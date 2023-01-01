Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Roslindale

Roslindale restaurants
Toast

Roslindale restaurants that serve muffins

Consumer pic

 

HARRY'S ALL AMERICAN BREAKFAST

1420 Centre St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
English Muffins$2.90
More about HARRY'S ALL AMERICAN BREAKFAST
Item pic

 

PS Gourmet Coffee - Roslindale

4252 Washington Street, Roslindale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffins$3.50
English Muffin$2.50
More about PS Gourmet Coffee - Roslindale
Item pic

 

Exodus Bagels - Roslindale

2 McCraw Street, Roslindale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Cornflake Muffin$3.00
A staff favorite is back in the mix. Our lobbying finally broke through and Colin made them part of his bake. Get 'em while they're around! Thank you Colin!!
More about Exodus Bagels - Roslindale

