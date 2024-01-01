Chicken salad sandwiches in Roslindale
Roslindale restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
HARRY'S ALL AMERICAN BREAKFAST
1420 Centre St, Boston
|Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich With Side
|$9.75
Cranberry, Walnut and Chicken Salad
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap With Side
|$11.65
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons
|Chicken Salad Wrap With Side
|$11.05
Home Made
Love and Light -
4257 Washington st, Roslindale
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, avocado,
sprouts, multigrain bread with house salad on the side
The Square Root - Roslindale Square
2 Corinth St., Roslindale
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.25
Lettuce, Tomato.
Made with Rock Cornish chickens, which are raised humanely by Amish and Mennonite farmers, with no antibiotics or hormones, on an all-vegetarian diet of non-GMO grains. Breast meat only