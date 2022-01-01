Go
PS Gourmet Coffee

HOME OF THE BUCKET

4254 Washington Street

Popular Items

Bucket Mocha Iced$5.35
Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, mixed with our delicious mocha, no syrups!
Bacon Egg Cheese$5.90
Freshly Grilled Egg, Bacon and American Cheese on your choice of bread.
Bagel$2.40
Bucket Iced Coffee$4.90
Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, no syrups!
Sausage Egg Cheese$5.90
Freshly Grilled Egg, Sausage Patty and American Cheese on your choice of bread.
Jumbo Iced Coffee$3.90
Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, no syrups!
Bucket Red Bull Rickey$6.30
A can of Red Bull mixed with your favorite flavor to make our delicious Red Bull Rickey.
Jumbo Mocha Iced$4.20
Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, mixed with our delicious mocha, no syrups!
Large Hot Coffee$3.20
Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, no syrups!
Egg Cheese$4.50
Freshly Grilled Egg and American Cheese on your choice of bread.
Location

4254 Washington Street

Roslindale MA

Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
