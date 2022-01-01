Go
Shanti

Shanti Restaurant
Roslindale Square
Indian Cuisine.

4197 Washington St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Malai Kofta$14.95
Homemade croquette with potatoes, paneer and chopped vegetables dipped in a vegetable cream sauce and nuts. (Veg)Served with Basmati Rice.
Mix Vege Pakora$6.95
Fresh cut vegetables dipped in chich-pea batter and fried. (VEG)
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.95
Chicken cubes pieces cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Mango Lassi$5.95
Traditional Indian Mango and yogurt shake.
Garlic Naan$4.95
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with garlic and topped with fresh cilantro.
Aloo Gobi$14.95
Fresh cauliflower, potatoes & green peas delicately spiced. ( V, Veg, GF, NF)Served with Basmati Rice.
Chicken Korma$17.95
Korma is a mild dish, simmered in a creamy fragrant sauce with onion, garlic, ginger and cashews. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Saag Paneer$15.95
Diced homemade cheese cooked with spinach, cream and spices.( VEG, GF, NF ) Served with Basmati Rice.
Naan$3.95
Unleavened flour bread baked in hot tandoor oven.
Vegetable Samosa$5.95
Turnovers stuffed with green peas, potatoes and spices. ( VEG )
Location

4197 Washington St

Roslindale MA

Sunday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
