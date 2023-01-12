- Home
- /
- Roslindale
- /
- Shanti - Roslindale
Shanti - Roslindale
No reviews yet
4197 Washington St
Roslindale, MA 02131
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
December Specials
Bus Station Chat
Banana peppers, seasoned sweet yogurt, mint, tamarind, onion tomatoes, and chat masala.
Chicken Shashlik
Skewered chicken and peppers served with pumpkin chutneys.
Achari Gosht
Lamb cubes, chefs' special aged vegetables sauce, and spices.
Aloo Simi Bhuna
Baby potatoes, carrots, and string beans Cooke with home-ground spices.
Chaat Corner
Soup/Salad
Mulligatawny Soup
Rich, warm soup with lentils, vegetables & spices. ( V ) ( GF ) ( VEG)
Chicken Soup
House made chicken broth, carrots and turmeric. (Dairy Free, Nuts Free)
Tomato Coconut Soup
Tomato broth in coconut milk, flavored with curry leaves. ( V, GF, VEG )
Indian Salad
Diced cucumbers, onions, tomatoes and fresh coriander . Served with chef's special dressing . ( V, GF, VEG )
Shrimp Salad
Tandoori Shrimp , served over spring mixed, red onions,carrot and cucumber . Served with house dressing . ( GF )
Chicken Tikka Salad
Strips of barbecued chicken breast served over spring mixed, red onions,carrot and cucumber . Served with house dressing . ( GF )
Hot Starters
Vegetable Samosa
Turnovers stuffed with green peas, potatoes and spices. ( VEG )
Aloo Tikki
Potato Patties, peas, bread crumbs. Served with chutneys. ( VEG ) ( V )
Chicken Tikka ( app )
Skewered chicken tender marinated in spices and yogurt, cooked in tandoor. ( GF)
Mix Vege Pakora
Fresh cut vegetables dipped in chich-pea batter and fried. (VEG)
Kashmiri Kabab
Chicken thigh marinated with homemade spices and cooked in tandoor. ( GF)
Shanti Platter
A delicious combination of all meat appetizer.
Veg Shanti Platter
A delicious combination of all vegetable appetizer.
Vegetarian
Malai Kofta
Homemade croquette with potatoes, paneer and chopped vegetables dipped in a vegetable cream sauce and nuts. (Veg)Served with Basmati Rice.
Aloo Gobi
Fresh cauliflower, potatoes & green peas delicately spiced. ( V, Veg, GF, NF)Served with Basmati Rice.
Chana Masala
Garbanzo beans, tomatoes, onion, tamarind and mango powder. ( V, Veg, GF, NF). Served with Basmati Rice.
Saag Paneer
Diced homemade cheese cooked with spinach, cream and spices.( VEG, GF, NF ) Served with Basmati Rice.
Shaag Mushroom
Spinach and mushroom cooked with cream and spices. ( VEG, GF, NF )Served with Basmati Rice.
Mushroom Mattar
Mushroom & Green Peas cooked in a creamy tomato sauce. (VEG, GF, NF)Served with Basmati Rice.
Bhindi Masala
Fresh okra delicately spiced, cooked with tomatoes & onions. (V, Veg, GF, NF)Served with Basmati Rice.
Nabaraton Korma
Nine different kinds of vegetables cooked in mild creamy sauce & garnished with nuts. ( VEG, GF )Served with Basmati Rice.
Baingan Bharta
Roasted eggplant caviar delicately sautéed with spices, green peas, mustard seeds, cardamom and cilantro. ( VEG, V, GF, NF )Served with Basmati Rice.
Dal Makhani
Lentils flavored with ground garden spices and sautéed in butter. ( VEG, GF, NF ) Served with Basmati Rice.
Tarka Daal
Yellow Chana dal with ginger, garlic and spices. ( V, VEG, GF, NF ) Served with Basmati Rice.
Mix Vegetable curry
Assorted seasonal vegetables, cooked with ground spices. ( V, VEG, GF, NF)Served with Basmati Rice.
Vegetable Masala
Assorted seasonal vegetables, cooked in creamy tomato sauce. ( VEG, GF, NF )Served with Basmati Rice.
Shahi Paneer Korma
Homemade cottage cheese sautéed with ginger, garlic, onions, peppers, nuts and raisins in a creamy tomato sauce. ( VEG, GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Kadai Paneer
Homemade cottage cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes and freshly ground spices. ( VEG, GF, NF )Served with Basmati Rice.
Mattar Paneer
Homemade cottage cheese with green peas simmered in creamy tomato sauce.( VEG, GF, NF ) Served with Basmati Rice.
