HARRY'S ALL AMERICAN BREAKFAST

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Hash Brown Sandwich
Two’s Company

Eggs

All dishes are served with Home Fries or Hash Browns & Toast or a Side of Salad.
One Egg W/ Home Fries & Toast

One Egg W/ Home Fries & Toast

$8.45

One Egg, cook any stile, with one choice of side and toast.

One Egg W/ Bacon & Toast

One Egg W/ Bacon & Toast

$9.75

One Egg, cook any stile, with 3 Bacon Strips, one choice of side and toast.

One Egg W/ Links & Toast

One Egg W/ Links & Toast

$9.75

One Egg, cook any stile, with 3 links, one choice of side and toast.

One Egg W/ Ham Steak & Toast

$9.75

One Egg, cook any stile, with Ham Steak, one choice of side and toast.

One Egg W/ Sausage Patty & Toast

$9.75

One Egg, cook any stile, with One Sausage Patty, a choice of side and toast.

One Egg W/ Corned Beef Hash & Toast

$13.65

One Egg, cook any stile, with Corned Beef Hash, one choice of side and toast.

One Egg W/ Kielbasa & Toast

$13.65

One Egg, cook any stile, with Kielbasa, one choice of side and toast.

One Egg W/ Turkey Sausage & Toast

$10.75

One Egg, cook any stile, with One Turkey Sausage Patty, a choice of side and toast.

Omelettes

All dishes are served with Home Fries or Hash Browns & Toast or Side of Salad. Substitute Grilled Veggie or Fruit Bowl for Additional charge $2.00.

Cheese Omelet & Toast

$10.70

Your choice of cheese, wrapped inside the omelet, with one choice of Side and Toast

Build your Omelet & Toast

Build your Omelet & Toast

$10.20

All omelets are made with 3 eggs, you can built the way you want.

Corned Beef Hash Omelet & Toast

$15.50

corn beef hash wrapped inside the omelette

Greek Omelet & Toast

$11.70

fetta cheese & tomato

Kielbasa Omelet & Toast

Kielbasa Omelet & Toast

$15.60

spicy kielbsa & onion

Meat Lover’s Omelet & Toast

Meat Lover’s Omelet & Toast

$12.45

bacon, ham and sausage

Mexican Omelet & Toast

Mexican Omelet & Toast

$16.30

pepper, onion, sausage, jalapeno, salsa & cheddar

Olympic Omelet & Toast

$12.40

spinach, tomatoes and fetta cheese

Reuben Omelet & Toast

$13.70

sliced corn beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing & swiss

Steak & Cheese Omelet & Toast

$15.00Out of stock

thin slices of steak & american cheese inside

Veggie Omelet & Toast

Veggie Omelet & Toast

$13.49

Broccoli, Spinach, Onion, Tomato, Mushrooms and Green Pepper

Salmon Omelet & Toast

Salmon Omelet & Toast

$16.49

Pancakes, French Toast & Waffles

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.40

4 pieces of butter milk pancake

Blueberry Pancakes

$11.70

4 pieces of Blueberry Pancake with fresh blueberries.

Banana Pancakes

$11.70

4 pieces of Banana Pancake made with Fresh Banana & Powdered Cinnamon

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.70

4 pieces of Chocolate Chip Pancake

Apple Cinn Pancakes

$11.70

4 pieces of Apple Cinnamon Pancake made with Fresh Apple & Powdered Cinnamon

Cranberry Walnut Pancakes

$11.70

4 pieces of Pancake Cranberry Walnut made with fresh Cranberry Walnut

Almond Joy Pancakes

$11.70

4 pieces of Pancake made with Almond, Coconut & Chocolate Chip

French Toast

$10.40

3 Slices of French Toast

Texas French Toast

$12.35

3 Slices of thick cut Challah Bread

Raisin French Toast

$13.50

3 Slices of Raisin Bread

Sweet Coconut FT

$11.70

4 Pieces of Pancake made with Coconut & Warm Caramel Sauce

Stuffed French Toast

$12.35

3 Slices of French Toast made with Nutella & Fresh Banana

Two’s Company

Two’s Company

$13.65

2 Buttermilk Pancakes or 2 French Toasts, 2 Eggs, 2 Bacon Strips & 2 Sausage Links

Single Pancake

$4.00

1 Piece of Pancake

Single FT

$4.00

1 Slice of French Toast

Single Walfle

$6.50

1 Waffle

Chicken Waffle

$16.90

3 Chicken Tenders and 2 Waffles

Waffle&fruit

Waffle&fruit

$18.20

3 Waffles and 2 choices of Fruits on Top (Seasonal Fruits)

Senior special (One company)

