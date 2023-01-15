The Square Root - Roslindale Square

St Agrestis Spritz 187ml can

$5.00

12%. Launched in the summer of 2019, the St. Agrestis Spritz brings Italy’s favorite cocktail stateside in new and exciting formats. We saw a lot of Prosecco getting opened and used to make a Spritz or two at home, then going flat and eventually getting dumped down the drain. We decided that there should be no bubbles left behind, combining all the parts into a sleek, single-serve bottle. A combination of the unreleased St. Agrestis Paradiso Aperitivo, Sparkling Italian Wine and Sparkling Water, this is the perfect warm-weather sipper for aperitivo lovers. Designed around the Spritz, the St. Agrestis Paradiso Aperitivo is citrus driven with more layered herbal characteristics, floral notes and a bittersweet finish. With consistency every time, this spritz compliments food perfectly and is the light and refreshing aperitivo found all across Italy, bottled up and ready to drink.