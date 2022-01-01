Cake in Roslindale
Roslindale restaurants that serve cake
Exodus Bagels
2 McCraw Street, Roslindale
|Lemon Pound Cake
|$3.00
Zesty and sweet. The only bad thing about the lemon pound cake is that it might keep you from getting the sour cream coffee cake.
|Sour Cream Coffee Cake
|$3.50
Grandma Esther wasn’t a great cook, but she made a delicious sour cream coffee cake. In her honor, we do too.
|Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$3.00
Colin made us some divine Carrot Cupcakes to celebrate Mothers Day. Two sizes because we had mix-matched cupcake liners.
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Arboretum Pizza Grill
4025 Washington Street, Roslindale
|Oreo Mousse Cake
|$4.00
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$4.00
|Carrot Cake
|$4.00