$10.40

1 Buttermilk Pancake or 1 French Toast, 1 Egg, 1 Bacon Strips & 2 Sausage Links

Chicken Waffle (Half portion)

$10.00

Waffle&Fruit (Half portion)

$9.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

All Breakfast Sandwiches include a Large Coffee or Tea (No Substitutions) and made on your choice of Bread, Bagel, Croissant or English Muffin.
Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$7.95

3 Eggs and Cheese With Coffee or Tea, hot or iced or a bottle of water.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$7.95

Bacon Strips, 3 Eggs and Cheese With Coffee or Tea, hot or iced or a bottle of water.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$7.95

Sausage Patty, 3 Eggs and Cheese With Coffee or Tea, hot or iced or a bottle of water.

Steak, Egg & Cheese

$9.25

Philly Steak Grilled, 3 Eggs and Cheese With Coffee or Tea, hot or iced or a bottle of water.

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$7.95

Ham Bits, 3 Eggs and Cheese With Coffee or Tea, hot or iced or a bottle of water.

American Sandwich

American Sandwich

$9.10

Egg, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo With Coffee or Tea, hot or iced or a bottle of water.

Kielbasa, Egg & Cheese

$10.40

Kielbasa, 3 Eggs and Cheese With Coffee or Tea, hot or iced or a bottle of water.

Harry’s Favorite

Harry’s Favorite

$9.70

Eggs Mixed with Home Fries, Sausage Bits, Bacon Bits & Feta Cheese With Coffee or Tea, hot or iced or a bottle of water.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.70

Eggs, Peppers, Onions, Ham Bits, Sausage Bits, Jalapeno & Cheddar or Wheat Wrap With Coffee or Tea, hot or iced or a bottle of water.

Hash Brown Sandwich

Hash Brown Sandwich

$9.70

Eggs Mixed with Bacon, Sausage, Hash Brown & Cheese With Coffee or Tea, hot or iced or a bottle of water.

Corned Beef Hash Sandwich

$9.70

Grilled Corned Beef Hash & Cheese with an Egg on Top, With Coffee or Tea, hot or iced or a bottle of water.

Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$9.70

Turkey Sausage Patty, 3 Eggs and Cheese With Coffee or Tea, hot or iced or a bottle of water.

Baked Goods & Breads

Bakery goods available with your choice of sides, such as cream cheese or butter, toasted or grilled.

Bagel W/ Butter

$2.60

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

$3.60

Croissants

$3.30

choice of Toast & Butter

$2.30

English Muffins

$2.90
Cheese Bread ( Pao de queijo)

Cheese Bread ( Pao de queijo)

$1.00+

Single Bagel

$2.60
Coxinha (Stuffed Chicken)

Coxinha (Stuffed Chicken)

$3.00

Brazillian Salty Cookie

$1.30

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$14.20

Two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, Hollandaise sauce served on an English Muffin

Sausage Benedict

$14.20

Two poached eggs, 2 sausage patties and Hollandaise sauce on an English Muffin.

Irish Eggs Benedict

Irish Eggs Benedict

$15.55

Two poached eggs, grilled corned beef hash and Hollandaise sauce served on an English Muffin.

Veggie Benedict

Veggie Benedict

$16.90

Two poached eggs, grilled veggies, Hollandaise sauce served on an English Muffin

Hash Brown Benedict

$16.90

Two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, Hollandaise sauce served on grilled Hash Brown

Chicken Waffle Benedict

Chicken Waffle Benedict

$18.20

Mouth watering fresh fried Chicken with hollandaise sauce over 2 poached eggs on top of Waffle and bacon strips

Sandwiches & Wraps

All Sandwiches served with Home Fries, French Fries, Potato Salad, Chips or Cole Slaw
B.L.T. Sandwich With Side

