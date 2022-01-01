Upper Crust imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Upper Crust Brookline

286 Harvard Street

Brookline, MA 02445

Whole Pizzas

Small Margherita

$12.99

Cheese Pizza

Small Chicken Fajita

$17.49

Grilled white meat chicken, black olive, onion & jalapeño pepper

Small Fenway

$16.49

Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion

Small Hawaiian

$15.49

A tropical combination of Canadian bacon & chopped pineapple

Small The North End

$17.99

Small Pedro's Steak

$16.49

A savory combination of marinated steak & gorgonzola cheese

Small State House

$16.49

Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage

Small Swellesley

$17.99

Pizza “Arrabbiata” – Parmigiano-Reggiano. chorizo, crushed red pepper, fresh garlic, olive oil & fresh basil

Small Uncommon

$17.49

A mouth-watering combination of bacon, chopped pineapple & jalapeño pepper

Small Beacon Hill

$15.49

A mix of sun-dried tomato & breaded eggplant

Small Charles Street

$16.49

A local favorite combining portabella mushroom, sun-dried tomato & fresh garlic

Small Garden Veggie

$17.49

A combination of fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, broccoli & fresh garlic

Small Geppetto's Veggie

$17.49

A healthy choice of fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash & fresh basil

Small Harvard Street

$17.49

A classic combination of sliced tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella & fresh garlic

Small MGH

$16.49

A healthy mixture of fresh spinach, broccoli & feta cheese

Small Spinach Leaf

$15.49

A red pizza topped with fresh spinach, ricotta cheese & fresh garlic

Small 3 Cheese

$15.49

A white pizza combining the tastes of mozzerrella, ricotta, asiago, diced tomato and fresh garlic

Small BBQ

$16.49

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with sliced onion $

Small Boston Strong

$16.49

A white pizza topped with buttermilk ranch dressing, grilled white meat chicken and crispy bacon

Small Buffalo

$16.49

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & blue cheese

Small Patata Rossa

$17.49

A white pizza with rosemary and garlic roasted red bliss potato, caramelized onion & fontina cheese

Small Tremont

$16.49

A white pizza topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & sliced tomato

Small White Shrimp

$17.49

A white pizza covered with baby shrimp, sliced onion & fresh garlic

Small White Spinach

$15.49

A white pizza topped with fresh spinach, mozzarella,feta cheese & fresh garlic

Small Garden Pesto

$16.49

A pesto base with artichoke heart, diced tomato, fresh garlic & asiago cheese

Small Pollogo Pesto

$16.49

A pesto base with grilled white meat chicken, gorgonzola cheese, asiago & fresh garlic

Small Slightly Pesto

$16.49

A white pizza splashed with pesto, diced tomato & fresh garlic

Small Back Bay

$16.49

Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, marinara & fresh basil

Small Pizza of the Month

$15.99

Our latest monthly special, call store for details

1/2 Small Margherita

$6.50

Cheese Pizza

1/2 Small Chicken Fajita

$8.75

Grilled white meat chicken, black olive, onion & jalapeño pepper

1/2 Small Fenway

$8.25

Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion

1/2 Small Garden Veggie

$8.75

A combination of fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, broccoli & fresh garlic

1/2 Small Hawaiian

$7.75

A tropical combination of Canadian bacon & chopped pineapple

1/2 Sm North End

$9.00

1/2 Small Pedro's Steak

$8.25

A savory combination of marinated steak & gorgonzola cheese

1/2 Small Geppetto's Veggie

$8.75

A healthy choice of fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash & fresh basil

1/2 Small State House

$8.25

Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage

1/2 Small Swellesley

$9.00

Pizza “Arrabbiata” – Parmigiano-Reggiano. chorizo, crushed red pepper, fresh garlic, olive oil & fresh basil

1/2 Small Uncommon

$8.75

A mouth-watering combination of bacon, chopped pineapple & jalapeño pepper

1/2 Small Spinach Leaf

$7.75

A red pizza topped with fresh spinach, ricotta cheese & fresh garlic

1/2 Small Beacon Hill

$7.75

A mix of sun-dried tomato & breaded eggplant

1/2 Small Charles Street

$8.25

A local favorite combining portabella mushroom, sun-dried tomato & fresh garlic

1/2 Small Harvard Street

$8.75

A classic combination of sliced tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella & fresh garlic

1/2 Small MGH

$8.25

A healthy mixture of fresh spinach, broccoli & feta cheese

1/2 Small Slightly Pesto

$8.25

A white pizza splashed with pesto, diced tomato & fresh garlic

1/2 Small Buffalo

$8.25

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & blue cheese

1/2 Small BBQ

$8.25

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with sliced onion $

1/2 Small Tremont

$8.25

A white pizza topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & sliced tomato

1/2 Small Garden Pesto

$8.25

A pesto base with artichoke heart, diced tomato, fresh garlic & asiago cheese

1/2 Small White Shrimp

$8.75

A white pizza covered with baby shrimp, sliced onion & fresh garlic

1/2 Small White Spinach

$7.75

A white pizza topped with fresh spinach, mozzarella,feta cheese & fresh garlic

1/2 Small Patata Rossa

$8.75

A white pizza with rosemary and garlic roasted red bliss potato, caramelized onion & fontina cheese

