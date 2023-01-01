Muffins in Roslindale
Roslindale restaurants that serve muffins
HARRY'S ALL AMERICAN BREAKFAST
1420 Centre St, Boston
|English Muffins
|$2.90
PS Gourmet Coffee - Roslindale
4252 Washington Street, Roslindale
|Muffins
|$3.50
|English Muffin
|$2.50
Exodus Bagels - Roslindale
2 McCraw Street, Roslindale
|Blueberry Cornflake Muffin
|$3.00
A staff favorite is back in the mix. Our lobbying finally broke through and Colin made them part of his bake. Get 'em while they're around! Thank you Colin!!