B.L.T. Sandwich With Side

$8.45

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

B.L.T. Wrap With Side

B.L.T. Wrap With Side

$9.10

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & m Mayo

Tuna Sandwich With Side

$9.10

Home Made

Tuna Wrap With Side

$9.75

Home Made

Chicken Salad Sandwich With Side

Chicken Salad Sandwich With Side

$9.75

Home Made

Chicken Salad Wrap With Side

$11.05

Home Made

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich With Side

$9.75

Cranberry, Walnut and Chicken Salad

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap With Side

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap With Side

$11.05

Cranberry, Walnut and Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Wrap With Side

Buffalo Chicken Wrap With Side

$11.65

Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Blue Cheese Dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap With Side

$11.65

Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons

Chicken Cordon Bleu With Side

Chicken Cordon Bleu With Side

$11.65

Grilled Chicken Breast, Ham, Swiss Cheese & Honey Mustard on Bulkie Roll

Spicy Turkey B.L.T. Wrap With Side

$11.65

Deli Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato with Chipotle Mayo

Greek Chicken Sandwich With Side

$11.05

Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese and Greek Dressing

Greek Chicken Wrap With Side

Greek Chicken Wrap With Side

$11.70

Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese and Greek Dressing

Spicy Turkey & Avocado B.L.T. Wrap With Side

$12.95

Deli Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato with Chipotle Mayo

Chicken Tender Sandwich With Side

Chicken Tender Sandwich With Side

$11.05

Chicken Tender topped with Lettuce Tomatoes, Pickles and Mayo on the Bulkie Roll

From The Grill

All Sandwiches served with Home Fries, French fries, Potato Salad, Chips or Cole Slaw (Except Quesadillas)

Grilled Cheese

$7.80

Cheese

Grilled Cheese With Ham

Grilled Cheese With Ham

$9.95

Cheese and Ham

Grilled Cheese With Bacon

$9.95

Cheese and Bacon

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Monterey Jack's Cheese, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Pepper

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.95

Grilled Veggies (tomatoes, Peppers, Onions, Spinach, Mushrooms & Broccoli), Monterey Jack's Cheese, Jalapeños.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.70

Choice of Tortilla and Monterey Jack's Cheese.

Tuna Melt

$10.35

Tuna and Cheese

Hamburger

Hamburger

$11.65Out of stock

1/2 Pound all Beef Patty with Lettuce, Tomato add Cheese for additional $0.50

Reuben

Reuben

$11.65

Corned Beef Slices, Swiss Cheese sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, Served on Marble Rye Bread

Patty Melt

$11.65

1/2 Pound all Beef Patty, Sautéed Onions & Cheddar Cheese on Marble Rye Bread

Breakfast Burger

$12.95Out of stock

1/2 Pound all Beef Patty with Hash Brown Patty & Egg on Top, served on Bulkie roll

Steak Bomb Panini

Steak Bomb Panini

$12.95

Philly Steak, Bacon bits, American Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes & Green Pepper

Monte Cristo

$12.95

Ham, Turkey and Swiss Cheese Grilled between two Slices of Texas French Toast

Veg Burger

Veg Burger

$7.95
GRILLED PORK CHOP

GRILLED PORK CHOP

$16.89

Salads

Add Grilled Chicken to any Salad for $3.75
House Salad

House Salad

$9.75

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Green Pepper

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.65

Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes & Red Onions

Chopped Greek Salad

$11.35

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese & Greek Dressing

Caeser Salad

$9.95

Lettuce, Croutons, Red Onions & Parmesan Cheese

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$10.35

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Green Pepper

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$11.75

Garden Salad

$9.95

Side Orders

Ham Steak

$4.25
Bacon Strips

Bacon Strips

$4.25

Sausage Patty

$1.65
Irish Sausage (Bangers)

Irish Sausage (Bangers)

$5.50

3 Sausages

Turkey Sausage Patties (2)

$4.25

Grilled Kielbasa

$4.55

Chicken Tenders (4 pcs)

$5.85

4 Pieces

Corned Beef Hash

$5.85

Hash Browns

$4.55
Sm Home Fries

Sm Home Fries

$4.85

Lg Home Fries

$6.85

French Fries

$4.55

Potato Salad

$4.90

Cole Slaw

$4.90

Oatmeal

$5.20

Grilled Veggies

$5.55

Toast

$1.00
Fruit Bowl

Fruit Bowl

$7.80

Side Blueberries

$1.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Grilled Chicken

$4.90

2 Pieces

Philly Steak Grilled

$5.55Out of stock

Cookie (1)

