pot Pie

$8.75

Tender chunks of chicken, potatoes, pearl onions, green peas and carrots served in between a flakey puff pastry Not Gluten Free Not Dairy Free Chicken Stock

Chili Con Carne

Chili Con Carne

$7.50

A favorite at the Soup Factory. Slow-cooked, rich and zesty blend of ground beef, red beans, onions and sweet bell peppers in a spicy tomato and cumin scented sauce. Gluten Free Dairy Free

Italian Beef Stew

Italian Beef Stew

$8.25

Chunks of tender beef stewed with LOTS of red wine, pearl onions, button mushrooms, baby carrots, red bliss potatoes, and sweet peas to create a hearty and filling meal.

Lobster Newburg

Lobster Newburg

$8.25

A Soup Factory must-have! Creamy and delightful. Filled with lobster stock, lobster meat, tomatoes, jasmine rice, sherry, and spices. Gluten Free Contains Dairy Lobster Stock

New England Clam & Corn Chowder

New England Clam & Corn Chowder

$7.50

A Soup Factory classic and a mixed marriage! Here are two wonderfully New England and Yankee style chowders elope into wedded bliss Gluten Free Contains Dairy Seafood Stock

Our Chicken Vegetable

$7.50

Rich & Intense Chicken Broth loaded with carrot coins and tender cuts of chicken breast (gluten free/dairy free/nut free/soy free)

Spinach Twice Baked Potato

$7.50

Made with vegetable stock, light cream, spinach, yukon gold potatoes, fresh herbs and spices - Gluten Free - Nut Free - Soy Free

Tomato Habanero & Cheddar Jack Cheese

$7.50Out of stock

Made with chicken stock, carrots, onions, celery, tomatoes, habanero puree, cheddar jack cheese (very spicy) - Gluten Free - Nut Free - Soy Free

Harvest Barley

$7.50

This vegan soup is made with vegetable stock, carrots, onions, celery, barley, potatoes, mushrooms, corn, peas, butternut squash, spinach, sweet potatoes, parsnips, herbs & spices - Dairy Free - Nut Free - Soy Free

Chipotle Yellow Split Pea w. Butternut Squash

$7.50

This vegan soup is made with vegetable stock, carrots, onions, celery, butternut squash, yellow split peas, garlic, balsamic vinegar, herbs & spices - Gluten Free - Dairy Free - Nut Free - Soy Free

Sandwiches & Rollups

All Sandwiches are pre-made!
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.50

Classic chunky chicken salad sits on top of chewy rustic bread with baby greens, sliced tomatoes and topped with a couple sweet pickles. All Sandwiches are pre-made

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.50

White albacore tuna mixed with red pepper relish, red onion and celery on top of chewy rustic bread with baby greens, sliced tomatoes and topped with a couple sweet pickles. All Sandwiches are pre-made

Little Italy Sandwich

Little Italy Sandwich

$6.50

Tender slices of Genoa salami and ham layered with baby greens, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, imported olives and shaved parmesan. Served on a chewy roll with a side of our roasted red pepper vinaigrette for drizzling. All Sandwiches are pre-made

Hamlet Sandwich

Hamlet Sandwich

$6.50

Thinly sliced Black Forrest Ham on chewy rustic bread with baby greens, cheddar cheese and spread with homemade honey apricot mustard. All Sandwiches are pre-made

Tomato Mozzarella Sandwich

Tomato Mozzarella Sandwich

$7.25

On Freshly Baked Rustica Bread with Mesclun Greens and Fresh Basil Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomatoes and Buffalo Mozzarella. All Sandwiches are pre-made

Half Grilled Chicken & Avocado Rollup

Half Grilled Chicken & Avocado Rollup

$5.50

lavash bread is spread with Boursoin Cheese. We then add baby greens, juicy tomato and marinated sliced grilled chicken breast and top it with avocado slices. All Sandwiches are pre-made