Panner Tikka Masala
Marinated cubes of paneer baked in tandoor served smothered in aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices.(VEG, GF, NF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Tandoori Paneer Tikka
Marinated cubes of paneer baked in tandoor served dry in aromatic dry fenugreek leaves and spices.(VEG, GF, NF) Served with Basmati Rice
Vegetable Briyani
An aromatic blend of fragrant Saffron basmati rice with exotic spices flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, roasted cashew and raisins. ( VEG, GF ) Served with Raita.
Jeera Pulao
Basmati rice cooked with roasted cumin, green peas.
Chicken
Tandoori Chicken
Half Spring chicken marinated in tandoori masala and yogurt. Served with Basmati Rice or Plain Naan.
Tandoori Chicken ( Full )
Full Spring chicken marinated in tandoori masala and yogurt. Served with Basmati Rice or Plain Naan.
Tandoori Tikka - Chicken
Chicken cubes pieces of protein marinated in tandoori spices and yogurt. (GF,NF)
Chicken Shish Kabab
Ground Chicken meat marinated with onions, herbs and spices. (GF, NF)
Chicken Malai Kabab
Chicken tenders marinated in yogurt and mild spices. (GF,NF)
Shanti Mixed Grill
A Sizzling combination of tandoori chicken, chicken tikka, lamb tikka, shish kebab and tandoori shrimp. (GF, NF) Served with Basmati Rice or Naan.
Butter Chicken
Spring chicken cooked in traditional Indian clay oven lathered with tomato gravy and sauteed in light butter. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken cubes pieces cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Chicken Korma
Korma is a mild dish, simmered in a creamy fragrant sauce with onion, garlic, ginger and cashews. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Chicken Saag
Classic Indian spinach dish consists of subtle flavors, fresh ginger, garlic and touch of cream. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Chicken Bhuna
A Bangladeshi style of cooking, onions, peppers and buna masala is gently sautéed to bring out the flavor, tender lamb cube is added to the spices and cooked in its own juice resulting in deep strong flavor.(GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Chicken Curry
Cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Chicken Vindaloo
Vindaloo sauce is often renowned as the most spiciest Indian sauce. Curried potato,vinegar and fresh roasted hot chillies qualify this dish as the most extravagantly hot. Can be served medium or spicy. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Chicken Rogan Josh
Rogan josh is an exotic delicacy. Yogurt base sauce is cooked with ground spices, ginger and garlic. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Chicken Patia
Mango and ginger sauce with fresh coriander and garlic.(GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Chicken Jhalfrezi
Marinataed pieces of lamb are sautéed with spices, cauliflower, green peppers, onions, tomatoes to produce a thick sauce. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Chicken Biryani
An aromatic blend of fragrant Saffron basmati rice with exotic spices flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, roasted cashew and raisins. ( GF ) Served with Raita.
Lamb
Tandoori Tikka -Lamb
Lamb cubes pieces of protein marinated in tandoori spices and yogurt. (GF,NF)
Lamb Shish Kabab
Ground lamb meat marinated with onions, herbs and spices. (GF, NF)
Lamb Tikka Masala
Lamb cubes pieces cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Lamb Korma
Korma is a mild dish, simmered in a creamy fragrant sauce with onion, garlic, ginger and cashews. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Lamb Saag
Classic Indian spinach dish consists of subtle flavors, fresh ginger, garlic and touch of cream. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Lamb Bhuna
A Bangladeshi style of cooking, onions, peppers and buna masala is gently sautéed to bring out the flavor, tender lamb cube is added to the spices and cooked in its own juice resulting in deep strong flavor.(GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Lamb Curry
Cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Lamb Vindaloo
Vindaloo sauce is often renowned as the most spiciest Indian sauce. Curried potato,vinegar and fresh roasted hot chillies qualify this dish as the most extravagantly hot. Can be served medium or spicy. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Lamb Rogan Josh
Rogan josh is an exotic delicacy. Yogurt base sauce is cooked with ground spices, ginger and garlic. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Lamb Patia
Mango and ginger sauce with fresh coriander and garlic.(GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Lamb Jhalfrezi
Marinated pieces of lamb are sautéed with spices, cauliflower, green peppers, onions, tomatoes to produce a thick sauce. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Lamb Biryani
An aromatic blend of fragrant Saffron basmati rice with exotic spices flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, roasted cashew and raisins. ( GF ) Served with Raita.
Goat
Goat Korma
Korma is a mild dish, simmered in a creamy fragrant sauce with onion, garlic, ginger and cashews. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Goat Shaag
Classic Indian spinach dish consists of subtle flavors, fresh ginger, garlic and touch of cream. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Goat Bhuna
A Bangladeshi style of cooking, onions, peppers and buna masala is gently sautéed to bring out the flavor, tender lamb cube is added to the spices and cooked in its own juice resulting in deep strong flavor.(GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Goat Curry
Curry cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Goat Vindaloo
Vindaloo sauce is often renowned as the most spiciest Indian sauce. Curried potato,vinegar and fresh roasted hot chillies qualify this dish as the most extravagantly hot. Can be served medium or spicy. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Goat Rogan Josh
Rogan josh is an exotic delicacy. Yogurt base sauce is cooked with ground spices, ginger and garlic. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Goat Jhalfrezi
Marinated pieces of lamb are sautéed with spices, cauliflower, green peppers, onions, tomatoes to produce a thick sauce. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Goat Biryani
An aromatic blend of fragrant Saffron basmati rice with exotic spices flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, roasted cashew and raisins. ( GF ) Served with Raita.
