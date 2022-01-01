Roslindale restaurants you'll love
PS Gourmet Coffee
PS Gourmet Coffee
4254 Washington Street, Roslindale
Popular items
Bucket Iced Coffee
|$4.83
Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, no syrups!
Jumbo Iced Coffee
|$3.78
Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, no syrups!
$1 Hot Coffee Large House Blend
|$1.00
16oz
Exodus Bagels
Exodus Bagels
2 McCraw Street, Roslindale
Popular items
Monumental
|$7.00
Hard Egg, plain cream cheese, caramelized onion jam, and greens
(add bacon or avocado or both)
G & G Classic
|$13.00
3oz of ACME cold smoked salmon, plain cream cheese, tomatoes, capers, red onions on your choice of bagel
Egg & Cheese
|$6.50
Fried egg served with sharp cheddar and salted butter on your choice of bagel. *FYI - we use salted butter on our griddle which cannot be removed.
Las Palmas Restaurant & Catering
SMOOTHIES • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Las Palmas Restaurant & Catering
4337 Washington St, Roslindale
Popular items
Vegetables Empanada
|$2.00
Latin turnovers stuffed with seasonal mixed vegetables
Homemade Caramel Flan
|$4.00
Creamy custard with homemade caramel
Toasted Dominican Sub
|$6.00
Toasted sub roll with ham, melted cheese, green tomatoes, red onions, and our signature mayo-ketchup aioli. Add french fries