Full Grilled Chicken & Avocado Rollup

Full Grilled Chicken & Avocado Rollup

$11.00

lavash bread is spread with Boursoin Cheese. We then add baby greens, juicy tomato and marinated sliced grilled chicken breast and top it with avocado slices. All Sandwiches are pre-made

Half Ultimate Vegetable Rollup

$5.50

lavash bread is sprinkled with baby greens, julienne carrots, diced cucumbers, sliced mushrooms, scallions, diced red peppers, broccoli sprouts, crumbled French feta cheese and served with a side of our house lite lemon mustard vinaigrette. All Sandwiches are pre-made

Full Ultimate Vegetable Rollup

$11.00

lavash bread is sprinkled with baby greens, julienne carrots, diced cucumbers, sliced mushrooms, scallions, diced red peppers, broccoli sprouts, crumbled French feta cheese and served with a side of our house lite lemon mustard vinaigrette. All Sandwiches are pre-made

Seasonables

Chicken Salad Plate

Chicken Salad Plate

$5.25

Rotisserie Chicken mixed with mayo, diced red onion, diced celery, mustard on top of a bed of mixed greens

Tuna Salad Supreme Plate

Tuna Salad Supreme Plate

$5.25

White albacore tuna mixed with mayo, red pepper relish, diced red onion, diced celery on top of a bed of mixed greens

Skinny Tuna Plate

Skinny Tuna Plate

$5.25

White albacore tuna mixed with olive oil, lemon juice, diced red/yellow bell peppers, diced carrots and topped with green peas

Sesame Noodle Plate

Sesame Noodle Plate

$5.25

Linguine tossed in a ginger, sesame and soy sauce with julienned red/yellow bell peppers and carrots

Basil Feta Pasta Salad Plate

Basil Feta Pasta Salad Plate

$5.25

Cavatappi pasta tossed in a basil olive oil, cherry tomato halves, and feta cheese

Marinated Raspberry Beet Salad Plate

Marinated Raspberry Beet Salad Plate

$5.25

Chopped beets that have been boiled, chilled and then tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette with red onion

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Crisp romaine, Radicchio, shaved Parmesan, crunchy croutons and our award-winning house-blend Caesar dressing with a lemon garnish.

Garden Patch Salad

Garden Patch Salad

$8.95

Fresh from the garden, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, sweet red onion, Holland red and yellow peppers and dressed with a house-blend dressing

Tuna Nicoise Salad

Tuna Nicoise Salad

$11.95

Albacore Tuna splashed with extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemon is surrounded by fresh greens, poached green beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard cooked eggs, sprouts, red onion and Kalamata olives with a wedge of fresh lemon.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$11.95

Fresh spinach with red and yellow peppers, artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, French feta cheese . Best with our light lemon mustard vinaigrette.

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$11.95

Fresh greens, walnuts, crumbled goat cheese surrounding fresh red beets. We recommend pairing it with our Honey Pommegranate Viniaigrette

Cornbread

Honey Cornbread

$10.50Out of stock

Flour, cornmeal, butter, eggs, baking powder, sugar

Slice of Honey Cornbread

$3.95Out of stock

Made with cornmeal, flour, butter, eggs, baking powder, honey, sugar - Nut Free - Soy Free

Drinks & Extras

Coca Cola

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Coke Zero

$1.75

Gingerale

$1.75

Gingerale Zero

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Sparkling Water

$1.75

Bottle of Water

$1.75

Bag of Chips

$1.95

Extra Matzo Ball

$2.50

Extra French Roll

$0.95

Extra Multigrain Roll

$0.95

Extra Puff Pasty

$1.25

Side of Noodles

$1.95

Extra Side of Cheddar Cheese

$0.95

Extra Tangy Carolina Mustard

$0.80

Extra Smokey Ketchup

$0.80

Extra Mango Habanero Sauce

$0.80

2 oz Cranberry Jam

$0.80

3.5 oz cranberry jam

$1.25

Just the Chicken

Whole Apple Brined Rotisserie Chicken

Whole Apple Brined Rotisserie Chicken

$17.95

We feature Murray Farms All Natural Free Range Chickens that we marinate in an apple cider vinegar brine for 24 hours - our chickens are gluten free, dairy