Seafood
Tandoori Salmon
Salmon fillet marinated in chef's special yogurt sauce and grilled over tandoori oven.(GF,NF) Served with Basmati Rice or Plain Naan.
Tandoori Shrimp
16/20 Tiger Shrimp marinated in yogurt sauce grilled on tandoori oven. Served with Basmati Rice or Plain Naan.
Shrimp Malai Curry
16/20 Tiger Shrimp cooked in a mild coconut and onion sauce with curry leaves carrots, ginger and raisins. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Shrimp Saag
Classic Indian spinach dish consists of subtle flavors, fresh ginger, garlic and touch of cream. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Shrimp Bhuna
A Bangladeshi style of cooking, onions, peppers and buna masala is gently sautéed to bring out the flavor, tender lamb cube is added to the spices and cooked in its own juice resulting in deep strong flavor.(GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Shrimp Curry
16/20 Tiger Shrimp curry cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Shrimp Vindaloo
Vindaloo sauce is often renowned as the most spiciest Indian sauce. Curried potato,vinegar and fresh roasted hot chillies qualify this dish as the most extravagantly hot. Can be served medium or spicy. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Shrimp Rogan Josh
Rogan josh is an exotic delicacy. Yogurt base sauce is cooked with ground spices, ginger and garlic. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Shrimp Tikka Masala
16/20 Tiger Shrimp cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Salmon Tikka Masala
Salmon fillet cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Shrimp Korma
16/20 Tiger Shrimp korma is a mild dish, simmered in a creamy fragrant sauce with onion, garlic, ginger and cashews. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Shrimp Patia
Mango and ginger sauce with fresh coriander and garlic.(GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Shrimp Jhalfrezi
Marinated pieces of lamb are sautéed with spices, cauliflower, green peppers, onions, tomatoes to produce a thick sauce. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Shrimp Biryani
An aromatic blend of fragrant Saffron basmati rice with exotic spices flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, roasted cashew and raisins. ( GF ) Served with Raita.
Shanti Special Biryani
Saffron flavored basmati rice cooked with lamb, chicken, shrimp & goat meat in exotic spices, fresh herbs and nuts.(GF) Served wit Raita.
Dessert
Roti ( Naan )
Naan
Unleavened flour bread baked in hot tandoor oven.
Garlic Naan
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with garlic and topped with fresh cilantro.
Peshawary Naan
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with grounded raisins, almonds, coconut and pistachio.
Onion Naan
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with chopped seasoned onions.
Aloo Naan
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with mashed potatoes and spices.
Cheese Naan
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with mozzarella cheese.
Paratha
Whole Wheat multi layered, leavened flour bread.
Aloo Paratha
Whole Wheat baked bread stuffed with spiced potatoes.
Tandoori Roti
Whole Wheat tandoor baked bread.
Bread Basket
An assortment of our special breads- Naan, Garlic Naan, Aloo Paratha and Onion Naan.
Naan Adjust
Onion Kulcha
Naan Adjust (Copy)
Side orders
Plain Yogurt
Papadum
Mixed Pickle
Indian chili pepper, mustard seed & mixed vegetables.
Mango Chutney
Cayenne pepper, jalapeno, cilantro and green mango.
Basmati Rice ( Large )
Saffron Flavored Rice.
Basmati Rice (Small )
Saffron Flavored Rice.
Onion Chutney
Tamarind Chutney
Mint Chutney
Masala Sauce
Set of Chutneys
Desi Salad
Sliced cucumber, red onion, lemon slices and green chilies.
Reshmi Pakora
Tender pieces of chicken deep fried in chick -pea batter. ( GF)
Raita
Yogurt with shredded cucumber, potato, carrot, tomato & mint.
Beverages
Sweet Lassi
Traditional Indian sweet yogurt shake.
Mango Lassi
Traditional Indian Mango and yogurt shake.
Salty Lassi
Traditional Indian yogurt shake with spices.
Mango Juice
Pepsi
Bottle Water
Pineapple Juice
Perrier
Diet Pepsi
Gingerale
Sprite
Large Pana Still Water
Large Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Bottle Wine
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Shanti Restaurant - Roslindale Square Indian Cuisine.
4197 Washington St, Roslindale, MA 02131