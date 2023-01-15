- Home
The Square Root - Roslindale Square
No reviews yet
2 Corinth St.
Roslindale, MA 02131
Order Again
Popular Items
Drip Coffee
Hot
Americano
Shots of espresso with hot water.
Cafe Au Lait
Drip coffee with steamed milk
Cappuccino
Shots of espresso with steamed, foamy milk
Chai Latte
Chai concentrate made with Mem Tea's Masala Chai
Cortado
Espresso with a splash of steamed milk
Espresso
Flat White
Ristretto shots of espresso with steamed milk
Hot Chocolate
Latte
Shots of espresso with steamed milk
London Fog (16oz)
Earl Grey tea with vanilla syrup and steamed milk
Macchiato
A traditional Macchiato with espresso and a dollop of foamed milk
Mem Tea (16oz)
Mocha
Our latte with chocolate sauce
Steamer
A simple steamed milk. Kick it up by adding one of our flavor options
Hot Cider
Espresso Con Panna
Shots of espresso with whipped cream.
Hot Matcha Latte
Iced
Cold Brew
Karma Coffee cold steeped over night to bring out every bit of flavor. Goes down smooth but packs a caffeinated punch
Iced Coffee
Iced Americano
Shots of espresso over iced cold water
Iced Latte
Shots of espresso over cold milk
Iced Mocha
Our latte with chocolate sauce
Iced Tea
Iced Chai
Chai concentrate made with Mem Tea's Masala Chai
Darkside
City Soda root beer with shots of espresso.
Iced Cappucino
Iced Matcha Latte
Sodas/Other Drinks
Apple Cider 16oz. bottle
Carlson Orchards 100% Natural Premium Blend is made from only the freshest apples available. While the method for pressing apples has been around for centuries, modern processing technology ensures the freshest, real apple taste. This apple cider is naturally sweet with no added sugar. Delicious served hot or cold, our cider is a great way to enjoy orchard fresh apples year-round.
Chocolate Milk
Cola
Diet Cola
Ginger Ale
Milk
Root Beer
Spindrift
OJ 16oz. bottle
Santal Nectar
Imported from Italy. 250ml bottle. 3 flavours to choose from. Enjoy!
Culture Pop
Egg Nog
Kombucha
Beer (Priced per can/bottle)
16 Oz. Draft Banded Norweald Stout
6.5%. Biddeford, ME. A Classic Stout Inspired by our playground, the North Woods of Maine. Covers the spread of dark malt flavors perfectly: dark chocolate, toffee, cream + caramel.
16 Oz. Draft Remnant Dream Pop Ale
5.9% Somerville. Dry Hopped Oat Pale Ale with juicy Mandarina and Mosaic hops. Hazy and smooth.
16 Oz. Draft Schilling Alexandr Czech Pils
5.0% Littleton, NH A sessionable pale lager inspired by similar Czech beers. Premium authentic raw materials shine, including Moravian pilsner malt—foundational to the substantial but rounded hop flavor and aroma.
12 Oz. Draft Battery Steele Flume DIPA
8% Portland, Maine. A blend of traditional English malts combined with loads of wheat and oats give this double IPA a soft, clean malt profile. We hop this beer intensely with Citra and Mosaic, imparting huge notes of tropical fruit, citrus and pine.
16 Oz. Draft Oxbow Luppolo Italian Style Pils
5% Newcastle, ME Italian-style Pils Luppolo is an unfiltered dry-hopped pils brewed with European malts and hops.
16 Oz. Draft ANXO Cidre Blanc Cider
6.9% Washington DC. 100% Virginia & Pennsylvania-grown Goldrush apples fermented dry in stainless with Sauvignon Blanc wine yeast.
De La Senne Taras Boulba Blonde Belgian Ale 11.2 oz Bottle
4.5% Belgium. Light blonde with 4.5% alc., generously hopped with the finest aromatic hops, giving it a very refreshing character and a scent reminiscent of citrus.
De Ranke XX Bitter 11.2 oz Bottle
6% Belgium. XX-bitter is our most bitter, high-fermenting beer. Despite its low alcohol content, it produces a very rich, long lasting, full flavour. Very bitter but still balanced. Long-lasting, distinct hop taste.