Half Rotisserie Chicken - No Sides

Half Rotisserie Chicken - No Sides

$12.50

We feature Murray Farms All Natural Free Range Chickens that we marinate in an apple cider vinegar brine for 24 hours - the half chicken features white & dark meat - our chickens are gluten free, dairy

Breast of Rotisserie Chicken - No Sides

Breast of Rotisserie Chicken - No Sides

$10.50

We feature Murray Farms All Natural Free Range Chickens that we marinate in an apple cider vinegar brine for 24 hours - the breast of chicken is all white meat our chickens are gluten free, dairy

Single Leg & Thigh - No Sides

Single Leg & Thigh - No Sides

$9.50

We feature Murray Farms All Natural Free Range Chickens that we marinate in an apple cider vinegar brine for 24 hours -the single leg & thigh is one piece of dark meat - our chickens are gluten free, dairy

Double Leg & Thigh - No Sides

Double Leg & Thigh - No Sides

$12.50

We feature Murray Farms All Natural Free Range Chickens that we marinate in an apple cider vinegar brine for 24 hours - the double leg & thigh is two pieces of dark meat our chickens are gluten free, dairy

Rotisserie Meal Plates

Half Chicken Meal Plate

Half Chicken Meal Plate

$14.95

The Half Chicken Plate includes white & dark meat + any two homemade side dishes

Breast of Chicken Meal Plate

Breast of Chicken Meal Plate

$12.95

The Breast of Chicken Plate includes only white meat + any two homemade side dishes

Single Leg & Thigh Plate

Single Leg & Thigh Plate

$10.95

The Single Leg & Thigh Plate include only dark meat + any two homemade sides

Double Leg & Thigh Plate

Double Leg & Thigh Plate

$14.95

The Double Leg & Thigh plate includes only dark meat + any two homemade side

Vegetarian Plate

$9.95

The Vegetarian plate includes any three homemade sides (no chicken)

Homemade Sides

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Our yukon gold mashed potatoes are made with light cream, butter, garlic and seasonings - gluten free, nut free, soy free

Sugar Roasted Butternut Squash

Sugar Roasted Butternut Squash

$4.95

Our sugar roasted butternut squash is made with pureed butternut squash, brown sugar, butter, nutmeg - gluten free, nut free, soy free

Cornbread Stuffing

Cornbread Stuffing

$4.95

Our cornbread stuffing, onions celery, chicken stock, sage and butter - nut free, soy free

Classic Creamy Spinach

Classic Creamy Spinach

$4.95

Our classic creamed spinach is made with sauteed spinach, onions, bechamel sauce (butter, flour, cream), cheddar and parmesam cheese - nut free, soy free

Boston Baked Beans

Boston Baked Beans

$4.95

Our Boston baked beans are made with red & white kidney beans, garlic, onions, molasses, brown sugar & bbq sauce - gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free (contains salt pork)

Cheeze-It Macaroni & Cheese

Cheeze-It Macaroni & Cheese

$4.95

Our cheeze-it macaroni & cheese is made with cavatappi pasta and mixed with our homemade cheese sauce which feature: light cream, parmesan cheese & cheddar cheese and topped with Cheeze-It crackers - nut free, soy free

Kale & Brussel Sprouts

Kale & Brussel Sprouts

$4.95

Our kale & brussel sprouts are roasted with garlic and olive oil and then we mix it with steamed kale, lemon juice and a touch of butter - gluten free, nut free, soy free

Tarragon Scented Carrot Coins

Tarragon Scented Carrot Coins

$4.95

Our tarragon scented carrot coins are pprepared with butter, lemon and tarragon - gluten free, nut free, soy free

Yellow Rice

$4.95

Our yellow rice is prepared with black beans, red/yellow bell peppers and saffron - gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free

