Chicken sandwiches in Roslindale
Roslindale restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about HARRY'S ALL AMERICAN BREAKFAST
HARRY'S ALL AMERICAN BREAKFAST
1420 Centre St, Boston
|Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich With Side
|$9.75
Cranberry, Walnut and Chicken Salad
|Chicken Salad Sandwich With Side
|$9.75
Home Made
More about Arboretum Pizza Grill - 4025 Washington Street
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Arboretum Pizza Grill - 4025 Washington Street
4025 Washington Street, Roslindale
|Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Sandwiches
|$8.50
Come with Lettece, Tomato, Bleu Cheese
More about The Square Root - Roslindale Square
The Square Root - Roslindale Square
2 Corinth St., Roslindale
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.48
Lettuce, Tomato.
Made with Rock Cornish chickens, which are raised humanely by Amish and Mennonite farmers, with no antibiotics or hormones, on an all-vegetarian diet of non-GMO grains. Breast meat only