Bagels
Sandwiches

Exodus Bagels - Roslindale

2 McCraw Street

Roslindale, MA 02131

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:15 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:15 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:15 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
This is Exodus Bagels in Roslindale. Our storefront in Jamaica Plain is permanently closed. Our bagels and sandwiches are now available for pickup 7am-1pm, Wednesday-Friday and 8am-1pm Saturdays and Sundays here in Roslindale.

2 McCraw Street, Roslindale, MA 02131