Achel 8 Blond Belgian 11.2 oz Bottle
8% Belgium. A pale, strong, fruity, hoppy Trappist ale from one of Belgium’s six official abbey breweries. Achel 8° is hard to find even in Belgium; in the U.S. it’s up there with the rarest of beers. This blond, flavorful beer is a surprisingly refreshing brew at 8% alcohol by volume. It is lightly filtered, but still wholesomely hazy with yeast remaining and refermenting in the bottle.
Ponyshack Bliss Cider 16 oz. can
5.2% Kinda funky. Kinda sweet. Pretty good.
Citizen The Dirty Mayor Cider, 16 oz Can
5.2% We offer this cider to the honorable and fully infamous mayor of the only non-town in America, Fort Ethan Allen, USA. The mayor likes his cider with a ginger nip, so in our current effort to ensure local harmony and diplomacy we offer this cider up to the mayor and his fellow citizens.
Stormalong Kingston Black Cider 16oz Can
6.5% Sherborn, MA. THE KINGSTON BLACK apple has garnered much praise and admiration from cider makers on these shores and beyond. Originating in the UK, and very sparsely grown here in the United States, these apples possess the 3 ingredients known to make a well balanced cider: tannins, acidity, & sugar. The skin of these apples glow a deep red color, thus the “black” in their name. Our experience with these apples have been happy ones. The freshly pressed juice has a distinct ruby color tasting sharp with a dense fruitiness. Musky tannins abound. This balance leads to a remarkable fermented cider. These apples are notoriously fussy to grow, but from our perspective the results are worth the effort.
Hermit Thrush Party Jam Blood Orange 16 oz. Can
5.9%. BRATTLEBORO, VT. This kettle soured wild ale is fruited with Blood Orange, uses local hops, and is soured with native lactobacilli. 5.9%abv
Four Quarters Vampire Deathwish Sour 16 oz. Can
6%, Winooski, VT. Kettle Sour with tart Cherry and Blood Orange
Oxbow Surfer Rossa, 12 oz. Can
4.5% Newcastle, ME. Surfer Rossa is a gently salted grisette brewed with red winter wheat, Italian blood orange, and American hops.
Oxbow Farmhouse Pale Ale 12 oz. Can
6% Saison A farmhouse ale brewed exclusively with American-grown hops.
Upper Pass First Drop Pale Ale 16 Oz. can
5.9% This beer has a base of Pilsner and Golden Promise malts with Mosaic, Citra, Centennial and Azacca Hops.
Lawson's Sip of Sunshine IPA, 16 oz. can
8%. Stratford, CT This lupulin-laden India Pale Ale is packed with juicy tropical fruit character, bright floral aromas and delectable layers of hop flavor. Our Sip of Sunshine IPA is brewed by Lawson’s Finest Liquids in Stratford, CT at Two Roads Brewing and it will continue to be produced at that location. Sip of Sunshine is a beer inspired by the original Double Sunshine IPA, brewed in Vermont (previously in Warren, now at our brewery in Waitsfield). They have recipes with distinct differences in the hops, specialty malts and water source for the beer, yet they share a similar juicy, tropical fruit character and a floral aroma that jumps from the glass!
Exhibit A Just Kitten IPA 16 Oz. Can
5% Framingham, MA. Just A Kitten is the spiritual little sister to The Cat’s Meow. This 5% ABV New England IPA features Citra, Mosaic, and Vic Secret hops. Light orange on the nose with a peachy orange flavor and a light hint of malt shining through.
Grimm Wavetable IPA 16 Oz. can
6.7% Brooklyn, NY Wavetable, is a Northeast-style IPA. The label is by Lauren Grimm. It boasts full spectrum hop aromas and layered flavors of mango, guava, cannabis, and citrus. We chose a blend of intense and punchy hops, spotlighting Strata, Mosaic, and Citra. Our goal for the beer is to optimize for juicy hop satisfaction and refreshing drinkability at the same time.
Mast Landing Neon Sails IPA 16 OZ Can
6.3% Westbrook, ME. A bright array of flavors lighting up the horizon. Brewed with Citra, Simcoe, and Azacca hops. You’ll find notes of orange and tropical fruits, with slight floral and pine as well.
Fiddlehead IPA 16 oz. Can
6.2% Burlington, VT. Hop forward with mellow bitterness. Citrusy and Dank. Well Balanced.
BBC It's Complicated Being A Wizard DIPA 16 oz. can
8% Our Double IPA has a radiant straw orange glow with which we immerse massive quantities of hops for a bold hop flavor. Utilizing barley, wheat malt, and flaked oats in the grist bill for a soft malt character.
Oxbow Grand Royal Helles Lager 16 oz. can
5% Newcastle, ME. Grand Royal is a Munich-style pale lager brewed with European malts and noble hops. This bright, Bavarian-born lager is our take on a style driven by technique, tradition, and simplicity. Gold in color with notes of bread dough, biscuits, fresh-cut grass, and flowers with a moderate malt sweetness, balanced bitterness, and crisp finish.
Jacks Abby Hoponius Union IPL 16 oz. can
6.5% Framingham, MA. Hoponius Union harmoniously combines lager yeast fermentation and West Coast IPA hops. Our India style Pale Lager is like a traditional IPA but with a twist – it’s fermented cold and aged for extended periods. A blend of classic American hops creates a huge tropical fruit and citrusy hop aroma. A dry finish accentuates the pleasant bitterness and hop profile.
Zero Gravity McLighty's Lager 16oz. Can
3.2% Burlington, VT. That’s right, a beer so light we named it McLighty’s Light. This beer hails from the Green Mountains of Vermont, they might not be the Rockies but they are still *very* cold and *very* nice. It’s a high quality beverage born from humble beginnings, which means that it was made for everyone to enjoy.
Bunker MACHINE PILZ
5.2% Portland, ME. Bunker's flagship lager, our take on a traditional Bohemian Style Pilzner from the Czech Republic. 100% Saaz-hopped. Clean, crisp, biscuity, with a nice earthy, spicy hop finish.
Oxbow Luppolo Italian-StylePils 16 oz. can
5% Newcastle, ME Italian-style Pils Luppolo is an unfiltered dry-hopped pils brewed with European malts and hops.
Idle Hands Gretel Pilsner 16 oz. Can
4.6% We brewed Gretel with a very traditional focus using 100% noble hops and a simple grain bill. The result is a snappy Pils with a light grassy character and touches of spice in the finish.
Japas Matsurika Jasmine Pilsner 16 Oz. Can
5% Brazil/Japan One of the highlights of Japanese cuisine is the tea. And one of the most delicate and flavorful teas is made using the Jasmine petals, called Matsurika in Japan. We added these petals to the recipe of a Pilsen, a soft and delicate beer, bringing Jasmine notes to the aroma and palate.
Exhibit-A Goody Two Shoes Kolsch 16 Oz. Can
6.5%. Framingham. Aromas of tangerines and ripe stone fruits greet the nose followed by flavors of grapefruit peel, fresh navel oranges and light malt sweetness. Smooth finish with a touch of grapefruit bitterness at the end.
Japas Oishii Witbier 16 Oz. Can
4.7% Brazil/Japan/USA As an ingredient of unmistakable flavor, ginger is used in Japanese cuisine, from dishes to teas and drinks. And that's the element that gives a special touch to our Witbier, a soft, refreshing and super tasty style that also has wheat and orange peels in the recipe. The name of this beer means "yummy" in Japanese, and we made it specially to combine with light dishes, causing the drinker to exclaim an "Oishii" at the end of each sip.
14th Star Maple Breakfast Stout 16 oz. can
6.5%. Brewed with maple syrup and cold brew coffee, this wonderfully complex stout starts with a rich smooth coffee flavor, then eludes to a dark chocolate character, and finishes a hit of sweetness.
Ipswitch Oatmeal Stout 12 oz. Can
7%. Deep, rich, and malty with hints of chocolate and coffee. It's what espresso would be if it had the gumption to be beer. We use three different hop additions, specially selected crystal malts, roasted barley, and oatmeal to give it a soft and silky mouth feel. Makes a great dessert. Or meal.
Queen City Yorkshire Porter 12 oz. can
5% Queen City Brewery’s interpretation of this classic English dark ale is rich, full-bodied, and well-balanced with an understated hop bitterness and a malt profile accentuating the chocolate and coffee-like character. (5.0% ABV, 36 IBU)
Mast Landing Gunner’s Daughter 16 Oz. Can
5.5% Brewed with natural flavors to taste like peanut butter and chocolate, without using either; nut free, contains lactose
Atheletic NA IPA 12 oz. can
Run Wild is the ultimate sessionable IPA for craft beer lovers. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body. Always refreshing and only 70 calories. TOTAL (?) 3,270 UNIQUE (?) 2,903 MONTHLY (?) 120 YOU 0 0.4% ABV 35 IBU (3.43) 2,463 Ratings AddCheck-in The ultimate session-able IPA. Brewed with a blend of Northwest hops with Citra and Mosaic at the forefront. Body of premium organic malts from US & Germany. Subtle yet complex malt profile
Atheletic NA Ale 12 oz. can
Classic craft Golden Ale Style. Refreshing, clean, balanced, light-bodied. Aromas subtle with floral and earthy notes. Brewed with premium Vienna Malt along with combo of English and traditional American hops. Crafted to remove gluten*.
Wine
Quadrum Red Blend
14% Spain Quadrum is a blend of 80% Cencibel (a local clone of Tempranillo from La Mancha) with 20% Garnacha. The Tempranillo in La Mancha is one of the oldest clones in Spain, and has incredibly loose clusters of small, thick skinned berries. This produces a Tempranillo that is very deep in character and maintains acidity in the warm and dry climate of La Mancha. The Garnacha complements the Tempranillo with juicy fruit and aromatics. The dry, sunny climate of La Mancha allows this to be one of the most sustainable winegrowing areas in Spain.
Scott Arroyo Seco Pinot Noir
14.5% Monterey, CA A soft and decadent 100% Pinot Noir with aromas and flavors of cherry, sage, ripe raspberries and earthy notes. Richly textured and medium-bodied with balanced acidity creating a smooth, lingering finish. Enjoy this elegant Pinot Noir now or save for up to seven years.
Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
14% Sonoma, CA. The wine is easily recognizable as classic Alexander Valley with medium body, great fruit flavors and smooth, structured tannins. Winemaker Kevin Hall added Merlot for structure, and Malbec and Petit Verdot for color. This is an elegant wine with earthy aromas of cassis, plum, cherry, vanilla, oak and slight chocolate. In the glass there are lush flavors of cherry, cassis, blackberry and chocolate.
Sierra Cantabria Crianza Rioja
14.5% San Vicente de la Sonsierra, Spain. 100 % Tempranillo. Intense Cherry. Toasty nose of oak with light traces of fine reduction (tobacco and cedar), ripe fruit with varietal expression, Light floral traces (petals). Rounded palate, flavoursome, elegant, spicy and toasty back aroma.
Clos de Los Siete Malbec
14.5% Mendoza, Argentina. Clos de los Siete 2018 has a beautiful deep red colour with glints of ruby. The nose is characterized by intense, complex aromatic expression with scents of dark fruit, blackberries and blueberries, and floral notes accompanied by delicate hints of spice. The palate is generous, silky and full-bodied. The blend presents a remarkable balance between well-rounded tannins, intense fruit, and good concentration. This wine has a characteristic freshness and beautiful length on the palate. Seductive, elegant and complex, it has great potential to improve with age
Rutherford Ranch Merlot
14.5% Napa, CA. Aromas of juicy blueberry, ripe Bing cherry and vanilla from oak aging compliment the luscious flavors of Bing cherry, blueberry, and creamy vanilla. Enjoy the long, rich finish with grilled meats or aged cheeses.
Boislauzon Cotes Rhone Villages
15% Rhone Valley, France. Organic/Bio A terrific Cotes du Rhone from organic Grenache (55%), Syrah, Mourvedre and Carignan and aged in concrete and large oak cask. The savory black olive note that builds with air nicely balances all the ripe raspberry fruit and a dusting of baker's chocolate on the finish adds a touch of bite. Good stuff.
Pierre Sparr AOC Alsace Riesling
14%. Alsace, FR. Beautiful Garnet Red Color. Very seductive nose of wild berries with hints of chocolate and roasting. Beautiful aromatic complexity
Bonnet Sauvignon Blanc
12.5% Grézillac, France. A beautiful intensity, nose is marked by a tasty mix of exotic fruit notes (mango, passion fruit) and citrus (grapefruit).
Thierry Delaunay CEPTEMBRE Sauv Blanc
11.5% Loire, France. Pale yellow in colour with green tints. An expressive nose marrying grapefruit, goosberry, pear, fresh lime and a subtle touch of tropical fruit. These bright fruits continue onto the palate which is round, fleshy and framed by a delicate touch of sweetness. A soft and perfumed Sauvignon Blanc.
Babich Sauvignon Blanc
13% Marlborough, NZ. Softly perfumed with green apple, gooseberry, lime and mandarin. Touch of nectarine. Juicy and mouth-filling on entry with sweet herbals, citrus and blackcurrant. Vibrant and fresh with lime and mineral lingering on the finish
Familie Bauer Gruner Veltliner
12%. Niederösterreich, Austria. The aim of this vineyard’s entry level wine is to produce a fresh and friendly Grüner Veltliner with bright fruit, clean acidity and a delicate touch of spice.
Dry Creek Chenin Blanc
12% Sonoma, CA. Fermented in 100% stainless steel barrels, this beautiful wine is wonderfully bright and consistent vintage after vintage. At first swirl, aromatics of honeydew, watermelon and mango spring forward from the glass with floral notes of jasmine and orange blossom. On the palate, the wine has refreshing flavors of peach, Meyer lemon and cucumber with hints of geranium, white tea and white pepper. The mouthfeel is soft but inviting, with a voluptuous texture. This classic, Loire Valley-style wine is excellent when paired with fresh oysters, seafood, or just about anything!
Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc
13% Sonoma, CA. This wine opens with enticing aromas of guava, apricot, lychee and Meyer lemon. The palate is crisp and juicy, offering ripe pineapple, mango, peach and fresh lemon cream flavors.
Avancia Cuvée de O Godello
13% Valdeorras, Spain. 100% Godello. Cuvee de O Godello expresses the freshest expression of the Valdeorras’ unique slate soils and indigenous clones of Godello. Sur lie ageing and used large format barrel fermentation impart a weight and complexity to Cuvée de O that sets it apart from other young Godellos.
Tommasi Pinot Grigio
12%. Valpolicella, Italy A bright straw yellow with pale green reflections, on the nose it offers notes of ripe fruit (pears and Golden Delicious apples), evolving in the glass with delicate hints of hay and almonds. On the palate it is dry and well-balanced, with a particularly fresh, tangy finish.
Bodegas Muga Blanco
13.5% Rioja, Spain. Viura, Garnacha blanca and Malvasía de Rioja grapes. This wine has a lovely straw-yellow colour. It is intense and complex on the nose with floral aromas (white blossom, jasmine), stone (peaches) and citrus (grapefruit, lemon) fruit, pears, apples and banana. Very fine and elegant.
Vega Sindoa El Chaparral Chardonnay
14% Valley of Valdizarbe, Navarra, Spain. Pale yellow. Fresh pear, orange and tarragon scents take on a hint of sweet butter with air. Gently chewy and focused in the mouth, offering lively citrus and orchard fruit flavors that deepen through the back half. Closes taut and long, with repeating florality and a suggestion of musky Thai basil.
Wente Morning Fog Chardonnay
13.5% Livermoore, CA. Our Estate Grown Morning Fog Chardonnay is named for the morning coastal fog pushed by Pacific wind streams into the bowl of the San Francisco Bay, and lured inland by Livermore Valley’s unique East-West orientation. This daily phenomenon moderates the climate to produce excellent, beautifully balanced Chardonnay. Planted on various Wente clones, which are all harvested and vinifi ed separately, the variation within the vineyards adds to the complexity of the wine.
