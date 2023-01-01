Go
A map showing the location of Chilacates Commissary Kitchen - View gallery

Chilacates Commissary Kitchen -

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

4257 Washington st

Roslindale, MA 02131

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

4257 Washington st, Roslindale MA 02131

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Chilacates - Washington St - Roslindale
orange starNo Reviews
4257 Washington St Roslindale, MA 02131
View restaurantnext
PS Gourmet Coffee - Roslindale
orange starNo Reviews
4252 Washington Street Roslindale, MA 02131
View restaurantnext
Jimmies Cafe - 48 Corinth St
orange starNo Reviews
48 Corinth St Roslindale, MA 02131
View restaurantnext
The Square Root - Roslindale Square
orange starNo Reviews
2 Corinth St. Roslindale, MA 02131
View restaurantnext
Shanti - Roslindale
orange starNo Reviews
4197 Washington St Roslindale, MA 02131
View restaurantnext
Made in Dominican Republic
orange star4.6 • 189
4337 Washington St Roslindale, MA 02131
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Roslindale

Arboretum Pizza Grill - 4025 Washington Street
orange star4.4 • 542
4025 Washington Street Roslindale, MA 02131
View restaurantnext
Boston House of Pizza
orange star4.2 • 325
956 American Legion Hwy Roslindale, MA 02131
View restaurantnext
Made in Dominican Republic
orange star4.6 • 189
4337 Washington St Roslindale, MA 02131
View restaurantnext
753 South
orange star4.5 • 108
753 South Street Roslindale, MA 02131
View restaurantnext
Kelleher's Bar & Grille
orange star4.5 • 93
1410 Centre Street Roslindale, MA 02131
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Roslindale

West Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (11 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Dedham

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Newton Center

No reviews yet

Milton

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Chilacates Commissary Kitchen -

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston