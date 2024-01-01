Steak frites in Roslindale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Roslindale
Roslindale
/
Roslindale
/
Steak Frites
Roslindale restaurants that serve steak frites
Midnight Morning
14 Birch St, Roslindale
No reviews yet
Steak Frite
$28.00
More about Midnight Morning
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
753 South
753 South Street, Roslindale
Avg 4.5
(108 reviews)
Steak Frites
$28.00
More about 753 South