Juve Y Camps Gran Reserva, 750ml
12.5% Espiells (Can Rius), La Cuscona and Mediona estates, Spain. It has a typically pale golden colour, with a rich, elegant nose that begins with ripe white fruit and moves towards the notes that come from ageing: baked goods, toasted bread, spices… On the palate it is extremely seductive, with a fresh, pleasant texture and long finish that is once again reminiscent of white fruit.
Adami Garbel Prosecco, 375ml Bottle
11% Treviso, Italy. Recognizable for its dry finish, youthful nose and pleasing drinkability, Garbèl is suitable as an aperitif or an accompaniment to delicately-flavoured dishes.
Archer Roose Bubbly, 250ml Can
10.5% Italy. Crisp and dry. Fruit-forward notes of pear and apple. White flowers on the nose.
Breca Rosé
13.5% Calatayud, Spain. An elegant rosé produced from the original clones worldwide of the Garnacha grape, characterized by delicate floral aromatics.
Li Veli Rosato
12% Brindisi, Italy. A bouquet of pretty florals, sweet smoke and crushed apples waft up from the 2021 Rosato Negroamaro Torrerose. It's softly textured with medium-bodied weight, nicely framed by bright acidity, as perfumed orchard fruits cascade across the palate. This leaves a mineral and green citrus note while finishing with medium length.
Spiked Seltzer & Other
St Agrestis Spritz 187ml can
12%. Launched in the summer of 2019, the St. Agrestis Spritz brings Italy’s favorite cocktail stateside in new and exciting formats. We saw a lot of Prosecco getting opened and used to make a Spritz or two at home, then going flat and eventually getting dumped down the drain. We decided that there should be no bubbles left behind, combining all the parts into a sleek, single-serve bottle. A combination of the unreleased St. Agrestis Paradiso Aperitivo, Sparkling Italian Wine and Sparkling Water, this is the perfect warm-weather sipper for aperitivo lovers. Designed around the Spritz, the St. Agrestis Paradiso Aperitivo is citrus driven with more layered herbal characteristics, floral notes and a bittersweet finish. With consistency every time, this spritz compliments food perfectly and is the light and refreshing aperitivo found all across Italy, bottled up and ready to drink.
Press BlackBerry Hibiscus Spiked Seltzer 12 oz.
4%
Press PineApple Basil Spiked Seltzer 12 oz.
4%
Two Robbers Spiked Seltzer 12 oz.
5.2% New York
Bakery
Cookie(Chocolate Chip)
Croissant (Almond)
From Pain D'Avignon: We should not forget that making a croissant by hand requires special skill and patience, and this is the way we choose to make our croissants. They are made by layering dough with French butter and folding it numerous times until it is ready to be pressed into thin sheets. The sheets are cut by hand and formed into a perfect crescent shaped, puff pastry which melts in your mouth.
Croissant (Chocolate)
A family recipe. Made with almonds, orange juice, molasses, cloves, and other spices. Plain or with dried cranberry.
Muffin (Blue Berry)
Muffin (Chocolate Chip)
From OMG!
Muffin (Cranberry Orange)
From OMG!
Muffin(Coffee Cake)
Raspberry Streusel
Beckah’s Breakfast Bars
Cinnamon Roll
Apple Chausson
Salads
Soup/Chili
Coffee Beans
Square Root Merchandise
Misc
LifeHandle Clip-on Drink Holder
Whether you’re tailgating, hiking, dog-walking, commuting to work or just taking the kids the park, there’s probably a beverage somewhere in the mix. And for the most part, you’re doing a whole lot more holding than drinking. The Clip-On Drink Holder gives you a safe place to stash your beverage so your hands are free until you actually want a sip. Secure the holder onto your sling, belt loop, backpack, jacket, or anywhere else that’s convenient to clip onto or hang from. Your beverage is right there when you need it, and safely out of the way when you don’t.
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
We are now offering take-out, including beer and wine!
2 Corinth St., Roslindale, MA 02131