1/2 Small Pollogo Pesto

$8.25

A pesto base with grilled white meat chicken, gorgonzola cheese, asiago & fresh garlic

1/2 Small Boston Strong

$8.25

A white pizza topped with buttermilk ranch dressing, grilled white meat chicken and crispy bacon

1/2 Small 3 Cheese

$7.75

A white pizza combining the tastes of mozzerrella, ricotta, asiago, diced tomato and fresh garlic

1/2 Small Back Bay

$8.25

Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, marinara & fresh basil

1\2 Small Edith Lesley

$8.25

1/2 Small Pizza of the Month

$8.25

Our latest monthly special, call store for details

1/2 Small Pizza Of The Day

$8.25
Large Margherita

$16.99

$16.99

Cheese Pizza

Large Chicken Fajita

$23.49

$23.49

Grilled white meat chicken, black olive, onion & jalapeño pepper

Large Fenway

$21.49

$21.49

Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion

Large Hawaiian

$19.49

$19.49

A tropical combination of Canadian bacon & chopped pineapple

LG North End

$23.49

$23.49
Large Pedro's Steak

$23.49

$23.49

A savory combination of marinated steak & gorgonzola cheese

Large State House

$21.49

$21.49

Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage

Large Swellesley

$23.49

$23.49

Pizza “Arrabbiata” – Parmigiano-Reggiano. chorizo, crushed red pepper, fresh garlic, olive oil & fresh basil

Large Uncommon

$23.49

$23.49

A mouth-watering combination of bacon, chopped pineapple & jalapeño pepper

Large Beacon Hill

$19.49

$19.49

A mix of sun-dried tomato & breaded eggplant

Large Charles Street

$21.49

$21.49

A local favorite combining portabella mushroom, sun-dried tomato & fresh garlic

Large Garden Veggie

$21.49

$21.49

A combination of fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, broccoli & fresh garlic

Large Geppetto's Veggie

$22.99

$22.99

A healthy choice of fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash & fresh basil

Large Harvard Street

$21.49

$21.49

A classic combination of sliced tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella & fresh garlic

Large MGH

$21.49

$21.49

A healthy mixture of fresh spinach, broccoli & feta cheese

Large Vegetarian G.O.A.T.

$21.99

Large Fire Roasted Caprese

$21.49
Large Spinach Leaf

$19.99

$19.99

A red pizza topped with fresh spinach, ricotta cheese & fresh garlic

Large Garden Pesto

$21.79

$21.79

A pesto base with artichoke heart, diced tomato, fresh garlic & asiago cheese

Large Pollogo Pesto

$23.49

$23.49

A pesto base with grilled white meat chicken, gorgonzola cheese, asiago & fresh garlic

Large Slightly Pesto

$21.49

$21.49

A white pizza splashed with pesto, diced tomato & fresh garlic

Large 3 Cheese

$19.49

$19.49

A white pizza combining the tastes of mozzerrella, ricotta, asiago, diced tomato and fresh garlic

Large BBQ

$23.49

$23.49

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with sliced onion $

Large Boston Strong

$21.79

$21.79

A white pizza topped with buttermilk ranch dressing, grilled white meat chicken and crispy bacon

Large Buffalo

$23.49

$23.49

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & blue cheese

Large Patata Rossa

$22.99

$22.99

A white pizza with rosemary and garlic roasted red bliss potato, caramelized onion & fontina cheese

Large Tremont

$23.49

$23.49

A white pizza topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & sliced tomato

Large White Shrimp

$23.49

$23.49

A white pizza covered with baby shrimp, sliced onion & fresh garlic

Large White Spinach

$19.99

$19.99

A white pizza topped with fresh spinach, mozzarella,feta cheese & fresh garlic

Large Back Bay

$21.79

$21.79

Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, marinara & fresh basil

Large Pizza of the Month

$20.79

$20.79

Our latest monthly special, call store for details

1/2 Large Margherita

$8.50

Cheese Pizza

1/2 Large Chicken Fajita

$11.75

Grilled white meat chicken, black olive, onion & jalapeño pepper

1/2 Large Fenway

$10.75

Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion

1/2 Large Hawaiian

$9.75

A tropical combination of Canadian bacon & chopped pineapple

1/2 Lg North End

$11.75

1/2 Large Pedro's Steak

$11.75

A savory combination of marinated steak & gorgonzola cheese

1/2 Large State House

$10.75

Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage

1/2 Large Swellesley

$11.75

Pizza “Arrabbiata” – Parmigiano-Reggiano. chorizo, crushed red pepper, fresh garlic, olive oil & fresh basil

1/2 Large Uncommon

$11.75

A mouth-watering combination of bacon, chopped pineapple & jalapeño pepper

1/2 Large Beacon Hill

$9.75

A mix of sun-dried tomato & breaded eggplant

1/2 Large Charles Street

$10.75

A local favorite combining portabella mushroom, sun-dried tomato & fresh garlic

1/2 Large Garden Veggie

$10.75

A combination of fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, broccoli & fresh garlic

1/2 Large Geppetto's Veggie

$11.50

A healthy choice of fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash & fresh basil

1/2 Large Harvard Street

$10.75

A classic combination of sliced tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella & fresh garlic

1/2 Large MGH

$10.75

A healthy mixture of fresh spinach, broccoli & feta cheese

1/2 Large Vegetarian G.O.A.T.

