- Home
- /
- Roslindale
- /
- Roslindale
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- HARRY'S ALL AMERICAN BREAKFAST
HARRY'S ALL AMERICAN BREAKFAST
No reviews yet
1420 Centre St
Boston, MA 02131
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Eggs
One Egg W/ Home Fries & Toast
One Egg, cook any stile, with one choice of side and toast.
One Egg W/ Bacon & Toast
One Egg, cook any stile, with 3 Bacon Strips, one choice of side and toast.
One Egg W/ Links & Toast
One Egg, cook any stile, with 3 links, one choice of side and toast.
One Egg W/ Ham Steak & Toast
One Egg, cook any stile, with Ham Steak, one choice of side and toast.
One Egg W/ Sausage Patty & Toast
One Egg, cook any stile, with One Sausage Patty, a choice of side and toast.
One Egg W/ Corned Beef Hash & Toast
One Egg, cook any stile, with Corned Beef Hash, one choice of side and toast.
One Egg W/ Kielbasa & Toast
One Egg, cook any stile, with Kielbasa, one choice of side and toast.
One Egg W/ Turkey Sausage & Toast
One Egg, cook any stile, with One Turkey Sausage Patty, a choice of side and toast.
Omelettes
Cheese Omelet & Toast
Your choice of cheese, wrapped inside the omelet, with one choice of Side and Toast
Build your Omelet & Toast
All omelets are made with 3 eggs, you can built the way you want.
Corned Beef Hash Omelet & Toast
corn beef hash wrapped inside the omelette
Greek Omelet & Toast
fetta cheese & tomato
Kielbasa Omelet & Toast
spicy kielbsa & onion
Meat Lover’s Omelet & Toast
bacon, ham and sausage
Mexican Omelet & Toast
pepper, onion, sausage, jalapeno, salsa & cheddar
Olympic Omelet & Toast
spinach, tomatoes and fetta cheese
Reuben Omelet & Toast
sliced corn beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing & swiss
Steak & Cheese Omelet & Toast
thin slices of steak & american cheese inside
Veggie Omelet & Toast
Broccoli, Spinach, Onion, Tomato, Mushrooms and Green Pepper
Salmon Omelet & Toast
Pancakes, French Toast & Waffles
Buttermilk Pancakes
4 pieces of butter milk pancake
Blueberry Pancakes
4 pieces of Blueberry Pancake with fresh blueberries.
Banana Pancakes
4 pieces of Banana Pancake made with Fresh Banana & Powdered Cinnamon
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
4 pieces of Chocolate Chip Pancake
Apple Cinn Pancakes
4 pieces of Apple Cinnamon Pancake made with Fresh Apple & Powdered Cinnamon
Cranberry Walnut Pancakes
4 pieces of Pancake Cranberry Walnut made with fresh Cranberry Walnut
Almond Joy Pancakes
4 pieces of Pancake made with Almond, Coconut & Chocolate Chip
French Toast
3 Slices of French Toast
Texas French Toast
3 Slices of thick cut Challah Bread
Raisin French Toast
3 Slices of Raisin Bread
Sweet Coconut FT
4 Pieces of Pancake made with Coconut & Warm Caramel Sauce
Stuffed French Toast
3 Slices of French Toast made with Nutella & Fresh Banana
Two’s Company
2 Buttermilk Pancakes or 2 French Toasts, 2 Eggs, 2 Bacon Strips & 2 Sausage Links
Single Pancake
1 Piece of Pancake
Single FT
1 Slice of French Toast
Single Walfle
1 Waffle
Chicken Waffle
3 Chicken Tenders and 2 Waffles
Waffle&fruit
3 Waffles and 2 choices of Fruits on Top (Seasonal Fruits)
Senior special (One company)
1 Buttermilk Pancake or 1 French Toast, 1 Egg, 1 Bacon Strips & 2 Sausage Links
Chicken Waffle (Half portion)
Waffle&Fruit (Half portion)
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg & Cheese
3 Eggs and Cheese With Coffee or Tea, hot or iced or a bottle of water.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Bacon Strips, 3 Eggs and Cheese With Coffee or Tea, hot or iced or a bottle of water.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Sausage Patty, 3 Eggs and Cheese With Coffee or Tea, hot or iced or a bottle of water.
Steak, Egg & Cheese
Philly Steak Grilled, 3 Eggs and Cheese With Coffee or Tea, hot or iced or a bottle of water.
Ham, Egg & Cheese
Ham Bits, 3 Eggs and Cheese With Coffee or Tea, hot or iced or a bottle of water.
American Sandwich
Egg, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo With Coffee or Tea, hot or iced or a bottle of water.
Kielbasa, Egg & Cheese
Kielbasa, 3 Eggs and Cheese With Coffee or Tea, hot or iced or a bottle of water.
Harry’s Favorite
Eggs Mixed with Home Fries, Sausage Bits, Bacon Bits & Feta Cheese With Coffee or Tea, hot or iced or a bottle of water.
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, Peppers, Onions, Ham Bits, Sausage Bits, Jalapeno & Cheddar or Wheat Wrap With Coffee or Tea, hot or iced or a bottle of water.
Hash Brown Sandwich
Eggs Mixed with Bacon, Sausage, Hash Brown & Cheese With Coffee or Tea, hot or iced or a bottle of water.
