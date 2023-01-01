Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Roslindale

Go
Roslindale restaurants
Toast

Roslindale restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

HARRY'S ALL AMERICAN BREAKFAST

1420 Centre St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich With Side$9.75
Cranberry, Walnut and Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad Sandwich With Side$9.75
Home Made
More about HARRY'S ALL AMERICAN BREAKFAST
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Arboretum Pizza Grill - 4025 Washington Street

4025 Washington Street, Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (542 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Sandwiches$8.50
Come with Lettece, Tomato, Bleu Cheese
More about Arboretum Pizza Grill - 4025 Washington Street
The Square Root image

 

The Square Root - Roslindale Square

2 Corinth St., Roslindale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.48
Lettuce, Tomato.
Made with Rock Cornish chickens, which are raised humanely by Amish and Mennonite farmers, with no antibiotics or hormones, on an all-vegetarian diet of non-GMO grains. Breast meat only
More about The Square Root - Roslindale Square

Browse other tasty dishes in Roslindale

Grilled Chicken Salad

Cheese Pizza

Cake

Fajitas

French Fries

Tuna Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Greek Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Roslindale to explore

Roslindale

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Roslindale to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Dedham

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Newton Center

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)

Milton

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (344 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (988 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (424 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (585 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston