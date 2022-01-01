Chicken fajitas in Roslindale
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Arboretum Pizza Grill
4025 Washington Street, Roslindale
|Grilled Chicken Fajita & Cheese Quesadilla
|$11.00
Served with a choice of salsa, sour cream, marinara sauce, or blue cheese
La Taqueria - Roslindale
636 Hyde Park Ave, Roslindale
|CHICKEN FAJITAS
|$15.99
Grilled pepers and onions served with lettuce ,pico de Gallo,cheese,flour tortillas, rice and beans
|CHICKEN AND STEAK FAJITAS
|$17.99
Grilled pepers and onions served with lettuce ,pico de Gallo,cheese,flour tortillas, rice and beans