Roslindale restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Roslindale restaurants

PS Gourmet Coffee image

 

PS Gourmet Coffee

4254 Washington Street, Roslindale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bucket Iced Coffee$4.83
Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, no syrups!
Jumbo Iced Coffee$3.78
Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, no syrups!
$1 Hot Coffee Large House Blend$1.00
16oz
More about PS Gourmet Coffee
Exodus Bagels image

 

Exodus Bagels

2 McCraw Street, Roslindale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Monumental$7.00
Hard Egg, plain cream cheese, caramelized onion jam, and greens
(add bacon or avocado or both)
G & G Classic$13.00
3oz of ACME cold smoked salmon, plain cream cheese, tomatoes, capers, red onions on your choice of bagel
Egg & Cheese$6.50
Fried egg served with sharp cheddar and salted butter on your choice of bagel. *FYI - we use salted butter on our griddle which cannot be removed.
More about Exodus Bagels
Las Palmas Restaurant & Catering image

SMOOTHIES • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Las Palmas Restaurant & Catering

4337 Washington St, Roslindale

Avg 4.6 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegetables Empanada$2.00
Latin turnovers stuffed with seasonal mixed vegetables
Homemade Caramel Flan$4.00
Creamy custard with homemade caramel
Toasted Dominican Sub$6.00
Toasted sub roll with ham, melted cheese, green tomatoes, red onions, and our signature mayo-ketchup aioli. Add french fries
More about Las Palmas Restaurant & Catering
Online Ordering image

 

Online Ordering

3867 Washington Street, Roslindale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Salad$6.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Online Ordering