Corned Beef Hash Sandwich
Grilled Corned Beef Hash & Cheese with an Egg on Top, With Coffee or Tea, hot or iced or a bottle of water.
Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Turkey Sausage Patty, 3 Eggs and Cheese With Coffee or Tea, hot or iced or a bottle of water.
Baked Goods & Breads
Benedicts
Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, Hollandaise sauce served on an English Muffin
Sausage Benedict
Two poached eggs, 2 sausage patties and Hollandaise sauce on an English Muffin.
Irish Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs, grilled corned beef hash and Hollandaise sauce served on an English Muffin.
Veggie Benedict
Two poached eggs, grilled veggies, Hollandaise sauce served on an English Muffin
Hash Brown Benedict
Two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, Hollandaise sauce served on grilled Hash Brown
Chicken Waffle Benedict
Mouth watering fresh fried Chicken with hollandaise sauce over 2 poached eggs on top of Waffle and bacon strips
Sandwiches & Wraps
B.L.T. Sandwich With Side
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
B.L.T. Wrap With Side
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & m Mayo
Tuna Sandwich With Side
Home Made
Tuna Wrap With Side
Home Made
Chicken Salad Sandwich With Side
Home Made
Chicken Salad Wrap With Side
Home Made
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich With Side
Cranberry, Walnut and Chicken Salad
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap With Side
Cranberry, Walnut and Chicken Salad
Buffalo Chicken Wrap With Side
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Blue Cheese Dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap With Side
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons
Chicken Cordon Bleu With Side
Grilled Chicken Breast, Ham, Swiss Cheese & Honey Mustard on Bulkie Roll
Spicy Turkey B.L.T. Wrap With Side
Deli Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato with Chipotle Mayo
Greek Chicken Sandwich With Side
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese and Greek Dressing
Greek Chicken Wrap With Side
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese and Greek Dressing
Spicy Turkey & Avocado B.L.T. Wrap With Side
Deli Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato with Chipotle Mayo
Chicken Tender Sandwich With Side
Chicken Tender topped with Lettuce Tomatoes, Pickles and Mayo on the Bulkie Roll
From The Grill
Grilled Cheese
Cheese
Grilled Cheese With Ham
Cheese and Ham
Grilled Cheese With Bacon
Cheese and Bacon
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Breast, Monterey Jack's Cheese, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Pepper
Veggie Quesadilla
Grilled Veggies (tomatoes, Peppers, Onions, Spinach, Mushrooms & Broccoli), Monterey Jack's Cheese, Jalapeños.
Cheese Quesadilla
Choice of Tortilla and Monterey Jack's Cheese.
Tuna Melt
Tuna and Cheese
Hamburger
1/2 Pound all Beef Patty with Lettuce, Tomato add Cheese for additional $0.50
Reuben
Corned Beef Slices, Swiss Cheese sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, Served on Marble Rye Bread
Patty Melt
1/2 Pound all Beef Patty, Sautéed Onions & Cheddar Cheese on Marble Rye Bread
Breakfast Burger
1/2 Pound all Beef Patty with Hash Brown Patty & Egg on Top, served on Bulkie roll
Steak Bomb Panini
Philly Steak, Bacon bits, American Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes & Green Pepper
Monte Cristo
Ham, Turkey and Swiss Cheese Grilled between two Slices of Texas French Toast
Veg Burger
GRILLED PORK CHOP
Salads
House Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Green Pepper
Chef Salad
Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes & Red Onions
Chopped Greek Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese & Greek Dressing
Caeser Salad
Lettuce, Croutons, Red Onions & Parmesan Cheese
Cranberry Walnut Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Green Pepper
Salmon Salad
Garden Salad
Side Orders
Ham Steak
Bacon Strips
Sausage Patty
Irish Sausage (Bangers)
3 Sausages
Turkey Sausage Patties (2)
Grilled Kielbasa
Chicken Tenders (4 pcs)
4 Pieces
Corned Beef Hash
Hash Browns
Sm Home Fries
Lg Home Fries
French Fries
Potato Salad
Cole Slaw
Oatmeal
Grilled Veggies
Toast
Fruit Bowl
Side Blueberries
Side Salad
Grilled Chicken
2 Pieces
Philly Steak Grilled
Cookie (1)
Triple Decker Club
Kids Menu
Assorted Cereals
Two Pancakes
Silver Dollar Pancakes (Each)
Two Flavored Pancakes
Two Pieces FT
Two Pieces of Coconut FT
One Mickey Mouse Pancake
Kids Chicken Fingers & French Fries Plate
2 Pieces of Chicken
Two pcs Raisin French Toast
Single Waffle
Cold Drinks
Apple Juice
Fresh O.J.
Orange Juice
Bottle water
Chocolate Milk
Coke
Cramberry juice
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Iced Coffee
Lemonade
Milk
Ruby Red juice
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Unsweetened Iced Tea
V8
Citrus Water
Lime Rickey
Sparkling Water
Guanabana Juice
Passion Fruit Juice
Lychee Juice
Cashew Juice
Guaraná Antartica
ESPRESSO
Hot Drinks
APPETIZER
ENTRE
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
A warm and cozy family run place, with deliciously made fresh food, located close to Faulkner Hospital on the Westie and Rozzie boarder at Centre St. On the go, or in a hurry? Order on-line @ harrysgoodfood.com at your convenience.
1420 Centre St, Boston, MA 02131