Carne asada tacos in Roslindale

Roslindale restaurants
Roslindale restaurants that serve carne asada tacos

Chilacates - Washington St - Roslindale

4257 Washington St, Roslindale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CARNE ASADA TACO$5.48
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.Grilled steak
CARNE ASADA GUERO TACO$5.48
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Grilled steak
CARNE ASADA TACO SALAD$12.49
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
La Taqueria - Roslindale - 636 Hyde Park Ave

636 Hyde Park Ave, Roslindale

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARNE ASADA TACO$4.99
Topped with onions, cilantro and limes