$10.50

1/2 Large Fire Roasted Caprese

$10.25

1/2 Large Spinach Leaf

$10.00

A red pizza topped with fresh spinach, ricotta cheese & fresh garlic

1/2 Large Garden Pesto

$10.99

A pesto base with artichoke heart, diced tomato, fresh garlic & asiago cheese

1/2 Large Pollogo Pesto

$11.75

A pesto base with grilled white meat chicken, gorgonzola cheese, asiago & fresh garlic

1/2 Large Slightly Pesto

$10.75

A white pizza splashed with pesto, diced tomato & fresh garlic

1/2 Large 3 Cheese

$9.75

A white pizza combining the tastes of mozzerrella, ricotta, asiago, diced tomato and fresh garlic

1/2 Large BBQ

$11.75

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with sliced onion $

1/2 Large Boston Strong

$10.75

A white pizza topped with buttermilk ranch dressing, grilled white meat chicken and crispy bacon

1/2 Large Buffalo

$11.75

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & blue cheese

1/2 Large Patata Rossa

$11.50

A white pizza with rosemary and garlic roasted red bliss potato, caramelized onion & fontina cheese

1/2 Large Tremont

$11.75

A white pizza topped with prosciutto, fresh basil & sliced tomato

1/2 Large White Shrimp

$11.75

A white pizza covered with baby shrimp, sliced onion & fresh garlic

1/2 Large White Spinach

$10.00

A white pizza topped with fresh spinach, mozzarella,feta cheese & fresh garlic

1/2 Large Back Bay

$10.99

Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, marinara & fresh basil

1/2 Large Pizza of the Month

$10.50

Our latest monthly special, call store for details

Personal Margherita

$9.99

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$5.49

$5.49
Small Greek Salad

$5.49

$5.49
Small Caesar Salad

$5.49

$5.49

.

Out of stock
Large Garden Salad

$8.49

$8.49
Large Greek Salad

$8.49

$8.49
Large Caesar Salad

$8.49

$8.49

Drinks BR

20 Oz Coke

$2.25

$2.25
20 Oz Diet Coke

$2.25

$2.25
Sprite

$2.25

$2.25
Ginger Ale

$2.25

$2.25
Orange Juice

$2.25

$2.25
Apple Juice

$2.25

$2.25

Honest Tea Half&Half

$2.25

Honest Tea Green Tea

$2.25

Bottle Water

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$2.25

San Pellegrino

$4.50

Acqua Panna

$4.50

Coke 2 Liter

$3.50

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$3.50

Sprite 2 Liter

$3.50

Ginger Ale 2 Liter

$3.50

Fanta Orange 2 Liter

$3.50

Calzones & More

Lasagna

$9.49

$9.49
Lasagna & Salad

$12.99

$12.99

-

Calzone (12")

$11.50

$11.50

A Combination of Mozzarella, Ricotta & Imported Asiago, Rolled in our Famous Pizza dough and baked to perfection

Spinach Squares

$3.99

$3.99

5 per order

Cheesy Bread

$6.99

$6.99

-

Mini Calzone

$4.99

$4.99
Brownie

$3.00

$3.00
Potato Chips

$1.99

$1.99

-

Mini Calzone & Salad

$7.95

$7.95

Sandwich Platters

Chicken & Pesto Sand Platter

$94.99+

Roasted Veggie Sand Platter

$94.99+

Caprese Sand Platter

$94.99+

Meatball Sand Platter

$94.99+

Chicken Parm Sand Platter

$94.99+

Italian Sausage Sand Platter

$94.99+

Pasta

Veggie Lasagna Pasta

$59.99+

Lasagna Bolognese Pasta

$59.99+

Penne Rigate- Gluten-Free

$59.99+

Penne w/ Marinara

$39.99+

Dozen Meatballs

$24.99

Mains

Wing Platter

$44.99+

Chicken Parmigiana

$64.99+

Eggplant Parmigiana

$64.99+

Salads

Salad Platter

$44.99+

Potato Salad

$37.99+

Pasta Salad

$37.99+

Sides

Spinach Squares

$37.99+

Antipasto

$74.99+

Roasted Vegetables

$44.99+

Tomato Bruschetta

$39.99+

Dessert

Cookie Assortment

$49.99+

Fresh Fruit

$49.99+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

In 2002, the Upper Crust opened in Brookline, situated perfectly in the heart of bustling Coolidge Corner commerce. In an area known for its commitment and dedication to the arts, the Upper Crust has long been acclaimed for serving up its specialty pie masterpieces every day. If placing an Order for a Future Date, and you will be using a Credit/Debit Card. Please Call (617) 734-4900

Website

Location

286 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA 02445

Directions

Gallery
Upper Crust image