$1.50Out of stock

Triple Decker Club

All Sandwiches served with Home Fries, French Fries, Potato Salad, Chips or Cole Slaw. (All Clubs are made with Bacon Strips, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo)

Turkey Club

$12.35

Ham Club

$11.70

Chicken Salad Club

$12.35
Tuna Club

Tuna Club

$12.35

Corned Beef CLUB

$12.35

Kids Menu

Assorted Cereals

$3.25
Two Pancakes

Two Pancakes

$6.50

Silver Dollar Pancakes (Each)

$1.95

Two Flavored Pancakes

$7.80

Two Pieces FT

$6.50

Two Pieces of Coconut FT

$8.45

One Mickey Mouse Pancake

$4.55

Kids Chicken Fingers & French Fries Plate

$9.45

2 Pieces of Chicken

Two pcs Raisin French Toast

$7.15Out of stock

Single Waffle

$6.50

Cold Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.25

Fresh O.J.

$6.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Bottle water

$2.55

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Coke

$2.55

Cramberry juice

$3.25

Diet Coke

$2.55

Ginger Ale

$2.55

Iced Coffee

$2.55

Lemonade

$2.55

Milk

$1.65

Ruby Red juice

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$4.25

Sprite

$2.55

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.55

V8

$3.25

Citrus Water

$1.00Out of stock

Lime Rickey

$4.25

Sparkling Water

$4.25

Guanabana Juice

$2.75

Passion Fruit Juice

$2.75

Lychee Juice

$2.75

Cashew Juice

$2.75

Guaraná Antartica

$2.55

ESPRESSO

SINGLE SHOT

$1.55

DOUBLE SHOT

$1.65

AMERICANO

$2.95

CAPPUCCINO

$3.95

LATTE

$3.95

FLAT WHITE

$3.95

MACCHIATO

$3.95

ADD ALMOND MILK

$0.65

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.55

Tea

$2.55

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

FRUITS

AVOCADO

$3.00

BANANA

$1.00

ORANGE

$1.00Out of stock

Seasonal Fruits

$5.99

SOUP FLAVORS

CHICKEN NOODLE

CHICKEN NOODLE

$7.80

Home Made

CHILLY

CHILLY

$7.80

Home Made

KALES (Portuguese Soup)

KALES (Portuguese Soup)

$7.80

Home Made

ITALIAN WEDDING

$7.80

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

$9.80

Frozen Drinks

ACAI BOW

ACAI BOW

$15.99
VANILLA MILKSHAKES

VANILLA MILKSHAKES

$8.45

MANGO SMOOTHIE

$8.45

FRAPPE (16oz)

$8.45

FRAPPE (24oz)

$9.25Out of stock

STRAWBERRY & BANANA SMOOTHIE

$8.45

CARIBEAN SMOOTHIE

$8.45

PASSION FRUIT SMOOTHIE

$8.45

ACEROLA SMOOTHIE

$8.45

GUANABANA SMOOTHIE

$8.45

APPETIZER

MOZZARELA STICKS (8 pcs)

$8.25

CHICKEN TENDERS (4 pcs)

$5.85

4 Pieces

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Monterey Jack's Cheese, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Pepper

ENTRE

PASTA

$12.95
CHICKEN PARMEGIANA

CHICKEN PARMEGIANA

$18.95

Breaded Chicken Parmegiana with a choice of your favorite pasta and sauce

CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO

CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO

$18.95

TUSCANY STYLE SALMON

$23.95
MARINATED SIRLOIN TIPS

MARINATED SIRLOIN TIPS

$25.95
GRILLED PORK CHOP

GRILLED PORK CHOP

$16.89

Grilled marinated Pork Chop with two Side option

DESSERTS

MONTILIO'S CARROT CAKE (Gluten Free)

MONTILIO'S CARROT CAKE (Gluten Free)

$7.99
LAVA CAKE VANILLA ICE CREAM

LAVA CAKE VANILLA ICE CREAM

$7.99
TOASTED COCONUT CRUNCH ICE CREAM

TOASTED COCONUT CRUNCH ICE CREAM

$9.50