Roasted Potatoes

$4.95

Our roasted poatoes are either yukon gold or red bliss potatoes tossed in olive oil, garlic and our homemade rotisserie seasoning - gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free

Rich & Tasty Poultry Gravy

$4.95

Our rich and tasty poultry gravy is made with chicken stock, butter and flour - nut free, soy free

Country Potato Salad

Country Potato Salad

$4.95

Our country potato salad is made with red bliss potatoes, chopped hard boiled eggs, bell peppers, red onion, pickles, mustard and mayo - gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free

Chopped Vegetable Salad

Chopped Vegetable Salad

$4.95

Our chopped vegetable salad is made with sliced carrots, chopped red/yellow bell peppers, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, garlic, basil olive oil, lemon juice - gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free

Classic Crunchy Coleslaw

Classic Crunchy Coleslaw

$4.95

Our classic crunchy colesalw is made with green & purple cabbage, julienned carrots, coleslaw dressing: mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, caraway seeds - gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free

Cranberry & Bleu Cheese Coleslaw

Cranberry & Bleu Cheese Coleslaw

$4.95

Our cranberry bleu cheese colesalw is made with green & purple cabbage, julienned carrots, crumbled bleu cheese, dried cranberries, coleslaw dressing: mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, carraway seeds - gluten free, nut free, soy free

Cucumber Fennel Salad

Cucumber Fennel Salad

$4.95

Our cucumber fennel salad is made with thinly sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, white wine vinegar & fennel seeds - gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free

Habanero Pasta Salad

Habanero Pasta Salad

$4.95

Our habanero pasta salad is made with ditalini pasta, chiptole mayonaise, diced carrots, red onion and habanero puree - dairy free, nut free, soy free

Rotisserie Sandwiches

Nutty Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Our Nutty Chicken Salad Sandwich is made on a toasted brioche roll with mixed greens tossed in a light Italian Vinaigrette, topped with a confit chicken breast, toasted almonds and tangy carolina mustard to finish

Nutty Chicken Salad Sandwich + Two Sides

$11.95

Our Nutty Chicken Salad Sandwich is made on a toasted brioche roll with mixed greens tossed in a light Italian Vinaigrette, topped with a confit chicken breast, toasted almonds and tangy carolina mustard to finish + Any Two Homemade Sides

Nutty Chicken SALAD

$9.95

Our Nutty Chicken Salad is mixed greens tossed in a light Italian dressing, sliced confit chicken breast, toasted almonds and tangy carolina mustard drizzled on top

Nutty Chicken SALAD + Two Sides

$11.95

Our Nutty Chicken Salad is mixed greens tossed in a light Italian dressing, sliced confit chicken breast, toasted almonds and tangy carolina mustard drizzled on top + any two homemade sides

Kobe Beef Hot Dog

$6.95

100% Kobe Beef wrapped in a puff pastry with honey mustard baked on the inside topped with a special seasoning (sesame seeds, poppy seeds, fennel seeds & salt) - nut free

Kobe Beef Hot Dog + Two Sides

$8.95

100% Kobe Beef wrapped in a puff pastry with honey mustard baked on the inside topped with a special seasoning (sesame seeds, poppy seeds, fennel seeds & salt) - nut free + any two homemade sides

Pulled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Our Pulled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich is made on a toasted bricohe roll with our cranberry cleu cheese coleslaw and topped with our rotisserie pulled buffalo chicken - nut free

Pulled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich + Two Sides

$11.95

Our Pulled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich is made on a toasted bricohe roll with our cranberry cleu cheese coleslaw and topped with our rotisserie pulled buffalo chicken + any two homemade sides

Cape Codder Sandwich

$9.95

Cape Codder + Two Sides

$11.95

Family Meal

Rotisserie Chicken Family Meal

$47.95

Our Rotisserie Family Meal Includes: 1 Whole Rotisserie Chicken, 3 Medium Homemade Side Dishes, 1 Side of Gravy and 1 eight oz dipping sauce

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Everything is home made!

244 Needham Street, Newton, MA 02464

